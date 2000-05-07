Boston Baked Beans

Baked beans are the perfect addition to any outdoor cookout or barbecue. These baked beans are slow-cooked in the oven with bacon, onions, and a sweet, syrupy sauce, resulting in an old-fashioned taste that everyone will enjoy. This easy recipe has been served by my family for over 29 years and originally came from my mother-in-law. It tastes great served with fresh cornbread or biscuits and honey.

By AJRHODES3

Recipe Summary

cook:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Transfer soaked navy beans and soaking water to a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until tender, approximately 1 to 2 hours. Drain and reserve the cooking liquid.

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Arrange 1/2 of the beans in the bottom of a 2-quart casserole dish. Place 1/2 of the bacon strips over the beans and sprinkle 1/2 of the onions over top. Repeat layers once more.

  • Combine ketchup, molasses, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and dry mustard in a large saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil.

  • Pour sauce over the beans. Pour in just enough reserved cooking liquid to cover the beans. Cover the casserole dish with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours. Remove the lid and continue to cook, checking every 1/2 hour or so and adding more cooking liquid if necessary to prevent the beans from getting too dry, until beans are tender, 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 more hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 63.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 1320.3mg. Full Nutrition
