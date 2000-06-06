Dinah's Baked Scallops
This is my favorite way to prepare scallops. They're so flavorful they don't really need much more than a little butter and lemon. I like to serve them with a nice rice pilaf and vegetable.
I have made this several times and love it. I am glad I read the reviews from others who had tried it. I did cut the butter down to 1/4 cup, added a splash of sherry, a couple dashes of hot sauce. I also added some old bay seasoning with the cracker crumbs when breading the scallops. I put the cracker crumbs, old bay, and garlic power in a plastic bag. Add the scallops and shake to coat then press any remaining loose crumbs into the scallops. If you spoon the liquid over the scallops you won't wash the crumb mixture off them. Baked as suggested but the last 2 minutes remove and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and broil the last 2 minutes. Will be making this one as often as possible.Read More
TOO much butter, I used much less butter, I will make again and just drizzle melted butter, wine and lemon juice over the scallops.Read More
I wrote this recipe and did not intend for anyone to use the entire amount of butter-by the term "drizzling" I meant to lightly coat with the butter mixture-there will surely be some leftover
In order to rate this a 5 star I did heed others advise and added 2 cloves of fresh garlic, cut down on the crackers and the butter. Also added some red pepper flakes and some freshly grated parmesan cheese. After it baked I also put the dish under the broiler for a few minutes to brown it some more. It was delicious and will make it again with those improvements.
My husband gave this one 5 stars and I agree. It is super easy to make so we had a "weekend" type meal in the middle of the week. I followed some of the previous suggestions and cut the butter & wine in half. I just drizzled a little over the scallops right before I put them in the oven. They were not "swimming" in the liquid so I didn't have problems with them being too mushy like some reviewers mentioned. I also turned the broiler on for a couple of minutes right before I took them out of the oven. I think it works best to use fine cracker crumbs. Mine had a great flavor, they were gold brown but not crispy like a fried scallop. Thanks for an good and easy recipe. My husband has already said he would like me to make these again.
These are FANTASTIC. The only thing I think I will try differently next time is to decrease the time at 350 degrees to 12 minutes and then pop them into the broiler for the last 3 minutes. I did broil them when I cooked them, but only for 2 minutes. It wasn't quite long enough, but my hubby still loved these scallops.
Delicious! I found this recipe by searching for a Spiedino De Mare recipe similar to Carrabba's Italian Grill. I did change a few things after reading the other reviews. I rinsed and dried the scallops, drizzled them in olive oil, and sprinkled them with sea salt and pepper. I didn't have buttery crackers around, so I substituted for multi-grain Club crackers and added crushed red pepper flakes and garlic powder to the cracker mix and coated the scallops in a Ziplock baggie. I cooked them at the suggested 350 for 12 mins and then broiled for about 4 mins and they were done and browned perfectly.
Never attempted scallops before, but this recipe is definitely a keeper! I followed other suggestions and doubled the wine and lemon juice, and added fresh garlic instead of the powder. Perfect! What I would also suggest is NOT adding more cracker crumbs to each scallop - I scooped up extra crumbs and put them in the pan - turned out soggy (my fault!). I used Snackwell's cracked pepper crackers, and added 1/8 tsp salt - and used only 2 Tbl butter. The flavor was wonderful! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This is our new favorite sea scallop recipe so far. They turn out golden and so delicious. This recipe really allows the sweetness of the scallop to shine through and it just enhances the flavor. Absolutely amazing...will make sure that I make this on a regular basis. Thanks for the post.
Loved this recipe. I may be slightly bias because I love scallops. After reading many of the reviews, I made the following changes: used Italian Panko bread crumbs, used minced fresh garlic adding to the butter to saute, only used 1/4 cup butter, that was plenty, 2 T. white wine and 1 1/2 T. lemon juice. I also broiled for a few minutes to brown the bread crumbs. Yummy.....
I loved this recipe. I was looking for something similar to the taste of Carrabba's scallops and this is the closest I have found. It came out EXCELLENT!
my mother loved them!
