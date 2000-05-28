Buttery Cooked Carrots
Boiled carrots are simmered in butter and brown sugar for a delicious side dish that even my carrot-hating family loves! There are never any leftovers.
I steamed the carrots instead of boiling them to keep more of the flavor and nutrients. I don't like my vegetables really sweet, so I used about 1 1/2 tbsp butter and 3 tbsp brown sugar. It was just enough to make them slightly sweet without hiding the natural good flavor.
A bit bland, but good. It needed some spices. I added some garlic, rosemary and lemon juice to taste.
I steamed the carrots instead of boiling them to keep more of the flavor and nutrients. I don't like my vegetables really sweet, so I used about 1 1/2 tbsp butter and 3 tbsp brown sugar. It was just enough to make them slightly sweet without hiding the natural good flavor.
These are tasty carrots. For as much as I am hip on conveinence, I cut up regular carrots vs. using baby carrots, they just have much more flavor. Anyway, I melted the brown sugar with the butter (skipping the water) & added it to the steamed carrots & it was fine. Thanks Rebecca, for the sweet treat!
I don't like cooked carrots as a sidedish by themselves (reminds me of baby food)...rather I like them IN dishes. However, this is the only dish I make an exception for. My mom has been making this since I was little and I make it when I am pressed for time in making dinner a complete and well-rounded meal. However, like another reviewer also said, get rid of all the water, its not neccessary. Also, I just use a TBLS or two of butter. It's fantastic with the many main dish chicken meals also found on this site!
Delicious!! I steamed them instead of boiling, then melted the margarine in the microvave. I also added about a half teaspoon of cinnamon and a quarter teaspoon of nutmeg. I microwaved them for about 2 minutes just before serving them, so they'd be nice and hot. My husband and I absolutely loved them!
A bit bland, but good. It needed some spices. I added some garlic, rosemary and lemon juice to taste.
I took the advice of some other reviewers and steamed the carrots. I also used a squeeze of lemon, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and a 1/4 teaspoon of nut meg. I also had a carrots marinate in the sauce for about 20 minutes before serving, I just covered the dish with an lid. This recipe was a favorite in my house!
This was the best recipe I've used for carrots and brown sugar.
I've been making carrots with brown sugar and butter for years. Hubby just loves them like this. They are not too sweet. I use canned carrots and do them in the microwave. Very easy. Using a little of the can juice to microwave them the butter and brown sugar end up being sort of a sweet marinade instead of really a sauce. I don't thicken it and actually discard most of the marinade. Just a little bit of the sweet flavor on the carrots is all you need.
I would've never tried this combo on my own, although apparently it is pretty common, but I do love it. I am a super busy (*ahem* lazy) college student, so I found a really quick way to make this for one person using a microwave. Chop up three carrots, throw in a bowl. Fill bowl 1/3 of the way with water. Cover with a plate. Microwave on high for 3:33 (yes, too lazy to move my finger). Remove from microwave. Drain. Add 1/2 tbsp margarine and a tsp of brown sugar. Mix, and voila! I've also tried actually following the directions and I gotta say that I much prefer my method. Cheers!
I serveed these last night at a church social. Everyone loved them and commented on how yummy they were. I liked that I could put in the total servings and you scaled the recipe for me so I got the right amount of ingredients. I drained the carrots completely and made the glaze seperately then poured then together about 5 minutes before sreving and let the marinate.
Very good but I think next time I may put a little salt in the water. There was just a little something missing.
Very good but I think next time I may put a little salt in the water. There was just a little something missing.
Very, very yummy! My husband really liked these a lot! Very easy to make too. I used real butter instead of margarine. One reviewer said that they were watery. I used a ladle and scooped out some water and set it aside before I drained the carrots. I melted the butter and added the brown sugar and stirred until the sugar dissolved. I added a little water at a time until it was just the right consistentcy. I added the carrots and coated them with the syrupy sauce. Excellent results!
These were very good, but no need to leave the water in as it just makes the sauce runny! Quick way to caramelize the carrots is to broil them in the oven on the middle rack for 5 minutes or so after completing the steps above. Always wonderful! Thank you for the sweet treat Beckie!
These were great! I drained all the water from the carrots and halved the recipe and used butter - turned out great! Makes a nice glaze which I love because I like to still be able to taste the carrots :)
This is a four-star dish, but because I don't really like carrots and I do like this quite a bit, it gets an extra star for overcoming the relative heinousness of carrot.
