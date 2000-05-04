Baked Sweet Potatoes
This baked sweet potato recipe is very easy, healthy, and tasty and makes a great addition to any meal.
These were sooooooo delicious, but I did a few things different. Like other users, I cut the potatoes into smaller pieces, about an inch. They only took about 40 minutes to cook. I was out of oregano, so I just stuck with the olive oil, salt and pepper, but I added 2 garlic cloves (crushed), and half of a yellow onion, diced. OMG was it good! Thanks for the recipe. I've never done sweet potatoes like this, so I'm very glad I found this recipe. ***Update*** I made these with some cheddar cheese sprinkled on top for the last 15 minutes or so. So yummy!Read More
I made this recipe exactly as written. The only thing I changed was that I cut the peices a little smaller ( 1.5 inch cubes) I covered them for the first 20 minutes then baked for an additional 30 minutes. They were SO DELICIOUS! I love oregano and I was surprised to have it on sweet potatoes, but it was fantastic. I shuffled the potatoes around 3 times during baking so that they wouldn't be hard on the bottoms.
These were a big hit with my fiance. He hates sweet potatoes, but I pressed on and tried them anyway. I'm glad I did because he requests these time and again. The only thing I do differently is to poke holes in the potatoes and put them in the microwave for a few minutes to soften them up before cutting into cubes. The first time I made them it took me 30 minutes to cut up two large sweet potatoes and my hands were cursing me afterwards.
Great recipe and a nice change usual sweet, sugary sweet potato side dishes! I love sweet potatoes so roasting them like this was not only tasty, but just as easy as wrapping them in foil and baking them. I cut the potatoes into small pieces, opted for rosemary vs. oregano and sprayed my baking dish with a little Pam before baking. I also upped my oven temp. to 400. I turned them a few times during baking and they were done in about 45 minutes. Excellent with grilled pork tenderloin.
Excellent! What a great healthy way to make sweet potatoes. I agree with others that it was nice to see a sweet potatoe recipe that did not call for brown sugar! The whole family loved this (husband and 21 month old daughter) I will make this again and again. I used rosemary instead of oregano and season salt instead of regular salt. **** I have made this recipe with both the oregano as called for and the rosemary as many reviewers recommend and the rosemary is MUCH better.
Love this. I was looking for a healthy way to prepare sweet potatoes, and this is it. Tastes nice as written, but I now add Hungarian Paprika to give it some kick. Cayenne works as well. Also, if you want just a little sweetness to this, without making the candied version, some carmelized onions mixed in after baking tastes marvelous!
Lots of points from me for being easy and savory. I made this with yams. I'm a fan of sweet potatoes and yams but I hate those sticky candied yam dishes. Ugh. This recipe is simple but brings out the flavor of the yams instead of drowning them in syrup.
I was also looking for a sweet potato recipe that wasn't full of brown sugar and marshmallows. This was perfect. Everyone in the family enjoyed it. I plan on using this recipe frequently this summer when we're doing a lot of grilling - this will be a perfect side dish, and I may try this on the grill, too. Thanks for the recipe!
DELICIOUS. EVEN BETTER WARMED UP THE NEXT DAY. THIS LEADS ME TO THINK THAT THE COOKING TIME MIGHT BE EXTENDED. JRW of Sarasota
Very easy recipe, seems sweet potatoes are pretty flavorful with having to do too much to them and this recipe proves that. I followed a couple of the other member suggestions and it turned out excellent. I got the orange potatoes instead of yellow and cut them up a bit smaller than they suggest (about 1-1.5" cubes) and let them cook for about 1hr 10 min just to make sure they cooked through.
Good recipe, however, I ended up modifying by: Preheat oven to 400; did not peel potatoes (scrub well) as skins are thin and make a delicious crunchy crust when roasted; in bowl mix 1/2 envelope dry onion soup mix with dried parsley (amount to your taste) and 2-3 cloves pressed garlic; in bowl, toss the largely diced potatoes in enough olive oil to coat; add dry ingredients and mix well; spray pan generously with cooking spray and spread potatoes evenly in pan; baked for approx 40 mins.(depending on your oven), turning after 20.
