Cheese Rosti

This delicious Swiss rösti recipe features layers of potato and cheese. The recipe comes from Basel, Switzerland. Enjoy!

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, and let cool.

  • Once cool, peel and grate potatoes.

  • Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in large nonstick skillet. Add a layer of potatoes and a layer of cheese, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Repeat layers. Dot each layer with remaining butter. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons hot water over the top layer, cover, and cook over low to medium heat until bottom layer browns.

  • Turn potato cake with spatula and brown other side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 68.5g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 65.3mg; sodium 171.1mg. Full Nutrition
