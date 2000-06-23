Basic Cheese Polenta

Why buy polenta in a box when you can make it from scratch cheaper? A great day-before dish. Once the polenta has been refrigerated serve it in a variety of different ways: sliced and fried--or serve it immediately as a mashed potato or rice substitute!

Recipe by Dawn

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a mixing bowl combine cornmeal, cold water and salt. Grease a loaf pan.

  • Bring the remaining 3 cups of water to a rolling boil and stir in the cornmeal mixture. Bring the mixture back to a boil while stirring constantly. Reduce heat to a simmer and stir in the cheese.

  • Let the mixture simmer for 20 to 30 minutes; stirring frequently. Allow the polenta to simmer until it becomes very thick. Spread the mixture into the loaf pan and refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 896.7mg. Full Nutrition
