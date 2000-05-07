Boston Baked Beans

Baked beans are the perfect addition to any outdoor cookout or barbecue. These baked beans are slow-cooked in the oven with bacon, onions, and a sweet, syrupy sauce, resulting in an old-fashioned taste that everyone will enjoy. This easy recipe has been served by my family for over 29 years and originally came from my mother-in-law. It tastes great served with fresh cornbread or biscuits and honey.
This reminded me of my mom's baked beans. DELICIOUS! It was my first attempt at making baked beans from scratch, but certainly not the last! I used Canadian maple syrup instead of molasses, and onion powder instead of onion (I ran out of real onion). I also saved a couple slices of bacon, fried it until crisp, and crumbled it for garnish - very yummy. A loaf of homemade bread fresh from the oven topped off the meal. Just like when I was a kid!
Good recipe...but I learned a long time ago that when soaking the beans overnight, toss the water that the beans soaked in and rinse the beans thoroughly under cold water -- that eliminates the "gas-causing" effect of some beans. Just a suggestion...
Perfect flavor and presentation, Anita! I've never had a baked bean recipe be so precise and come out so perfect. In only 3 hours with a stirring half way through cooking time, we had great baked beans! My husband just kept saying "this is a keeper, this is a keeper"! Gee, I think he liked them...;)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2001
I'm typing and eating at the same time!!! I didn't bother with the tough parts, you know, adding it all in a casserole dish. I just mixed it all up and tossed it into a crock pot. I also substituted cubed black forest ham instead of the bacon. It worked great. I'll make it again and again.
The flavour of this recipe is excellent. I, like many other reviewers, had never made baked beans from scratch. I'll definitely make this recipe again, including several modifications for our taste. We found them too sweet, and would recommend adding a little bit of sugar at a time, to taste, or omitting entirely. Also, I added about 4 Tsp. tomato paste in addition to the ketchup, wanting a bit more tomato flavour. That worked nicely and didn't increase the sweetness as ketchup would. I did not add bacon, as I didn't want the smokey flavour and they were great. The food processor worked very well for the onions! Had I fully covered the beans with water I would have found them wet enough. They were just a little dry this time. I don't think they need to be cooked for quite as long. 2 hours was more than enough in my oven at 325. Thanks Anita for a great recipe!
I thought this recipe was great! I didn't change the ingredients at all, despite a few reviews saying it was too sweet. It was NOT too sweet at all. The only modification I added was using precooked bacon that you get at Costco ( didn't have raw bacon). I used about 9 slices. I also added about a teaspoon of liquid smoke. I soaked the beans overnight, let them boil for about 40 minutes on medium high-until they were firm-not soft. Popped them into the slow cooker on high for about 4 hours with the lid on and removed the lid for another 30 minutes so some of the liquid could evaporate. Everyone in our family really enjoyed this recipe and has begged me to make it again. No more canned beans for me, unless it is an emergency. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Fantastic results-I used maple syrup instead of brown sugar and simmered about 45 min(till just tender, don't over cook or they'll be mushy) after soaking 4 hours and then baking . The key to tender beans is the simmer before putting them in the oven. If you add your other ingrediants to hard beans they will never go soft no matter how long you bake them as the sugary ingrediants toughen the outer part of the bean if they aren't pre- cooked. My mother in laws were like bullets as she just soaked and then baked until I told her this.
Not a bad recipe, but if you are using dried beans, I would drain and re-rinse after soaking, and keep the cooking water. Why on Earth would you want to use the same dirty soaking water in your food? Beans also contain ogliosaccharides, mostly on the skin, soaking washes that off and thus reduces gas issues.
I would give this 4 1/2 stars, if possible. Being from Boston, I made a couple of slight changes...I omitted the ketchup. I also added a dash of ground cloves. Instead of cooking in the oven, I decided, as others, to use my crockpot...No need to heat up the oven in the hot summer temperatures. I rinsed and covered the beans with water overnight. In my crockpot, I added 3 1/2 cups water, with the beans and all the other ingredients; stirred to combine, covered and cooked on the low setting for 12-14 hours (until the beans were tender and the sauce was thick). Excellent!
