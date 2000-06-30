Corn Casserole I
This is the best corn casserole I've ever made. I know you will love it too! It tastes more like a souffle than anything else!
I only used 1 can of cream-style corn and for a little ease, used Jiffy cornbread mix, which gave this some sweetness. You can also consider adding jalapenos for an additional kick. This turned out great...will make again.Read More
I personally didn't care at all for this recipe. I've never had corn casserole before so maybe I'm just not a corn casserole fan in general.Read More
I only used 1 can of cream-style corn and for a little ease, used Jiffy cornbread mix, which gave this some sweetness. You can also consider adding jalapenos for an additional kick. This turned out great...will make again.
Updated 11/25/04: Baked it in a 9x13 pan for 1 hour 45 minutes - knife still didn't come out clean, but after it sat for a bit the consistency was perfect. This is excellent and seemed to be the hit of our Thanksgiving dinner today.
I used 2 can of corn and one creamy corn, made it a little crunhier. i added some more salt and pepper in the mixture. i say add more spice in the mix because the corn does taste kind of bland. i used only 1/2 box of the corn muffin mix which made it perfect! last year i used 1 box and it turn out to be corn bread instead of casserole =P i used 3 eggs instead of 2 and less butter. i took someone advice and added some mayo, not sure how much it affected the recipe but it was very moist! i guess if you add a little more sour cream it'll do the trick too = ) i didn't add any onions or chillies but next time i'll probably add some mix veggies (frozen package) to give it some more color... when it's almost done in the oven i added more cheese on top to make it a little crispy and cheesy because when you add the cheese in the begining it just sinks in w/ the mixture. more the cheese the better!!! i'll def. make it next time!!!
I absolutely love this dish! Even my pickiest friends enjoyed it. I used hot diced chiles instead of the mild, and also have tried it with half cheddar and half pepper jack cheeses. I think leaving it in the oven an extra 10-15 minutes makes the casserole texture more firm, not too mushy. If you prefer a drier casserole, I recommend baking it in a wider dish.
I made this to go with the slow cooker taco soup! I didn't have enough sour cream so I used 8 oz. cream cheese instead and it was fantastic. I also sauteed the onions with that butter and my guests loved it! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe.
This was really good and my family liked it. I cooked it longer than the recipe said to get the golden brown top. I made the mistake of eating it straight out of the oven. I would wait 15-20 minutes before serving to let it build up its texture because it will taste much better that way.
I prepared this recipe for a celabratory dinner for my mom's 77th birthday. Even my picky, don't-care-for-vegetable siblings asked for seconds! The only variant to the original is that I added a few light sprinkles of cayenne pepper before spooning into the casserole. It was just the right amount of zip for my spice-loving family! This recipe has already been given the family's approval to add to our traditional Thanksgiving menu. Bravo, Polly!
This casserole was very good, but we all agreed the chilies got to be too much. Next time I will make it without the chilies for a sweeter corn casserole.
Frickin awesome and pretty easy. I used fresh peppers instead of canned and egg beaters and fat free sour cream and it was amazing.
The easiest Corn Casserole to make. It's a new favorite in the house. It is delicious.
This was delicious. I prepared this as written, except for size of baking dish and cooking time; I used an 8" x 13" glass baking dish. The recipe didn't specify, so I used a box of Jiffy corn bread mix. Oops, and I forgot to drain the can of chilies, but a 4 oz can is so small I don't think it affected it. I think my oven's thermostat may be a little inaccurate, because when I checked the casserole at 60 minutes the top was a beautiful golden brown, and I removed it from the oven at that time. The knife did not come out clean at that point, but after letting it sit on top of the warm oven for about 45 minutes it attained a lovely "bread pudding" consistency. Letting it sit also allows the flavors to mature; I know, because I just had to taste it as soon as it came out of the oven (it smelled so good!), and it really was better after it set up. It was wonderful just as it was. Thanks for a great recipe, Polly; I will definitely make this again!
This is really tasty! I brought it to work for a holiday luncheon, and everyone had at least 2 servings, and most people asked for the recipe. I made it in my slow cooker, for 3 hours on high. I stirred it a few times for even cooking.
