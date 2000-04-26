Beef Egg Rolls

Outstanding! I made very few changes: I browned the ground beef WITH the onion and garlic, drained it, then added the other ingredients in step 1. I omitted the sherry in step 1, and halved it in step 2, but when I tasted it I wished I hadn't because it tasted like it was missing something. Like other reviewers, I, too, added shredded carrots and celery. Next time I'll remember to add diced scallions also. I also drained the cabbage/beef mixture and LET IT COOL TO ROOM TEMP before attempting to wrap. Another thing: I could NOT find egg roll wrappers, so I used whole wheat tortilla wraps and they were great! But here's a tip on wrapping...it's kind of quirky so bear with me: Imagine your wrapper is a bald guy's face/head. Put your mixture where his mouth would be. Then, fold his "ears" in. The sides should be perfectly parallel. Begin rolling the wrap starting with the chin. BE SURE THAT THE OUTER EDGES STAY PARALLEL THE ENTIRE TIME! IF THEY BEGIN TO FORM A V, STRAIGHTEN THEM OUT AS YOU ROLL! Continue to wrap tightly. Once wrapped, dab a little water on the both wrap surfaces and roll wrap up in a towel for 3-5 minutes to "set." I used a dish towel that was lying around. Sorry for the goofy analogy, but I didn't know how else to describe it. Hope this helps! Finally, I started out deep frying these in a deep wok, but that didn't work out too well so then I did the rest of them in a deep frying pan with a more shallow amount of oil and they came out beautifully. Have fun!