Baked Pineapple Casserole

After reading reviews I made adjustments, so I found it hard to give it the full 5 stars. This was a very tasty dish that went well with the pork tenderloin I prepared. I also served broccoli along with it. It was a nice presentation. Since so many commented on the sweetness, I cut the sugar in half. I used pineapple in its own juice, NOT the kind that has the sweetened syrup. It turned out fine...not sweet at all. I also cut the butter in half. Next time I would use just two tablespoons. I could still taste a bit of greasiness, although not bad. I followed the directions and used a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. If you want to taste these, you will have to use more than a pinch. We could not detect either spice in the casserole. Many reviewers said it was too eggy for them. So I used three eggs and 1/4 cup of milk. It turned out well. Cooking time was right on. I used a 2 1/2 quart casserole. It was a nice change from potatoes. Everyone who ate it, enjoyed it.