I was 20 years in Maine and this is the closest recipe that I have found that is similar to what my grandfather used to make. I tried "as is" first and then modified to what I could remember. I used salt pork instead of bacon. Much better but you have to salt to taste instead. I omitted ketchup and worcestershire sauce as I didn't want a BarBeQue bean. I rated this 4 instead of 5 due to the modicfications. I upped the brown sugar to 1/3 cup and added one Tablespoon more of molasses. You could easily add the molasses to taste. I will definitely make again with the modifications. This goes great with the Brown bread recipe also on this website.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2001
I wanted to recreate my mother's baked bean recipe I forgot the steps. Mom would lay the onions on the bottom, the beans in the middle and the bacon on top. I also remember she would take a cup of the baked beans out the last hour of baking. She would mash this cup of beans and add it back into the baking process. Other than that, this was much like my mom's. A keeper!
These beans are the very best! They taste exactly like grandma's beans that take 2 days to make!!! I left out the bacon because I don't like the smokey flavour. These only took 1 hour to make! I used 2 cans of navy beans and I poured them straight into the caserole dish with the onions. I added the water and the sauce and they were done in no time!!!
OMG these beans have left me wondering how in the world I could have ever thought that canned beans were delicious! These beans were beyond delectable. Although I tweaked the recipe slightly (adding 1/3 c of pure maple syrup, a blop of prepared mustard instead of the dry, and teaspoon of minced garlic), I didn't go far enough out to take the original character out of the dish. The smoked bacon I used added an additional bit of savory depth. My partner pronounced them orgasmic! What could be better on a Saturday night! ;)
Doing these in the crock pot was just great! I was pressed for time, so I did the hurry-up method of cooking the beans rather than soaking them overnight (the hurry-up method being where you boil the beans and then let them soak for an hour), and then I combined all of the remaining ingredients in a crock pot and cooked them for about ten hours (overnight, skipping the step of cooking the soaked beans, and boiling the sauce ingredients together). Also I didn't have mustard powder so I just used a good squirt of yellow mustard. I cooked them on low for five hours and realized they weren't getting done, so then turned the crock pot up to high. I probably could have just done high the entire time, as the beans came out just a little tough. Also, I used bacon that wasn't very smokey so I added about a tablespoon of liquid smoke and wished I had added more. I will definitely make this recipe again, though next time I will try more liquid smoke, a little more molasses, and I will boil the sauce down more at the end so that it gets darker and more flavorful.
My family requested 'vegetarian' baked beans for Easter. I made this recipe and omitted the bacon. I know this would be amazing WITH the bacon - but these beans are so good, that honestly, I didn't miss the bacon either. Excellent!!!
Although good, this is not Boston Baked Beans, so please don't be mislead by the name. Boston Baked Beans are very dark from the molasses and contain no tomatoes or ketchup. This recipe has a distinct tomato flavor to it. I am a New Englander and am still looking for that perfect Boston Baked Bean recipe.
Beans were already tender in step 1, so baking until tender in step 5 does not make sense. All the extra oven time is really all about cooking the meat. Skip the meat, save the planet, and save 2 or 3 hours!
made these for the dh...read and did some things that other reviewers did...but heck they were still crunchy...i must have done something wrong...but the flavour etc was great...will try again and try to make them as best as i can...thanks for the recipe coz it is a good one...!!!
I had almost given up on making baked beans from scratch; I'm glad I looked one more time and found this one! Very good! I needed them vegetarian, so I left out the bacon and added some liquid smoke at the end. I also made them in the crock pot so I don't add salt until the end either, as it can keep the beans from softening up.
I used a quality thick sliced hickory-smoked bacon and added a small shake of Liquid Smoke. I made no other changes or substitutions. To my surprize, everyone loved this--even my bean-hating husband and two picky boys. Out of this whole recipe, one small serving remains. This will replace my original recipe using doctored up canned beans. These were AWESOME.
Love this recipe! Such little prep time & so yummy! I double the recipe, pan fry the bacon (I still put the grease in the bottom of the cassrole dish for flavour, I dont discard).... To a double recipe I add 2 tbsps maple syrup, 2 cloves crushed garlic & 1/2 teaspoon crushed red chili flakes to make it my own & have that Canadian spin! Super yummy!
