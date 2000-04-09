Baked Pineapple Casserole
A bread and pineapple casserole that goes great with a ham dinner.
After reading reviews I made adjustments, so I found it hard to give it the full 5 stars. This was a very tasty dish that went well with the pork tenderloin I prepared. I also served broccoli along with it. It was a nice presentation. Since so many commented on the sweetness, I cut the sugar in half. I used pineapple in its own juice, NOT the kind that has the sweetened syrup. It turned out fine...not sweet at all. I also cut the butter in half. Next time I would use just two tablespoons. I could still taste a bit of greasiness, although not bad. I followed the directions and used a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. If you want to taste these, you will have to use more than a pinch. We could not detect either spice in the casserole. Many reviewers said it was too eggy for them. So I used three eggs and 1/4 cup of milk. It turned out well. Cooking time was right on. I used a 2 1/2 quart casserole. It was a nice change from potatoes. Everyone who ate it, enjoyed it.Read More
I read all 55 reviews before trying this dish for an Easter potluck and since only a couple were less than enthusiastic, I thought this would be a keeper...WRONG. I followed the recipe but it was just kind of boring and I threw most of it away. I overheard one guest describe it as "kind of weird" and I can't imagine I'll try this one again.Read More
This is a new holiday staple at my house. I follow the recipe exactly, and we love it. Keys - use pinapple in juice, NOT syrup. Syrup will make it too sweet. Use good bread. I've always made it with french or italian. If you try this with Sandwich bread I expect it'd be a lot more runny/mushy. Mine has never been soggy, and reheats really well.
Made this as a side dish to "Marinated Pork Tenderloin" recipe also off this site, both EXCELLENT!! And compliment each other very well. If making this in a 9x13 pan, you will need more like 8 slices of bread in the mixture, so once its baked, it puffs up more like a stuffing, otherwise it will be too runny. I also cube my bread, don't think that matters as much. I also bake mine at 350 for 40 min. and that does the trick....I think 60 min. is too long. Enjoy, this is excellent!
I doubled this recipe for a dinner party, and put everything in one large baking dish. It was moist, fragrant, and absolutely delicious. Even the pickiest of eaters were having seconds and thirds!
I just made this recipe and it turned out great. I changed it just a little by using only 1/2 cup of sugar, more nutmeg, lots of cinnamon and instead of white bread I had some Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread. Now it's more like dessert! Thanks Cheryl!
A wonderful side dish with garlic/onion pork tenderloin! I used 1/4 pound of softened butter instead of the margarine, and only used 1/2 c. sugar. This dish is great to prepare early in the day and refrigerate until you are ready to bake it.
Excellent recipe. I made it for a potluck and received lots of compliments. it is very easy and tastes great. I used approx. 6 oz. smart balance butter, 3/4 cup splenda, 10 slices bread, 2 20 oz cans crushed dole pineapple, 1 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp cinnamon. I baked it for about 1 1/2 hrs. I put some sliced pineapple on top. The batter was extremely sweet. Once it was baked, it was a lot better. Very easy, very inexpensive to make, very good. I recieved many compliments and 1 request for the recipe. highly recommended.
My mother and I have been making this same recipe (minus the spices) for years and it's ALWAYS a hit. We call it "pineapple souffle," even though it's definitely NOT a souffle - it's just kind of fun to call it that (we're just goofy and from the Midwest). I read one review for this recipe that said the leftovers are terrible, but we find that it actually taste better the second day, hot or cold. We serve this only on holidays, due to the fat content (and to keep it special). It's SO easy, too.
This was a great dish for a potluck! Easy to throw together with items I had on hand. Tips for the next time I make it: Tear the bread into smaller pieces. Add more nutmeg and cinammon, I used maybe a teaspoon or two and the flavor was hardly there. I also used pineapple chunks and squashed them, I will definetly use crushed pinapple next time.
Delicious and lovely side dish. Served it with roast chicken. Used 1/2 cup of sugar in the recipe -- it was plenty sweet. Thank you for this nice recipe.
I did make one change, I didn't have enough eggs, so I checked the substitution section of my Allrecipies cookbook and used one whole mashed banana and 1 tsp. Baking powder in place of two eggs. I took this dish to Easter dinner and it was the hit of the afternoon! Everyone asked for the recipe, bananas included!! This dish is a crowd pleaser!
