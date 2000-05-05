Caramelized Red Bell Peppers and Onions

I usually don't care for bell peppers, never buy them. Mother sent me home with some after a day of canning, so I had to use them. I used this recipe as a guide for a great suprise! First I roasted the peppers on a foil covered cookie sheet at 450 for 30 min until the skins were blackened. I peeled and sliced them into long strips 1/2 inch thick. Using only Olive Oil I sauted my white onion untill slmost see through, then added the peppers, seasonings and some garlic powder. I decided to toss in a few diced mushrooms, and a roma sliced lengthwise as well. I sauted for about 10 min and it was perfect! I was going to take this with me to Thanksgiving, however I worry there wont be enough for everyone, as good as it is I had better leave it here for myself :) later I will slice and saute some steak strips and make a fajita! I have never thought peppers could taste so good. I never stick to the recipe and this time I am glad jumped! Thanks for sharing!