Came out really good. I was a little nervous because my scallops were so huge! I baked for 25 minutes and then broiled for another 5! They came out perfect!
Excellent! I can't stop eating!
These are absolutely delicious. I crumbled the crackers and just sprinkled them on top so they wouldn't get soggy. Then drizzled the butter and lemon over all. I also added Lawry's garlis salt to the melted butter before drizzling. The crackers were nice and crunchy and the taste was perfect. So simple to do, yet so full of flavor!!!
This recipe was really good! I crushed up the crackers and put them in a zip lock bag. I included some crushed red pepper, along with some salt, pepper, and basil, into the mix. I used the bag to shake up the scallops in. I also halfed the butter but kept the wine and lemon the same amount. Once the 15 minutes was up, I broiled the top for about 5 minutes. Yum!
Being from New England, I am fussy about my seafood recipes. I was looking for something quick and easy. I was delighted to find this recipe and will definitely make it again. I might even experiment and make it with haddock. It was delicious. Give it a try!
This is a nice, simple recipe that enhances the sweetness of the scallops. I mixed about 1/4 cup butter with fresh garlic and the crushed cracker crumbs. I then put the scallops in a greased casserole dish, topped it with the crumb mixture, and drizzled the wine/lemon juice mixture over it. I drizzled just a bit more butter over the top and baked. When they were done, I ran the casserole under a hot broiler to make sure the crumbs were brown and crisp. Very good!
If I could go above 5 stars, I would. My husband and son both were impressed with this simple, yet delicious, recipe.
Thanks for clarifying that... when i read the recipe, it didn't occur to me that most of the sauce was intended *not* to be used! Seems a little wasteful to melt it all together and then only use half... Anyhow, with so many reviews to guide us, i'm sure we'll all manage to get this excellent recipe just-the-way-we-like-it, whether that is half-cup-butter-rich, or 2tbsp "lite"....
Wow, really good. I followed some of the others advice about broiling the last few minutes, and that worked well. for the cracker mixture, I used some pretzel crackers mixed with garlic powder and some sea salt. I ran the scallops thru the butter/wine/lemon juice/garlic and then rolled in the crackers, no drizzling. Then I used the rest of the butter mixture to season some cheese tortelinni served up with the scallops, great meal!
These had potential. I followed previous suggestions and just drizzled a little of the butter mixture on top, but they still became a little soggy after baking. I popped them under the broiler for a few minutes and they crisped up nicely. We really liked the taste of the coating so I will be making these again, however, I think I'll try just broiling them instead of baking them.
Made this following reviewers suggestions and added garlic and mild hot sauce to the butter mixture, placed crumbs on top of scallops for baking and broiling for a few minutes with parmesean cheese. It was delicious and we would definitely make it again.
OK this dish was fine, however I did change the recipe and after just finishing it I will use it again with a big change. It truly was good I used Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper to season crushed Club Crackers. I mixed wine into the melting butter. Next time I will use some nice pieces of white fish (halibut, tilapia etc) and toss in some nice sized shrimp and turn it into a seafood casserole, and will then add some cream to the butter and wine, bake and then broil at the end. Also I did "baggie" the scallops in the crumbs as another cook did...I will not do this when I cook again....rather I would place the seafood into a greased casserole pour on the liquid and sprinkle the crumbs on top. We did enjoy it as is but I envision something a bit more.
Quick, easy, and delicious! Great for any size meal. Just add vegetable/noodle/etc. Or enjoy it by itself!
I used 15 crackers plus 1/4 bread crumbs and added greek seasoning also to the bag. 1/4 butter is fine, the crackers already have a buttery taste. Used 2 TBL lemon juice. I loved the suggestion of tomato slices on the bottom, I really felt like that added an oomph to the taste, plus it is easier to then scoop and serve the scallops. Sprinkling of parmesan cheese and a minute under the broiler = 5 stars. update: I used Trisciuts Rosemary and Olive Oil crackers is also great crackers to try!
