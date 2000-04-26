Beef Egg Rolls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 576.5mg. Full Nutrition
You all will think I'm crazy, but I cook a lot of Asian foods, including crispy won tons and lumpia (usually with ground pork), and I've never precooked the meat and vegetables before filling the skins. I didn't this time either. I just put all the ingredients in a bowl and shmooshed them together, then filled the egg roll skins with the raw ingredients. This worked perfectly, and saved a lot of bother. The deep frying process cooked the meat to a safe internal temperature; and to be doubly safe, I drained the cooked rolls in the oven on a rack set over a baking sheet at 200 degrees until the meal was ready. I used fresh garlic and ginger, and added about 1/2 tsp of 5 spice powder. These came out fine, but frankly, I prefer the taste of ground pork. When I make them again, that's what I'll use.
Wow! I followed the recipe exactly, except (1) I used two 16-oz bags of cole slaw to save a little work, (2) I added a can of bean sprouts, (3) I used spring roll wrappers because they were much cheaper and sounded fun, and (4) instead of deep-frying, I sprayed with canola on all sides, laid the rolls out on a cookie sheet, and baked at 400F for 25 minutes, turning them over after 15 minutes. (They still turned golden brown and needed blotting with paper towels, but I skipped the 2 qts of boiling oil part.) They turned out really well, which was not a surprise ... but a little TOO meaty for my taste. Next time I'll reduce the meat or even leave it out altogether. The spring roll wrappers came with about 60 in a package for $1.22, dry on the shelf. Dipping them in hot water and rolling was MUCH easier than I expected from the description (btw, many thanks to the previous reviewer's "goofy" face analogy!) The biggest surprise? I made 12 full-size rolls, and have only used maybe 1/5 of my filling. I'll definitely be able to fill all 60 wrappers if I have that many. My ingredients, not counting seasonings, cost about $8, so these rolls cost less than a dime each. That’s buying cole slaw mix and using 90% lean ground beef (which I still drained after browning)! If I'd cut up the cabbage, the cost would have plummeted to perhaps a nickel apiece. Just like the restaurant version, I like these best with hot mustard, dipped in soy sauce. The recipe's definitely a winner!
Outstanding! I made very few changes: I browned the ground beef WITH the onion and garlic, drained it, then added the other ingredients in step 1. I omitted the sherry in step 1, and halved it in step 2, but when I tasted it I wished I hadn't because it tasted like it was missing something. Like other reviewers, I, too, added shredded carrots and celery. Next time I'll remember to add diced scallions also. I also drained the cabbage/beef mixture and LET IT COOL TO ROOM TEMP before attempting to wrap. Another thing: I could NOT find egg roll wrappers, so I used whole wheat tortilla wraps and they were great! But here's a tip on wrapping...it's kind of quirky so bear with me: Imagine your wrapper is a bald guy's face/head. Put your mixture where his mouth would be. Then, fold his "ears" in. The sides should be perfectly parallel. Begin rolling the wrap starting with the chin. BE SURE THAT THE OUTER EDGES STAY PARALLEL THE ENTIRE TIME! IF THEY BEGIN TO FORM A V, STRAIGHTEN THEM OUT AS YOU ROLL! Continue to wrap tightly. Once wrapped, dab a little water on the both wrap surfaces and roll wrap up in a towel for 3-5 minutes to "set." I used a dish towel that was lying around. Sorry for the goofy analogy, but I didn't know how else to describe it. Hope this helps! Finally, I started out deep frying these in a deep wok, but that didn't work out too well so then I did the rest of them in a deep frying pan with a more shallow amount of oil and they came out beautifully. Have fun!
These eggrolls are great!! To save time, I used the preshredded cabbage in the salad section for coleslaw, and for more flavor, I added minced celery, shredded carrots, and green onions, and cooked the eggrolls in peanut oil. They also reheat nicely in the stove. Serve with your favorite Asian dish!!!
I too omitted the sherry. Just a little hint in wrapping these. I cool the mixture before wrapping, I make sure the filling doesn't have any liquid when wrapping. This prevents the wrapper from breaking apart. Also roll them tightly to keep them together. Lots of fun to make!
