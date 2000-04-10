Cheesy Baked Cauliflower
A delicious cauliflower dish, baked whole with cheese.
I've been making this recipe for years and my tip for this recipe is to add the parmesan to the mustard/mayo mixture before you spread it on the cauliflower. Less waste!Read More
This is a good recipe to use up things you have on hand. In my case it was a head of cauliflower! ;) I agree with other reviewers that 30 minutes is too long to steam the cauliflower. I steamed mine in an electric steamer for 15 minutes and let it drain well. The sauce is great but you will need to adjust it to your own personal tastes -- are you a mayonaise or mustard person. If you have a preference you might want to increase your favorite. In our case we used 2 T mayo to 1 T mustard. I also added a sprinkle of grated cheddar cheese to the top because I was afraid it would dry out too much. Next time I will make a lot more sauce. My family liked it and wanted to taste more of it on the cauliflower. I am going to also try to thicken the sauce some so it will stick to the cauliflower instead of have to be drizzled over the top. Good "different" recipe.Read More
Some REALLY good advice... Steam for 10 minutes and check to see if it's done enough. I steamed for 30 minutes like the directions say, and it turned into mush. The next time I made this, I tried 10 minutes and it was perfect! I was out of Parmesan cheese so I covered with chedder cheese. When steamed properly, this is definately a very good veggy.
I used much less butter, and added crushed fresh garlic into the mayo mixture, added plenty of pepper. Steamed for only 10 minutes then put the mayo mixture on, then topped it with 1/4 cup fresh grated parmesan cheese and broiled it until the cheese was brown and bubbly. I have used American cheese slices as well. SO GOOD. If you add the cheese you dont really need the butter.
This was really good! I made minor changes. I only steamed the cauliflower for 10-15 mins. I also increased both the mayo & mustard to 1 tablespoon and mixed the parmesan cheese with them. After spreading the mixture on the cauliflower and dotting with butter I placed it in my toaster oven for 30 minutes. Yum!
OH WOW!!! This is really good! Both my husband and myself loved it. Hubby asked me to make again this way next time we have cauliflower. It is a beautiful change from cheesy sauce. I took others advice and only cooked veggie 10 mins and I doubled the mayo but not the mustard and the sauce was just right. I will make this again and agian.
not bad. steamed in microwave for 5:30 minutes. used no mustard at all, used no butter at all, and used 1 heaping tablespoon mayo and premixed with parmesan, paprika, pinch of garlic powder. added shredded cheese. next time: cut up cauliflower (easier to coat in mixture this way), use a thinner coat of sauce (water it down? maybe don't premix with parmesan?), do not add shredded cheese, bake at a higher temp for crispier results?
This is the best cauliflower recipe ever! I used Apricot Mustard because I had it on hand and it was delicious. If I am in a hurry I microwave the cauliflower as florets then add the toppings and grill until brown. My family can eat a whole cauliflower for dinner now. Guests give me skeptical looks when I say I've made them Baked Cauliflower, but there is NEVER any left! Thanks so much, from Sydney Australia.
I made a half recipe of this but I only halved the cauliflower, if that makes sense. To give it a little more flavor, I added onion/garlic powder and Frank's Hot Sauce. We all loved this, though I think the butter could be cut back.
I don't believe in down grading a recipe that I've changed. I would have graded this a 4 star based on reviews had I not modified a few things. First, I steamed florets for 10 minutes. I used 2t mayo and 2t dijon. I used a pastry brush to brush on, as evenly as I could, the sauce. I sprinkled a little parm on it. I get overwhelmed easily by parm. I then grated a little mild cheddar over the top. I omitted the dotting with butter part completely and instead I sauted 1/2 cup of plain breadcrumbs in a little bit of olive oil until golden. I added a pinch of salt to the breadcrumbs but should have added more. I covered dish with crumbs then baked. All I can say is my husband ate cauliflower for the first time in his life and went back for seconds. Amazing! I will be adding this recipe to my reportoire for sure!
I would suggest steaming for only 20 minutes and not the entire 30 minutes as it was a little overdone and a little too soggy by the time it made it in the oven. Great taste! The more cheese the better!
Easy and delicious. Thanks
Very good, easy. be sure to towel dry the cauliflower after steaming, otherwise the dish is watery.
All I can say is YUM! This one's a keeper!
