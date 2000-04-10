Cheesy Baked Cauliflower

This is a good recipe to use up things you have on hand. In my case it was a head of cauliflower! ;) I agree with other reviewers that 30 minutes is too long to steam the cauliflower. I steamed mine in an electric steamer for 15 minutes and let it drain well. The sauce is great but you will need to adjust it to your own personal tastes -- are you a mayonaise or mustard person. If you have a preference you might want to increase your favorite. In our case we used 2 T mayo to 1 T mustard. I also added a sprinkle of grated cheddar cheese to the top because I was afraid it would dry out too much. Next time I will make a lot more sauce. My family liked it and wanted to taste more of it on the cauliflower. I am going to also try to thicken the sauce some so it will stick to the cauliflower instead of have to be drizzled over the top. Good "different" recipe.

