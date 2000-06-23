Basic Cheese Polenta

I felt that my polenta was a little too salty due to the cheese. Easily averted by omitting the additional salt. I'd just like to give my experience with attempting to fry the polenta. I'd never done it, so my first batch I tried in my fake French cast-iron skillet. They stuck, and left me with a horrible mush of fried skin and greasy polenta. The trick is to use a non-stick pan. Cover the bottom with 1/4 inch of oil. Heat the oil to medium-high, but make sure that it's HOT before you slide the polenta pieces into the pan. Let them cook until you can see the sides of the pieces browning. Lift with a spatula - if it sticks, leave it for a moment or two longer. Flip, allow to brown, and presto! Tasty fried polenta that is crisp on the outside and creamy delicious on the inside! Hope that helps!