I made this with frozen cauliflower, no steaming, just popped it in with the ingredients and 30 min cooking time. It was great! Easy and delicious!
I liked this, I made a lot more sauce... 2 TBSP mayo, 1 TBSP mustard and mixed the Parmesan shese in with the sauce before toasting. Topped with some shredded cheddar before baking. I also only steamed for 10 min. Tasted good!
I followed another reviewer's advice and steamed the cauliflower for only 10-12 minutes so that it would have a firmer texture. I used dijon mustard and spread the mixture on with a pastry brush, which worked well. It made a nice presentation for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner.
This is my new favorite way to cook cauliflower! I just knew the small amount of mayonnaise and mustard couldn't possibly cover all that cauliflower, but it did. I spread it on with a pastry brush. I cut the butter down to 2 T. and added salt, and it was perfect. I do think, though, that the steam time could be about 10-15 minutes.
Pretty good for Cauliflower. I took the advice of other reviewers and adjusted the mustard/mayo blend. I'll be making this again - next time cauliflower is on sale at the store!
Wow.... yummy! I broke up the cauliflower into random size pieces and then boiled for 10 min. I used fresh grated parmesan and about 1/4 cup grated cheddar. It had just the right amount of cheesiness. (I dont like it smothered)Make sure to drain the cauliflower well as it was a little watery after baking. My boyfriend doesnt like veggies but he had 2 helpings! So easy, its definitely going into my recipe book!
This was a very good recipe. My dad loved it, but my husband thought it was "alright". I enjoyed it.
Loved this. Did as many others and reduced steam time to 15 min and added some minced garlic and mixed all, including parm chz in a bowl. it spread with ease! Great recipe that will convert many anti cauliflower folks! Thanks a bunch!
This stuff was really really good!! I doubled up on the mayo mixture cause it just didnt seem like enough. I also added some sharp white cheddar to the mix. My hubby really liked it and hes not much of a cauliflower fan.
Not the most cheesy of Cauliflower cheese that I have made, but a good quick basic recipe.
this is the best cauliflower my family has ever eaten. it couldn't have been easier to make and it's got such a beautiful texture. this recipe has gone into our *do-over* recipe list.
Made this tonight, and it was simply delicious. Followed the other reviewers lead and only steamed the cauliflower for 10 minutes, which was perfect.
Very delicious way to eat cooked cauliflower. Like others have said I will increase the mustard/mayo/cheese portions next time.
very good , I did only steam cauliflower for 10 min. and added a bit more mayo and some extra cheese I had on hand some colby jack I put half steamed cauliflower in cassarole dish put two slices of american cheese then added rest of cauilflower . I did mix rest of all the ingredients together before putting on cauiflower. Company Good!!! oh one more thing, I sprinkle just a few crushed corn flakes on top and some green onions just to look nice.
I really enjoyed this one. I was very skeptical about using mayo and especially mustard on my cauliflower but thought what the heck. I used more than the amount of mayo b/c it just didn't seem like the original would even come close to coating it. kept the mustard the same as it's strong and also added all the cheese in with the mixture. I cut mine into florets first then steamed for 12 minutes and then mixed the mixture all over the florets, i though it would get coated on every piece that way and it did. then i grated just a bit more Ramano (my cheese of choice) on top, added a sliced garlic or two and threw in the oven. So yummy, husband liked too but 8 yr old did not, he couldn't get past the mustard thing. it kind of got puffy after baking and just a little brown on top from the cheese!
Very good recipe. I'd had one similar years ago but had lost. I'm glad I found it again. I steamed for about 15 min. then baked it for 15 minutes. Any more and it would have fallen apart too much. I also didn't use the butter but I doubled the sauce and used cheddar cheese.
VERY TASTY! STEAM FOR NO LONGER THAN 15 MINUTES AS OTHER REVIEWERS SUGGESTED. I HAD A LARGE HEAD OF CAULIFLOWER AND DOUBLED THE AMOUNT OF MAYO/MUSTARD MIXTURE - EVEN MORE WOULD NOT HURT - IT WAS THAT TASTY - ENJOY.
When I first tasted the cauliflower I thought it was good, my boyfriend thought it was great! At first I didn't realize that the longer you cook it the better it is. THe brown-ness on the cauliflower is actually the best part. I made this recipe again and I was very sad because I didn't have parmesan cheese, but I tried it with cheddar cheese, it still turned out great but doesn't brown as nice as the parmesan. Make sure to cook for the the full 30 minutes to get the brown effect, it makes the recipe. Also, only steam for 10-15 min depending on how big your cauliflower head is.