This ones a definate keeper! As per other reviews I didn't reserve any water...thank goodness because the water on the carrots alone prohibited the butter and brown sugar from thickening much. I ended up putting a bit of thickener in and it carmelized perfectly! I also added a bit of cinnamon (as suggested by others) and it was so delicious. Thanks for the recipe.
Very Good. Added a squeeze of lemon juice too :)
I have been making my carrots this way for years! I use sliced carrots also. I completely drain my carrots and add the butter and brown sugar right onto carrots. (I don't measure) just add to our liking. It makes a nice sauce. I season with salt and pepper and have also added ground cinnamon. I bet a splash of vanilla extract would be good also!
Honestly, they were a littly watery (most likely because I didn't know how much water to leave in the pan). Next time I would drain ALL of the water. I think the butter is enough to create a nice glaze.
Delicious!! I cooked the carrots until they were slightly undercooked and then added the butter and brown sugar. I then cooked them until they were tender.
very tasty way to dress up carrots. I used locally grown carrots ( red, yellow and orange), cut into 2 inch sticks. I cooked the carrots in a pot of water and once the carrots were fork tender, I drained the water and set it aside. To the same pot, I used butter instead of margarine and only 2 T. I added about a 1/4 cup of brown sugar and let both the butter and sugar come to a boil before adding the carrots back. I tossed the carrots around to evenly coat them with the sauce. I let them sit for 5 minutes to allow for the flavors to come together before serving. I did not want the carrots to drown in the sugar sauce just enough to taste. The sauce was very tasty, not overpowering. I enjoyed the carrots which still had a nice tender yet slight firm bite to it. Overall, I am glad I did not use the full 1/4 cup of butter and cut back a little on the brown sugar (might have been too sweet for me). There were no leftovers , my family ate them all up. I served these with grilled rib eye steaks and creamy sweet corn, from this site.
This was great! I added a little bit of heavy cream and used real butter instead of margarine. Will definately make again!
I made these with whole baby carrots, and I drained them well, I think they would be tastier with the carrots sliced so they could all get soaked in the sauce because it all went to the bottom of the pan and ran off the whole carrots. It didn't glaze them as I had hoped, but that isn't what they are called either.
I think this recipe was simple and great. I did use butter instead of margarine because of preference. Per others suggestions I added a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. I cheated and used a bag of frozen baby carrots instead of fresh but they were still very good. These carrots would work well in a more festive holiday meal, like a baked ham - but for that I will use the fresh carrots. The only reason I give 4 stars instead of 5 is because my kids were not as in to them as the grown ups were.
I made this according to recipe except I steamed the carrots instead of boiling which helps to keep more of the nutrients and I omitted the water. I cooked them for 5 more minutes in the pan with the glaze. They came out good but next time I will add some lemon juice to balance the sweetness. A good recipe for carrots though, if you enjoy cooked carrots...which I do...very much :o)
We all love this recipe. They're so simple, but really add that "down home" touch to the meal. I used the little premium petite carrots and cooked them until they were soft enough for our 14 month old. Yum!
too sweet...carrots are naturally sweet so this was over-the-top sweet - more like a dessert...next time I will half the amount of sugar
I love these! This is the only way I ever eat carrots... but I do use butter and I sometimes add a touch of lemon and a few drops of vanilla for a twist on the usual. Thanks for the post, Rebecca!
Amazing! I decided to go along with the many suggestions, and not use the water from the pan. It was perfect! Quick, easy, and delicious!
These were really good. Made exactly as written using leftover carrots from a veggie tray!
Thought these were tasty but just way too much butter!? Will try with less butter
Pretty good, but I think a little too much sugar is called for. If I made this again, I'd add some herbs too. And maybe a touch of seasoning salt. Better than plain carrots though. Oh, I steamed the carrots instead of boiling them, and cut the recipe in half. Used regular (cut-up) carrots instead of baby ones.
These were very good. I added a pinch of salt and about a teaspoon of Italian Seasoning and melted them with the butter and sugar in the microwave instead of on the stove. It turned out great!
These were very tasty. I think I would thicken up the sauce a bit next time. other than that, it was a nice take on cooked carrots.
Good recipe, but play with the amounts a little, and be sure not to start with too much water, you can always add more if needed.
I have tried this recipe, but prefer my own in leaving out the sugar and using approx. the same amount of marsala. Even though this is alcohol when I'm a tea-totaller it does give it a lovely smooth flavour similar to the brown sugar, but the marsala is better in my opinion.
My husband and I really liked these. I used butter instead of margarine.
These are awesome. My fat boyfriend ate them like they were Lay's BBQ chips. He's an eater!