WOW! A really great simple recipe that tasted fantastic! Even impressed the boyfriend with this one. Somethings I had to change: (1) I had no Sherry, so I did some online research and read that you can use a little vanilla extract as a substitute. Did that, thought it tasted great. (2) I used 1 bag of coleslaw mix thanks to another reviewers tip. (3) I rolled the eggrolls and then I brushed a thin coating of veg oil over the entire roll since I don't have canola. (4) I oven baked mine at 400F for about 20 minutes, rotating halfway through. Follow others advice and it came out fantastic. I plan on making a double recipe and then freezing them for my on the go lunches. Very please! PS - didn't have any good dipping sauces, so dipped them in honey. WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
07/09/2002
These are by far the best egg rolls i have ever hade. My husband had three of the down before i was finished cooking all of them. The only word that comes to my mouth is WOW!
01/23/2003
I discovered this recipe about a month ago, and I've been asked to make it 4 or 5 times. I substitute cooked chicken, and everyone always has seconds. (I just need pointers on wrapping the egg rolls.) Thanks so much.
The filling was excellent! I've made these egg rolls a few times. We love to dip them in sweet chili sauce. The first time I made them they were heavy & greasy. That depends on your wrapper texture, oil & your frying temperature. I prefer lumpia wrappers from the Asian market.
We loved these! I used white cooking wine rather than sherry and ditched the salt in the ground beef. Also, I sauteed my cabbage in sesame oil to up the Asian flavors and shredded up a carrot to go in the cabbage. (I used my cheese grater to shred up the veggies quickly!) Yes, they have a lot of beef, but my cabbage-phobic boyfriend loved every bite! Super quick and easy! I made them in the oven, but next time I'll deep fry them. As good as these were baked, I think they'll be amazing in the fryer!
I've made this twice now but with chicken instead of beef, personal preference. I just diced up the chicken into a fine dice and sauted it as the reciped states. The first time I used fresh ginger, but it wasn't available the second time. It's good either way but I do prefer the fresh. Omitted the sherry. I also used a bag of shredded cabbage and a half of a bag of shredded carrots. The egg roll wrappers I purchased said to seal them, make a flour/water paste - equal parts. Use the paste on the seam. I didn't have any issues with them falling a part.
Super yummy! Only added some carrots. Has a nice flavor even though it seems like it takes FOREVER; I will make again! I did not add any extra salt because of the soy sauce. Give this one a try, its very easy to make and you cant go wrong...add what you like. Also I only used about half of a head of cabbage. A+++ :D
04/12/2002
these were fast and easy. most of all they taste so good everyone loved them. Will for sure cook them agian.
I love this recipe and I have made it multiple times. I however do not use ground beef. I have used shrimp, beef(thin sliced), and chicken. No matter what meat I choose it always turn out perfect and delicious...one of my families favorite meals. Also FYI if you have left over wrappers and left over taco stuff in the fridge, try wrapping the taco meat, salsa and cheese in the wrappers cook as you would the egg rolls, then top with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream. Yummy.
Absolutely delicious! I added a cup of fresh button mushrooms chopped into the cabbage mixture. I also replaced the black pepper with a tsp of crushed red pepper flakes. These were a hit with my entire family!
I just made these for the second time and everybody absolutely loved them!! I only made minor changes: I used fresh (grated) ginger, and I added some Chinese five spice, a grated carrot, and a cup of bean sprouts. Since I did not use sherry the first time I made it, I now have to advise not to omit it because it really changes the flavor (yummie!!). Thanks for this great recipe!
I made them exactly as stated. Sorry they were not all that great. I guess the 5 stars are coming from people who added or took away from this recipe.
03/24/2013
These are really good and easy. I had never deep fried before, so I read up on how important the temperature of the oil is and watched a few YouTube videos on making egg rolls. I got myself a thermometer just to make these. The only things I did differently, which are not really all that different, was to add carrots, let the filling cool before I filled the wrappers and use egg whites as a "sealant" for the wrapper. Will do again for sure!
Changed this up a lot because my son is vegetarian. Used vegetarian substitute beef (take your choice). Added shredded carrots and scallions and some hoison sauce, mirin and rice vinegar to taste. Everything was raw when I rolled up it and then let it rest covered in the fridge for a day and then deep fried it in canola oil.
OMG these are awesome....i made this recipe last week for the first time ever making eggrolls and they were to die for, my best friend loved them and is coming over tomorrow to make them with me again, we are hooked and it makes a great left over! making these with a version of southwestern eggrolls like chili's restaurants! yum! so easy and sooooo good!
I decided to make these for dinner tonight and they came out great. Family members of mine used to make these alot when I was little and I decided to try them myself. I really enjoyed these, but I would probably eliminated the sherry next time(flavor is a bit strong) and add bean sprouts to my egg roll as a extra ingredient. Other than that, I appreciate you posting this recipe.