I'm not a huge cauliflower fan, but I LOVED this! It is fattening, yes, but it went together perfectly with the Christmas ham. Don't change the recipe at all. I did cut the cauliflower head into pieces, though, because I wasn't sure if I could bake it as was. But it was harder to put the topping on lots of pieces instead of one head.
This recipe is okay, I doubled the sauce like other reviewers said and it was a bit overpowering.
I absolutely love this recipe! I love cauliflower but my husband isn't a fan, but he likes this dish. We sometimes add blue cheese and gorgonzola crumbs to add a little more cheese flavor.
Love this, making it again!
Great and so simple! Cooked cauliflower for 15 minutes and doubled sauce recipe.
Tasteless. Prefer original reciepe for this dish
Another great addition to the not-so-usual dinner portfolio. This is an excellent side dish and easy to make. I did however tweak things a wee bit... but only in the presentation. I trimmed up a head of cauliflower, "steamed" it in the microwave wieht about a half cup of water, leaving the entire head intact to cook until it was just about "al dente". Then I continued with the above recipe but increased the amount of mayonnaise to 3 tablespoons and the prepared mustard to 2 teaspoons. Then folded in grated Parmesan (half cup). This mixture I spread over the par-cooked head of cauliflower then proceeded to bake as directed. The result was a nice golden brown presentation of cauliflower that we simply sliced to serve. Not the usual veggie side dish!
This is an absolutely wonderful dish, impressive enough for company and simple enough for every day. I substituted asiago cheese and only boiled my cauliflower for about 10-12 min and that made it aldente and easier to cut into wedges once out of the oven.Thanx.
This is one of our favorite vegetables to serve with dinner. But I like to sprinkle a little paprika and garlic powder after the mayonnaise and mustard mixture is spread. It gives it just a little more flavor. I also steam the cauliflower in the microwave since that only takes about 6 minutes. I don’t really measure the ingredient anymore, I just portion them the way that I like.
The whole family really enjoyed this dish! Cut into smaller pieces and steamed for 15 minutes. Upped the mayo and mustard to a Tbsp, added about a tsp of garlic powder and 1/4 C shredded cheddar. Combined the mayo, mustard, butter, cheeses, and garlic powder and tossed with pieces of steamed cauliflower prior to baking.
I had this recipe years ago and somehow misplaced it. I was glad to find it again. I didn't use a whole cauliflower as there are only 2 of us - just cut up flowerets and steamed them in the microwave for 5 min, then put the toppings on and baked for about 1/2 hr. Hubby loved it!! He said it was the best way he had ever had cauliflower. Good recipe that I will be making again.
Dinner party SAFE! This was great for kids and adults. I used a pastry brush and brushed on the mayo-deli mustard mixture on each cooled cauliflower head. I add the parm on a layer than worked my way up. I am making this tonignt for my boyfriend and I. It's carb diet friendly!
My husband and I LOVED this.
I had a beautiful head of cauliflower and decided on this recipe..a WINNER! It was so good!! Very simple to put together and delightful to the taste buds. I never make cauliflower, hardly ever, but this will be made often.
This recipe did not impress me at all. There was just not enough flavor. I agree with others you only need to steam this about 10 to 15 minutes. I did double up on the mayo and mustard and still wasn't enough flavor .
My family really liked this recipe. I used 1 Tbl. mayo and 1 Tbl. mustard to create a little more sauce. Family of 5 ate the whole head of cauliflower in one sitting!
I don't have a steamer so I broke half a cauli into large florets, and boiled them for 10 mins 'til tender. Even though I made enough cheesy topping for one whole head (I used half Parmesan, half extra-sharp Cheddar), there wasn't enough! This was such a shame as it was SO tasty! I will definitely make it again but make enough topping so that all the cauli is smothered!! Thanks, Bea!
It sounded really good, but it really wasn't to our liking. I followed the recipe exactly.
I LOVE this recipe. I will never eat plain steamed cauliflower again. I did make some changes according to others' reviews. I cut the florets pretty small, and only steamed them for appx 10 min. I mixed a heaping T of mayo and mustard, added 1/2 cup of parm. cheese and mixed it well, then dumped the steamed cauliflower on top of it, mixed it all up -spread it out in a dish and baked for 30 min. I also completely omitted the butter. I will make this again, often.
