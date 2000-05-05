Caramelized Red Bell Peppers and Onions
This divine combination of sweet red peppers and sweet red onions goes very well with lamb. To add a little variety, add 1/4 cup raisins before serving, it's delicious!
Simply delicious! This is so easy to make and it always turns out good. I use a combination of red and green peppers, red and vidalia onion for color and flavor but no matter what you use or your preference you're bound to have a great outcome. I also use the optional wine - red or white whatever I have on hand and I never have any shortage of that! The herbs always give it a nice touch whether you use fresh or dried but just a bit so as to not overpower the veggies. This was perfect with grilled Italian sausage and crusty rolls for a quick and easy dinner!Read More
This is wonderful!! I have made this dish at least 4 times since I got a new grill pan for Christmas. I can not believe the flavors. I have served this with Italian Sausage in sandwiches, and with grilled chicken and porkchops. Its a wonder there's any left, I pick onions out of the pan while they're cooking! I have used a little balsamic vinegar instead of wine, also a little chicken broth if I need a little more moisture. Experiment with your herbs - this is very adaptable.
Everytime we have (any) steak, my husband requests nothing other than onions & mushrooms (either sauteed or grilled..whatever) and since he LOVES red bell peppers, I decided to give this a try. I made it per recipe, but threw in 4 semi-chopped, portabella mushrooms. Not only did it smell great (I mean the dog sat & starred at me with his tail wagging) while cooking, but tasted great as well! I sprinkled a little garlic powder just for the heck of it (I didn't add the raisins). Thanks Crow, for the tasty steak topper!
I love this recipe! I had bought some mini red, orange and yellow bell peppers at the store and I was looking for a recipe on the allrecipe.com site and I found this one. I didn't have any red onions so I just used yellow ones. I wasn't sure how many peppers to cut up because they ranged in sized from a banana to a chili pepper. I also used more than a pinch of salt,pepper and basil. Then I added two pinches of fresh minced garlic. I baked some boneless pork chops in the oven with salt pepper and a tiny pinch of fresh minced garlic. Then I drizzled some extra virgin olive oil on top and when they were done I served them with the peppers on top. OH MY GOSH! As we ate this dish we couldn't imagine the peppers tasting better on anything else. Crow, you have a winner here with me. I wonder how some toasted pine nuts on top would be.
We have this often - Hubs is particularly fond of this side dish, particularly with a grilled steak, and it always adds such great color and interest to the dinner plate. I generally use a mix of colored bell peppers and minced garlic as well - I omitted the basil (because I forgot to use it) and didn't use the optional wine. This time I added half of a minced jalapeno pepper, basically to use it up - while it doesn't provide any heat (unless you were to include the seeds and membrane) it did add a nice punch of color.
Very good, unique side dish recipe! I used orange, red and green peppers and white onion because in my mind, it was prettier to look at than the red peppers and red onions. I also added a splash of red wine vinegar and cooked longer to reduce liek the recipe suggests. Vinegar instead of wine gave it a kick that I really liked.
I liked this recipe alot. The red wine gives it a nice little kick. I accidently bought a yellow onion but it still came out just as good. The whole house was fuming with the sweet scent of the bell peppers. I threw in yellow bell peppers as well for more color. I'm definitely going to make this again.
Instead of dried basil, I used 2 Tblsp fresh basil added just a few minutes before cooking was complete. Cooked only about 15 min after adding wine so peppers still had some body...would be too mushy if cooked for 30 min. Wonderful flavor.
Absolutely lovely! Hubby loved it with some fresh foccacia bread. So easy and yummy. I used only oil, though, no butter and added some thyme as had no basil. I also added some balsamic vinegar instead of wine. Definetely one to make again and again. Thanks so much!
My wife is not a big onion eater...she polished off the leftovers the next day...excellent side dish...what i liked best about it is the color it adds to a plate and eases of preperation. adding the wine is a definite must also.
Disappointed with the overall flavour. I had to add A LOT more basil and salt and pepper just to take away the blandness. It definitely needs something else to give it some life.
