Corn Casserole I

I don't comment often, but I do like this recipe. I made this last year for Thanksgiving and it worked wonderfully (it was practically gone). I doubled the recipe, extended the cooking time and added extra cheese on top for the browning effect. I did have some little leftovers (I made too much)and took what little I had left home; but it does taste fantastic the next day. This year, I'm making this for my mom's potluck lunch at work (she doesn't cook). Last year, I used a 10x12 after doubling the recipe; this year I am using a small 2-quart as the recipe states to make a single batch. My only suggestion is that if folks like spicy, add more onions and chilies; if not keep to the recipe, add the cheese on top. I bought extra cheddar chees to top, since this was for multiple folks. Overall, I think this is an awesome base recipe with wonderful abilities for altering to taste. There's a great sweet and spicy flavor for all. Just gauge your guests and what they like. This is a fantastic Thanksgiving side... just try it beforehand and SLIGHTLY alter the tastes according to your guests. :) I personally LOVE it as is (oh, I have always used JIFFY corn muffin mix... it works awesome! :)