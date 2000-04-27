Baked Beans I
You could almost say that these baked beans with a kick have been double-baked!
Crumbled up some bacon and threw all of the ingredients in my crockpot on Low heat for a few hours. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe.Read More
It was good. But nothing special. Like a reviewer said before, it just tastes like a nice can of baked beans. I'm sorry to say its not worth the time or cost of the extra ingredients. I won't be making this again.Read More
My kids absolutely loved these beans. The extra ingredients really make canned beans special.
These beans were really good. I used "Bush's Honey Baked Beans" chopped up some onion, added 3-4 TB of yellow mustard, several shakes of Frank's Red Hot, W. Sauce and threw it all in the crockpot for 4 hours. They were the best beans ever.
Like others, I added yellow mustard and a spicy BBQ sauce as well as sauteed diced onion. I also cut the sugar in half. Very good recipe.
These beans were delicious!! I used vegetarian baked beans and omitted the worcestershire sauce and it turned out wonderful. My "meat eating" husband was skeptical at first but LOVED them. This is a keeper...thanks for the recipe.
Very good! My husband, who never liked baked beans, now requests me to make these all the time! The extra ingredients really enhanced the flavor. I'll be making these from now on.
Good, however, not any better than good, name brand beans in a can.
I have made this many times already and my husband and I love it. I do cut the brown sugar in 1/2 though. It turns out great every time. And it's so easy! You just have to plan ahead for that long bake time.
This recipe was a winner at Easter supper. I did change things slightly, I did this strictly stove top. I took 3 cans of ranch style beans, then added a cup and a 1/2 of brown sugar. I did add the mustard and onion as previously mentioned. I forgot the Worcestershire but it was fine with out. Did add the beans for the last hours of simmering and it was wonderful
These aren't bad, but my grandmother always did hers with molasses and for some reason that has always made a huge difference whether you're using canned beans or you're starting from scratch.
I thought this was really good, I added 3 tablespoons of mustard and less ketchup and brown sugar. Used Bush's baked beans with onion.
I am a HUGE baked bean fan and was so happy to find a recipe other then dumping out of can and heating. I loved how these were not runny and so delicious. I will forever use this recipe!
LOVED IT! I made this for our Memorial Day picnic. I used Bush's baked beans and added twice the brown sugar. I also added about 2 tablespoons honey (molasses would also be good) as well as mustard. Instead of cooking for only an hour, I let them cook for 2 1/2. After taking out of the oven, I let them sit, covered, for another 30 mins. When dinnertime came they were perfect! All the juices that I was afraid I would have to drain cooked down as they cooled and the taste was incredible. Next time I think I'll make it in the slow cooker to save on energy, but these were, by far, the best baked beans I've ever had. Everyone loved them and I will be making these regularly from now on! Thanks so much for putting this recipe on here!
I made these beans for Fourth of July and was a hit! Everyone loved it! I will definately make it again. Just the right amount of all ingredients!
Good and easy recipe. I added another 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce, a squirt of yellow mustard, one small chopped onion and placed 3 strips of bacon across the top. Delish! I started out with a can of Bush's Original Baked Beans so you know that this was sooo tasty! I put this in the oven for about 90 minutes. Yummylicious!
Great! I made this for 4th of July. Had 16 people for dinner. Everyone keep saying the beans are great. Used Bush's Orig. baked beans. Followed recipe but added some crisp cooked bacon. Also baked in the oven at 250 for hours, made the house smell great.
My grandmother made these but added some bacon to the top before baking 1TSB mustard and 1/2 cup chopped onion. One of my favorite childhood memories is how the smell of these beans would fill the house and by dinner time we were starving. They taste like home!
I liked this recipe and thought it was good but modified it a bit. I added some cooked bacon and onions before baking in the oven. I also used a longer time in the oven (part of the time on a lower temp) because I think baked beans come out better when cooked that way. Anyway, my husband (who is not normally a big baked bean fan) really enjoyed them and so did our guests at the picnic--I will be making it again. Thanks for the recipe!
Added yellow mustard and a little bit of BBQ sauce to this. Very simple to prepare. Great with grilled burgers.
These were a huge hit! I used Bush's Boston Recipe beans, and I removed the 2 giant pork chunks that were in the can. I crumbled a slice of maple bacon into the beans instead. Everything else was done exactly per the recipe. Everyone thought they were great.
Very good and very easy!
This is the best baked bean recipe that I have ever used. Everyone that ate the beans loved them.
Huge hit!! I did add mustard, honey, crumbled bacon, and bbq sauce. We made this two weekends in a row. My family loved it!!
