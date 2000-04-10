Cabbage Au Gratin

This recipe has boiled cabbage, smothered in a creamy white sauce, layers of cheese, then topped with more white sauce and bread crumbs. Yummy anytime.

Recipe by Pat Bates

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place cabbage in a large pot of boiling water. Cook until tender, drain and set aside.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan, then add flour stirring constantly. Gradually add 2 cups of milk. Stir on medium heat until thickened.

  • Layer cabbage in bottom of the prepared baking dish. Pour 1/3 of white sauce over cabbage. Arrange six slices of cheese on that. Repeat, ending with white sauce.

  • Bake in an oven at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) oven for 45 minutes or until bubbly and browned. Let stand 5 minutes. Slice and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 1258.3mg. Full Nutrition