This recipe is unique and fabulous. I've made it as a side dish to pork and ham. Don't use sandwich bread - be sure to use French Bread or Italian (or a bread with more substance than sandwich). Increase the amount of bread to approx. 8 slices (I always estimate, since I don't use the sandwich bread, but I think 5 slices would not be enough). I always double the recipe and use a 13x9 pan. A great recipe, and one that is always requested of me at Easter or Christmas.
Yum! I used softened butter. I also used 10 slices of white bread (crusts removed). This was perfect for my 10x10 stoneware. The stoneware helps the dish stay hot if you are transporting it to a potluck.
I absolutely love this recipe. I made it for the first time about a year ago and since then I have probably made it about 15 times. It's delicious and I have made it so much that my family is sick of it. I make this recipe without the cinnamon and nutmeg and it is wonderful. I definitely recommend making this!
I made this today for Easter dinner. First time making baked pineapple, usually my mom makes it, but since I was hosting this year I did most of the cooking. I was very pleasantly surprised. I did take the suggestion in other reviews and cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup and only used 1/4 cup butter, dotting it on top, instead of mixing it in. This was delicious! Only one spoonful left and my husband gladly ate it so we could wash the pan!LOL! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for years using pineapple, then tried it with chunky applesauce....it is just heavenly either way!
YUMMY! Easy and fabulous! Next time I'm thinking of serving this as a dessert with ice cream on top! I great hot OR cold!
I made this recipe for Christmas dinner as a side dish for ham. A lot of people loved it. I thought it was very good, but not incredible. It's pretty easy to put together and does taste great with a bite of ham. I guess I just thought it was a little sweet as a side dish for dinner! It would be really good with a side of ice cream for dessert!
Used pineapple chunks because that is what I had. Probably would use crushed next time for a fuller flavor.
This was different, but good. It's really a pinapple flavored bread pudding. I used slices of fresh pinapple on top for garnish and I think that helped to get people to try it. Otherwise it doesn't look very appetizing. I added quite a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg as suggested by other reviewers. When I first pulled it from the oven I was a little disappointed because it looked greasy from the butter. Fortunately I still had to cook another dish and I let it rest for a bit on the stove before serving and the butter seemed to soak back into the casserole. I don't think I'll put it in rotation, but it's a nice recipe for something different.
We were having a Luau at work today, and I made this casserole....but edited it a little: I cut the sugar in half. I diced a can of spam, and cooked it on the stove, then after I tore the bread apart, I put the bread in the casserole dish, and then sprinkled the cooked spam over it, and then poured the pineapple mixture over it. It was so good...and gone in 10 minutes....
great recipe! quiche-like texture owing to the egg. sweet---yum! very very easy. kids liked it too :)
Made this on Christmas with ham and it was wonderful! Everyone commented on how good it was and wanted the recipe. The only change I made to the recipe was to halve the sugar. It was plenty. In fact, when I told people that it was supposed to have more sugar, they all said NOOO!!! That is why I must give it four stars. If the recipe only asked for 1/2 cup sugar, it would get FIVE stars for sure!! Thanks for a keeper.
Made this second time in a row now. Instead of regular white bread, I use King's Hawaiian Sweet Buttery Rolls.
I can't stop eating this! It's almost a must-have with pork or ham. I believe it would also make a YUMMY dessert served warm with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. I used 7 slices of bread, cut the sugar in half, and used 3 (jumbo) eggs. Can't say enough good about this one - - FABULOUS!
LOVED IT. Hot or Cold next day. Made for a potluck brunch. Some say as desert and I agree it is like a bread pudding. Thanks a bunch.
I double the recipe and only use 1/2 cup sugar for a 12 serving-sized casserole, because the pineapple juice sweetens it also. I also add two slices of bread. Make sure to cut your bread in small cubes. It's delicious cold too, like a dessert! Thank you Cheryl!!
Yummy. My husband loved this recipe. It seems like it's going to be very sweet when making it, but, the end result it isn't. Similar to a bread pudding. Two thumbs up. I've got the "go" to make this again and again and again. Thank you for the great recipe.
This is a fantastic recipe. I hate to throw food out, and that includes bread. My family has a way of opening up a loaf of bread, eating half of it, and then opening up another loaf. So I end up with lots of "somewhat stale" bread. But in this recipe you would never know it....the resulting cassarole was something people at our potluck lunch were literally scrapping off the pan it was so good!!! I will definitely make this again...and again...and again...Thanks for sharing :)
My son suggested I try this for something different for Thanksgiving. So glad I did. We all loved it! Definitely a keeper.
This is so good! I've made it twice now and both times my guests devoured it. I didn't change a thing about the recipe because I think it's perfect as is. I was worried the first time I made it that it would taste too "eggy" and some people wouldn't like it, but you can't even taste the eggs.