These were so delicious! It made a lot more than stated though. Make sure you don't get your fingers wet though or the wrappers tear very easily. I never would have thought making egg rolls was so easy. Not authentic asian egg rolls, but oh so wonderful and you just have to give these a try. We loved these! Thanks Trisha, I will definitely be making these again!
03/16/2001
We liked this recipe because it uses all the simple ingredients one usually has on hand, and it can be assembled in the same pot! Very Tasty! Note: The use of ground pork and shrimp can be used just as well. Thumbs up Trisha! Cookin' Creations http://members.spree.com/shopping/camp77
It takes a while to make these, but the result is absolutely incredible! I like a lot of meat in my egg rolls, so I decreased the cabbage content by about 1/3. It made about a dozen egg rolls that were the best I'd ever had. I can't stress enough the importance of getting them rolled TIGHT! A little water spread on the top flap sealed them up well.
I made this recipe for New Years Eve; they were great!! They are very close to my favorite Chinese Restaraunt. I made a few changes, nothing major. I used 2 bags of shredded cole slaw mix instead of a head of cabbage and cut the beef in half. I added 1 celery stalk sliced thin, and about 10 sliced water chestnuts (minced), and 2 tbls. dried chives. When the mixture was cool enough to handle I mixed in about 1 tbl. of sesame oil then squeezed all extra liquid from the mix before I rolled them. I served them with chinese hot mustard sauce and soy sauce. My husband loved them. Next time I think that I will double the recipe and freeze some for later as I make stir fry often.
This was my first attempt at egg rolls and quite fun to make. I added carrots and left out the sherry as some suggested. Defnitely let the mixture cool before stuffing, and moisten the last flap to keep it together when frying. I found it was best to drop them in the oil "folded flap side" up. Kept them together better.
Very good! I froze them but when they were reheated in the microwave- they turned soft and mushy. I wouldnt expect for them to be crispy but unless they are going to be eaten at the moment of making them- I suggest freezing them and either refrying them or putting them in the oven. Other than that, they are delicious and will be made again!
These were great!!! My husband always complains when I make egg rolls because they're never as good as my friends' when she makes them. This time he said, "These are the best egg rolls I've ever had in my life." Thank you, HERCATE, for helping me surprise my husband. Hahaha!
Made this last night, along with Hunan Beef and Vegetable Fried Rice. Tasted just like the restaurants. Actually better since I was absolutely sure what was in them! (am a little wary of Chinese food just from lack of experience in eating it) I did have a issue with the flap on the wrappers staying closed when frying so next time I will use a little egg wash to tack them down. I also used shredded cabbage in a bag. Great recipe!
Definately tasty and simple. I went vegitarian and used shredded carrots instead of beef. Also used fresh ginger instead of ground. I did what other reviewers suggested and baked the rolls rather than frying, which was a mistake. The taste and texture of the wrappers was all wrong, so go ahead and deep fry even if it is a bit more oily!
My hubs is not much of a Chinese food guy. I knew he'd at least try this since it had beef. He loved them!!!! My 10 year old son who will not eat ANYTHING gobbled them up. I begged him to just take one bite. Funny, that's all it took! The recipe does make a LOT! I froze half for another time.
My hubby really liked these the only change I made was to use coleslaw (1 1/2 Lb) instead of shredded cabbage. The filling was still watery. Next time I'm going to use 1/2 the sherry. but over all a good recipe. (I did use the extra water from the filling to moisten the egg rolls to seal them.)
My non Chinese food eating hubby can't get enough of these. I did simplify it and just used the pre-shredded package cole slow mix to save time. Huge hit with no leftovers. Will most definitely be making again. Thanks for the recipe.
Amazing!!! I didn't brown meat then cook cabbage separately, just combined all together. Also when wrapping, I sealed with a touch of water, so it wouldn't separate. Worked great. Made a whole bunch and froze them, when needed will pop in micro or oven. Thanks!!!!
This is a very good recipe, but I always find a way to mess up. I had a greasy disaster, but I deep fried the rolls and they ended up super saturated. I am going to try again with chicken and adding carrots.
This is the first time I've made any type of eggroll. I loved how simple the recipe is. I did add a half of a red bell pepper, thinly sliced. I also baked these instead of frying them. They turned out pretty and delicious.