I've made this recipe before and it was wonderful! However I appreciated the note from the person whose beans wouldn't soften. Mine wouldn't either this time. However this time I couldn't find dry mustard so I added a little Dijon mustard and I think that's what did it. Since Mustard is made with vinegar the acidity in the mustard didn't allow the beans to soften. I added only about a 1/2 - 3/4 tsp of baking soda to a doubled recipe... and it worked! I didn't want to add too much because I was afraid you might be able to taste it.
I would have give it 5 stars, but it was way too salty. Next time I make it I will eliminate the salt entirely - the bacon adds plenty while cooking, and you can always add a little more if necessary toward the end.
Super easy and delicious beans. I soaked the beans overnight and in the morning threw all of the ingredients in the crockpot. Cooked on high for 7 hours and they came out perfect. I added a bit of bbq sauce and chili powder. I couldn't find navy beans in the store so I used northern beans, worked just as well.
I made this for my husband's birthday party and it was a hit! Everybody wanted the recipe and loved the taste! The only thing I did differently was simmer the beans for 1.5 hours and put then in a crock pot on low for 8 hours. Perfect. I made a triple batch and there is only a little bit left. I made it again recently and followed the recipe exactly, except I layered the ingredients in the crockpot without boiling them. I put it on high for 7 hours, removed the lid and cooked them on low for 1 hour to thicken. Perfect!
I would have to say this recipe is SPOT ON! I wouldn't change a thing! I think soaking the beans, as well as, the slow simmer (whether you choose a crock pot or conventional oven) is the way to go! These classic recipes are what they are for a reason. I strongly lean toward the more tradional method of oven baking. We WILL make this recipe AGAIN ... and AGAIN ... and AGAIN! ENJOY!!
Very good. I did use a slow cooker though. Also added some chili flakes for a bit of bite. I find it rather comical that those that disliked it changed the recipe, made it wrong, or complained it takes to long and have to preplan. The whole point is to make baked beans from scratch, if that's not what your looking for buy a can of beans. LOL.
CUT BACK ON THE SALT! **unless you are in love with salt** I was so happy I listened to the other reviews where it said that as I tend to not alter a recipe the first time I make it. I cook for 2 people here and halved this recipe and it makes plenty for 2 people. I also used my "mini" crock pot to make these. I soaked the beans for a full day and boiled for 2 hours in the evening and put it all together (minus the worcestershire sauce....a personal taste thing) with a tad more brown sugar and let it go all night on the low setting. I got up and cooked them all day on high and they are very good and not to sweet at all. SO, if you don't want your oven blasting away all day on a hot summers day then start these a day before and put your crock pot to good use.....the effort will be rewarded. THANK YOU FOR POSTING this recipe for us to enjoy!
Fine enough recipe and yet, the cooking method disappoints, for me. I find the texture loses something to the soaking AND boiling AND baking. These might be better described as "boiled" rather than baked. A soak over-night is best, with a longer baking time, a whole onion (not diced) and clove (typically pierced into an onion half that's for flavor). The boiling is useful if an overnight soak isn't possible (a quick soak, often mentioned on bean labels). But, doing both made the beans to mushy for my taste. Long, slow baking, covered then uncovered creates a tender but recognizable bean with a sticky, developed sauce. ether a s
Made these for the first time today and we liked them a lot. I made per the recipe, except for using 1 tsp. salt instead of 2 tsp. I simmered a full two hours before baking, and added some of the bean water halfway through because they looked a little dry. After about 3 1/2 hours, they again looked dry on top, but were pretty "soupy" underneath when I gave a quick stir, so I kept them in the oven uncovered for another 45 minutes or so. These weren't as sweet as my usual baked beans (which are very sweet), but they were a nice change for me and dh actually liked them better. They are time consuming, but very little of it is hands-on. I will make these again. Thanks for the recipe!
after getting home around six to find all we had to eat was a couple of metts, i wanted to make baked beans, but didn't even have any canned. decided to improvise on this recipe since i didn't have the 5+ hours called for. i made the sauce pretty much as is, except i didn't have molasses so i used dark corn syrup (!) and i cut the salt in half (could have used even less). added a piece of bacon and one slice of onion, chopped. after it simmered for about 10 minutes, i added a can of drained great northern beans to the pot and let it cook 10 minutes more. i had one portion, my husband ate the rest - he loved them! not too shabby for on the fly.
