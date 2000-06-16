Cheesy Potatoes
Easy microwave recipe for yummy potatoes that go great with everything!!!
My DH made these potatoes for dinner the other night and we were very (pleasantly)surprised with how well they turned out! My DH did make some changes (as suggested by other reviewers); he added all the cheddar cheese called for, but also added two Kraft cheese slices to the mix. As well, he did not layer the ingredients, but rather just mixed them all together with salt, pepper, cayenne (about 1/2 tsp) and some garlic powder (2 tsp). Lastly, he added about 1/4 cup of milk to allow for a creamier consistency. In the end, we thought they were great and we will make again...the only other thing we will change is that we will add a lot more onion (1 medium would be good in my opinion).Read More
I don't know if I did something wrong, but the potatoes didn't turn out well AT ALL! Some of the potatoes didn't get done all the way through and those that were done tasted very bland. I don't think I'll try this one again.Read More
We've had this recipe in our family for years. Instead of the shredded cheese, we use Velveeta. It makes a huge difference. It's an excellent, quick side dish.
This was a quick and easy recipe. I added a small amount of milk and used a mixture of Velveta & shredded cheddar cheese. This was very good and tasted alot like cheesy scalloped potatoes. Mine were done in 18 minutes.
I added a little milk to the casserole dish, they were done in twenty minutes and they didnt dry out with the milk added. Very good and quick.
YUMMY! I think this is awesome, some people thought bland - I thought perfect! Even my picky husband and kids adored it. Yes the cheese did get a little crunchy at the sides, I'll just add it after the 1st 10 min. next time. I never dreamed anything microwaved could taste so good!!! I also added a little garlic salt for taste and parsley flakes for looks. PERFECT! Thanks for a great recipe.
Thankyou for such a great recipe. My husband says he will never eat boxed potatoes again.Fresh ingredients - not dried up potatos in a box. Make sure you slice your potatoes thin - It was so easy and quick to make.I like to make this with a good marinated steak cooked on my George foreman grill. Thanks for sharing
We really liked this recipe. Simple, easy, and flavorful. Just the way we like it. The only differences I did was to cube the potatoes instead of slice them (much easier to stir later), and to sprinke on the cheese after the stir instead of in the beginning, so it was nicely layered on the potatoes. This one will go into regular rotation!
This is GOOOOOD & easy. I did like some said & didnt add the cheese until the second half. I also mixed in sour cream & garlic powder. Mmmmmm!
These didn't taste like anything but potatoes with cheese melted on top. I made them because I thought my 8 year old neice would like them. She wouldn't eat them. Plus they got super greasy, I won't make again.
This recipe was very average. I had to force my kids to eat it. Would have been better with Velveeta. Cheddar just clumps together leaving many slices of the potatoes without any cheese.
I liked this and it was very easy to make.
Pretty good-dont know how to make it so the cheese gets gooey-er.They didnt come out quite creamy,but they WERE CHEESY!
Very simple and quick. Velvetta is the best way to go for a creamy texture. My family really enjoyed them.
yummy and easy!
instead of microwave i seared the potatoes and onions in a pan with olive oil, then when they got a little brown and the onions were clear i added more water and boiled them until they were a little soft, from there i drained them and put them in a casserole dish and baked them with a whole bag of cheddar cheese at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes, they were so yummy!
Not great. Kinda blah. The version of these where you fry them on the stove, or bake them in the oven... either way, is lots better than microwaving them like this. Won't be making them this way again, despite the time is saves.
Don't try to halve this recipe--I tried it a couple of times, adjusting cooking times, and it still didn't turn out to well. Not inedible, but not really tasty.
This recipe is a good substitute recipe when you're in a hurry and can't take the time for an oven-baked potato casserole. I added 2T milk, more onion, a teaspoon ofgarlic powder and I used Asiago cheese for a little more bite.
This was so simple and tasty. I typically don't give something 5 stars but on the rating of yummy and easy, I don't see why not. I mixed all the ingredients together, microwaved it for a total of 20 minutes and it was perfect.
