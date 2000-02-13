Chicken MacRanch Salad
Veggies, chicken, Cheddar cheese 'and call it macaroni'. A simple summer salad. Tasty!
Liked it alot. Used canned chicken, peas and carrots,hidden valley ranch and added parmesian cheese.Read More
I used fat free ranch dressing for this. My family like fat free ranch normally, but it did not work for this recipe. Better try regular ranch and see if that works.Read More
This was a quick and easy recipe..I added bacon bits to it which added some flavor. My family said they liked this recipe but I'm not sure if I will make it again.
My husband and I tried it both hot & chilled. It was a little bland, think maybe chicken was the wrong meat. Will probably try again w/ different veggies and ham instead of chicken.
Kids liked it, but very bland.
I'm sorry, this recipe was not for us.
The whole family liked it even my picky 8 year old took seconds. What I would add to it would be some bacon for a little extra flavor.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added a few tweaks to it. When I was cooking the chicken, I sprinkled a few seasonings-pepper, seasoning salt and garlic powder-over the chicken. I also used Hidden Valley Peppercorn Ranch salad dressing. Both of these additions gave this salad a great new falvor. I loved how quick and easy it was to make. I know I will definatly make it again!
Great recipe. I have made a variation of this recipe for years. The only thing I do different is add some seasoning salt. Sometimes I even add bacon pieces to it.
Pretty bland... our 4-year-old daughter liked it, but too blah for us Texans. Prefer something with more bite.
the noodles and ranch were a good combo...but I didn't like the veggies mixed in...
Easy, yummy and just perfect!!! I added a tsp of garlic powder and italian seasoning to liven it up. I love this salad!!!! Thank you for posting.
I thought this was very good... does need seasonings. I used a corn, black bean and pepper blend and threw in some fresh spinach , which wilted nicely when I mixed it with the warm pasta.. used leftover Thanksgiving turkey
