Buttery Cooked Carrots

4.4
1045 Ratings
  • 5 607
  • 4 334
  • 3 78
  • 2 19
  • 1 7

Boiled carrots are simmered in butter and brown sugar for a delicious side dish that even my carrot-hating family loves! There are never any leftovers.

Recipe by beckie

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook carrots in a large pot of boiling water until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Strain carrots, leaving just enough of the cooking water to cover the bottom of the pan; set carrots aside.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in brown sugar and butter; simmer and stir until butter melts. Return carrots to the pot and toss to coat. Cover and let sit for a few minutes to allow flavors to mingle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 172.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/26/2022