This is VERY good for a microwave recipe!! I did alter the recipe a bit and I didn't measure anything, so I'll just tell you what I put in it. I cut half of the potatoes that it asked for. I just layered the cheese, onion powder, and potatoes as I felt fit. I used about 1/3 c. milk with a couple shakes of Wondra, put the milk mixture in gladware with a lid, shook it up, and poured it all over the potatoes, onion powder, and cheese. This made it very creamy when it came out. I used onion powder instead of chopped onions because my husband hates onions. It turned out perfect and we both loved it. Great idea!
This was so easy & yummy! Will definitely make again. I halved this recipe with the exception of adding one small potato. Not sure how much of a difference it makes but I used red onion and a cheddar/colby cheese. I also added 1/8 cup milk & a tsp of garlic powder. I mixed all ingredients together and during the last 10 minutes, I topped it with some more cheese & bacon bits. It made a nice crunchy & tasty topping. Even my 5 year old liked it. This was a little bit greasy but not too bad. Maybe next time I'll try a low fat cheese, but then again I wonder if it will be as yummy!
This was easy and good, I also used both shredded cheddar and velvetta and it came out just fine... altho next time I might also add a little milk to make it creamier. Thanks :)
These were great! I loved that I could cook them in the microwave - very easy! I did change it slightly by substitutin g a 1/2c sharp cheddar cheese for a 1/2c of the regualr cheddar. And I threw in some sliced fresh mushrooms to boot! It was a hit!
I didn't peel my potatoes, just sliced them. My kids weren't real wild about the dish but my husband and I loved it. It was very easy and much better than anything from a box.
These were good - but not a favorite. I used sliced american cheese to achieve the creamy effect that cheddar doesn't always provide. Also - I added some milk and a dash of garlic powder. Taste was good but it took 30 minutes for all the potatoes to be cooked through (and even then - there was a couple not completely done). I suggest slicing them thin and then quartering them for even cooking. However - I do LOVE the fact that this was cooking in the microwave while my stove was full of other dinner items! Thanks.
Easy and delicous! Added 2 T of milk and added the cheese half way through cooking. Cubed mine; make sure they are same size and stir before adding cheese. Had a few hard ones, so cooked about 5-6 minutes longer. Reheated great, too!
Took longer than 20 minutes in the microwave, wasn't the consistency I was hoping for, but an ok recipe.
I love how easy these are to make. I slightly altered the recipe by using a can of cheese soup and slightly less cheddar, omitting the butter, and adding a little garlic powder. Turned out awesome, my guy just loved them and so did I! Will be making this again!
We made this with 1/2 cup less cheese, and we really liked it. We had leftovers, which went really well with breakfast!
I thought these were delicious and very easy to make! Yum!
I lack a microwave so I did them up on the stovetop. Definitely a great breakfast side...
Don't double this recipe
This recipe looked quick and easy. Looks can be deceiving. This was greasy and bland. I wont make this again.
Very easy and tasty. I made this on Easter instead of scalloped potatoes. Will make again.
It turned out OK. Some potatoes were a little rubbery. I added a little sour cream, milk and cheese whiz to make them more creamy. Kids loved it though! Total time to cook including peeling potatoes - 35 min. not bad.
The potatoes came out ok, the onion gave good flavor to them, but they seemed to turn out a little greasy, so I may try low fat cheese next time and see how that works
Very simple and delicious! I made no changes. Large family went crazy over them...not a left over.
I just made this and it is delicious, I did however pick up 2 suggestions from others, and used cubed Velveeta, and added some Garlic powder, TY so much, will be making this often! Another great tip was to slice Your potatoes quite thin :)
These were ok but very greasy, next time I will try a less oily cheese and will not add butter to the mix.
I made a smaller batch and when I microwaved it some of the cheese hardened up and was very tough. If you want to make a smaller batch I recommend adding the cheese near the end
I'm not usually a fan of microwave cooking but this was quite delicious and super fast. Definitely great for a time-pressed night.
