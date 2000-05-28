Buttery Cooked Carrots

I made this a bit differently because I only had sliced canned carrots but it came out really tasty! What I did was I used 2 regular sized cans of sliced carrots and made sort of a part in the middle of them in the bowl where I put 1/4 cup butter and covered the butter with the 1/3 cup brown sugar and about 1 tablespoon cinnamon. I also put a bit of water at the bottom of the bowl. I then covered it and cooked it in the microwave for around 3 1/2 minutes. I then stirred it all up so the butter/sugar/cinnamon was mixed all over. I then cooked it for around 3 minutes more before serving it. I would recommend that if you do it this way you leave out the water at the bottom and also cut the butter down just a tad to 3 tablespoons instead of 4 because it came out a bit too watery. But it was so good though! I can't wait to try this the original way with regular carrots but as a last minute sidedish this really "hits the spot", my husband and 16 month old both loved this!