Baked Sweet Potatoes

I once had sweet potatoes, oh, let's just say decades ago. Once. Whoever made them (not my mom I'm sure of it) left an indelible impression on me of disgusting sweet potato mash with billows of melted marshmallows baked on top. It ruined me for life. And Hubs didn't like them either. Now that I'm a reasonably grown woman I wanted to give them a second chance - I typed sweet potatoes into a recipe search and I specifically excluded anything sweet - marshmallows, honey, maple syrup, brown sugar - everything. This recipe, so similar to roasted potatoes, is just what I had in mind - and what I hoped I might be able to tolerate. I seasoned them with rosemary rather than oregano and baked them at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes - I anticipated them getting a little crispy that way (they didn't) and besides, Hubs was ahead of me on his pork rib roast, so I had to hustle things along. I actually had intended to turn them at that point and then continue roasting for another 15-20 minutes, but they were done! Nicely caramelized and fork tender. They were good - not squash good, or oven roasted potatoes good, but good. I could have been persuaded to even make them again - except that unlike me, Hubs did not prove to be a convert.