I thought these were very tasty and easy to make. I didn't layer, but stirred everything together. I also added a pinch of cayenne for a little zing. The cheese even crusted a little like it would in the oven. Will definitely keep this recipe for when I need a quick side dish.
We didn't care for this recipe. It ended up just potatoes with globs of cheese stuck to them. We prefer more of a cheese sauce for our cheesy potatoes. We will not be making these again, thanks anyways.
It came out a little greasy so I use paper towels to soak up the excess grease. I also used milk instead of butter and also fresh garlic. My husband and children siad they would like to have it again.
I love this recipe. I have made it many times and it is always wonderful.
thought it was real easy and good and fast
This is a very simple recipe. I love that it is cooked in the microwave because sometimes I run out of space on the stovetop. Delicious.
I've made these many times, they're a hit with me but not with my father. My only complaint is that it doesn't matter how much I cook them, reduce the time or such, the cheese always burns.
This recipe is easy to fix. We enjoyed it very much.I put some mozzarela cheese in it also to make it more cheesy.
I made it like the recipe said- was not happy with it. Definitely needs some adjustments in order to be good. Edible, but I won't make it like this recipe again.
THESE WERE GOOD, BUT I ADDED SOME STUFF TO THE BASIC RECIPE. I ADDED SOME FAT FREE RANCH DRESSING AND BACON BITS TO MAKE IT SORT OF LIKE POTATOE SKINS. PLUS I CUT BACK ON THE CHEESE A BIT TO MAKE IT LOWER IN FAT. I LIKE THE FACT YOU CAN MAKE IT IN THE MICRO INSTEAD OF THE OVEN.
This was one of the most simple yet delicious dishes I've tried! I would definitely recommend it for anyone needing a quick and easy side dish.
quick and easy
Did not turn out well for me. My microwave burnt the cheese. I had to hurry and salvage it and through in some velveeta and sour cream. Maybe I missed something.
I kinda like to make these types of recipes in the oven. Don't care to much for microwave.
I stirred everything before putting it in the microwave and used a sweet onion instead of a normal one. The other change I made was to use shredded mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar with two tsps of margarine gently spread along the top. Tasted just like scalloped potatoes.
Not a bite left on any of the plates. They all asked for seconds. That's all I gotta say about that : )
I have used this several times when I am crunched for time. It is a good, quick recipe. Thanks.
Excellent recipe and so easy. So yummy!
It can't get any easier than this!! I didn't layer the items, I just cut them then stirred together with Velveeta and some garlic powder, salt, pepper. I also used a little milk to make it creamier---just like scalloped potatoes without the wait time!!
Fast, tasty and flexible.
Really enjoyed these potatoes, they were SUPER easy!!! My husband said he loved them too! Will definitely make them again!
Super easy and picky eaters enjoyed it!
this was pretty good, i left the skin on the potatoes and i added much more cheese, a little milk; a little bland but great for a quick easy side item
Easy peasy and very good! Much like other cheesy potato recipes, but cooked in the microwave. I read some reviews and opted to go for the creamier sauce, so I added a bit of milk, sour cream, and 2 slices Velveeta cheese to the cheddar cheese. I also love garlic, so I added dehydrated garlic and onion. The only work involved was peeling and slicing the potatoes. It is very, very important to slice thinly--like 1/8" or thinner. Perfect.
Delicious and simple! I did make a few changes as other reviewers had suggested. I added 1/4 cup of milk and sour cream. I also did not layer the ingredients, but added the cheese for the second half of the cooking time.
Made this many times. Goes well with burgers and meatloaf. Family loves it. Actually made this for Christmas buffet. Went fast
Good for what they are - microwaved potatoes, I will make again if I am in need of a quick potatoe recipe, but not one that I will be craving any time soon.
Added a little milk as per other reviewers, and used garlic infused salt - and it was delicious.