Made this last night as one of the sides for ribs. The only change I made was to use fresh pineapple because I didn't have canned. I mashed up enough to make almost 2 cups and it worked fine. I didn't think my husband would go for it but he gave it a two thumbs up!
I doubled the recipe and used one whole long loaf of french bread from my grocery store's bakery. It turned out really well. I served 16 and still had about a half a pan left. Ate it for breakfast cold and it was still really good. I would up the spices next time. I also think adding raisins would be a nice touch. It's really a bread pudding.
I made a double batch; subbed 1 cup of brown sugar for white, subbed 6 eggs for 8, added 1 tbsp. cinnamon & nutmeg, and put some bread inside but the rest on top & topped bread with melted butter. Came out delicious!
This is a great recipe! As you mix the ingredients together, you may sense that it needs a little more bread in order to keep it from being soupy. I usually add more bread until it seems "right!" Not only delicious with ham, but with barbequed ribs as well.
I made this for our church picnic and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. When they found out the recipe, they couldn't believe how simple it was! This is something I will make again and again!
I made this recipe yesterday for Easter dinner. I had a total of 15 people over. This was my very first Easter dinner, and when i saw reviews that this goes well with Ham, I figured why not give it a try. I am so glad I did. I doubled the recipe and that worked really well. I followed the instructions with no alterations - other than doubling everything. i did use the cinnamon and nutmeg as well. Everyone raved about it. This was the one dish many people wanted the leftovers of, and there was not that much left. It was so good, sweet but not too sweet. It was perfect. I would definitely make this again.
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! It was so good!! I brought it to our church's pot luck Christmas banquet and it got rave reviews. It was just delicious. I'm looking forward to making it again and again and again. I also enjoyed it the next day cold. Just a great recipe.
I really love this and will make this as often as I dare tempt myself with not eating the entire dish. I don't lean to overly sweet foods so I followed other reviewer's suggestions and cut the sugar to 1/2c. and butter to 1/4 c. and felt is was plenty sweet for a side dish (as written, a desert). I also went with the 3 eggs and 1/2 c. milk. I used up some stale French bread (5 cups of 1/2" cubes) and think the texture was better than had it been mushy yet it was plenty moist. I used fresh pineapple and the suggestion that 2 c. was sufficient was right on. I stuck to the pinch (1/8 tsp) of nutmeg and cinnamon and feel next time I will do a tad (1/4 tsp lol) heavier with the nutmeg. This is wonderful yet with my changes I have to go with 4 stars, but with reduced sugar / changes, I would rate this 5 stars plus. Wonderful, wonderful dish that will be at my next grill out. Thanks and I think I will go have some more.
we loved this. tasted even better than what I thought it was going to! Pleasantly surprised
This is a wonderful side when cooking a ham.
This recipe was so delicious and quite easy. My family ate it right up and are already asking when I'm going to make it again!
Very Good! Perfect paired with an Easter Ham!
This was delicious! We've had it with ham and with pork tenderloin. This recipe is a real keeper. Thank you Cheryl.
love it!!!
My sister made this for one of Christmas gatherings with the entire family... and we have a large famiy of PICKY eaters... EVERYONE loved it... it was the first thing to be completely gone :) The kids even liked it... the adults LOVED it!! We will defintely make this again and again.
I'm rating this a 5 because it was fast, easy, and delicious. I took a chance and served this at Christmas Dinner without testing it prior and I was extremely pleased with the results. Everyone loved it!
Made this for Easter to accompany ham, and everyone LOVED it! I had several requests for the recipe! I did make modifications after reading various reviews. They are as follows; I used a fresh loaf of crusty french bread from the bakery, cut the sugar amount in half, used 1 tsp. of almond extract, and decorated the top with a few cherries for apperance. I also used the optional cinnamon and nutmeg, and used butter rather than margarine. We will be making this one again for special occasions/holidays....for sure!
I took this recipe to a camping Pot-Luck as a side dish for a Ham Dinner. Because we are tent campers, we baked this dish in a Dutch Oven. The results were excellent! There were 25 other campers with us and each wanted the recipe. I'm making it again tonight to serve with a grilled ham steak.
I cooked this for our Christmas-Eve family dinner. My two pickiest eaters loved it! It went wonderfully with my spiral ham. I doubled the recipe with no adjustments needed, other than a larger pan. Thanks Cheryl!
This is a traditional favorite with the Christmas ham! Leftovers will be enjoyed for brunch as well.