The beans were tasty, but too much trouble since they taste pretty much the same as canned beans. There was way too much bacon. If I made them again I would cut back to 1/4 pound. Also, cooking beans till tender before assembling, then cooking till tender in the oven too, doesn't make sense. After soaking overnight, I cooked the beans half an hour and that was plenty. I also reduced the oven temperature to 250 degrees, and baked for 7 hours.
I made a double batch of these beans for a big barbecue party. I cooked the beans in my crockpot before transferring them to my bean pot with the other ingredients. I put it in the fridge overnight and cooked them the rest of the way through the next day. The notion of adding raw bacon felt wrong to me, so I cooked the bacon halfway before adding it to the beans. I probably kept the bean pot in the oven about an hour too long (5 hours instead of 4). When I checked the beans at around 3 hours they still seemed soupy. I lost faith and took the lid off for about an hour to cook off some of the liquid. This resulted in the beans being slightly stiffer than I was shooting for. When I make them again I will trust the recipe (although I will still pre-cook the bacon). This is a really nice recipe that I enjoyed cooking, serving and eating. Thanks!
These were very good; however I did adjust the molasses amount to our personal preference. We are used to the thick, dark molasses flavored beans. I add approximately ¼ cup of molasses and a sliced onion when I doctor a can of baked beans so needless to say 3 Tablespoons for a large crock was not going to work for us. I added additional molasses and reduced the amount of salt and followed the remainder of the instructions of the recipe and achieved terrific results.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2002
Amazing flavour. I put the beans into a pressure cooker with 12 cups of water and cooked it for 40 minutes. The beans were a perfect texture. I then layered, (Chopped bacon & onion) and added the liquid mixture, but only cooked it for 2 hours. The taste was the best that I have ever made. Very moist and well recieved with my family. Thanks!
Yummy! Did not have molasses, so used pure maple syrup instead, and frozen chopped onion. I also made second batch of sauce and added it after an hour. The only other thing I did differently was to only soak the beans for 4 - 6 hours, simmered for an hour to an hour and a half, then threw in the oven for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. I probably should have left it in the oven a little longer to fully "melt" the bacon in, but it was just so good when I test tasted, I couldn't wait longer. Went very well with twice baked potatoes, baby back ribs, and corn muffins.
These beans were great with a few changes. I doubled the molasses mixture (except the salt) and added 1 tsp. of liquid smoke. There was no need to add water during cooking. I also used salt pork instead of bacon. The beans were full of flavour and were a rich brown colour. I got rave reviews!
I'm so angry with myself for not actually baking these in the oven (it was SO hot here, I wimped out). I tried the crockpot method - it worked, but without (duh - slaps forehead) that lovely *baked* taste. Flavor is outstanding. Making again tonight - in oven
I've been looking for a recipe for Baked Beans for a long time and they always call for canned. Finally I came upon this ine and it is delicious. Unlike many of your reviews I used this recipe with no changes. I served it to guests and they all gave it high marks. This recipe is now in my collection filed under the highly used column.Homemade beans do not even compare to canned beans.Thanks.
This is my new favorite baked bean recipe. Only thing I changed out was the bacon - my husband's a vegetarian - so I substituted with a little canola oil and liquid hickory smoke, which provided the flavor and texture bacon would have added. Very kid friendly recipe.
This was a great recipe, just the right amount of sweetness. I would make sure to simmer the beans long enough in plenty of water. I stirred the beans halfway through cooking to avoid drying out the top layer.