This was pretty ok! Scratches that itch for cheesy potatoes that you dont want to wait an hour to bake. Needs seasoning though, I added a bit of smoked paprika and poultry seasoning
The basis of the recipe is good. However read and used other suggestions to quarter and slice potatoes very thin, only add milk(about 1/4 cup) and potatoes at first and microwave for 10 mins then added onions (I used one medium) and cheese (I also added 2 cups cheese and garlic powder). The seasoning needs to be amped up from the original recipe. Also had to microwave for at least 25 minutes total. Probably could do without the margerine/butter. It was better the next day so this would be a perfect make ahead dish and then just microwave for 10 min to serve.
This recipe has great flavor- but took me FOREVER to cook in microwave. Will make again, but will put potatoes in boiling water for a minute to soften first. I also pureed the onion, because my little ones pick it out. That way I got the great flavor, and they didn't pick it apart! Thanks for a new addition to my dinner menu!
These were the easiest potatoes ever. I cooked them tonight for dinner, and we haven't even eaten yet. I was tasting to make sure the potatoes were done, and OH my God, what a wonderful flavor. Who would have thought that so few ingredients could produce such a good flavor. The only thing I did different was add a little less cheese than called for, because I didn't have enough. These are great! IONA. Can't wait to see more of your recipes. Thanks again, Rhonda
I loved it!!
Easy and delicious
With hot weather approaching I wanted a potato and cheese casserole that could be cooked in the microwave. This recipe is wonderful! I followed previous suggestions and added 1/4 cup milk, garlic powder and cayenne pepper. I did not add the cheese until midway in the cooking. Even though I love onions I reduced the amount of onions in the recipe - big mistake as the onions cook down into sweet yumminess. This recipe is going into my permanent file.
My microwave isn't very strong so cooked extra long. Added onion powder because I didn't have onions. Didn't add salt but next time I would add a little. But with lots of pepper which I did add it wasn't bland. Cut back on the cheese for caloric reasons and cost effectiveness and still delicious. I'm making this again.
So simple, yet so good.
I added a little milk. We loved it.
I made this dish in a large glass casserole dish and of everything we had on our buffet for a group of neighbors, it was the only one that was totally gone. Everyone loved it and then asked for the recipe.
Great fast tasty potato recipe.
This is an incredibly easy and very tasty cheesy potato recipe! I used garlic salt, pepper, and cayenne for the seasoning. I also used half velveeta and half cheddar cheese and probably used closer to 2 cups. I added a little milk like other people suggested. I am so happy to find this quick recipe for cheesy potatoes!
Really good. I will be making this from now on when I need something quick. Thank you Iona!
Add a little milk and this is a great recipe. I usually never like anything cooked in the microwave, but this turned out good. Don't forget to COVER IT! Or you will get crunchy cheese. And when you mix it, don't let the potatoes slices all chunk together or it might not cook through the middle of it.
we put the milk in as suggested by some of the reviewers we put garlic powder and garlic salt we also put sour cream on top it taste awesome we love them
I have made this recipe a few times and love it. My kids really love it also. You can easily add to the recipe. I added a little garlic powder and some leftover chopped up ham from easter. YUMMY!! Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly and made no changes. This recipe is really easy and fast to whip up when the kids are hungry for something cheesy. My picky kids loved this recipe, and so did I. I loved the ease of the dish most of all. Thanks for sharing.
I did use velveta instead of cheese and added a little milk. I sauteed the onion and then baked in the oven. The kids tore it up:-)
I think this a great recipe and sooo easy ! Dee
This is a great tasting dish but i wouldnt make it for company, It doesnt present very well. Also dont let the cheese touch the side of the caserole dish while its in the microwave because it will harden and burn.
This came out great (I added broccoli for a little veggie boost), Husband loved it, no left overs, I would definitely make this again!
It was a little too greasy for my taste. Next time I will skip the margarine and a little less cheese. It was very quick and easy definitely will make again. Great for those hot days of summer when you do not want to heat up the kitchen with the oven.
My husband loved this. It reminded him of his mother's fried potatoes when she added cheese to them. Yummy!
