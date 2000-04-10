Cheesy Baked Cauliflower

A delicious cauliflower dish, baked whole with cheese.

By Bea Gassman

Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Steam whole head of cauliflower for 30 minutes. Drain and place on a pie plate.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise and mustard; spread the mixture over cauliflower and dot with pats of butter. Sprinkle generously with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until cheese is brown.

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 246mg. Full Nutrition