Tasty! For those who complained about mushy beans. I believe it maybe the quality of the beans you brought. I have made more dry beans than I care to try and count and they never came out mushy....until today AND I noticed it right after soaking them. I couldnt even boil them the 2 hours the recipe calls for (they were already too soft). I used the quick soaking method (bring to a boil and set aside)rinsed them, mixed in the other ingredients as the recipe calls for and baked for an hour - 90 minutes. half the time uncovered. It still came out great. I didnt have molasses or brown sugar so i just added about 1- 1 1/2 cups white sugar. turned out great. family loved it, just talking about it makes me want more.
I made this recipe, to feed 24, for a church picnic and everyone absolutely loved them! I skipped the part about simmering and went straight into the crockpot. I let them cook about 20 hours on low and the response was so overwhelming that they had scraped the crockpot clean! We have another event coming up at the church and I was asked to bring these again, only in a larger quantity, so that those who did not get any last time have a chance this time. Definitely a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2001
These beans were just sweet enough, it's the flavor I've been looking for without the long wait and without the mess. I used a mild flavored molasses. My family simply loved them.
First time making Baked Beans from scratch. Had them for a Memorial Day party. Everyone said they were awesome. My son said they tasted like Bush's. Added no salt, 3/4 lb of bacon, for the ketchup I used half ketchup and half BBQ sauce. Then 10 hrs in crock pot. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great recipe!!! Delicious!!! I did not change the ingredients and it was perfect. I used a slow cooker, so I soaked the beans overnight then simmered for an hour, rinsed and cooked on high for 6 hours. Very tender and flavorful. I found the simmering for one hour key. if near the end of that you let the water evaporate and lightly brown the beans before slow cooking, they give off a wonderful aroma and smokey taste. No need to add smoke flavor.
This was great! I have a secret addition though that makes everyone go wow! What is in here that's different? Depending on amount made I grate on large apple with the skin on, it is delicious. Adds great flavor.
May I say...oh my god...lol. This was my first attempt at homemade baked beans, and I was nervous...and as I was making it, I second guessed myself a few times. But if you make this recipe..TRUST IT! I changed nothing, but did not add as much salt as it called for, only because I do not add salt in many things, however, next time, I will do exactly as it calls for. I had a long day so just stuck it in the oven on a lower temp (225°F) and put it in a bit earlier. It has just come out of the oven now, and of course, I had to taste, and it was fantastic! Just waiting for my rolls to finish, and supper will be served. The only thing I would do differently is double the recipe, because I feed myself, hubby and 4 kids....am thinking on trying to jar this to make as a quickie supper on soccer nights and such. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent recipe! Everyone who has tried it loved it! It was too hot to cook this in the oven so I found that the crockpot worked well. I even cooked the beans there first. Less pots to wash and much cooler was to cook on hot days! The only change I made was to replace my favorite barbeque sauce instead of the ketchup.
These turned out fantastic. I thought it was going to turn out too sweet but it really came out just right. I made this one for my folks and they were raving about it. Instead of soaking the beans overnight I used the quick-soak method you can find on the back of most bags of beans. Maybe next time I'll add some diced ham!
This is soooooo good and easy! I confess however I have a pressure cooker so I didn't soak the beans I just cooked for aprox. 40 min before throwing in the oven. I don't know why would anybody buy canned baked beans, unless they are camping ;)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2001
Ever since moving back to New England, I've been dying to make real baked beans for my Miamian boyfriend. I tried this recipe and it came out great except that the beans were a little dry. That was completely my own fault, but I'd never made beans before so didn't know that I would need to soak my beans in LOTS of water so I'd have plenty of liquid for cooking. Let this be a caveat to future bean cookers! Otherwise, these were wonderful!
This is a great baked bean recipe. Although it really bugs me when someone does a review with all kinds of modifications, I had to make one modification out of necessity...I substituted 1 tbsp Dijon mustard for the dry mustard as I had none. I also crisped the bacon first to get rid of some fat. They were delicious, even better the next day...this is the baked bean flavor I remember as a kid.
I double the batch size and I used 2 LB's of dry pinto beans for this recipe. I soaked them over night in quart size ziplock storage bags. I cooked the beans on the stove top in a large pot. I used the soaking water plus I added enough water to cover the beans (about 2 inches above beans) for cooking.cooked the beans in water on medium low heat covered with a lid for about 2 1/2 hours. I drained the cooking water and added the dry ingredients and mixed well. I added a little water so the beans mixed well in the pot are were not so dry. These are some of the best baked beans I've ever had. Very delicious, I would give it more than 5 stars if I could.
