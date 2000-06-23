Basic Cheese Polenta

Why buy polenta in a box when you can make it from scratch cheaper? A great day-before dish. Once the polenta has been refrigerated serve it in a variety of different ways: sliced and fried--or serve it immediately as a mashed potato or rice substitute!
i am not a fan of the creamy version BUT the fried version (chill atleast one hour, cut in circles with a coffee cup and fry in oil that covers bottom of the pan on medium bout 5 minutes per side) is fabulous!! i served with sausage andd peppers with mushrooms in a tomato sauce, excellent substitution for pasta....
I couldn't find my mom's polenta recipe last night, so I used this one as a substitute. This never set up firm in the fridge like I'm used to (and it was in there at least an hour). I didn't even use all the water this called for!!! Oh well...I do add chopped sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil when I make this...and don't forget some red pepper!!.....duh...now I notice this direction of letting this set up for 4 hrs!! Sheeze, who has that kind of time!
My first taste of polenta, was when we ate at Emerils, at Universal Studios Orlando. I was kind of surprised...breakfast meets dinner. Well obviously it was that good and I found myself looking at recipes. I must say that on my first attempt I believe I achieved perfection, but I had to make some changes. I used 2 cups of milk, 2 Tbsp butter, 1/2 cup white cornmeal, salt and pepper to taste, and 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese...yummy!!!!!
Holy Majoly! This is a great recipe. It was easy and flavorful. I really enjoyed it. I am going to be making this for all my friends from now on. I added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder to the recipe. I also spread it out in a flat pan and refrigerated it overnight. The next day, I cut out circles and cooked them in a 400-degree oven for 30 min. I then topped them with some mushroom gravy. SO YUMMY!!!! Thank you very much for this recipe.
This was DELICIOSO!! It was my first time making polenta and this turned out fantastic! I took others' advice and added a little garlic salt. Be sure you keep stirring when you add the corn meal to the boiling water. I refrigerated it for 3 hours then fried it in olive oil...AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME! Great cheese flavor- not overpowering. I was eating it by the spoonful out of the pan! I give this recipe a five for being so incredibly EASY and soooooo TASTY!!!
the best polenta ever, altho you need to monitor the salt due to difference in cheese salt amounts, it is easy to make this too salty. i also cut about 2/3 cup of the water, as i like my polenta very firm, but that is just a personal preference. you can change cheese types and add spice, herbs, meat or vegies to your heart's desire. perfect beginning recipe. just plan ahead (i freeze individual slices in vac seal bags and have it handy for serving all the time!
I really enjoyed making this! My husband is from the San Francisco Bay Area and every elegant restaurant makes Polenta in a variety of ways. I had to try this!! I added some garlic and fresh minced Basil to this recipe. It came out beautiful and fragrant. I sliced and lightly browned it in some olive oil. I served it with a cranberry chutney mixed with a few chopped pickled jalepenos. The outcome was marvelous!! Thank you so much!
I have ALSO fallen in love with this simple and GOUMET recipe!!! It is a marriage made in heave for eggs in the morning. I too added a little garlic salt, chilled the recipe overnight in a pan. Next morning ct in circles like an english muffin, fry in olive oil, top with an egg and ham or bacon and your favorite salsa. OOOOH.. it's Sooo good!!
I felt that my polenta was a little too salty due to the cheese. Easily averted by omitting the additional salt. I'd just like to give my experience with attempting to fry the polenta. I'd never done it, so my first batch I tried in my fake French cast-iron skillet. They stuck, and left me with a horrible mush of fried skin and greasy polenta. The trick is to use a non-stick pan. Cover the bottom with 1/4 inch of oil. Heat the oil to medium-high, but make sure that it's HOT before you slide the polenta pieces into the pan. Let them cook until you can see the sides of the pieces browning. Lift with a spatula - if it sticks, leave it for a moment or two longer. Flip, allow to brown, and presto! Tasty fried polenta that is crisp on the outside and creamy delicious on the inside! Hope that helps!
This was the first time I tried anything with polenta and probably shouldn't have tried making it from scatch. Fortunately it turned out great, however I didn't use the parm. I used cheddar cheese instead and I love it. Thank you.
The whole family enjoyed this! My 14 month old daughter kept asking for more and my husband loved the addition of the parmesan cheese. I refrigerated overnight, sliced into thin strips and baked for 35 min at 400F, turning with 15 minutes to go. Once baked, I served with meatballs and a thin marinara sauce. Next time I will reduce the amount of cheese, to tone down the saltiness of the dish as well as save some money, and add some black pepper.
I used a little bit less cheese, added fresh basil, pepper, sundried tomatoes & used it for the italian summer squash bake. I'm not sure I would make this as written without some added spice- I don't approve of anything that doesn't have a lot of flavor. With add-ins this recipe is a definite keeper.