I love sweet potatoes but this dish didn't wow me. The potatoes took forever to cut up. I sub'd rosemary for the oregano (not a fan of oregano). Stirred a few times during the baking time for even cooking. Not sure what I could do differently but I imagine this would taste better if caramelized some.
I left out the oregano but these were still really great. Even my husband, who isn't crazy about sweet potatoes, liked these. I like that the flavor of the sweet potatoes wasn't overpowered by anything. When I made them, I simply tossed the potatoes in the olive oil, salt, and pepper in the baking dish them popped them in the oven on 350 covered for 15 mins, gave them a stir, then baked covered for 20-30 mins. They were very tender (almost too soft though) and delish! Next time, I'll bake the last 20 mins uncovered.
OH MY HEAVENS. These were absolutely delicious! I did make a few changes. Personally I don't see any reason to use so much oil, so I used one tablespoon for one large sweet potato. I cut the potato in half twice, cut it into bite size pieces (probably 1/2 thick, 2 inches long), put them in a bowl, combined the oil, a pinch of italian seasoning, 1/4 tsp rosemary, and a few sprinkles of seasoning salt. Mix that up, put on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet, and they were done in 20 minutes! I am in love. I'll be making these again. And again.
TO CUT DOWN ON THE COOKING TIME I MICROWAVE THE POTATOES IN CASSEROLE DISH W/BIT OF WATER, SALT ON HIGH FOR 8 MINS. BEFORE BAKING...I SEASON WITH ROSEMARY, THYME AND I PUT IN SOME CHOPPED ONION AND GARLIC!
This was absolutely DELISH!!! I didn't have plain oregano, so I used a "Complete Italian Seasoning" and it worked perfectly!! My husband is NOT a fan of Sweet Potatoes but he could not get enough of these. Will definitely be making these again. Side note - I forgot how difficult it was to cut raw sweet potatoes... OUCH!! :(
Yummers!! I opted for a little rosemary and thyme instead of oregano, and cut the pieces smaller. Sooo good! I always get compliments and questions about how they were cooked when serving to guests.
I've always baked my sweet potatoes whole, wrapped in tin foil and they take forever and then you still have to peel the volcano hot potato! This was perfect without the oregano.. and only took about 60 minutes for perfectly done sweet potato goodness. Top with a little more salt & pepper and some low cal butter.. it's a hit with us!
Loved these! Unique way to make sweet potatoes. I cut mine into 1 inch cubes so it cut the cooking time down to about 35 minutes. I also placed all my cubed potatoes into a large bowl before cooking, and lightly coated them with olive oil. Much easier than having to turn each one on the pan. I followed the recipe as followed and absoloutely loved it!
I made these with white sweet potatoes as I don't like the orange ones, and followed the recipe, and they were very good. I shook all the ingredients in a plastic bag - so much easier than dirtying a bowl. Turned halfway - 40 min later they were done!!! Thanks for a great recipe. Update 1/21/09: I tried these again tonight with herbes de provence as I wanted to try the rosemary, but was out, and they were better than the oregano version!! Cut into approx 1" chunks, baked 325 in conv. oven for about 40 min, but prob could have done them for 30+/- min as they were too soft.
I finally met a sweet potato that I liked! I've never had any that I liked without being in a soup or something, but I really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to make, quick to prep, took minor alterations well, and was well worth waiting for. I added it to the top rack of the oven to cook while my Thanksgiving turkey was finishing. Great addition without yet more super sweet stuff! Since I'd searched dozens of recipes prior to deciding on this route, I ended up adding a couple of spices, namely Hungarian paprika and cayenne pepper. Oh, and I tossed in some rosemary. Not being sure how those would taste strength-wise, I only used two pinches of each of those, too. It worked out quite nicely and not hot. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This was simple and perfect for a nice light side. I did get a late start so I microwaved my cubes first for about 5 minutes with just a little bit of water, then laid them out on a sheet pan and followed the directions to roast them up in the oven. Any number of spices or additions would have been nice also, but I wanted to stay true to the recipe. I cut my sweet potato into rounds first, and then cubes. DH really liked them also. He said he has had SP fries before, but he thought the cubes really held their spices better. Thanks for sharing!
