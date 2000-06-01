Couscous with Dried Cherries
My family loves couscous and this fruity variation is one of our favorites. This is also delicious with other dried fruit such as cranberries and apricots.
Easy and delicious! Actually, it really doesn't get much easier than this... I just used a box of couscous and like others just added dried cranberries (to taste)which provide a really nice sweetness. This is great when you don't want to spend a lot of time on a side dish but want something that tastes good.Read More
Very fast. We substituted Crazins (dehydrated cranberries)for the Cherries and everyone loved it.
This recipe was great! What a great combination of flavors. I used dried raisins that were cherry flavored, like craisins, and it turned out perfect! Most importantly, it was so easy!
Unless I really messed this recipe up, I thought it tasted like really good cranberry muffins, but not as sweet. Pleasent as part of a well planned menu.
Like others, I loved the cherries and other dried fruit (I included apricot). Still, the couscous was lacking. I'd make this again, but I would include curry, allspice, etc. to make the grains flavorful.
This is a favorite in my house. I cook some garlic in the butter first. I also use dried cranberries and toss in broken toasted pecans at the end. I caught my husband later after dinner standing at the fridge with the leftovers and a spoon! Even my young girls request this for dinner.
This was the biggest hit ever! I tried it with dried cranberries (and I added a lot more than required).
This was great. The dried cheeries added a wonderful flavor. It is definitely a must try. It's so quick and easy.
I thought this was delicious. And it is a plus that it is so easy and quick! To perk it up just a bit, I sauteed about half of a small onion (chopped) until lightly browned in the butter in my saucepan before adding the broth and other ingredients. It was good.
I love this recipe!
First time making couscous at home and it was delicious. Used Craisins and whole wheat couscous. Thanks!
I thought this was great. I used 1/3 cup dried cranberries, and the butter and chicken broth were a nice soft flavoring. I served this as a side dish underneath the "sweet pork chops" also listed on this site. I will make this again.
Thanks for the idea of putting fruit in my couscous. Tastes great.
I followed the recipe and only added parm cheese at the very end. It was very bland. It needs more seasoning. The fruit is nice and the chicken broth helps, but it needs something more.
i thought this recipe was enjoyable. maybe could have used a few more spices. i sauteed some garlic in with the butter before adding the broth and other ingredients to give it a little kick. and i used apricots instead of cherries. tasty.
This was fantastic! I sauteed 2 minced cloves of garlic in 1 T of olive oil before adding ingredients. Also, I used dried cranberries because that's what I had in the cupboard. They rehydrated beautifully and were the perfect addition of sweetness. I will make this alot!
I served this with a fairly sweet chicken recipe, and both the fella and I thought it was perfect. The sweetness of the dried fruit was just enough to carry the sweetness over from the entree, but the savory couscous kept it from being too cloying. I followed the recipe pretty much as written; I didn't have dried cherries, so I substituted chopped dried apricots and dried cranberries. Also, I was out of chicken broth, so instead I used two herbed chicken bouillon cubes in two cups of boilng water. I didn't find it "bland" at all (although it's possible that the spices in the bouillon cubes helped on that front). While it wouldn't make a meal on its own, it was a great complement to a flavorful main course.
I love this, but, I do find it a bit dry. So, this is what I did to solve it. I added a second T. of butter, some more water, xtra s. and p,. heated it up to warm. Very much improved. As far as blandness goes, I only use Salt and Pepper, but, I'm sure that it would be good with some other spices. Try a little bit of garlic or onion powder perhaps. Enjoy!! I heated up some Couscous that was done, heated up with a bit of broth and added a handful of cherries, s & p. You can heat this up.
Used dried cranberries and my oh my delicious!! Couscous on its own is very bland & the cranberries sure helped give it a tasty touch.
I used a combination of dried cherries and golden raisins, which worked nicely with the couscous.
great taste and the cherries make for a nice addition. This is a keeper thanks
I used dried crannberries since I had them sitting around. Not a bad dish, but it wasn't one worth raving about
Very yummy. I liked the way the cherries added a bit of sweet to the meal. I didn't have any broth so I used a bouillon cube with a cup of water. Otherwise, the recipe was as written. Will make this again.
Wonderfully easy to prepare, and the whole family really did enjoy it!
This was quite good. It added more of a flavor to the couscous.
i used a heaping 1/4 cup of dried bing cherries and dried cranberries. and a little less butter. a nice alternative to the usual tomato, cucumber, garlic, etc. couscous.
Tasted like regular couscous, but with cherries. I mean, it wasn't BAD, but I was expecting something sort of different.
This is good, it makes a very good side dish for meats that have a sweet sauce. I added a little bit of slivered almonds at the end. It is a tiny bit on the bland side, but sometimes thats what you need to go with other dishes.
This was very easy. I substituted a product called Fruit Bits for the dried cherries, and we enjoyed it. Definitely quick, definitely easy.
I really liked the mixture of salty and sweet flavors. Unfortunately, my dried cherries never really picked up moisture during cooking.
Fabulous and so fast! I used apricots, currants and almonds cause that was what I had. Thanks!
This is very good, but I think our family prefers curry flavored couscous. Thanks for a different variety idea though!
This was very ok -- too bland for our taste. I omitted pepper, b/c that just didn't seem complementary to the other flavors. Using chicken stock helped; water would have made it even more bland. I don't know what I'd do to add zip, so I won't try this again. I'd recommend it only if you like bland food (my sister loves bland, so I made this for her, and even she didn't like it). Thanks anyway, Stephanie Moon.
Quick tasty side dish, I usually use dried cranberries as this is what I have on hand most often.
Easy and subtle. I don't like bland food, so perhaps it's the fact that I paired it with a garlicky catfish almondine that makes it so yummy to me. I used raisins, and they plumped up nicely. Will definitely make this again!
Simple and delicious. I've served it with roasted turkey, and as a side dish with spicy meat. It's also good for breakfast.
This is a tasty but bland dish which I also jazzed up with about 2 TB curry powder. In addition, I used Frieda's dried bing cherries, quartered, and had to add more liquid because it was dry. Oh, and I added toasted pecans.
"Different"....however, I was the only family member who would even eat more than one mouthful
somehow not very flavorful for us. Needs more cherries.
I thought this was good, a nice alternative for side dishes. My only complaint is that it's a little plain, like it needs something. Otherwise, very nice.
This is great. I really like fruit in my couscous and rice. It was very easy to make. I suppose it could have used some more spices. Only two problems, and they're probably due to operator difficulties: the cherries were a little hard and the couscous dry. So next time I will stew the cherries a little first, and use more liquid. I hope this works.
I changed a bit.. I added more than a pinch of salt, a pinch of oregano, a couple pinches of parsley, and subbed dried cranberries - probably about double the amount of cherries called for. Very good! An easy go-to for couscous.
I love this recipe. It is very simple and very tasty made exactly according to the recipe. I served it with the turkey & quinoa meatloaf from this site and steamed broccoli. This recipe is a keeper!!! So glad I found it.
I only gave this three stars because I ended up changing the recipe. I could tell this was going to be very bland with just the chicken broth, so I ended up adding an additional tablespoon of butter, and three tablespoons of garlic powder. I also threw in a few cubes of canned pineapple. I finished it off with about a tablespoon of lemon juice and a little bit of salt. It ended up having a very subtle flavor, but it was far from bland. I never would have thought to put cherries in couscous, so thanks for the idea!
This recipe was alright. The cherries made the cous cous more interesting, but my family was just not a fan.