This has become one of my favorite ways to prepare carrots. I use real butter instead of margarine and I drained off all of the water. I added about an 1/8 cup of orange juice and proceeded with the butter and brown sugar. Absolutely Delicious!!
Simple and tasty! I took the advice of not leaving any water in the pot, and think it turns out better this way.
I liked these. I sliced them into medallions.
Add a touch of ground ginger to make it spectacular. Really, it works !
simple, quick, and they taste good too
My husband thinks I'm crazy for covering all my vegetables with sugar, but it's so gooood that way. Only need to keep a VERY small amount of water in the pan after draining or you'll end up with too much liquid.
Omitted the water in the sauce, and family loved it!
I loved these carrots--the simple ingredients and cooking method made them nutty and slightly sweet with just a tiny crunch. I used 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons butter. Great recipe!
The carrots were good, however, I expected them to have more flavor. I don't think I let them sit long enough in the butter/brown sugar mixture. Next time I'll allow more time.
The whole family loved this - even me and I HATE cooked carrots. I added a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg along with a squeese of lemon.
So simple - BUT do as others have suggested (I did) do not leave water on the bottom of the pan..will be too watery!
This is a recipe I have searched for-just as a local restaurant makes. Delicious! Thanks so much for the recipe.
I scaled this recipe in half. It really does not need any water in the bottom of the pan before adding the butter & brown sugar; makes it much too watery. Served this tonight with Beef, Burgundy Style, Yummy Pesto Mashed Potatoes, & Zesty Marinated Asparagus, all from this website; great meal. Thanks, Rebecca!
These were tasty and something new to do with carrots. I used butter and didn't measure brown sugar just threw some in. I didn't realize I did it differently until I just came back on to review. I cooked the carrots, drained off most of the water put it back on the stove and threw the butter and sugar in. After the butter melted I thought the sauce was runny so I added a little cornstarch and that thickened it up nicely. Very easy and tasty.
This was really good!! The best carrots can be. There was alot of liquid at the bottom but it worked out cause I make Amys garlic chicken with it and dip it in the juices. Also baby carrots seem to hold in more of the flavor than just regular carrots. Very Yummy!! Thanks
So simply yet so good I often use honey in place of the brown sugar My kids love them
Made these for Thanksgiving 2010. They were a little to sweet for my taste, but they make a simple and quick side.
This is a quick and good way to make carrots, if a bit basic.
Very good! My family loved these carrots. Thanks for sharing
I made on Easter for small group and no one ate them. They just tasted like carrots in water sugar. The recipe is simple but it seems off with the water. Steamed carrots, with a little butter, would have been just fine and would have been better without all the dripping watery liquid, that does not seem to get absorbed by the carrots.
excellent recipe! My kids ate them all up!
Perfect, just the right amount of sweetness. Using real butter instead of margarine makes it even better.
Made with butter, added some salt and pepper and a touch of cinnamon.
New favorite way to cook carrots. This was so simple to make and it tasted fantastic
Very simple and yet tasty. I make this as an "easy" side sometimes and it's always a hit. I even threw it in for an extra Thanksgiving side and several were requesting it again for Christmas dinner. I don't leave reserve water in after I drain the carrots, though. I just add them back into the pot with the margarine (or butter, I've used both) and brown sugar and they come together in a nice glaze that isn't runny at all.
AWESOME recipe! Super taste and not too sweet! My dinner guests loved it and asked for the recipe!! Definitely will be making this one again! Added 11-23-06: I added 1 tsp of cinnamon, some nutmeg, did not leave water in the pan (based on other reviews) and then I topped them with miniature marshmallows and everyone loved it again!
I made this a bit differently because I only had sliced canned carrots but it came out really tasty! What I did was I used 2 regular sized cans of sliced carrots and made sort of a part in the middle of them in the bowl where I put 1/4 cup butter and covered the butter with the 1/3 cup brown sugar and about 1 tablespoon cinnamon. I also put a bit of water at the bottom of the bowl. I then covered it and cooked it in the microwave for around 3 1/2 minutes. I then stirred it all up so the butter/sugar/cinnamon was mixed all over. I then cooked it for around 3 minutes more before serving it. I would recommend that if you do it this way you leave out the water at the bottom and also cut the butter down just a tad to 3 tablespoons instead of 4 because it came out a bit too watery. But it was so good though! I can't wait to try this the original way with regular carrots but as a last minute sidedish this really "hits the spot", my husband and 16 month old both loved this!
Tasty and easy - I nuked the carrots instead of boiling. My sauce was thin - but flavorful!