Great way to eat sweet potatoes and something I would have never thought to do. As others suggested, I cut the potatoes into smaller cubes, but followed the recipe other than that. Will definitely make again!
i made these yesterday. i changed the oregano to rosemary, it was terrific. i added a couple pats of real butter 15 minutes prior to serving/ removing from oven. very good stuff!
I have been roasting sweet potatoes/yams for years. I peel and cube them to 1.0-1.5 inch cubes, it never takes me more than 10 minutes to do this. Then I toss them in oil, sprinkle with spices and spread them out on a foil (or parchment) lined cookie sheet. Never takes more than 20-30 minutes to cook. If you don't turn them (I don't) they get crispy and brown on the bottom, but we love that.
Delicious! Follow oil quantities carefully - too much makes mushy potatoes. Just right makes yummy crispy on the outside, soft on the inside!
This was really good. As others suggested, I added 1 small onion and extra olive oil and seasonings. I used an Italian dried herb blend. Delicious!
My favorite way to have sweet potatoes or yams!
I never thought I'd cook a sweet potatoes but this was sooooo good. I made no changes and I will make it again many times...oh by the way its super healthy!
Excellent dish!! I didn't have oregano by itself, so I used a spice and herb blend (a non-cajun blend). The spice blend has oregano, basil, salt, etc. Since I used the blend, I did not add more salt or black pepper. I cut the potatoes in bite size pieces, put in zip lock bag with oil and spices (1 tsp) to coat the pieces well. I only had to bake them about 45 minutes and turned them every 15 minutes. YUMMY!!!!
doubled the recipe because I wanted to use up the extra sweet potatoes I had and was so pleased that I picked this recipe. It was delicious and my husband enjoyed it too!
Made according to review with olive oil, salt & pepper, half chopped onion and tbs garlic. It was awesome! I wasn't sure how this would be with the sweetness, but such a nice surprise. Maybe I'll try the cheddar cheese as she suggested next time.
I made these to go with our pork chop dinner tonight, and they were delcious!! Not being a huge fan of either too much oregano or rosemary, I went with a dash of both, used extra virgin olive oil, seasoned salt, and freshly cracked pepper. I cut them smaller, as some viewers suggested, and baked them for about 45 minutes. My daughter (who despises most sweet potato recipes), ate them off of her plate like they were candy! Even my husband had a large helping...the next time, I guess I'll have to double or triple this recipe. Thanks for a great sweet potato recipe!
These were wonderful! Even healthier than baked in foil, because then you add butter...this way, you get your healthy olive oil in! Kids love these. I just used ground sea salt, fresh ground black pepper, a little garlic powder and onion powder, then just a sprinkling of basil. Terriffic!
These turned out just okay for me. My family all said they tasted good but I changed it up a bit. I cut them quite small but even then it took longer than an hour at 400! For the last 10 minutes I bumped it up to 450 but by then the rest of my food was sitting out and cold :( I took someone else's advice and kept the skins on - yuck. They did not get crispy and they were just tough. I added salt and cinnamon. I did like the flavor - that was the best thing I could say for these potatoes. I will keep playing with the recipe...
This is a yummy side dish. I do recommend cutting the sweet potato a lot smaller than mentioned so that it cooks through & is crispy.
I tossed and coated to make sure none of the potatoes were too dry. So simple and different than all the other recipes that call for brown sugar and marshmallows. All those recipes go best with pork or ham. These are great with anything. I served this with steak. Would work well with regular potatoes, too
Very good and tasty. I used pre packaged sweet potatoes and it turned out perfect.
Great but id like to find out how to make them more crispy!
I love roasted sweet potatos. However I cook them at 425 for 20-25 minutes. They get browned on the sides and are soft in the middle. Yum.
May be my taste but oregano does not go well with sweet potatoe.
Though my kids weren't a big fan, I sure enjoyed them...I ate the leftovers the following day. I thought it was a welcome change from sweet potatoes dripping with butter/sugar/marshmallow. I actually prefer it this way.
