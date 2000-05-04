Baked Sweet Potatoes

This baked sweet potato recipe is very easy, healthy, and tasty and makes a great addition to any meal.

By JENNCOOK

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat the bottom of a glass or nonstick baking dish with olive oil, just enough to coat.

  • Wash and peel sweet potatoes; cut into medium pieces. Place in the baking dish and stir to coat with olive oil. Sprinkle with oregano, salt, and pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until soft and fork-tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 7.3g; sodium 92.4mg. Full Nutrition