Oh my wow, this stuff is good. I changed a few things and thought it was perfect. Easily the best casserole I've ever made. I added about 1 tbsp. of mayo to the mixture, left out the chilies, and only used about 3/4 of the box of jiffy corn muffin mix. And instead of just plain cheddar cheese, I used the pizza blend with mozzarella and cheddar. Sooooo good, everyone loved it for Easter lunch! Thank you :)
I made this recipe for the first time friday night because we were having some friends over & I couldn't find an old corn casserole recipe that I've previously made and loved. Well, it has been replaced! This is by far the BEST corn casserole I have ever made! My dinner guests and my husband complimented me continuously throughout the meal and the casserole was still delicious when we had it for leftovers tonight. Next time I make it, I might try using some more cheese to make it a tad cheesier. Other than that, this recipe was absolute perfection.
I love this recipe, it works so well with everthing, especially bar-b-que! I use "Glory" brand skillet corn, it is delicious. Sometimes I use an egg, sometimes I don't. I love jazzing it up with jalapenos and also have used bacon, onion, and cheddar. There doesn't seem to be anything you can do to "kill" this recipe!
Splendid comfort food! I made this for the first time for Thanksgiving 2004, having never eaten anything like it before (not a cornbread person), and it was such a pleasant surprise. Savory yet slightly sweet, very moist but holds together, looks appetizing. I can see this going well with breakfast foods. I have enjoyed this best of all the holiday leftovers! I have made this three more times since then. Occasionally, for a bolder flavor, I have tweaked this recipe as follows: add finely chopped light smoked turkey sausage (such as Butterball), doubling and carmelizing the onion before adding to the other ingredients, doubling the green chiles, and adding some canned diced jalapenos. When I do this, I add a little sugar to retain some sweetness. Adding a bit of cumin is a nice touch too. I use light sour cream, half the butter, and a good quality extra sharp chedder cheese. A nice variation for a bolder flavor. I usually double the recipe and freeze plenty of it. Delish!
We made this recipe for Thanksgiving. Being SO tired of just heating up a can of corn we thought we'd try it and it was GREAT!!!!!! Just enough kick with the chilis, but not HOT at all. We made it the day before and reheated it before dinner, it held up very well and it was great as leftovers, it didn't get soupy or break down. I will make this again and again, it would be great as a side when having mexican night at our house too!
I thought this was excellent! I doubled the recipe but instead of doubling the regular corn, added the one can of regular corn and a bag of frozen broccoli chopped up and put into a 9x13 pan. This got rave reviews from everyone!!!!
This was a hit with my family this Thanksgiving! I doubled the ingredients for a 9 X 13 pan and instead of cheddar cheese I used the four cheese blend. I also sprinkled some fried onions on top for added crunch. delicious!!!!!
I made this for thanksgiving. I got some complements on it but I think that I could find something better. But I will keep this one handy because it is tasty and easy.
This was a bit sweet, but overall it was good. I think if I was to make it again I would add hotter chile peppers, cayenne pepper or some tabasco to lessen the sweetness.
we have made this in my family for years! always a favorite
Big hit at Thanksgiving. Never made corn casserole before, but really enjoyed. Will make again. a little sweet, though.
Really good recipe. I didn't have an hour to bake it so I put it in muffin tins. Brought it to a potluck and got rave reviews!
This was a hit at my house. I did make a few modifications suggested by other reviewers: Sauteed the onions in the butter, added one more egg(3 total) and cooked in a 13x9. It was done in about 35 minutes. It didn't get golden on top like I would have liked, will try a hotter oven next time.
Great recipe but took closer to 90min. to bake. Big hit at our cookout!
Good....added salt...pepper...onion powder and garlic powder. Made Thanksgiving 2011
I also added a green, red, and orange sweet pepper to give it some color and flavor as well as a can of black beans and 1 package of cream cheese. GOOD STUFF!
Made this for two different pot lucks this weekend with rave reviews. Actually forgot the cheese the second time and it still got good reviews.
Just served this at our Super Bowl BBQ and it was a hit. Imagine a very moist, kind of cheesy, slightly spicy and sweet cornbread. I don't really like corn bread (too plain)and I love this. I exchanged the can of regular corn with a can of Fiesta corn. Next time I think I will use 2 cans of Fiesta corn instead of the cream of corn and use the juice from the can of the chilis for the extra liquid. I think this will be better if its a little more spicy and a little less sweet. I baked mine in 2 cake pans and sliced it pie style for serving. It had the perfect texture and was not dry in all. Definately try this recipe. I think the sweet and spicy variations are a personal preference, but easily changeable to meet everyones needs.
A favorite in our house. Everyone always asks for this delicious corn "souffle." I skip the onion and green chiles. This is the first item to be completely gone at any family gathering.