We really enjoyed this. My husband is Italian, and grew up eating polenta (the real stuff, not the stuff you find in a tube at the grocery store). It's hard to find the dry polenta near us, but this is just as good. We will definitely be making this again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a great recipe! It was my first time making polenta, and even though it took so long to cook (and set) it was so worth it! The parmesan gave it a great flavour, and frying it with a little olive oil was super.
This is a great basic polenta recipe..my favorite thing about it is the idea of mixing the polenta in the cold water first then adding to the boiling water. This saves having to 'sprinkle' the polenta into the boiling water (like every other polenta recipe I've seen) and worry about lumping! For that alone I'd like to thank the person who submitted this recipe.
A local farmers market sells "polenta" which is really a very coarse granulated corn meal. I used that and substituted sharp cheddar. Stirred in cheese about 15 minutes into simmering/stirring. Cut salt a little but added about 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder and a generous dash of hot sauce. Fried slices in butter until a golden crispy brown. A nice side dish. Similar to fried grits I've made previously.
Epic Fail on my part. I decided to grill these because I was grilling already and I didn't want to use the stove. Needless to say, the polentas fell apart. I've never had them or seen them before so I had no idea what I was getting myself into. The taste and texture were great. I really liked the grilled outside of the 1 polenta that mostly survived. Next time I'll have to pan-fry or deep-fry these.
Really quite good...And So many possibilities for variations with different cheeses. Very easy too. I sliced mine into 3/4 inch slices then cut them in half. then I dredged them in seasoned flour and fried the pieces in butter till golden brown....Served it under Pork chops Italiano.......Fantastic! Will definitely pass this one along.
Nom! I omitted the cheese, as I wanted a low-fat polenta. It was delicious and super easy to make. I used garlic salt, as some reviewers suggested, but next time won't. If it weren't for the garlic, leftovers of this heated up with maple syrup on top would be awesome for breakfast!
This is a great basic recipe. I added the following: some Bob Evans pre-cooked sausage, some sauteed mushrooms, and some dried basil. I cooked it in a good non stick deep sided skillet, about 25 minutes. Turned it into a greased loaf pan and chilled. Later, I sliced it and pan fried the slices in oil til crispy on the outside. Make sure to get crispy. Delicioso!!
VERY YUMMY! Either hot or cold then sliced and fried. I used 1 cup milk to soak instead of water, then used 1 cup milk and two cups water to boil. Added 2 T butter with the cheese. It was super creamy and good. Very comfort foody! This is a keeper recipe!
Thank you SOoooo much for answering a question I've had for a long time! I just KNEW that I didn't need to be buying the over-priced "polenta" packages! I KNEW there HAD to be a cheaper way of making it myself! Turns out, polenta is really same thing as a childhood favorite: Cornmeal Mush!! Many thanks!!
I just made these for V-Day! Came out awesome! I chilled in a flat pyrex dish and then used a heart shape cookie cutter for my pieces! Fried in some EVOO! Was a hit. I also sprinkled in some cheddar cheese! Will so make again!
Fine basic recipe, but too much parmesan for our tastes; perhaps because we used fresh-grated, the parmesan taste was too strong, and polenta didn't need the extra calories/fat. I'll cut the amount of cheese in half next time & see how that goes.
Perfect polenta recipe! I made it without the cheese and used the recipe in a sort of Polenta Parmesan. Also, I found that I only had to refrigerate it until it was cold throughout (so, about an hour on a sheet pan, spread thin).
Next time making this I would use a smaller loaf pan. I used a 9x5, and the slices of polenta were very short and thick. When I broiled them for a different recipe (polenta and roasted vegetables) the middles stayed a little too soft. I also definately reccomend adding garlic powder or salt or other spices for extra flavor. Although this was a new taste and texture for us, my husband and I both liked it, and will try it again with modifications.
Delicious!! My first time making polenta, and my family and I thought this was very, very good. It's so quick and easy to make. I chilled it in a 9x13 pyrex, and used a glass to cut circles. I fried them, and was eating them straight out of the pan, before they even got a chance to be used in my recipe! My only recommendation, to make this 5 stars: Leave out the salt!! With the parmesan cheese added, this polenta is plenty salty enough already.
Delicious! I have only had polenta one at my American friends place, the creamy kind. I just tasted this straight off the stove top and it is delicious. It is now cooling and I can't wait to try it fried in some olive oil like everyone else seems to be suggesting! Thanks for the delicious recipe.
Very good and easy. I added Classico Sun Dried Tomatoes & sauteed garlic to mine. I read reviews AFTER I made mine, but will next time cut back on the water to 2/3 cup because I also like mine more firm. It was delicious though! And the best part is: each serving has only 4 Weight Watchers points! I've been craving polenta, so I'm thankful it fits!
I make this every Sunday. I bake it and let it cool. Then I cut into small rectangle cubes and package 4 to a little disposable lidded bowl. Nuke on high for 2-3 minutes with 1/2 cup spag sauce or alone. Heavenly lunch!
I thought this was great. I only had to simmer this for about 10 minutes. It thickened up really fast. This would be good creamy or pan-fried. Will definitely make again...I might try with brown sugar and cinnamon instead of parmesan cheese!