For those who don't like cauliflower, this is the recipe. The flavoring combo of mayo & mustard is fantastic, but mix a little extra. Instead of dabbing with margarine/butter, you can also use butter spray over the top before baking (it's much more even than dabs).
I used half a head of cauliflower and nuked it whole in a covered dish for 4 mins. Then broke it down into florets with a knife. I greased a smallish casserole dish, placed the cauliflower in it, then mixed the mayo, mustard, and parm and sprinkled it over the top with my fingers, then dotted the top with the cut up butter. Yum. Served with Roasted Potatoes and Greens and Golden Baked Chicken, also from this site.
I thought this was excellent! I followed the previous reviewers suggestions of doubling the mayo/mustard mix, but I ended up using 2 T. of mayo and only 2 t. of mustard, as my husband is not a huge mustard fan. I used dijon mustard. I also steamed the florets for only 10 minutes, as suggested in previous reviews, as we like our cauliflower only lightly cooked. I'll be passing this recipe on to friends!
If you use frozen cauliflower, don't even thaw it. Just start at Direction #2. Good variation for a veggie.
my family loved this. I used 2T mayo, 1T country dijon mustard, 1T apricot preserves, 1/2tsp. garlic salt, and 1/2tsp onion powder and mixed those together. I also steamed for less time-approx 10-15 min. I substituted white cheddar. I did use the butter called for. This is a great basic recipe to be creative with. My family will definitely eat cauliflower now.
I loved this dish! It was so easy and satisfying. I am a cheese freak so I added some extra romano ... My boyfriend raved about it! Thank you!
This was pretty good.
I steamed for 15 and baked for 20-25. Probably depends on the oven. I also used twice the mayo (light olive oil mayo) and mixed everything, including the butter in a bowl before I spread it. It looked pretty ugly when it came out of the oven, but once you chop/mix it up in a bowl, it's fabulous!!!
This had excellent flavor but I didn't cook it long enough. I mistakenly thought if I just put water in the bottom of the casserole dish and cooked it longer that it would turn out okay.... not so much. My husband wouldn't touch it because it was crunchy but I ate it and it had a good flavor... I will try it again as it says in the recipe :)
My three year old son had FOUR helpings. I think it's a hit! =)
It would have been good if I were a fan of cooked cauliflower. Just found out that I wasn't.
I thought this was delicious. My 1 year old loved it, too! It was a refreshing change to the cheddar cheesy kind of cauliflower. I added paprika and put in extra mayonnaise and a garlic clove. I steamed it for 20 minutes instead of 30. My husband does not like cauliflower and didn't care for this, but it wasn't the recipe. It was the cauliflower! thanks for a great recipe.
its the best
This was good. It was a new way for me to cook cauliflower. I usually cut it up. I liked the fact that it browned in the oven. My husband said he'd like to try it with cheddar cheese next time.
Really interesting and really tasty, I didn't use all the butter though!
Very good recipe and easy....only I think 30 minutes is too long to steam the cauliflower....mine came out very mushy, still good, but I would cook it less next time.
This makes Cauliflower YUM! Used chedder cheese instead of parmesan, and it still worked well.
I thought this was okay, but probably wouldn't make again.
i actually made this like a mac n cheese instead of macoroni i used califlower can milk two eggs sharp cheese taste delicious
My brother liked it very much.
Tried this out at Thanksgiving a few years ago and it became the new favorite way to have cauliflower. I make more of the mustard sauce, usually 2-3 times what's called for so all parts can be covered. Very tasty and so simple to make!
Didn't love as much was expecting, but was still good.
Very good. I'm always looking for interesting vegetable dishes. We'll be making this one again!
The tangy taste of the mustard/mayo does not go well with it at all.
I like this recipe. I separate the head of cauliflower and steam for 10-15 minutes. I haven't increased the amount of mustard or mayo, but I do use a brush to put it on. It is still good if you use less butter/oleo.
This is delicious - followed recipe exactly with the addition of some Panko breadcrumbs sprinkled on top.