This tastes wonderful! I didn't have muffin mix so I used self-rising cornmeal and it turned out great, kind of like moist cornbread. If you want more zip, I recommend adding jalapenos or hot green chilis.
I am a caterer and frequently get rave reviews about this casserole. Instead of using green chiles, I roast a poblano pepper, remove the skin, chop it up, and add it to the mixture. With a couple of dashes of Tabasco, it gives the casserole a nice southwestern flavor.
I know this recipe has been around awhile, but for some reason, I've never tried it...and that was MY MISTAKE!! I love this. I like it a little spicier, so I add a few dashes of cayenne. I had some fresh garden tomatos, I chopped a couple and added those too. They added some color and tasted great! This is just one of those great recipes you can have fun with. I used fresh corn the first time I made it. Next time I used canned. Great both ways. Next time I may add some chopped red pepper. I don't think you can go wrong!
Made this in a 9x13 dish for the allotted time a day ahead of time to go with enchilada casserole. Just reheated it in the oven the next day and turned out great! Next time I probably will add more spices, chili powder, red pepper, etc.
Was looking for a sweeter corn casserole.
I took this dish to a family get together and it was a hit!
This is amazing! I added both jalepeno and green chillies as well as small bacon pieces...it tasted sooo good.. will def make it again, several times!
I made a Casserole Based on Seeing this Recipe...It is as Follows: 2 Cans of Corn, Drained 1 Can Cream Of Mushroom Soup 4 oz. Cream Cheese 1/2 Cup Sour Cream 1 1/2 Cups Pepper Jack Cheese 7 Slices Dried Beef, Chopped 2 Green Onions, Chopped 1 Pack Saltine Crackers Salt & Pepper Butter Grated Cheddar Cheese Directions: Combine corn, pepper jack cheese, mushroom soup, sour cream, cream cheese, chopped dried beef, chopped green onions, about 1/4 of the pack of crackers, and salt n pepper to taste. Put combined ingredients in a casserole dish, top with remaining crackers, butter, and grated cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 - 40 Minutes or until Gold n Bubbly. It turned out really YUMMY!! :o)
ABSOLUTELY to die for! Did not change a thing--perfect the way it is. I did use 2 cups sharp cheddar only because I comes in 2 cup pre-grated bags, I just sprinkled some on top. Don't omit the green chiles they don't add heat, just flavor and watch the baking time, you definitely don't want to overcook!!! I made this for Christmas day and worried about using a new untried recipe but delish! Everyone devoured it with seconds and fourths!
This Thanksgiving was my first to cook. I made the corn casserole and let me tell you, it was the BOMB!!! Didn't know you could cook corn any other way. I will use this one next time.
I did not make a casserole but instead made individual servings of this in muffin tins. I filled 18 muffin tins, after greasing them, and baked at 350 for 35 minutes. There were tasty. The first batch was a little bland for our tastes so I added 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives and 1 cup of chopped ham. It made a great breakfast.
Absolutely delicious. Made as written, baked an hour and a half. Thanks for sharing
I have made this recipe numerous times. The only change I make is to use a medium onion, coarsely chopped, a 7 oz can of green chilies, and 2 cups (standard small bag) of any cheddar type cheese. I don't think the chilies add too much spice, just a little extra flavor. The extra onions are sweet when cooked for so long and add a nice texture. This is a wonderful recipe that we love.
This is the perfect corn casserole recipe. I have been looking for this for several years. It is just delicious. It is not the sweet version. This one is a perfect dinner side dish. I did leave out the diced green chilies as I did not have any. It was still yummy. Thank you.
This is good. I'm not a huge fan of this plain, but it is really good under beef stew.
I didn't have sour cream so I substituted alittle milk and mayonaise. Still turned out terrific!
Very easy recipe, but it takes a long time to bake. There was no size for the dish to bake in and I used a round large casserole, the center did not bake in that time. Next time I will use a 9x13 pan. Did not put in the butter and it was fine.
Super recipe. I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a hit!
Corn casserole is my husbands favorite. We make this and take it everywhere for cookouts and parties. Love it!! It may not be good for you, but it tastes great!!
I made this for a Christmas dinner we were going to-for 22 people! I doubled the recipe and was so nervous but it came out fabulous!Really fast to throw together.Everyone wanted the left-overs (there wasn't much!) Great recipe!