These were as good as everyone has said the only thing I did different was bought the packaged coleslaw mix and added shredded carrots. I also substituted the sherry with beef broth they are better than restuarant
This recipe was pretty good! I dont think id make it again with ground beef. And if i did i would add some sort of seasoning! Though there was a flavor, it wasnt all that fantastic, however i will make it again with changes to the recipe! Maybe a little more cabbage and less meat (probably pork)!
08/03/2003
This recipe is great (and I am by no means "Suzi Homemaker")! Even I was able to make these egg rolls, and they are delicious! I used some of the suggestions in the other reviews (green onion and p-nut oil). Instead of 1 lb gr beef, used 1/2 lb gr beef & 1/2 lb gr pork. Will try shrimp next time. Only problem is they are filling. Was going to serve with some stir fry, but after eating one, I was full! This is by no means a complaint, it was good. Made 19, froze some...let's see how those cook up later! Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Fantastic Recipe and pretty easy to make. I also used coleslaw so I didnt have to cut up the cabbage, but other then that I followed the recipe fairly close (sometimes adding more soy sauce or garlic). I would buy two packs of egg roll wrappers because I still had quite a bit of mixture. Also, if you are rolling all of the eggrolls before frying, don't stack them on top of each other, the juice leaks onto other egg rolls causing tearage.
Only thing I did different was beef broth for the sherry and used the bag coleslaw mix like someone said, will make these again. I did them in the actifry, took out the paddle added half a green spoon for oil cooked 6 min fold side down the. Flipped and cooked another six min these are great thank you
Im giving this 3 stars only because this is my first time making egg roles therefor i'm taking some of the blame. First of all i don't see why the cooking time is 20 minutes. they cook in 1-2 minutes in the oil. leaving them in for 20 minutes would be like asking for a heart attack :) i didnt have any sherry but i don't think that's an excuse for the lack of flavor. I was trying to show my dad off by making these but i think i will stick to my father's recipe.
People are going to start to think I give 5 starts to all my reviews. I think it is because I only try ones that I think look good and will work. This one was no exception. I usually follow exactly but here are the changes I made and direction recomendations I have. I made the follow substitutions: Ground pork for beef 1/2 t of onion powder for onions. 1/2 t of garlic powder for dried garlic. After everything was put back together in step 2, I poured everything into a screen colander because that amount of liquid would ruin the wrappers. If you are not going to fry immediatly upon wrapping, I suggest to have them set on a paper towel. They will continue to moisten the wrapper, and the paper towel will help aborb it away. My wife said these were the best eggrolls she has ever had.
EXCELLENT!!!!! Definitely cool filling completely and drain all liquid before wrapping! Also, drop in peanut oil immediately after wrapping each roll. I found out the hard way that resting them on a plate destroys the wrapper! Don't skimp on the salt or soy sauce, and the carrot I added made a huge difference in taste and texture! AWESOME recipe! Thank you for sharing!
This has become a favorite in my family. The first time I made it I made it close as I could to "as written" and it was fabulous. Since then, I follow it "loosely" (tonight I didn't have sherry but I did have cooking red wine so I used that) and we enjoy it with whatever ingredients I have on hand. Highly recommend!
I liked this recipe overall but thought the sherry made it a touch too sweet. For some reason, my husband and I didn't think the beef, soy sauce and sherry mixed well together. It wasn't bad but I don't think I will be making this again.
I really did like this; however, one of my favorite eggroll "styles" is vietnamese where they use cellophane noodles instead of cabbage. I mixed in a little cabbage for variety... but I am sold on the cellophane type noodles. I also agree with Divine Health about browning the ground beef WITH the onion and garlic. I also like the idea of adding shredded carrot for some color and added texture...
These were great. I gave it the full 5 stars as written even though I made changes. Didn't have sherry so added extra soy sauce, didn't have sugar but did add two packets of splenda. The filling was good. I chose to bake them at 400 for approx. 20 minutes. I think these would be so much tastier fried as written. Baked was ok but you don't get the crunchy texture frying gives you.
This recipe is amazing.. I used half a head of cabbage but kept everything the same. They were a good size and I made 21 and still had some left over filling. Will be making these again. We ate this with my own version of chicken fried rice and bourbon chicken.
I've made these before but this time I used preshredded carrots and a bag of cabbage. The bag of cabbage had carrots and sprouts but I added more anyway. I also didn't really measure anything but the water and I used the water from the water chestnuts. Everything else was just what I thought it needed, but this receipe gave me a very good guideline. Also, I omited the sherry.Thanks for everyone else's suggestions too. Bon appitite miraclesdohpn?