Fresh scallops tastes so beautiful on it's own that it would be crime to marr it with too many ingredients! This recipe brings out the full flavour of the scallop, I added a bit garlic and baked it in it's own shell, drizzling the butter mixture individually.
This was a good recipe however if you make it do yourself a favor and absolutely do not use all of the liquid called for in the recipe. I'm glad I read the reviews before making this. I used only @ 1/3 of the liquid and it still was a little too much. Too much liquid= soggy mess. It still came out good but I know it would have been better with a tad less liquid. I also broiled the scallops for the last few minutes- another step I would not skip. All in all a good recipe with some minor changes.
I had never found a scallop recipe that I loved until now. This is great!
Wow! Here's my suggestion, I used water crackers. One tenth the fat of butter and I halved the butter and added fresh garlic instead of powder! Man, it rocked!
Nice flavor, but the flavor wasn't very strong. The crackers were very soggy instead of crunchy as a crispy crust on the scallops.
Very good but there's no way you need that much butter the recipe calls for. I used about 2 tbs and doubled up on the wine and lemon juice. Nect time I will use fresh garlic. I was surprised how good this turned out given the few ingredients in it.
Delicious, easy, similar to my recipe, but the crackers and garlic made the difference. I'd cut back on the butter and use more wine and lemon juice. Big hit with my whole family.
Quite tasty! I used a lot less butter and several dashes of Chef Paul's seafood seasoning, and it was still a bit soggy. Still tasted great, though. I'll make scallops this way again.
We thought this was incredible!! Made them last night.... I took some of the advice I read here and used a little less wine, and I also put it in the broiler for the last couple minutes. Excellent, and would make again for sure. I wanted to make them again tonight, but hubby ate so much (cause they were so good) that he needs a little scallop break. I'd give it 6 stars if they had it!
This is so delicious and so easy! I sprinkled on a few tiny bacon bits to each scallop before baking. Served them with brown rice and salad. Great recipe.
I wasn't too sure about trying this method of cooking scallops but it turned out to be our favorite! This will be made many, many times.
these were amazing and actually really easy to make! scallops are my favorite, and even my picky eater husband liked them! I'll be making these much more often...yummmm.
My husband and I both loved it. However, a little too heavy on the garlic (we bth love garlic) and butter...too "runny". Putting under broiler to finish would be nice touch. Awesome with Basamati rice and asparagus on the side!
This recipe helped me conquer my fear of wrecking scallops! It was simple and delicious and my whole family enjoyed them!
made this recipe last night exactly as stated and found it to be tasteless. definately needs tweeking.
i liked this dish, but my guests were just gushing! the best scallops ever! i did broil them for a few min. before serving to get them a wee bit browned. other thank that i stuck to the recipe. i will make this again.
Both my husband and I found this recipe very bland. I was surprised because of all the rave reviews. It was quick and easy to make but I don't think I'd make it again.
Very good!
Thanks for a easy and great tasting scallop recipe! I also used less butter, and added some fresh garlic & cayenne pepper to the crumb mixture in a plastic bag. This was great and I will be making it again!
These were very good. I made a single serving and decided to cut the butter in half and use a little less wine. Very tasty. I made bow tie pasta as a side and mixed it with the extra "gravy" that was left in the pan after removing the scallops. It gave them a nice flavor. I also decided to broil them for about a minute to make them a little darker. Very easy recipe.
yum- delicious! make sure you dry off/out the scallops before coating (otherwise it will be soggy!) used only 15 crackers, used both garlic powder and fresh minced garlic (sauteed in the butter to infuse the flavor). used 1 tsp of italian seasoning, a healthy dose of red pepper flakes, fresh ground black pepper, and parmesan cheese. only baked for 6 min and then broiled for 2. scallops can actually be eaten a little on the rare side (which is how my husband and i like it) i used the juice of a whole lemon and i thought it ended up being a little too tart for my tastes. next time i will only use 1/2 the lemon.