I cooked these carrots and other foods for 15 Marines for Thanksgiving. Of all the other dished I cooked, the carrots were the first to go. This was a great recipe and it was easy to make.
Delicious. But I will try less water next time.
A Great All-Time Favorite. This recipe, pretty much goes with all kinds of foods. Mangia
So easy and great way to do shredded carrots I needed to use up.
My family loves it! I tweaked the recipe an added Maple Syrup into step 2..yummy!! Thank you for the easyy veggie side recipe!
These were simple, wonderful, and delicious. Nothing more to say except you have to try them as is.
Quick and easy recipe. The first time I made this I followed the directions exactly. The second time I steamed the carrots in the microwave until slightly tender. I then poured off steamer water leaving enough to cover the bottom of the container. I then added the brown sugar and butter and microwaved until butter melted. Finally, I mixed in the carrots and microwaved to desired tenderness. After cooking, I left the top on container ready to serve.
Very easy and good. I, like many previous posters, had too much water the first time I tried, but they were still good. I cooked the carrots for approx. 15 mins, just check tenderness with fork. Thanks for the recipe.
Quick and easy recipe. The first time I made this I followed the directions exactly. The second time I steamed the carrots in the microwave until slightly tender. I then poured off steamer water leaving enough to cover the bottom of the container. I then added the brown sugar and butter and microwaved until butter melted. Finally, I mixed in the carrots and microwaved to desired tenderness. After cooking, I left the top on container ready to serve.
This was a huge hit here with my husband. I love carrots fixed any which way you can think of so they were a hit with me as well. Sweet and delicious. I only added a little salt to the mix since i was using unsalted butter. Thanks Beckie!
Boiling and draining the water defeats the purpose of eating carrots for nutritional value. If cooking with baby carrots, I highly suggest adding a small amount of water to your pan, close the lid, and let it simmer/ steam for a few minutes. Once it evaporates, add butter and brown sugar. I also added garlic powder and black pepper. Overall, I enjoyed this recipe very much. Thank you.
This very easy recipe is a pleasant surprise! I served it at a church luncheon and received wonderful comments. Kids like them, too!
they were just ok, they did not thicken so they came out kind of watery and a little to sweet.
These carrots were GREAT, with a few changes. I took others advice and added cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. I also drained all the water off and added everything to the pot, then I added a Tbsp or 2 of cornstarch diluted in water to thicken the glaze. I could have made twice as much!! Everyone wanted seconds!
Make sure your carrots get real tender first. If you double or quadruple the recipe- DON'T double or quadruple the butter. Too much wasted butter on our 4 lbs of carrots.
An easy and tasty side dish. Butter can be substituted for margarine. Adult carrots sliced on the bias make a nice presentation if you don't have baby carrots.
These are good, but were a little watery. That could have been my fault. I used Splenda brown sugar for my diabetic son-in-law. You can hardly tell the difference, so it's a great alternative to my usual butter and maple syrup recipe.
Very good! I used unsalted butter, less brown sugar and sprinkled on a little lemon pepper at the end. THAT gave it a wonderful taste!!
This was a very easy and great recipe. I think I left too much water in the pot, but I will adjust next time. I will definitely make this again!
Yummy! I didn't really use any specifics amounts, just added enough of the margarine and brown sugar to make it taste good. I also drained all the water from the carrots before adding the other ingredients. My 20 month old LOVED this!
The kids loved this! I'm not a big carrot fan but I must admit I too loved the taste of this dish. I left out the water and simply melted the margarine and sugar in the microwave and poured it over the carrots. Very easy.
Added 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder. Very quick and easy! Thanks Beckie!
EASY and wonderful
I thought this was ok.....maybe I left too much water in the pan.
If you like sweet, soft, melt-in-your-mouth flavor, these cooked carrots are just what you're looking for.
Absolutely delicious! The brown sugar gave it just the right amount of sweetness. I followed the advise of some other reviewers and did the sauce in the microwave without the extra water. There was still plenty for the carrots.
This was good, but next time I don't think I would put water at the bottom of the pan when melting the butter and brown sugar. It would make the mixture thicker and would stick to the carrots. Will definately make this again.
Add 2 tsp. lemon juice, some cornstarch, salt and pepper, and this is transformed to a five star dish.
Great recipe! Never fails to get me compliments. Not too sweet, just easy and delicious!
This was definitely a nice change to the ordinary.
FABULOUS!!! I used white sugar cause my brown sugar decided to hide from me:) I added vanilla and cinnamon. GREAT FLAVOR:)
This is one of those recipes that I use over and over! My kids love them, as well as my picky husband! I LOVE how FAST and EASY it is!
