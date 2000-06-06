Dinah's Baked Scallops

4.4
256 Ratings
  • 5 164
  • 4 54
  • 3 25
  • 2 7
  • 1 6

This is my favorite way to prepare scallops. They're so flavorful they don't really need much more than a little butter and lemon. I like to serve them with a nice rice pilaf and vegetable.

Recipe by Dinah

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8 inch baking dish.

  • Combine crushed crackers, black pepper and garlic powder in a small bowl. Press scallops into mixture so that they are evenly coated, and place them in the greased baking dish.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together melted butter, wine and lemon juice; drizzle mixture over scallops.

  • Bake in preheated oven until scallops are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 530.1mg. Full Nutrition