I once had sweet potatoes, oh, let's just say decades ago. Once. Whoever made them (not my mom I'm sure of it) left an indelible impression on me of disgusting sweet potato mash with billows of melted marshmallows baked on top. It ruined me for life. And Hubs didn't like them either. Now that I'm a reasonably grown woman I wanted to give them a second chance - I typed sweet potatoes into a recipe search and I specifically excluded anything sweet - marshmallows, honey, maple syrup, brown sugar - everything. This recipe, so similar to roasted potatoes, is just what I had in mind - and what I hoped I might be able to tolerate. I seasoned them with rosemary rather than oregano and baked them at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes - I anticipated them getting a little crispy that way (they didn't) and besides, Hubs was ahead of me on his pork rib roast, so I had to hustle things along. I actually had intended to turn them at that point and then continue roasting for another 15-20 minutes, but they were done! Nicely caramelized and fork tender. They were good - not squash good, or oven roasted potatoes good, but good. I could have been persuaded to even make them again - except that unlike me, Hubs did not prove to be a convert.
Great savory sweet potato recipe! I added a couple of chopped shallots along with a rosemary seasoning. Hubby came back for seconds!
Simple and exactly what I was looking for. I put the potatoes in the dish first, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with seasonings, then toss them all together with two spatulas. If I was making these just for me I would have added more salt, possibly seasoned salt, but DS doesn't like too much salt :) Thanks for sharing your foolproof method! Oh, I convect roasted at 325 and they only took 30 minutes.
Delicious!! I made this with rosemary instead of oregano. I cut the sweet potatoes up into 1" pieces and added coarsely chopped onions. I put all ingredients into a Ziploc bag and mixed thoroughly. Baked for about 45 minutes at 400. I will definitely be making again!
These were pretty good. I used the rosemary as suggested. They didn't stand out for me though.. nothing I would rave about.
My family loved this recipe! Everybody ate it, my anti-sweet potatoe husband, the toddler and the other kids. It was pretty simple, I used half oregano and half rosemary after reading the other reviews. This one is a keeper, glad I found it!
Such a great healthy snack or side! I used Pam to make it even lower calorie and it worked out beautifully. I cut the potato into 1" cubes, added a few large pieces of garlic, and used rosemary instead of oregano.
I love this recipe. I have tried it as described here, with rosemary instead, with rosemary AND oregano, with a little extra chile powder (spicy + sweet!)... all are delicious! I usually use pam olive oil spray instead of olive oil, though.
I found this recipe to be a nice option for a colorful side dish. Tasted great. Followed the recipe exactly. Quote from my sweet potato hater: If you have to have sweet potatoes, this isn't a bad way to have 'em.
These were great!! I love sweet potatoes that are done savory! Will be added to our rotation!
I love love love this recipe! I make it at least once a week now.
AMAZING!! I will make these often. My husband loves them.
This recipe was super easy and tasted great with pork tenderloin (used the Herbed Pork and Apples recipe).
Hard on outside and soft on inside; Need to extend cooking time; I used the pale yellow sweet potatoes rather than the bright orange ones. Maybe that is why mine did not taste very good.
Thank you for submitting a 'healthy' recipe for sweet potatoes. It seems that everyone is obsessed with adding sugar to a vegetable that has it's own natural sweetness.
Didn't have any oregano - subsituted fresh rosemary instead. Delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly and this came out so delicious.
I've never had sweet potatos without coating them in brown sugar and butter. These were great and way healthier!
I microwaved the sweet potatoes for 3 minutes after peeling and washing. As suggested, I used rosemary instead of oregano, and it was tasty.
I'm not a fan of mashed potatoes, so this is quite a nice alternative. I change it up sometimes, substituting cinnamon for the oregano.
Delicious! I left the peel on about half of the sweet potatoes to preserve the nutrients.
Even better with garlic thrown in the mix.
Very tasty! I cut in much smaller pieces, didn’t need to be cooked so long. Max 40 mins.
What a surprise these were. Such a change from the usual casserole of sugar and marshmallows.
These were great! I added basil and will do a little less oregano next time. I did add a little brown sugar though which we loved. We're always eating super healthy and little bit of brown sugar makes them oh so perfect =)
Great new way to make sweet potatoes, with oregano! Savory, not really sweet. My family loved this (even our pickiest member).
