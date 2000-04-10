Cabbage Au Gratin
This recipe has boiled cabbage, smothered in a creamy white sauce, layers of cheese, then topped with more white sauce and bread crumbs. Yummy anytime.
This recipe has boiled cabbage, smothered in a creamy white sauce, layers of cheese, then topped with more white sauce and bread crumbs. Yummy anytime.
Makes A LOT if you have a family of 4, halve the recipe.Read More
My husband gave me the ultimate compliment saying, "You can make this again!" Here is what I did - steam the cabbage (healthier and tastier than boiling). Make a bechamel sauce with butter, flour (I used Wondra) and 1 cup of milk. Add salt and pepper to taste. Layer the tender cabbage, bechamel and grated Swiss cheese. Bake until golden on top and bubbly around the sides. Next time we're going to add a little mustard to the bechamel for extra tang. But it's delicious as is. I would have rated this higher, but I did make some changes.Read More
My husband gave me the ultimate compliment saying, "You can make this again!" Here is what I did - steam the cabbage (healthier and tastier than boiling). Make a bechamel sauce with butter, flour (I used Wondra) and 1 cup of milk. Add salt and pepper to taste. Layer the tender cabbage, bechamel and grated Swiss cheese. Bake until golden on top and bubbly around the sides. Next time we're going to add a little mustard to the bechamel for extra tang. But it's delicious as is. I would have rated this higher, but I did make some changes.
Makes A LOT if you have a family of 4, halve the recipe.
this was really good. after reading all the reviews i didnt precook the cabbage and i used much less than called for. i sauteed some onion and garlic w/ the margarine before making the bechamel sauce. then i added some shredded carrots to my finely sliced cabbage. salt and pepper made this wonderful. it really reminded me of mac and cheese. i melted some margarine w/ the bread crumbs and added those 10 mins before the end of baking time.i will make this again.next time i will melt the cheese into the bechamel sauce so i dont have to cut it. served this w/ tuna coney dogs from this site.
This recipe got a resounding "yuck" from my family- I even double checked to make sure I had done it right.
I liked it, but mainly because I used some delicious cabbage. The cheese was kinda runny and the overall appearance and texture was not appealing. It did not keep well in the fridge.
Just followed the directions. I took it to a get together and everyone liked it.
Not bitter at all -- sweet and cheesy. Make sure to let the white sauce thicken before spreading it. We liked it a lot.
This is a delicious dish. I scaled it down for two, but didn't use nearly as much cabbage as specified in the recipe. As listed that's a lot of cabbage. I also didn't pre-cook the cabbage. And I added a teaspoon or so of parmesan to the roux - otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and the dish was cooked perfectly. Will be using this recipe again soon.
This was O.K. My husband who generally likes cabbages didn't care for it at all. I proably won't make it again. I did cut the recipe in half and it still made a lot!!
Best ever We just couldn't get enough
HAVE BEEN LOOKIN FOR SOMETHING DIFFERENT THAN THE OLD STANDARD STEAMED CABBAGE..THIS RECIPE IS WONDERFUL AND THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT..QUICK AND EASY TOO..THANKS
good but instead of layering the cabbage & bechamel and american cheese slices I added shredded sharp cheddar to the bechamel and then added the steamed cabbage (don't boil the cabbage - it is easily overcooked and too limp) then into casserole and topped with bread crumbs - add breadcrumbs about half hour into the baking for toasted but not burnt crumbs or cover for the first half hour and then remove.
Surprisingly good! This makes much more than 6 servings though, so cut it in half. I did not put the bread crumbs on.
tried it and the whole family loved it
We love cabbage and have had cabbage cooked in similar recipes but this one is just too too rich for a side dish. It is fine for people who like heavy rich side dishes but not to our taste. Sorry for this review but this is how we feel about it. Glad that some people did like it.
steam cabbage instead of boiling. make a rouk with cooking the butter add flour and a little mustard for a tang and grate the cheese on top... ( read 1st review for and suggestions...
What a change from just steamed or boiled cabbage! A great substitute for potatoes or rice.
The family just loved thus recipe. It is very easy to make, and I will be making this again
Was trying this out for keto kids. Was wonderful! I think the bad review was due to not making sure cabbage was dry. I prefer real cheese Over the American processed but used it on first layer then I covered with bread crumbs. Second layer I used my real cheese of mild cheddar. The cream sauce was ample but I used more milk than was called for in recipe. Really good
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections