Caramelized Red Bell Peppers and Onions

This divine combination of sweet red peppers and sweet red onions goes very well with lamb. To add a little variety, add 1/4 cup raisins before serving, it's delicious!

Recipe by Willow

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a hot saucepan over a medium heat, combine red peppers, onion, oil and butter; saute for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the onions and peppers soften.

  • If desired, stir red wine into the vegetables and cook until the wine evaporates; approximately 30 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 12.6mg. Full Nutrition
