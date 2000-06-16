Cheesy Potatoes

Easy microwave recipe for yummy potatoes that go great with everything!!!

Recipe by Iona

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Layer the potatoes, onion, cheese, salt and pepper into a microwave safe casserole dish. Once finished layering, place 1 teaspoon of margarine on the top of the uppermost layer. Cover and cook in the microwave oven on HIGH for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the dish from the microwave and stir before cooking for another 10 minutes or until done. Stir well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 66.8g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 355.1mg. Full Nutrition