Wonderful! Easy! hits the spot -- served it over noodle nests - just great! Have made this several times. Change nothing.
Love this quick, easy and tasty side! We used red, yellow and orange peppers and vidalia onion and skipped the wine. This will be perfect with so many main dishes and we will absolutely make it often. Thanks for sharing!
These are wonderful served with grilled Italian sausages on hoagie rolls. I normally don't use the butter, just olive oil and I don't use the wine as hubby is a wine hater. I love using red, orange, or yellow bell peppers, and sweet yellow onions.
When you have about 1/3 each red pepper and yellow pepper, and only half a large onion cuz the other half is going bad, and one link of mild italian sausage..what do you make? THIS STUFF!! It's really good! I cooked up my sausage first, set aside and drained all but 1 tsp-ish of fat. Did my onions, set aside, then did the bell peppers for just 2 minutes. Added all back to pan, seasoned with parsley from the garden and 3 dashes of red pepper flakes... ahhh... devine. Just ate as is...no bread, no rice, just sausage and peppers. Most excellent. (I read that someone tossed food cuz it had mold? Heck, I just cut off the mold, scrub up the veggie, and cook it).
Have made this recipe several times. Very simple and it always comes out great! Used it on sausage and pepper sandwiches and as a pizza topping, and have frozen half the recipe, thawed it, and used it later with great results.
I added the wine and cooked till evaporated, but it unfortunately overcooked the onion and bell pepper, causing the whole thing to become dark and soggy. 30 minutes seems to be way too long if the vegetables are meant to keep color and stay just a little crisp. Next time I will try only half the amount of vegetables and the the 2-min only saute.
I like to get my onions nice and browned and super caramelized...so that's what I did! I cooked them about 45 mins on med-low heat and got perfection :) I served some sunny side up eggs on top... perfect!
Hubby and I thoroughly enjoyed this. I used white wine bc that's all I had. I allowed the peppers and onions to cook until very very carmelized. They were delicious!
Tasty side dish and a good way to get some veggies in without a lot of fuss. I have to confess that I used all butter because lately, I've just been on a butter kick, but next time I will do it exactly as written. Also, I didn't have any red wine at home, but I'm pretty sure that would take the recipe up a notch. I feel bad reviewing it and only giving 3 starts since I didn't follow as written.
Very good flavor! I absolutely LOVE peppers and onions. Caramelizing with wine was good, and I used chopped FRESH basil, which is what makes this POP, I believe. Will surely make this again -- thank you!
Loved this. Used a red and green pepper and vidalia onion w/ the red wine. Will definitely make this again!!!
It's hard to believe that this relatively simple recipe could be so good. Feel free to cut down on the oil and butter, though.
WOW! I can't believe how good this was! I don't even like bell peppers, but I had to do something with some soon-to-be-ruined peppers that were in the fridge. From now on, I'll stock up on peppers just for this dish. I made it as written except I used a mix of red and green peppers, yellow onions instead of red onions and I forgot to add basil. If you don't add the red wine, I think you still need to cook them for an extra 30 minutes to get the caramelized effect (maybe in chicken broth, balsamic vinegar, or even water??) I wouldn't skip the extra 30 minutes' cooking time, as I think that's what makes this so good.
This was surprisingly delicious. I was nervous about the raisins, but they absolutely made this dish - took it from ordinary to WOW. Will definitely make again.
I usually don't care for bell peppers, never buy them. Mother sent me home with some after a day of canning, so I had to use them. I used this recipe as a guide for a great suprise! First I roasted the peppers on a foil covered cookie sheet at 450 for 30 min until the skins were blackened. I peeled and sliced them into long strips 1/2 inch thick. Using only Olive Oil I sauted my white onion untill slmost see through, then added the peppers, seasonings and some garlic powder. I decided to toss in a few diced mushrooms, and a roma sliced lengthwise as well. I sauted for about 10 min and it was perfect! I was going to take this with me to Thanksgiving, however I worry there wont be enough for everyone, as good as it is I had better leave it here for myself :) later I will slice and saute some steak strips and make a fajita! I have never thought peppers could taste so good. I never stick to the recipe and this time I am glad jumped! Thanks for sharing!