I think I made this smaller potatoes than it called for, but it still turned out great! I followed some advice and softened the potatoes in the microwave (def. shortened oven time) and used half teaspoon of each dry ingredient. We liked it with olive oil too. I will make it again!
Quick! Easy! and Tasty! Loved it!
Served this with Christmas dinner... delicious!
Yum! Added an onion and a parsnip because I had them on hand.
Simply Delicious! I made them this way for my post-Thanksgiving get-together as a change from the brown sugar & marshmallow version, and they were a hit.
Tasty!
Delicious! I have an abundance of sweet potatoes this year so I was looking for recipes. My husband likes this one because he thinks sweet potatoes are already sweet enough without adding more sugar!
made this twice now. more to come. easy and very tasty
Very tasty. I left the skin on for extra nutrition and threw in a handful of pine nuts, just because they were there and I like them. Sweet potatoes are so good for you, I didn't want to ruin them with all the extra stuff people are using.
Quick, easy and tasty way to prepare sweet potatoes! These were a great side for "Bada Bing Pork Chops".
The best way to eat sweetpotato!
Uhhhh, these were okay but not memorable. My hubby didn't like them at all. I even made a mix of white russets for him and the sweet ones for me. He tried both and pushed them aside. I thought it was okay but just okay. Thanks I had fun making and trying out a new dish.
This recipe was so simple and soooo yummy! My son, who doesn't like sweet potatoes, loved it!
Every time I make this recipe it's a hit. I've made it several times now. Delicious!
Great simple way to prepare sweet potatoes and I'm honestly very picky about how they're prepared.
These potatoes were a big hit with my family. My 'picky eater' even like them.
This turned out really yummy. I had to cook it a little longer than an hour, but the flavor was great. Definitely will be making it again.
This was an odd...ok, bad taste. I just don't think oregano and sweet potatoes go together at all. My husband did not eat the potatoes after trying to force a few down. I won't repeat this recipe.
turn the oven temp up to 450 in the last 10 minutes - they crisp up and taste like marshmallows!
My new favorite sweet potato recipe! I added chopped sweet onions. Yum!
This was delicious! Followed recipie exactly, even though I am usually a garlic salt/onion powder girl when it comes to oven roasted potatos. The sweet potato has enough flavor to make this wonderful without having to garlic it up like I do for regular potatos. Will be making this again for sure!
Can I say 'WOW'. Loved these potatoes. Used rosemary instead of oregano. So good. Thanks for recipe.
I followed the directions exactly, the potatoes were still so hard they never got soft at all :(
I didn't notice the oregano as an ingredient until reading the reviews, then I was doubtful. So many positive comments convinced me to choose this particular recipe over the others in my search. I followed the suggested 2:1 salt&pepper to oregano and it was outstanding. Thanks for such a tasty recipe.
I have never in my life liked the sweet potato dishes that are most commonly served (marshmallows, brown sugar, etc.); but this is delicious!!! I'm so happy that I finally have a way to make sweet potatoes in a way that is so pleasing to me. I plan to make this dish several times a month. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
this came out great- i made it with some modifications that were suggested in other reviews- cut in bite-sized pieces, seasoned with a combination of oregano and rosemary, salt and pepper. i also made this with just one large baked potato, which made two servings. because of the smaller recipe size, i was able to make this in a square pan that fit in a toaster oven- with these modifications, the potatoes only had to bake for about 30 minutes (and they were delicious!)
This was okay. The potatoes were soft - I think I like them a little crispier. Next time I'll bake them on a baking pan instead of a glass dish. I used Italian Seasonings.
This is delicious. We also tried it with rosemary, which was awesome. Either way a great recipe. Will be making it many more times!
We added fresh rosemary and chopped garlic to this recipe - otherwise made it as written. Delicious! For Elizabeth32, after looking at the review over 6 pages, was able to find only one mispelling of potato, except for yours. The plural of potato is potatoes, not potato's. Wouldn't have brought this up if you hadn't.
I really liked these but the rest of my family did not.
I used a combo of white and orange sweet potatoes. This is a recipe that lends a lot of flexibility in that you don't really need to measure anything. Just season to taste.