Wonderful recipe! I didn't have wine so i left it out and I didn't miss it. I also cut the butter down to 1/4 cup and they came out nice and buttery and crispy. They also reheated nicely the next day in the microwave.
Yes I changed the ingredients but the concept is great. I've been trying to replicate this great basil pesto tomato scallop dish we had on the outer banks and this method came the closest. Sliced tomatoes on the bottom of the dish. I mixed premade pesto with about a cup of white wine and drizzled that over the scallops and tomatoes. Covered the top with a couple handfuls of panko, then used my olive oil sprayer (misto) to lightly coat the top. Baked as directed. YUMMY!
I really liked this recipe. I would decrease the amount of butter and wine and definately broil for the last few moments. Really easy and very tasty!
Turned out great! Will use again!
This is excellent! We dip the scallop in the sauce mix and then in the cracker mix. We only coat the top surface (just as pictured). The remaining sauce is drizzled around the scallops as to not disturb the topping. You will need a bigger dish to allow for this. We broil at the end if needed.
Thank goodness for the reviews although common sense would say to use less butter. I sauteed fresh garlic in 3 Tablespoons butter before adding the wine as nothing compares fresh to powdered. I was worried the cooking time would be too long but it was just right with the broiling after. I used the whole recipe for 2 people which meant 8 scallops each. I loved this recipe for its ease of preparation and taste.
I used 6 large scallops for this recipe and halved all ingredients (for 2 people). Overall, I enjoyed the recipe but thought it was slightly on the richer side. I think I would prefer this as an appetizer. Reminded me of a Shrimp Dijon – only with scallops. I baked my scallops for about 20 minutes and they were perfect. Did not experience any sogginess as other users reported.
These were great. Broiled the last few minutes as many suggested, otherwise made as directed. Definitely a keeper!
Superb Flavor! Even my 3 and 5 year olds inhaled it! Thank you! This is a keeper!
These scallops are the BEST. I did what others did and "tweaked" the recipe. I only was making 6 large scallops. I used Italian Flavored bread crumbs which were EXCELLENT. I also only melted a very small amount of butter with fresh minced garlic and lemon juice, drizzled over all. I baked for about 10 minutes and then broiled for the last amount of baking. These were absolutely the best. I was looking for a great scallop recipe and am thrilled to have found this.
I made this recipe for company and everyone thought it was absolutely delicious!!!!
The topping came out mushy. It took 25 minutes to cook - I think the oven temperature needs increased in this recipe.
this recipe is quite tasty & i enjoyed the easy preparation! my dry sea scallops were good sized (12 to the pound) so i gave them an extra 5 minutes then briefly broiled the tops. note: the butter, wine & lemon juice mixture curdles quickly. wait until your scallops are breaded before combining these ingredients. also halving this mixture still gave me enough to cook with. thanks dinah!
I made the recipie exactly as stated, however, my whole family thought that these were drowning in butter. We usually prep our scallops in House Autry Seafood Breader, Seasonings and cook them in a bit of olive oil on the stove top. So these were super saucy, too heavy and not all that flavorful.
This was really good. I used bay scallops. I read a lot of the reviews for this recipe. Last time I made a baked scallop recipe from this site that had Italian bread crumbs and a butter, garlic, lemon sauce. Hubby complained about the mushiness factor then so I wasn’t going to do it again. I was also ready to try a different flavor from the bread crumbs but it still had to be “breaded” for hubby’s taste. I also didn’t use so much butter and wine. But the hint of wine gave it a really gourmet flavor I loved. The crackers and the DRIZZLE instruction did the trick. I crushed my crackers very fine in a plastic bag with a rolling pin.
I actually made quite a few changes to this very easy recipe, but followed the concept and thought the outcome was delicious! Instead of crackers, I used panko bread crumbs seasoned with old bay and garlic powder. I also omitted the white wine and used only 3/4 of a stick of butter. I also sprinkled the remaining bread crumbs over the scallops after I poured the butter and lemon juice over them, which left some extra yummy crumbs to put on the rice!
