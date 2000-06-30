Corn Casserole I

4.6
435 Ratings
  • 5 329
  • 4 86
  • 3 13
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This is the best corn casserole I've ever made. I know you will love it too! It tastes more like a souffle than anything else!

Recipe by Polly Woodard

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, cream style corn, sour cream and melted butter. Stir in whole kernel corn, cheese, onion and chilies. Stir in the corn muffin mix until just moistened.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 75 minutes; or until an inserted knife comes out clean and the top is golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 92.2mg; sodium 1046.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022