It's almost dessert. It's like Pineapple bread pudding. Loved it,t hanks
I used half the butter and sugar. This is my quick fall back dish when I need something with pork/ham for dinner or to take for potluck--everyone loves it! Plus it is sooo easy and fast. I like adding vanilla and almond extracts and cherries, topping with cracker crumbs and cheeses.
I was looking for a new dish as I get soooo tired of the same ones everyone brings. This dish was a GREAT hit. Everyone loved it! As soon as we sat down..everyone was like "Who made the Pineapple Dish?" Hubby loved it too! It was VERY easy. Will make more often. Definitely try this one out!
This was so wonderful that I had to make it twice for one Thanksgiving dinner because we ate the first one right out of the oven. I had to make a second just for everyone else at dinner time.
I made this go along with baked ham. I ended up throwing the whole pan out. To my surprise after reading the reviews I thought this would be more kid friendly. They would have prefered a side of applesauce. It's always fun to try new things but this isn't something I won't be making again.
okay, i read every one of the reviews and decided to try this for our company thanksgiving pot luck. we just got through eating and i have already had to print the recipe 3 times!! i doubled it made it last night and baked it this morning and it turned out great! what a crowd pleaser thanks!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is terrific!
This is delicious! It was almost like a cobbler rather than a casserole. I got lots of compliments and gave out the recipe to people after dinner. This is an easy dish that makes the cook look like a genius!
A keeper!!! A new Easter favorite. Didn't change a thing! I tripled the recipe, had 26 people for dinner and by the time I got to eat, it was gone! Had to take a spoonful from my husband's plate! YUM!!!
I have made this for years. when going to pot luck meals, I am EXPECTED to bring this. Everyone groans about the eggs and butter, but never have leftovers.
What else can I say? I listened to other reviewers and halved the margarine (I used butter) and the sugar and it came out great. I even decorated the top with halved maraschino cherries before baking and so it looked beautiful too. I think pineapple and cherries go together well. I often wonder ...do the original submitters ever try their recipes with the reviewers changes and suggestions?...and what do they think? Good one, Cheryl, Thanks.
Excellent. Made for Family for Easter. I put it together the night before. Put in Refrigerator. Took out about 1 to 1 1/2 hours before putting in oven. I put cinnamon and Nutmeg in recipe. Def. worth making again
Reading other reviews, I doubled the amount of cinnamon & nutmeg, & used texas toast insted of regular bread. I also added 1 TBS of rum extract to the mixture. It was good.
I made it exactly as directed and both my husband and I found it wonderful. I am going to make it for our family dinner at Easter. I think it will be great with ham.
Loved this recipe. It's kind of a twist on bread pudding. Used cubed French bread and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla and some chopped pecans. Yummy!
LOVE IT!!! I made this for our office holiday luncheon and it was a BIG HIT! I tried it a second time for the family and added more cinnamon and nutmeg and I think that adds a little more to the flavor. It is sweet, so you could cut down on the sugar, but overall - it's great just as it is. Many thanks for sharing
Quite a good side dish. I liked the crispy top. One complaint: the leftovers tasted bad. My advice: eat it all fresh from the oven and don't bother keeping the leftovers.
Loved this. Only used about 1/4 cup of sugar and this was still a little too sweet for a dinner side dish. Had to bake it at the same time as the ham so I cooked it @ 325 for 90 min. It turned out great and the guests (and husband) loved it! This is a keeper.
Just made this with the marinated pork tenderloin as so many others suggested. Amazing! I used a whole loaf of French bread and baked it maybe 45-50 minutes. I had to watch it closely and covered it toward the end so the bread did not burn. Delicious!
Good! Went great with our ham dinner. I did feel that the top was really good while the bottom was a little soggy. Next time I'll make it in a 9x13 so it's thinner. Great taste though!
Great, and easy....thanks for sharing
I tried this for the first time for Easter and it was a hit. The only ratio I felt was a little off was the bread, I used a couple extra pieces. A co-worker that makes this all the time recommended letting the bread get stale before using it so I did that. She also mentioned that it turns out the same no matter what type of bread is used. I did not feel the sugar amount made it too sweet but I did make sure the pineapple was in juice, not syrup. I agree with other reviewers that if you want to taste the cinnamon and nutmeg you need A LOT more than the recipe calls for. It does go well with ham and I will make it again.
Great dessert. Added vanilla, raisins, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with brown sugar and served with cool whip and vanilla ice cream.
