Cheese Rosti
This delicious Swiss rösti recipe features layers of potato and cheese. The recipe comes from Basel, Switzerland. Enjoy!
This dish tastes so good, it's almost illegal! I did the potatoes in the microwave after peeling them -- 3 large at 5 minutes high (I scaled down) and then put them in cold water to cool. I didn't have Swiss cheese so I used mozerella and it turned out divine!Read More
I'm an American who has moved to Switzerland to live with my fiancé and I lived here for almost 3 years now so I do know how to make TRUE Swiss Rösti. Although this recipe is close the Swiss use Gruyére cheese in their Rösti, it's delicious!! This cheese is most popular in Switzerland. You can buy this cheese in America, but it might not be easy to find and is on the expensive side (in America) but it's worth it!Read More
Yum! I didn't precook the potatoes at all - just grated them, assembled the whole thing in a pan and browned the bottom, added a little water and put a lid on them until the potatoes steamed and were soft (which only took a few minutes) then flipped them over to brown the other side. Came out perfect. Reminds me of family vacations to Wisconsin when I was a kid. Thanks!
Imagine really cheesy, slightly crispy, and a little lumpy mashed potatoes and you have this recipe. It was so good. I didn't make any adjustments and my husband, daughter and I loved this. In fact, we were fighting over who got the crispy parts (they are the best). When it was time to turn the potatoes I flipped mine over onto a plate and then slid back into the pan. They turned out beautifully. Because I only let my potatoes cool long enough that I could touch them I really didn't need to cook them very long. I basically left them in the frying pan long enough to get a crispy crust and the cheese to melt. I have to say these are a do again for sure.
Although we all thought this was good, I didn't think it was worth the effort being that you can basically do the same thing with leftover mashed potatoes. I seasoned the dish quite a bit more than called for and also added chopped onion and green peppers. Definitely good advice to flip this onto a plate rather than trying to turn it in the pan. To make turning a little easier,I think I'll make individual sevings the next time I serve this dish. Thanks Bob.
I see that a lot of others complained about boiling, cooling and shredding potatoes. I used the Simply Shredded hash browns from the frigerator section. Worked perfect!! Before flipping, I cut into sections for easy flipping and serving.
Very good but kinda messy to make...esspecially when trying to "crisp" the other side (tried sliding it onto a plate so that I may easier invert it back into the pan but some of it stuck and got clumpy). I used a combo of Swiss and cheddar cheese. The appearance was the only minor detraction - still very good! Thanks Bob!
This is great. I used two pounds of the pre shredded potatoes that you can get in the refrigerated section at the grocery store to save some time. I added some diced onion garlic powder, and a little leftover crumbled bacon that I had.
This is very good! I used the HUGE russet potatoes at Costco, so it only takes about 4-5 of those. I also think I may have layered the potatoes too thick. I would say about 1-1 1/2 inch thick would cook the most evenly. I also used garlic salt instead of salt, and about 1/2 teas of parsley & 1/2 teas of oregano on top.
I made this a few weeks ago for my husband, who is Swiss (I am American but we are living in Switzerland). Rosti is the same thing as hash browns, just with a different name. You really shouldn't need any of the butter that this recipe calls for, unless you're using an extremely dry/bland cheese (why would you do that?). When I made it as the recipe calls, it came out EXTREMELY greasy. With that much cheese in there, as you cook it, the oils from the cheese will start to come out and that in itself is plenty to cook this in. So, my suggestion, leave out the butter, get a cheese that has a ton of FLAVOR, and finally, add ketchup when it's all done, 'cuz ketchup makes everything tasty ;)
Made this today for father's day.... super yummy... Everyone loved it.
This is so simple and so FABULOUS!! I followed the post about cutting the potatoes into sections before flipping and had no trouble what so over. I would recommend not to peel the potatoes and just grate them after boiling. The peel on red potatoes come off as you grate and it is hassle free! I will definitely make this again!!
i eat this in villag'e in Singapore all the time! they serve it with a sausage, fried egg, and sour cream... gosh it tastes soooo good!
Tasty. I used frozen shredded hash brown potatoes and Dubliner cheese. The crispy bits are delicious, especially where the cheese had seeped through and was browned and toasted.
WOW! My daughter made this for a school project & we had it with our dinner. The ENTIRE family was impressed even her little brothers (8 & 4). We will be having this many more times! Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!!!! :)
It was yummy, and very close to rostis I had in Switzerland. I made it as the directions indicated the first time, and it was good. The second time, I added onions and diced tomatoes, and I used gueryre cheese. This made it wonderful!
This was a super yummy side dish! I peeled and microwaved my potatoes for a few minutes, then grated. I lightly oiled a pan, layered on some potato, some grated mozzarella, salt and pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning, topped with some more potatoes and the seasonings. I fried it until it covered, didn't need any water or extra butter. When it was browned and crispy on the bottom, I cut it in half and flipped it (easier than flipping it whole). When it was browned and crispy...I served it with a dollop of sour cream. Will be making this one often!