This was a good recipe. Mine fell apart while cooking, I’m sure due to my error and not the recipe. Great taste but a little too time consuming for me.
01/21/2016
Delicious! I used ground chicken, and omitted the sherry and garlic...only because I didn't have any. I also added minced carrots. The whole family loved it. Pretty impressive when my 2 year old liked them.
I substituted chicken and these came out great. Cooked chicken in 1tbs of olive oil, and used the same recipe for beef. No onions as my wife doesn't care for them. Premixed no sauce coleslaw with the carrots ... Used red moscato (3tbs). It came out delicious.
These egg rolls were awesome! My husband thought that I had bought them at the stoer and everyone loved them. I even used ground turkey for the meat and no one noticed. I didn't add the sherry. I served them with a plum sauce that also tasted great. I would totally recommend these to anyone. :)
Used ground chicken instead of ground beef and tried someone's suggestion to bake in oven. Won't do that again, egg rolls came out very hard, my son hated them. The filling was great and next time I will try frying them instead.
We made this almost exactly as written, the only changes being fresh garlic and ginger and they were pretty great. I feel like a little more practice wrapping will make a better product but the filling is delicious and things I always have in the kitchen.
these are so good! made them for a group of friends tonight as a side dish to stir fry...never made egg rolls before so i was viewing it as a total experiment! only made two per person and i could have made a lot more...they loved them! some said they were the best egg rolls they have ever had. i cut down on the cabbage and added bean sprouts but otherwise pretty much followed the recipe. i will definitely be making these again, many times!
The best egg rolls my husband and I have ever had! I had used ham instead of beef, because that's what was leftover from the previous night's dinner. I also used a bag of Dole Asian Chopped Salad instead of a head of cabbage for ease and extra flavor.
Made this recipe exactly as stated except omitted the sherry because I didn't have any on hand. Consequently, they just tasted like something was missing. If I make these again, I will definitely try it with the sherry. My family liked these, but I thought they were a little on the bland side.
These were really very good! The whole family really liked them. I made them exactly like the recipe with only one change, I used celery salt, instead of the salt the recipe called for. The rolling up of the egg rolls was a bit tricky at first, but I finally got the hang of it. These were really good, will make again with the restaurant style fried rice from this site. Nice change from the weekly dinner rotation!
08/23/2005
We tried making egg rolls for the first time using this recipe and they were very simple and easy to make! Just like you'd get in a restaurant! We changed the ingredients a little (reduced the amount of onion and added carrot slices to the cabbage). A must try!
Absolutely yummy. I used a small strip sirlion steak I had left, sliced it very thinly and then again. I used packaged cole slaw, as suggested. Bought wrappers which were huge, deep fried them in a deep fry pan, 4 inches or so. The beef was pre-cooked but not the cole slaw - I think that is key. I used white wine instead of sherry. This is going in my recipe box!!! And will be shared and used again. Thanks to HERCATE.
This is an easy, simple, delicious recipe. I omitted the ginger(didn't have any) and cut down the cabbage to 2/3 of a small head and added 1/2 cup of shredded carrots. I had a little of the filling leftover so I used it in some fried rice. I will definitely make this again.
I have made this recipe a number of times now. I absolutely love it!! it makes enough for us to make some and freeze some for later (it is just me and my husband). I never have ginger or sherry on hand, so I have always omitted it and I love it anyway!
This recipe was a,great base. I did make a few omissions (sherry, sugar). I used ground turkey instead of beef, added 1tsp. of sesame oil, shredded carrots and cabbage (coleslaw mix), and 1/2 teaspoon of ground ginger.
I have mde these twice now and they have turned out great each time. I added bean sprouts this last time and it made so much, I was able to freeze some for next time. Quick and easy. Make sure you let the mixture cool completely before you roll and fry. A Keeper!!
I've made this recipe several times. The only change I made is I use bag of pre-chopped slaw cabbage. Also, instead of frying, I sprayed both sides of the rolls with cooking spray and bake for 20-25 minutes turning over once. I usually make a double batch (about 40) and freeze what we don't eat immediately. Doesn't matter they are all gone in about a week!
I like the sherry addition, but used Jimmy Dean pork sausage (the one in the roll), added FRESH sprouts found in produce area, and water chestnuts. I also baked them for 25 minutes, 350 degree oven. Yummy! Used San J Thai Peanut sauce on the side for dipping, really tasty!!