I made this, reducing the butter by half, drizzling the scallops with the butter mixture, adding parmesan at the end, and broiling the last two minutes of baking. I also used a half panko half cracker mixture. The scallops were really good - I'm making round two tonight. I'm also going to try this with shrimp. Thanks for the great recipe!
A winner. I used Panko instead of crackers because it's my favorite coating, but other than that I followed directions as is.
After reading others reviews, I decided to try this recipe. I added cayenne pepper as some others stated. They turned out ok. I did broil them to crispy them up a bit otherwise they would have been soggy. I did only "drizzle" the butter mixture and not soke them. They still were a little soggy. I think making sure that the scallops are dry before you roll them in the cracker mixture would help. These weren't bad but nothing to rave about. Definately an easy recipe for people who don't cook a lot. Probably perfect for a bachelor trying to impress a date. They do plate well.
Made this as part of Christmas dinner. The recipe is great... very tasty! I will make this again. I did not have enough crackers so I added potatoe chips. Still turned out well. I had huge scallops but the 15 minute cook time was a little long in my estimation, some were a mite overcooked. That did not stop my guests from devouring them and look for more.
WEloved it! 1lb of scallops gave 3 people 5 scallops each. Next time I'll cut the crackers to 15 - I had a lot leftover so I added them to the sauteed zucchini I made as a side dish. I also cooked a risotto in the microwave which was ready at the sme time as the scallops. This is definitely a keeper! PattyEllen
Taking into consideration what other reviewers had to say about the breading being soggy, I reduced the amount of butter, wine and lemon juice (I drizzled just a little of each one over the scallops). The breading on the bottom still came out very soggy. Gross! If I ever try this recipe again I'll place the seasoned scallops in the pan, drizzle the liquids over the scallops, and then sprinkle the breading over the tops of the scallops. Some additional seasoning wouldn't hurt either.
Excellent Recipe! I did not have any crackers in the house and therefore had to subsitute them for chicken stuffing bread crumbs! It came out perfect!
My 16-year old summed it up: "mmmm....this is really good" I used the small, sweet bay scallops and served them with baked baby Yukon potatoes.
Totally Awesome recipe. Had to cook just a little longer than calls for. Easy to assemble and wonderful flavor
Would not make again. We found the cracker crumbs became a gooey glob with the butter/wine/lemon juice added.
We enjoyed this very much, a definate keeper. Interesting flavors of garlic and wine really inhances the scallops without overwhelming. Did use less garlic than called for and the dish came out excellent. I think this would also be a great recipe for shrimp.
Excellent recipe. I also halved the butter (as most reviews recommended) and it was still too rich for us. I will use only a fourth of the called for butter next time. Overall, the taste and texture was perfect. Thanks!!
Tried these 2 ways- 1st time I lightly browned about 1 1/4 cups in butter in small skillet and just put them on top of scallops, added galic powder & pepper to wine, lemon mixture, adding much less melted butter & drizzled over the top of panko crumbs, Fabulous! Then tried the cracker crumbs above recipe, good but mushy because of too much butter and crackers had no crunch.
Very easy recipe but would agree with another reviewer and add more lemon and spice. Just a personal preference for an otherwise great recipe.
Good flavor but way too much cooking liquid - the coating was extremely mushy. I will try this one again, but with modifications.
This is SOOOO good!!!! I add cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes to spice it up and half bread crumbs half crackers for a little more flavor. We make them every week now.
This was wonderful! I used ritz crackers. Then I baked for just under 10 minutes and put it under the broiler for the last 5 minutes. I also added some of the extra ritz cracker mixture on top of the scallops in the pan, before I put the melted butter mixture in. This will become a staple in our house.
