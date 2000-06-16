Cheesy Potatoes

My DH made these potatoes for dinner the other night and we were very (pleasantly)surprised with how well they turned out! My DH did make some changes (as suggested by other reviewers); he added all the cheddar cheese called for, but also added two Kraft cheese slices to the mix. As well, he did not layer the ingredients, but rather just mixed them all together with salt, pepper, cayenne (about 1/2 tsp) and some garlic powder (2 tsp). Lastly, he added about 1/4 cup of milk to allow for a creamier consistency. In the end, we thought they were great and we will make again...the only other thing we will change is that we will add a lot more onion (1 medium would be good in my opinion).

