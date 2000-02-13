Chicken MacRanch Salad

16 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Veggies, chicken, Cheddar cheese 'and call it macaroni'. A simple summer salad. Tasty!

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large bowl toss together the macaroni, chicken, vegetables, cheese and dressing. Chill for 20 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 19g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 358.8mg. Full Nutrition
