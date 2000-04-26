Beef Egg Rolls

4.6
189 Ratings
  • 5 136
  • 4 41
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and delicious seasonings. A personal creation of mine that goes well with any Chinese dish. The sherry makes it better.

Recipe by HERCATE

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown beef, then mix in onion, garlic, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 2 tablespoons sherry, and ginger. Continue to saute just until onions are tender. Transfer mixture to a bowl and set aside.

  • In the same skillet, saute cabbage with water, 1 tablespoon oil, sugar, and remaining soy sauce, sherry, salt, and pepper. Continue to saute until cabbage is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Return meat mixture to pan and stir together with cabbage over low heat until heated through. Remove from heat.

  • Pour oil into a deep pan and heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fill each egg roll wrapper with approximately 1/4 cup of filling and roll up according to package directions. Fry in preheated oil until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 576.5mg. Full Nutrition
