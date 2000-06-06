Dinah's Baked Scallops

My husband gave this one 5 stars and I agree. It is super easy to make so we had a "weekend" type meal in the middle of the week. I followed some of the previous suggestions and cut the butter & wine in half. I just drizzled a little over the scallops right before I put them in the oven. They were not "swimming" in the liquid so I didn't have problems with them being too mushy like some reviewers mentioned. I also turned the broiler on for a couple of minutes right before I took them out of the oven. I think it works best to use fine cracker crumbs. Mine had a great flavor, they were gold brown but not crispy like a fried scallop. Thanks for an good and easy recipe. My husband has already said he would like me to make these again.