I won't be making this again. I was careful to dry off the scallops after rinsing them, used very little of the butter/wine/lemon juice, and broiled for about the last 4 minutes. The breading still turned out mushy. This recipe did not taste bad - it would have been great had the breading been crispy, but, alas, it did not turn out that way.
My kid doesn't like seafood or anything that comes in shells so it's hard getting him to like this, much less eat it. But I love the scallops prepared this way, just one problem. The drizzling sauce calls for too much liquid - butter and white wine - and it made the crumbs too soggy. I would cut the liquid in half to get a more crispy crumb. Perhaps I did it wrong, anyone had the same problem? It was wonderful otherwise!
This recipe is awesome... I did make some of the suggested changes such as splash of sherry to the white wine and I added old bay seasoning to the cracker crumbs. I baked them for 12 minutes and broiled for 2-3 minutes to give it a nice brown on top. Delicious and will definitely make this again!
Was very bland and just not what I expected. Wouldn't make it again.
This worked well for me. I used it on the biggest scallops I have seen 5 to a pound. I did vary the recipe by using bread crumbs and instead of wine I used chicken broth. I hit it under the broiler as suggested and used very little of the butter mixture. Drizzle!! My husband is a seafood fanatic and loved it.
This was okay... I think I didn't cook them along enough, and they were still a bit pink inside. But, that's my fault. also, there was way too much butter. I did broil them at the end, which was probably smart, but, I don't know that I'd make this again. Sorry.
you can't really go wrong with good scallops, so make sure they're fresh. the sauce was light and lovely, but i did not get as much of a 'crunch' on top as i'd like. i'll try this recipe again with less butter mixture and broiling for a couple minutes at the end.
This dish was absolutely amazing. I cooked it up for my sweetheart on Valentines Day. It was quick, easy, and not too expensive. The scallops were served with a wild rice pilaf and sauteed squash, zucchini, and carrots. I am a chef, and have cooked and eaten many seafood dishes in my life. This one was by far the tastiest. Scallops have such a wonderful flavor, it is important not to add too much spice or sauce. This recipe blends the spices and sauce perfectly with the scallops for the perfect taste and texture combination!!!
this recipe was very good...such a nice alternative to frying!! thanks so much!
Made these last night and they were awesome! I added garlic to the butter mixture and I drizzled a bit too much on top..I couldn't resist! Next time I will restrain myself and just use it to dip them in while eating. I am planning on making these again using Panko crumbs as suggested by other viewers to add an extra crispiness! Definitely a keeper!
This was so yummy! I bought scallops without having a clue how to make them! This recipe was so quick and easy and tasted great! I even impressed my husband! It made a great Valentines Day meal!
Tasty & easy to make recipe! I use light butter (and less of it...usually only 1/2 to 3/4), but that's just my preference. Broiling for a minute or two at the end really helps the texture, I think. Scrumptious!
This was a simple and absolutely yummy way to cook scallops...don't think I'll ever use another recipe to prepare them. I had 2 lbs of scallops, used 1/2 the butter and baked them for the full time, then broiled each side. DEEEELIC!
Fabulous. I too would reduce the amount of butter- otherwise it was great, and simple too!
Soooooo good!! I used large scallops so I had to add about 10 minutes to the cooking time. Tastes like a gourmet meal!!!!! Even the kids liked it!
I was stuck for a new recipe and came here and WOW this one is so easy and delicious. My husband told me, "don't lose this one." Next time I have company this will be the dish.
I made these the other night and my husband said they were restaurant quality! Thanx.
I am very picky about my recipes. This scallop recipe is wonderful. I used bagel chips instead of butter crackers. I think they stay crunchier that way. I served it with rice pilaf and a crisp green salad. My 2 year old loved them. A fantastic recipe that I'll make again and again. Nice job Dinah!!
This is a good and quick meal. I used bay scallops and followed some of the suggestions in the reviews. I will increase the additional hot sauce for a little more flavor next time. I didn't have any lemon juice so I added a packet of dehydrated lemon powder when I melted the butter and it worked well.