My husband loved this, but I didn't think it was that great.
I made this as a side dish to bbq'd steak and while the flavour was great - we found it VERY greasy. I followed the recipe *almost* exactly. I did not par-cook the potatoes before grating, I used raw potatoes and it worked out just fine. I also used cheddar cheese instead of swiss because that's what I had on hand. If we were to make this again, we would only add butter to the skillet initially, and not butter on the remaining layers. The end result was good and it was nice and crispy.
I made this for the kids last night as I wanted a "different" potato dish - it was great! I was short on time so instead of boiling, I grated the raw potatoes and put them in the microwave for 5 minutes - they came out fine. The rosti flipped just fine and I put the final product on a plate lined with paper towels to catch the grease from the cheese and it did not serve up as greasy. I used emmenthaler as that's what I had on hand. I think next time I will prepare the same way but grate some onion into the potato as well.
Simply delicious! I scaled down to use just 3 potatoes so it remains thinner and crispier. Great with a runny egg on top. Already a family favorite.
I made this recipe for my husband & I & he loved it. He normally don't ask or perfer leftovers but he actually wanted the leftovers from this dish.
Very good... but I used cheddar cheese to make it more like the Rosti at the Royal Winter Fair. :) Takes quite a while to make... way more than 5 minutes to brown the first side... more like 10. Worth the effort, but needs extras to be worth a 5... onions.. bacon?
My 13 yr. old son found this authentic french recipe for his French II class. We followed the recipe except we used 4 potatoes. We grated the potatoes when cool, added some black pepper and salt, then refrigerated overnight. I finished making it in the morning so it was warm for the class. I put a layer of potatoes, then cheese (6 oz), then a top layer of the remaining potatoes. Another recipe said to flatten the potatoes in the pan which helped a lot when it was time to flip. I used a 12 in nonstick pan. A spatula wouldn't have worked. I used a flat stone pizza pan, placed it on top of the nonstick pan and flipped the rosti onto the stone then slid it back into the nonstick pan to brown the other side. I think the rosti would have fallen apart if I didn't do it this way. It was also nice to have the cheese in the middle to help hold it all together. The class loved the rosti. My son won first place! My husband wants it for his birthday breakfast next week!
My husband is Swiss and he was so impressed with this-he said he has never tasted a homemade rosti so good! So easy and simple to make.
Very good. Almost as good as the local restaurant. I amazed myself by using a plate to flip them with no casualties. :)
Although my husband liked this alot, I thought it was too greasy, cheesy and heavy.
Made a version of this with reduced servings(3).Grated 3 spuds 1/2 cup grated parmesan ,1/2 tsp garlic powder salt and pepper to taste. Also added 1 egg to bind it. Added2 tbsps water as well. Turned the uncooked grated potatoes into cast iron pan that I oiled with 2T olive oil. Covered the pan and it is cooking as I type. So far so good :) Turned out not too badly. Needs a little more tweeking
Very good recipe. Makes me wish I had a food processor though as grating the cheese and potatoes by hand really gave me a workout. :) I can see where the dish might benefit from some added onions or other spices to liven up the potatoes, but overall, it was an excellent side dish. Thank you!
Just got back from Switzerland. This is just like what I had, I used shredded potatoes in the dairy case. Worked just as well. Cheese in the middle and cheese on top after flipped.
Made these as little appetizers on my griddle adding garlic powder and green onion to the potatoes. Nice!
Excellent results! Beautiful crisp, golden crust, fluffy potato, melting cheese, little hits of pepper where it was sprinkled in the layers. I skipped the water, and covered the pan during the first phase of cooking and the potatoes were still fluffy and cooked. Also, I used less butter than mentioned, and had only three layers of potato, two of cheese. The recipe needs to specify that enough potato should be reserved for a topmost layer, so that when we flip the rosti to cook the other side, the cheese does not stick to the pan. It is easier to flip it by placing a plate upside down over it, upending the rosti into it, then sliding the rosti back into the pan, so that the uncooked side is now bottom and can get nicely browned.
This tasted really good. However, mine didn't look so good. I'm not familiar with making this recipe or any kind of shredded hashbrowns. I wish some more instruction had been given on amount of time for browning and how to flip it without falling apart.
It turned out to be so delicious. I added black olives, oregano and chilli flakes to spice it up a little as my family is a spice freak. Loved it! Thanks!!
Have not made Rosti using this recipe exactly, but the recipe is pretty standard across the board. Just some tips for people just starting out. Cook the potatoes beforehand and allow them to cool before you grate them and grate with larger holes. Usually its best to leave them for a while in the fridge. Also, the recipe calls for a little water on the top layer, replace that with a little milk/cream (on both sides). Also for a little extra flavour, saute onions in the butter first, than mix in the potatoes. Also trying to flip it with a spatula will make your rosti fall apart unless its particularly small and/or held together with superglue. Get a large flat plate, and use it to flip the rosti from pan to plate and back to pan. As for cheese, it will taste good with anything, so that matters more on budget than anything else.