This recipe was so yummy! I scaled it for 19 people and boy was it a hit! People were asking me for the recipe so that they could add it to their Thanksgiving meal! A must try if you haven't!
Awesome dish!!! My family loved it. I made it on Christmas and it was a hit. It will now be a regular dish in our home.
I made this last night, and I enjoyed it, even w/ the sour cream, which initially made me very skeptical that the sour cream would screw it all up. But it didn't. I would've like to have tastes more of the cream style corn though, so I think next time I will only do 1/2 can of whole kernel corn. and maybe another 1/2 can of cream style. I'm going to play w/ the recipe and make it suit my likings, but in general this recipe was great, so easy to follow! Just to note, I'm allergic to iodine, and used the "no salt added" corns, and I couldn't taste a difference from regular corn w/ salt added.
Easy and very good. I did not have the peppers so I put in a cup of salsa and a few dashes of cheyanne pepper and turned out terrific.
I loved it, delicious. Made this around Thanksgiving last year for a church carry-in dinner. It was a huge hit.
Pretty tasty as a side dish on Thanksgiving. My boyfriend's mom asked me for the recipe ;)
We've enjoyed this several times. We use 1/2 cup of egg substitute instead of two eggs, 1/4 cup of "light" butter, no cheese. Makes it a tad healthier and we still love the taste.
This is a GREAT corn casserole. I added pimentos and used jalapenos because I didn't have the green chilies. My husband loved it and my picky step-son also said it was good. We will be using this again and again...
I made this for Thanksgiving and took to Potluck. So many raves about it; my friend said she had to have the recipe, so I gave her the one I printed out. My betrothed is still raving; we had it last night cold. I did not put the entire amount of cheese in it but will next time. Will be making it for Christmas.
I made this for Easter brunch, and it was fabulous. Not a leftover in sight. Even the kids loved it. Very easy...just dump the ingredients into one bowl, stir, dump into the pan, and bake. The flavors and texture were just great. I think I'll try it as a main dish one of these days and add some chicken or ham.
Since I do not use sour cream, I used 3/4 cup of milk. This was a hit at Christmas dinner.
one of my favorites
Super! Never made anything like this and I like it! It came out great. Super hardy and rich though! Try not to eat it all at once :)
Made this for a father's day barbeque and everyone loved it. I even used fat free sour cream (I normally wouldn't but that's what my dad had on hand) and it was still very good. Thank you!
I made this for New Years Day dinner at my granddaughters. Everyone there loved it. I discovered after it was about half way baked that I had left out the onions (still sitting on the bar)..it was great without the onions and my g'daughter was happy as she doesn't like onions anyway. I will be making this recipe for most family meals from here on, a definite hit with our many family members. Addendum: 5/10/09...making a double recipe again today and included the onions...my cousins, friends are all making this great recipe. I do add another 1/2 cup of extra sharp cheddar cheese, otherwise it is all the same. Best corn casserole ever!!!
Love this recipe! I also add one additional can of whole corn and 1 tspn (or more to taste) of garlic powder. I cook it in a cast iron square casserole dish and the texture and taste is perfect every time. I would give it more then 5 stars.
I made it with corn & peppers instead of the whole kernel corn which gave it a nice southwest flavor! Yummy! What a great recipe!
I have been searching for this for a long time. My mother-in law made it one day and i just couldn't get enough. Thanks.
This recipe was easy as could be and soooo delicious! A guaranteed hit!
A simple but very tasty recipe. Be careful not to overcook because it dries the casserole out easily. I tried cooking it at a higher temperature to go with the meat I was cooking and it came out a little too dry. There were no complaints at dinner about it however. A keeper recipe.
I made this for the first time last Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it. This year I brought it to a potluck and was asked for the recipe by at least 3 people! I made it just as it is and it was great--fast, easy and even good the next day!
This was really good! I used a full 2 cups of shredded cheese and omitted the chillies (because I forgot to buy them) and it was still very good. Everyone loved this and I will definitely make this again.
Very excellent recipe. Moist without being overly wet. I used frozen corn instead of the canned. I just don't like the taste of canned corn. I believe next time I make it I will add hotter chilies as I like things a little spicier.
Everyone loves it--me, too! Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe.
Very tasty! I made this for a family reunion and it went over well. The chiles give it a little kick, and I might add a few more next time. I'll definitely make this one again.
Another great corn-pudding type casserole dish. I especially liked the addition of the chilis and cheese. Thanks Polly!
