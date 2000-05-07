Boston Baked Beans

This is an easy and delicious recipe. Though it takes a long time, it doesn't really require much effort on your part (other than being home to monitor). I made a vegetarian version with fake bacon and vegan Worcestershire sauce. Two other things I changed: 1) Ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and veggie bacon already have a lot of sodium. To reduce sodium in the dish for health reasons, I skipped the 2 tsp of salt and instead just sprinkled a little salt (less than 1 tsp) in the water in which I simmered the beans. It tasted fine, salt-wise -- not bland at all. 2) I was always taught that you should not cook beans in the same water in which they were soaked. There may be good reasons for cooking them in the same water for this particular kind of recipe. I am a novice cook -- I don't know. But still, I followed the earlier advice and drained and rinsed the beans after soaking, and cooked them in fresh water. This worked just fine. I simmered my beans for a little over an hour initially, and I wondered if I would really need to bake them for a full 3-4 hours after that. Based on some of the earlier comments, it sounded like they might end up overdone this way. But it really did take 4 hours in the oven before the beans were tender. One thing I will change next time: I will wait until towards the end to put in the veggie bacon. It is not like real bacon, and it gets overcooked when you bake it for 4 hours.