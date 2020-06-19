Chocolate Cinnamon Crescents

This is a very yummy recipe that I got out of a cookbook, changed some things and added some things to make it taste even more better. Our family likes these doughnuts. Hope you enjoy! Makes Lots!!!!

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
80
Yield:
80 pastries
Cinnamon Sugar:
Dough:
Glaze:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets. Whisk together 2 cups sugar and the cinnamon, reserve.

  • Beat together 1 cup sugar, margarine, eggs, milk, flour, and baking powder in a large bowl to form a dough. Divide dough into 10 balls. Spread the prepared cinnamon and sugar mixture onto work surface. Use a rolling pin to roll each dough ball out on the cinnamon sugar, forming each into a 14 inch circle. Cut each circle into 8 wedges. Roll each wedge into a crescent, starting at the wide side and rolling toward the tip. Place rolls on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake crescents in preheated oven until set and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

  • While crescents are baking, mix together 2 cups sugar, vanilla, 2 cups water, and the cornstarch in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, and cook until thick. Brush glaze on baked crescent rolls. Allow glaze to set for 5 minutes. Drizzle melted chocolate over glazed crescents. If desired, serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 69.7mg. Full Nutrition