I'm sorry but I did not care for this recipe. I doubled it exactly but I found there wasn't enough sauce, even once water was added. Water kept diluting the flavor! The beans lacked depth of flavor, all I could taste was the mollasses so I added liquid smoke which helped a tiny bit. If you follow this recipe's directions for cook time you'll wind up with soggy beans. Will not use again.
Excellent! I used wild boar side bacon from the farmers' market and doubled the recipe. I served it both for a birthday dinner and brunch (almost 30 people in total) plus had a lot left over. They didn't make it to the freezer though, they got eaten over the next few days. I had a lot of rave reviews!
Excellent recipe. I didn't have time to cook the navy beans from scratch so I used two cans of navy beans, drained them, reserving some juice, which I ended up not using. I also substituted maple syrup for the Molasses. I cooked them till bubbly, about 45 minutes.....absolutely delicious!!
I am a foodie for sure! This recipe is the best recipe for baked beans I have found. I make them a couple times a year for years now. You can always tweak it a bit to suit yourself but this baby works! Something about making that sauce does it. It adds a depth and another level of flavour. I put less bacon because I don't want so much fat. This recipe is absolutely delicious. Kudos!
Loved the flavor of these, but could not get the texture of the beans right. The first time I made them, I ended up with very tough beans so I tried them a second time with more boiling time and ended up with the texture of refried beans. This is probably my issue, but the flavor was great so I'm going to keep trying!
These were wonderful! I also wanted to cook in the crock pot, so I soaked dried beans overnight for 8 hours, drained, then simmered in new water for 1 hour. Transferred beans to crock pot. Sauteed bacon and onion, chopped up the bacon and added it to the crock pot. Then I heated a double batch of the sauce on the stove and added it to the crock pot. I doubled everything but the salt, I used 3 tsp. Added a little bit of water, maybe 1/4- 1/2 cup and let it simmer on low for 9 hours. During cooking I added a little bit more ketchup, as I thought it was a little too sweet. next time I'll maybe subtract 1 TBS molasses and maybe a little brown sugar. My husband and even picky step daughter went back for seconds.
These take a SUPER long time to cook in the crock pot. They tasted ok. I did have to add more brown sugar, salt and mustard. I cooked them for about 11 hours and they still weren't completely done. I would recommend cooking them the day before that way they are sure to be done and taste good!
I love making this recipe. I have always cooked the beans in the oven but this last time I put it all in the crockpot after the simmering method. This worked out just as well and took about 7 hrs on low for the beans to get tender. I also add more of the ketchup and spices as I like it saucey.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2002
This recipe was very good. I made it to go with Christmas dinner and it was a hit. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 of what it called for because I was worried it would be too sweet. I also left out the bacon. It was great!
We make lots of baked beans in our house because my son takes them for lunch at school every day. We decided to try a new recipe, and found this one to be a bit on the tangy side. If you like a sweet baked bean, you may need to add some extra sugar or even some maple syrup. The nice thing is that you can taste the sauce after a few hours of cooking and adjust as you see fit. They DO carmelize nicely towards the end, though, so don't go overboard with the sugar midway through the cooking.
