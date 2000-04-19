Cheese Rosti

Have not made Rosti using this recipe exactly, but the recipe is pretty standard across the board. Just some tips for people just starting out. Cook the potatoes beforehand and allow them to cool before you grate them and grate with larger holes. Usually its best to leave them for a while in the fridge. Also, the recipe calls for a little water on the top layer, replace that with a little milk/cream (on both sides). Also for a little extra flavour, saute onions in the butter first, than mix in the potatoes. Also trying to flip it with a spatula will make your rosti fall apart unless its particularly small and/or held together with superglue. Get a large flat plate, and use it to flip the rosti from pan to plate and back to pan. As for cheese, it will taste good with anything, so that matters more on budget than anything else.