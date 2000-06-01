Couscous with Dried Cherries

4.1
59 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 25
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

My family loves couscous and this fruity variation is one of our favorites. This is also delicious with other dried fruit such as cranberries and apricots.

Recipe by STEPHNDON

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2 quart saucepan, combine chicken broth, water, dried cherries, butter, salt, and pepper. Cook over high heat until boiling.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in couscous, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 4g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 419.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022