I loved this recipe :) the only thing I changed because I wanted to make it vegetarian was, 3 TBSP Diana's Gourmet Western Smokehouse BBQ Sauce. and 3 TBSP of Diana's Gourmet Original BBQ Sauce. My father loved them :) They turned out great. Thanks :)
I read many recipes that required so much sugar and I really was against making something with lots of sugar. I came across this recipe and after reading its ingredients figured I'd give it a try. I doubled the recipe to make sure I had enough for all the people coming over for Independence Day. It was about 11am on the day I needed these for 7pm dinner, so I decided to pull out the handy-dandy pressure cooker and cooked my dry beans for 30 min in the pressure cooker (just as good as soaking overnight and cooking them for 2-3 hours until tender, but only takes 40 minutes. Outside of that I also wanted to cut down on the fat content so I diced up my bacon, fried it til crisply, then rinsed the bacon in colander with hot water. Good healthy way to rinse the fats away from cooked meats that are not lean. Other than that I followed the recipe to the letter. It was wonderful. I think next time I will experiment with a bit of fresh garlic (just cause Im not one to adhere to a recipe, and enjoy the "creative" aspects of cooking) - So please feel free to use this recipe, you will not be disappointed, lower in sugar than most recipes, and if you wash your bacon, you also lower the fat content exponentially
This is the first baked bean recipe I've ever found that didn't include a can of baked beans, and it's also the first I've ever made that worked! I thought I would be able to cheat by using canned beans, and cut some time off the baking; nope. You need the full 4 hours (or more) for the sauce to reduce to the appropriate thickness. I served this with cornbread and for us, it didn't quite make a meal, but it might have if I'd served a few veggie dishes along with it. Thanks!
cheri
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2011
This is an easy and delicious recipe. Though it takes a long time, it doesn't really require much effort on your part (other than being home to monitor). I made a vegetarian version with fake bacon and vegan Worcestershire sauce. Two other things I changed: 1) Ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and veggie bacon already have a lot of sodium. To reduce sodium in the dish for health reasons, I skipped the 2 tsp of salt and instead just sprinkled a little salt (less than 1 tsp) in the water in which I simmered the beans. It tasted fine, salt-wise -- not bland at all. 2) I was always taught that you should not cook beans in the same water in which they were soaked. There may be good reasons for cooking them in the same water for this particular kind of recipe. I am a novice cook -- I don't know. But still, I followed the earlier advice and drained and rinsed the beans after soaking, and cooked them in fresh water. This worked just fine. I simmered my beans for a little over an hour initially, and I wondered if I would really need to bake them for a full 3-4 hours after that. Based on some of the earlier comments, it sounded like they might end up overdone this way. But it really did take 4 hours in the oven before the beans were tender. One thing I will change next time: I will wait until towards the end to put in the veggie bacon. It is not like real bacon, and it gets overcooked when you bake it for 4 hours.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2001
Easy -- Healthy -- Cheap I like this better then canned.
I love homemade baked beans and these are pretty close to what my mother cooked. She used ham hock instead of bacon and pinto beans but everything else is the same. Oh yeah, hers won't as sweet but very good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2001
This is a great recipe, which I'm actually making for the second time right now. I vary it somewhat; I leave out the bacon (this time I'm going to use some Liquid Smoke to see if I can recreate a bacon-y flavour), and I'm thinking of modifying the amount of molasses and brown sugar just a tad so there isn't so much sugar in it. However, it's a great base for experimenting with homemade baked beans, and I'm glad I found it..! Top-notch recipe.
This was an OK recipe for me. I made it as is, but found when it was done it tasted OK. My husband and I thought it needed a little something. I rated the recipe as written a 4. Maybe I was used to all the beans from my family get togethers that are sooo good. They were all the doctored up canned baked beans though and I wanted one from scratch so I tried this one. So this recipe provided a good starting point for me and then I just changed it for my family's tastes. I added an extra TBS of molasses, an extra 1/2 C ketchup, an extra 1/4 C brown sugar, an extra 3/4 tsp. dry mustard, added 2 T vinegar and 1/2 tsp. garlic powder. This made it to my family's liking. I found I only needed 1 C of water with this recipe in my crock pot and it worked well and didn't dry up. I have made my version of this recipe a second time and will make it again as well as serve these at my sons graduation party.
What a very nice recipe. It is simple to prepare and very satisfying to the taste buds. (My modifications are as follows) I used a couple Tsp. of tomato paste and the ketchup as the recipe calls for and added 1 chopped green pepper as well as Maple syrup because I did not have the molasses. It was a nice treat to have here in Italy and was a joy to serve to all my Italian friends. I will make this again. Very nice recipe once again.
I did not simmer my beans long enough and after 10 hours in the crock pot they were still tough. I did some research and read that baking soda would help with the simmering water. I decided to add 1 tsp to the already prepared recipe. What did I have to lose? I cooked them another hour on high, with the lid off and it worked! Very delicious!