This dish is pretty flavorful. I liked the taste of the red peppers and onions. I also added more basil. Thanks for the nice, healthy recipe!
Delicious and so easy! I make this every few weeks and love how versatile it is. It goes well as a side dish to meat or as a topping for various gourmet ravioli. I usually add a few minced garlic cloves and so far have only used basil; although I can see that various spices would also work well depending on what else will be served. I leave out the salt due to my husband's high blood pressure and it doesn't seem to effect the flavor. It's delicious made with the red wine as per the recipe, and also excellent with a few dashes of good balsamic vinegar added. My husband comments how good it is each time I serve it. Thank you Crow!
Next time, prepare with more peppers, fewer onions.
I doubled the peppers, added a twig of fresh rosemary, and added a few splashes of good balsamic just a few minutes before turning off the heat. Watch carefully towards the end of cooking, to prevent the veggies from sticking to the pan. The caramelized flavor is wonderful - served with pasta for those who didn't want meat sauce.
Wonderful use of mini tri-colored bell peppers! I used a mix of balsamic vinegar and red wine vinegar and chicken stock instead of wine. I also added some cherry tomatoes that I had to use up. Served as a side dish with the Honey Brine Fried Chicken Breasts and Cowboy Mashed Potatoes from this site. Hubby could not stop eating until he said," I think I broke my stomach!" Next time I'm going to make these with eggs as suggested.
I don't use wine, but I know that plain peppers are not that well received here, even if I add basil, salt and pepper. So I used 1/8th cup balsamic vinegar and 1/8 cup chicken broth. It was so delicious I ate the leftovers for breakfast the next day. I had leftovers, since I quadrupled the recipe for my big family. You could also use grape juice plus 1 tsp. of vinegar too.
My favorite side veggie ... Goes with everything!
This is delicious and amazingly versatile. I opened my pantry and found I only had vegetable oil, no problem. I cut into my second red pepper and found mold and had to toss it, no problem. It turned out great even with both changes. One recommendation though: salt is necessary for a perfect ooey gooey caramelization of onions. I increased the salt to 1/2 teaspoon and sprinkled it over the veggies as soon as they hit the pan, instead of reserving it for seasoning at the end. I think this was the right choice.
Great tasting! I also added some fresh minced garlic.
Not shabby at all... wouldn't recommend if you have any onion or pepper haters in your household, for obvious reasons. Also, store or dispose of leftovers quickly, the smell is quite strong the second day.
ABSOLUTELY YUMMY! Didn't have red wine, so I used white and added a cup of halved mushrooms and a pinch of garlic; then spooned it over some baked chicken breasts. The husband loved it! Will definitely be making this again, and again...
Absolutely fabulous. Didn't change a thing. However, the red wine is mandatory -- not optional. Enjoy!!!
Really tasty, even without the wine. We liked this with fish.
Added raisins and used white wine vinegar instead of red wine. Really great over chicken. Even went well with mexican chicken flauntas.
So good with steak. Really enjoyed them on a steak sandwich.
Excellent recipe!!! I have received so many compliments from my guests, everyone goes for seconds... and more! The red wine does add a special touch that has everyone guessing what the secret ingredient is. Thank you for sharing.
Since I had red, yellow and orange peppers to use up, I thought I'd try this recipe as a topping for chicken breasts. I really liked it. It's simple, healthy, and tasty. I substituted with basalmic vinegar instead of the wine - turned out great!
absolutely loved this! i put it on top of steak and it was great! i don't know that i will make a steak without this again!
This was good, a nice change from our ordinary vegetable side dishes - I added lots of garlic though, and a touch of balsamic vinegar. Mushrooms would have also made a nice addition. Will make again!
This is such a great recipe. I vary the colors of the peppers to complement the rest of the meal. What a great addition to meats cooked on the grill.