YUMMY!!! only changes were out of necessity... I didn't have any mayo on hand so I substituted with miracle whip and used spicy brown mustard. Also used a generous tablespoon of each instead of tsp. Hubby and I at the entire head without blinking. Also, I microwave steamed the cauliflower for about 7 minutes on the raw vegetable setting. New favorite way to eat cauliflower.
this was good I didn't like the mustard taste though.
Very good and quick- I used low fat mayo and it still tasted good.
I've made this recipe several times and it's the only way I will make cauliflower from now on. I mix a generous portion of mayo (about 1/2 cup), a squirt of mustard and about 1/4 cup of parmesan together and coat the cauliflower before dotting it with butter. It only takes about 15-20 minutes to brown in a 350 degree oven. It is delicious!
Only needed to steam for 10 minutes... I also added a little sprinkle of mild cheddar on top during the last 10 minutes of cooking. This is a good way to get kids to eat their cauliflower if they are resistant to it "plain". Even my hubby said I should cook it this way more often!
Steaming time for this recipe will depend on the size of the cauliflower.
I really enjoyed it. I cut up the cauliflower and steamed it that way. I also doubled the mixture that went on top. Good flavor.
This was ok...it definately needed some salt & pepper.
I cut my cauliflower up in big pieces and steamed it for about 7 minutes in about an inch of water. Drained, put in pie plate and spread on mayo/mustard with pastry brush. I omitted the butter and drizzled the steamed cauliflower with a bit of olive oil, sprinkled on Parmesan cheese. Baked as directed. This was delicious.
I've made this before and it was great, but I made some changes this last time that were amazing. Instead of the mayo and mustard, I purchased a jar of "Thai Mayonnaise" which I spread on the cauliflower, then covered it in Swiss cheese before baking til golden brown. It was spicy, but the flavors were unbelievable together.
We just didn't like this. Nothing wrong with it really, it just didn't suit our taste. Personally, I thought the tangy flavor from the mustard just didn't go together well at all with the flavor of the cauliflower. No one really touched this.
was very simple and easy and was a bit hit! will definitely make again!
I got a similar recipe from my stepmom a few years ago and it's FANTASTIC! The only difference is I steam my cauliflower in the microwave and use cheddar cheese instead of parmesan. I hated cauliflower before I tried this recipe, and I've tried it with broccoli too - it's pretty good, but not nearly as yummy as it is with the cauliflower!
I've been doing one like this for years, differences being: after covering with mayo/mustard combo, top with grated cheddar and a little parmesan, then microwave for 1-2 minutes to melt the cheeses. Much easier, and we prefer the cauliflower not to be browned.
This was definitely a good recipe for cauliflower, and different, so it caught my eye! Per other reviews, I steamed for only 12 mins and also mixed the fresh parm with the mustard/mayo to spread. I upped the amounts of mustard and mayo to 2 tsps of each, but I still didn't find there was much to spread in order to cover all of it. Anyway, good flavour and cooked nicely with cutting down the steam time. I will still say my fav cauliflower recipe is the Roasted Garlic one from this site. Thanks for the post!
Superb and much better than the traditional "steam it and pour some cheese sauce on it". Liking our cauliflower fairly firm, I only steamed for 10 minutes. The result was firm but not crunchy. I think steaming it for as long as listed is much too long.
mmmmm so good. savory and comforting. loved it.
Cauliflower is a hard sell at my house, but everyone enjoyed this. I steamed for only 5 minutes in the microwave in my pampered chef micro cooker. Very good!
YUM-MEE! This was delish!! Followed exactly except I forgot the parsley, and it was still good. Will definitely make it again.
Very tasty. I took advice of others and doubled sauce mixture - the amount was perfect. I also added cheddar cheese on the top. I will mix cheddar throughout next time. All in all, a very good recipe.
I'll start by saying that I used broccoli instead of cauliflower and that my kids and I never liked either vegis before. This is how I steamed my broccoli: I placed about 1 lb of flowerets in a gallon-sized freezer ziploc with 3 Tbsp chicken broth and sealed all except an inch and set it in my microwave for 3 minutes. When it was ready, I spooned the sauce over the broccoli and placed it back in the microwave for about 20 seconds. Took it out and stirred. It was marvelous! Oh... and I also used I can't believe it's not butter! light, and best foods reduced fat mayo as substitute
I made this but was not impressed at all! Such a small amount of mustard and mayo that it didn't do much for the taste. It was pretty but not very tasty. Will try others from this site next time and take this one out of my recipe box.