This recipe is so good! I made it for Thanksgiving dinner and was so happy with it. I didn't add the chilies but made it just as the recipe states. It smelled incredible while it was baking and looked like a picture. It also warmed up great.
I really liked this! I doubled the sour cream, added some spices: cayenne, garlic powder, cumin, salt and black pepper.
I've made this recipe multiple times now, and it hasn't let me down. It's become a Thanksgiving standard at my house, and is FAB as a side dish for barbeque. I substitute pepperjack cheese for the cheddar to get a little more zing. If I know people who like things really hot will be eating it, I'll mince up a fresh serrano chili or two and put those in the mixture prior to baking. Be careful, because it can get really hot very easily!
I lost this recipe during the divorce and went on line to try and find it. Except for the chilies it's the same! This is far and away one of the best out there! I can't wait to make it this Thanksgiving!!!!
I don't comment often, but I do like this recipe. I made this last year for Thanksgiving and it worked wonderfully (it was practically gone). I doubled the recipe, extended the cooking time and added extra cheese on top for the browning effect. I did have some little leftovers (I made too much)and took what little I had left home; but it does taste fantastic the next day. This year, I'm making this for my mom's potluck lunch at work (she doesn't cook). Last year, I used a 10x12 after doubling the recipe; this year I am using a small 2-quart as the recipe states to make a single batch. My only suggestion is that if folks like spicy, add more onions and chilies; if not keep to the recipe, add the cheese on top. I bought extra cheddar chees to top, since this was for multiple folks. Overall, I think this is an awesome base recipe with wonderful abilities for altering to taste. There's a great sweet and spicy flavor for all. Just gauge your guests and what they like. This is a fantastic Thanksgiving side... just try it beforehand and SLIGHTLY alter the tastes according to your guests. :) I personally LOVE it as is (oh, I have always used JIFFY corn muffin mix... it works awesome! :)
This was great. It is a wonderful side dish. I added a can of hot chilies in place of regular green chilies. My family loved this dish. I'm going to make this one of my side dishes for Thanksgiving.
Huge success at our Thanksgiving dinner! I did cook it for longer than suggested. I also let it sit for at least 30 minutes before serving. It was amazing! I used the exact amounts of ingredients in the original recipe. Excellent!
Wonderful!! I did this recipe exactly and it was so good! It got rave reviews and I got asked for the recipe. I will most definitely make this again and again. Even my toddlers liked it!
My husband is from Nebraska and considers himself a connoisseur of corn casserole. He wasn't happy when I strayed from my typical recipe - until he tasted this one. He loved it. This is now our standard recipe. I did omit the onion.
Very good. I didn't use any chilis or spicy things though, and it turned out great. It really was all the great things the other posters described. I will definitely make this again.
I really liked this but it came out a little dry. I used a 9x13 pan, mayb that's why it came out dry. I'll definatlly make this agian it was very good. My family gave it a 5 out of 5 stars.
fabulous. Did not change a thing.
this is wonderful with a big pot of chili, on a cold winter day, it is so flavorful and moist
This is the best. My husband makes a great corn souffle, but we always hoped for something we could make easier for ourselves. This casserole is perfect, really simple and tastes great.
This was good. It was a nice change from the normal dishes I cook. I used a 7 oz can of green chiles instead of 4 oz and next time I will probably use more. Takes forever to bake though!
I wasn't crazy about this, my bf liked it okay and my 3 year old wouldn't touch it. I don't think there is anything wrong with the recipe, just not the recipe for us!
This is my first review and I felt compelled to write this because I want to say how much we enjoyed this casserole! Took this to easter dinner. My son who is very picky asked for seconds, and the leftovers were just as good. Definately will make this again!
yum! Forgot to add cheese and chillies but it was still really yummy. In fact, I don't think the extra calories from the cheese are necessary.
I took this to a potluck where the host was serving chili and it was a great hit. I doubled the recipe leaving one half exactly as the recipe called for. In the other half I added a couple of jalapenos that I sautéed for a few minutes with the onions. The jalapeno version went the quickest but both versions were very popular.
My family has several outstanding cooks - and even those with "gourmet" tastes love this recipe. I'm asked to bring this dish to most family get togethers. It's really yummy and easy to prepare.
I needed a last minute recipe for a potluck gathering this afternoon. I doubled the recipe and did not change a thing. What a surprise! People were going back for seconds and thirds and were begging for the recipe. THIS RECIPE IS DEFINITELY A KEEPER.