Easy, good-tasting.
Loved this! Used two yellow onions, two green peppers, and an 8 oz package of sliced white mushrooms. Doubled the butter and olive oil. Let the red wine cook down and yum yum! Served as a side for spaghetti and meat sauce (my kiddos, even though they're grown, still don't like veggies in their spaghetti sauce). This was a hit and I would definitely make it again!
I did this meal both with and without the red wine. I did not use onions but I will next time! This is so delicious and I love it with the red wine. It makes it smell wonderful and it adds an extra bit of extra flavor to it. I will be making this again. Delicious!
This recipe goes with ANYTHING. Freeze the leftovers if there are any.
Very good. Added mushrooms and and a bit of merlot wine.
This was a nice way to use up the peppers and onion I had on hand, but I didn't think it was anything special. I wouldn't go out of my way to make it, but if I already had the ingredients on hand I might try it again.
Delicious! I used a sweet onion instead of red and really enjoyed it. I will make this again soon!
Oh my gosh absolutely delicious. I sautéed the onions first because I like a little bit more caramelization on my onions. Definitely will make this recipe again and what’s great if you can make this with anything. Over rice over pasta add any type of meat if you’d like, again five stars hands-down!
My hubby made this last night to go on top of our steaks. He also added a small can of sliced mushrooms. Delicious!
Upped butter and basil. Switched out wine for lager beer (red stripe). Slow cook portion is key. Family loved it.
Yum! The wine makes all the difference. Thanks so much for sharing.
Omitted the butter and added yellow peppers. I used sea salt instead too. Pretty good.
I made it with 2 red, 2 yellow, 2 orange peppers and 2 red onions. My son-in-law loved it.
This was excellent. I was looking for a new way to make caramelized onions to add to a basic perogies dish and this was perfect. I used yellow onion instead of red as that's what I had on hand. Delicious!
MMmmm very very tastey!! Didn't have red pepper so used green.Still tasted lovely.I added this to another recipe i found on here chicken alfredo.Both tasted great together.Thank you for this yummy recipe x
This is an easy side to make and went perfectly with steak. I didn't use the wine, and they turned out really tasty.
I had some peppers on hand and looked for easy recipes and this was it! My husband usually doesn't care for peppers, but he cleaned his plate and said he liked them. I added more seasoning...garlic pepper and additional salt to spice it up a bit. I think this is a great, colorful, easy veggie dish to add to my repertoire as I lean toward more vegetables in our diet besides green beans, broccoli and salad. Thanks!
I really liked the ease and taste of this recipe. I was looking to do something for my bell peppers. This turned out great, except my family, it turns out, does not like bell peppers. But if you like them, this is great,
Wonderful! I put my cooking wine in only about 5 min b4 serving. My fire was up pretty high so it cooked in quickly! This dish was as good as the T-Bone steak we had it with!
I used 3 green bell peppers in strips and diced up one onion because the second was moldy (and I'm deathly allergic to mold,) then I added about 2 tbs red wine vinegar when they were halfway cooked and cooked out most of the vinegar itself. Cooked it in grapeseed oil and butter. Served it on the side with Shepard pie made with red potatoes all gluten and soy free and delicious
Simple and delicious
I love peppers with onions, it's very simple and delish.
This was soo tasty! I did use the red wine & topped thik cut broiled pork chops w/ these...very good!
Close to my pepperonata recipe but still delish. Mine adds tomato sauce to the mix. Served this with some butter beef stew on egg noodles. Will make this again for sure. Thanks for sharing!
This dish is delicious! I did as other reviews suggested and added a splash of red wine vinegar along with the red wine
This became one of my favorite side dishes. So easy and I have tried so many times, cutting the bell peppers and onions smaller or larger, more or less wine, it’s awesome!
loved this recipe. I used basil flavored olive oil. I sauted crimini mushrooms (more flavor than white) until they browned. then added the peppers and onions. Used white wine instead of red as I don't like cooking with red. Everyone raved about the side. Definitely a keeper.
