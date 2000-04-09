Baked Pineapple Casserole

A bread and pineapple casserole that goes great with a ham dinner.

Recipe by Cheryl

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a medium-sized casserole dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in cinnamon and nutmeg. Add bread and crushed pineapple into the mixture. Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly and lightly browned, about 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 164.9mg; sodium 162.2mg. Full Nutrition