This was the best thing at my Christmas party. Luckily I made 2 pans of it. My mother and I tested it and stood over the stove with spoons and kept eating it. Make it in a shallow pan and it gets a crusty top, delicious warm or cold.
this was great, I did not add the nutmeg and I sprinkled brown sugar on top. My family loved it and we will make it again.
Very good. Made without the spices and used wheat bread. Good flavor and lightly sweet, but not too sweet. Was a good addition to a summer potluck/picnic, and went well with the fried chicken and brats.
My sister-in-law made this for Easter Sunday dinner and it was fantastic. Can't wait to have it again.
Interesting...It tasted pretty good, but I was confused. Was it a side or a dessert?
I made this into a heart healthy recipe by using 1/2 cup olive oil in place of butter and whole grain bread, I also cut the sugar to 2/3 cup. It was great. C.H. from Ohio
followed the recipe exactly. i cooked it until the top was slightly browned - over 60 minutes. the casserole was pretty watery (probably with the pineapple juice) at the bottom and it just didnt go over well at our house. i did cover it with foil so i dont know if that contributed to it being loose. i can see how this would be a nice side dish with ham. but for us, probably wont make it again. thanks for the try!
Several similar recipes here. I choose this one and was happy. I used Splenda and worked out well. Severed with Honey Baked Ham and Southern Green Bean recipe from this site.
My husband and I both enjoyed this casserole. (I made it to accompany the leftover AllRecipes Marinated Pork Tenderloin we had from the other day - which we also both liked). I tweaked the casserol recipe a bit based on other reviews. Used 1/4 cup butter rather than 1/2 cup margarine, used a total of 3/4 cup sugar; 1/2 of which was brown & the other 1/2 white, toasted 6 slices of pre-cut thick sliced French bread instead of 5 slices white. Used all other ingredients as measured in the original recipe. YUM!
This is always a big hit! Sometimes I add a splash of rum or chopped bacon!
This was really good and easy. Went great with ham. I used brown sugar and wheat bread which gave it a carmel flavor. Yummy
This is what I did to give it my special touch....... I doubled it for Easter dinner, which made a perfect fit for a 9x13 baking pan. I did use the cinnamon and nutmeg, and I added a teaspoon of orange extract, but vanilla or almond might be just as nice. I also used 1/2 stale white bread and 1/2 stale cinnamon raisin bread. Very well received by the guests. Fast and easy.
Great sweet dish! Next time I'll try just a little less butter.
This is good but next time I make it I will make the following changes: use 6 tbsp. butter instead of 8 because it was a bit greasy. Use 7 slices of bread instead of 5 because I would like it a bit firmer. I also added extra spice as we are lovers of spice. Other than that the recipe was very good. Even better with a little bit of canned whipping cream on top!!
This was WAY better than it sounds! I had a free loaf of bread and some fresh pineapple that I needed to use up, so this seemed like a good way to do it. I cut the sugar in half and used probably 8-9 pieces of bread. I cut my fresh pineapple in small chunks (even smaller than what comes in the can). Next time I think I will use only three eggs.
Wow...so easy and perfect for the simple pallet.. I doubled the recipe for a ham dinner AND added 2 extra slices of diced bread, 1/8 tsp. nutmeg and cinnamon..Thanks!
This is the same recipe my mom always made. She never added the spices. It is delicious, especially with ham. I will try it with the spices next time. Thanks for sharing this family favorite.
I have made this dish many times and I absolutely love it! Sometimes I add raisins or cherries and other times I'll use a sweet bread. It's great hot or cold. Thank you so much for posting this recipe!
Wow, this was the most talked about thing on the Easter menu. Great addition and will be a standard dish with ham dinner. We had it as a compliment with the ham. I did cut down on the sugar to 3/4 cup and plenty sweet. Loved it!
My family was blown away by this deceptively simple recipe. I didn't have white bread, so I used oat bread, and I also substituted butter for the margarine. Otherwise, I added all the recommended spices and didn't alter the recipe. I let the mixture sit a few minutes (during oven warm-up) so the eggs could seep into the bread before baking. I paired it with teriyaki salmon and it was fabulous. We didn't need dessert after having this with our dinner.
awesome! went excellent with my ham dinner, great compliment husband loved it. :)
I make this recipe every year for extended family during the holidays - everyone loves it, and it's the only dish that has no leftovers!
Tasty! I love this with ham, terrific recipe, this could almost be a dessert.
The best pineapple dish I have ever had!!! My kids and husband loved this recipe! I will make it again for sure!!! :)