First time making or eating polenta. Turned out great! Used a cheddar blend cheese instead of parmesan. Placed in freezer for about 2 hours then sliced and fried in EVOO sprinkled with pizza salt. Will definitely make again.
I added dried rosemary, and substitued half of the Parmesan with Asiago which cut down on the "too salty" dilema others were talking about. I did fry mine in olive oil, but may try the baking method next time to cut calories. I also am going to cut down on some of the water so it holds together better for frying or baking
This is an easy polenta recipe. Instead of 1 cup, I added just 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and an additional of 1/2 cup sour cream. I put the mixture in a pan and sprinkled some grated sharp cheddar cheese and baked for 20 minutes. It turned out so good. My hubby likes it a lot.
I made this without the cheese and with 2 1/2 cups of water. It was fantastic. Thanks for sharing! Update: I like to drop spoonfuls of this polenta into minestrone soup before serving (instead of adding pasta), similar to dumplings - delicious!
I love this stuff. You can do it in the microwave, adding the cheese after it's cooked on medium high for 6 minutes ( stir every 3 minutes). Then cook another 3 minutes on medium high. Stir again and then serve immediately, or cool in shallow pan.
This was so yummy! I made it and only added 3/4 cup of cheese since that was all I had and it was still great. I spread it into a 13x9 pan, chilled for at least 4 hours, cut it in circles and pan fried with garlic salt. I topped it with marinara sauce and it got rave reviews from my guests. Super easy to make ahead too!
Cut the recipe in half using 3/4 c. water and the rest half/half with fine white cornmeal. Mixed well using cold ingredients and constant whisking; added the cheese, butter, and a small package of cream cheese at the end. Used a small amount of salt initially and later some garlic powder. The mixture went into an 8" metal loaf pan for 4-5 hours. Jelled well - sliced into 'fingers' and fried in olive oil. Everyone enjoyed this as an alternative to potatoes. Served with a pork loin, cabbage slaw, and an assortment of seedless grapes.
I made polenta for the first time ever and this recipe was perfect. Used a mix of chicken broth, milk, and water to boil the polenta. Chilled in loaf pan and then sliced and pan fried. Fabulous! The cheese makes a nice crust and it was a huge hit. Wi
This is divine comfort food. I chilled for 3 hours, used coffeed cup to cut out circles...like everyone else did, and fried up in olive oil as suggested. Oh so yum. Served with broiled parmesan-lemon tilapia from this site, and some sauteed spinach/mustard greens.
So easy! I always wanted to learn how to make this, and now I don't have to pay literally 10 times as much for store-bought. I used white cornmeal and skipped the cheese for plain polenta and that worked well. Great all around.
This is definitely the easiest polenta outside of slicing up a tube of store bought. I made this to use with my recipe for Polenta with Spicy Sausage-Veggie Sauce -- also on allrecipes -- and it was delish. Next time, I will leave out the salt.
I liked this best straight from the stove. I did let it sit up and then sliced it and tried to fry it in some olive oil, but it did not get crispy like I thought it might. I ended up wishing I had just served it directly from the pot. Add a little garlic powder too. Very easy recipe and fairly quick too.
Good basic recipe. I followed some of the other reviews and used 2 cup of milk instead of water along with butter, garlic powder and pepper. It also needed to sit in fridge longer than 4 hrs to get more solid. I definitely like the solid polenta better than the looser variety.
I finished this off in the microwave, simmering at 20% for 10 minutes. I love polenta with all the extras, but this is a GREAT basic, low fat, recipe to start with. The only thing I added were a few chopped onions and a little chopped jalapeno.
I thought this might be a little bit bland as written, so I added a clove of minced garlic and some dried oregano and thyme. It turned out very delicious with those additions. Be careful when simmering the mixture, as the polenta easily bubbles up and can explode onto your stove!
I decided to make it instead of buying simply because it's cheaper and so easy. Turned out great. I used it in Ratatouille Polenta Bake from this site as well. It was so yummy and all my co-workers were inquiring about the delicious smell.
Loved this. I used it as a noodle substitute in lasagna, and it was wonderful! It's also great with all manners of red sauces over it - a great substitute for the normal starches. You can also use it as a basic recipe and add a variety of items to it. This is classic!
Made this last night and it was a hit! After looking at the reviews, I stirred the corn meal in 1 c. of milk and 1/2 t. of garlic salt and 1/2 t. of table salt and the cheese and then boiled in 2 c. of water instead of 3 because we like it thick. I only chilled it for about an hour and maybe didn't need to do it at all since it was firm. I just warmed it in the toaster oven to serve. My partner had three helpings, which he NEVER does. I will definitely make this versatile recipe again and again!
I must admit, polenta is not my favorite but my husband is Romanian (where polenta is a staple meal) and so I make it for him. I made this recipe exactly as stated and it was too salty. He likes his food pretty salty but even he stated that it is a lttle oversalted. He ate it and liked it none the less.