Excellent considering your using canned beans! What better when you want good taste and quick! I cover and only bake for about 30ish minutes, yummmmmmmm!
I really liked the basic recipe. I also added some sauteed onions,green bell peppers and some yellow mustard. They were nice and tangy! The whole family loved them!!
Very good! Much better than out of a can. My family and I thought they were very good. I will be making these again, and again. Thank you Margie, great recipe.
awesome recipe quick and simple
Very good, made to bring over a friends house, and everyone raved. They were very tasty and easy!
Just added liquid smoke to the original recipe to add a little hickory flavor. Turned out GREAT!
Absolutly delicious. I served this to a large group of adults and received raves on the great taste. Thanks Margie.
This was delicious. I halved the recipe for the brown sugar, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce for a large can of beans. I also added 2 teaspoons of honey. It was plenty sweet and rich. It all went into the crockpot for a 4th of July BBQ. We enjoyed it. Next time I will add some cooked bacon and sauteed onion. Thank you very much, Margie!
You might as well just open up a can of baked beans and heat on the stove. That's all this is, canned beans.
Delicious! I can't say enough about this wonderful dish. I always get many mnay compliments on it and never have any left overs!
Great taste I added 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce, 1 Tablespoon of yellow mustard. It turned out fantastic. I also put 3 strips of bacon on top to serve.
Great way to serve baked beans!
Just before baking I added about 6 - 8 strips of crumbled bacon
These were ok. For the time it takes to bake them, I would prefer them to have more flavor. Thanks for sharing :)
I made these for a backyard barbecue. I placed all of the ingredients in the crock pot. They did not burn because of the extra juice and were a big hit at the party.
I enhance this recipe even more by using 1/2 pound thick sliced bacon, diced into 1/2 inch strips. When the bacon is rendered, I add 1 cup of minced onion. A bit less ketchup, less brown sugar but add mustard, a bit of honey and a can of tomato juice. Also two good hits of tabasco sauce. UNREAL.
This makes a can of beans taste really good. I tripled this recipe for a potluck. It was well eaten. My only suggestion would be to drain at least one of the cans of beans since I thought they turned out a little runny. However, I am partial to thicker baked bean recipes.
I add just a dash of bottled smoke instead of the Worsestershire sauce. Otherwise I make them the same. They're yummy and oh so simple.
Good recipe when your in a bind for time. I added onion powder & some "real" bacon pieces. Turned out good. Thanks Margie.
this reciepe is thee best!!! I added some jarred jalepenoes cut up before i put in the oven to bake and came out awesome. My mother does not like spicy food but she raved about it as well as my in-laws.
This was very easy and gave the beans a little "kick"
Even though I did not personally taste this recipe (I'm Vegan) my husband and kids absolutely loved it. Very simple to prepare and filled my kitchen with a nice sweet and tangy aroma.
Very easy way to make a can of beans something wonderful. I think the sugar should be reduced to 1/4 cup and it could use a little zing
I prepared this recipe as called for and they wasn't anything left to put in the frig. Very, very good!
There's nothing wrong with doctoring up a can of baked beans. I think it makes them that much better..like semi-homemade! Good job, nice recipe.
This recipe was good but I added 1 package of chopped ham and 1 can of drained, chunked pineapple for more depth.
Excellent. I was short on time so I used the microwave rather than the oven. 20 minutes on high stirring after 10 min.
Quick, easy, and a good filler. Nothing makes this outstanding, but as a side dish it serves its purpose.
Awesome! I made these as the recipe said but will try the suggestions next time. Thanks for sharing!
I made it as is using honey baked beans. Excellent recipe--and so easy!
Sure, there are Baked Beans recipes out there that offer more complex flavors, but this one is perfect for spontaneous bbq's when I don't have to happen too many ingredients on hand and need to make do with what is in the pantry. It's still really good, quick and easy.
A good version of "dressed up" canned beans.
Morgan likes really well.
Easy-K really liked. used 1/2 lb bacon(1/4lb would be enough)-cover bottom of skillet with bacon, sprinkle with brown sugar(less than 1/2 c), when grease bubble up through, cut up & transfer to 2qt casserole dish and mix with beans, add 1-2T yellow mustard
This was very good. Will make again.
Something nice to throw at your regular routine of canned baked beans. Nothing special, but it tastes good, as I think most canned beans do. As others have mentioned, I don't think it's really worth the extra cost and time unless you only do it once in a great while.
I used vegetarian beans and cooked them in a crock pot. Easy and so good!
my husband liked this dish. i also added a bit of honey and dijon mustard.
Not as good as some of the other quick baked bean recipes. Won't be making this one again.
Excellent and low-fat to boot!
These had to be the best baked beans I have ever tried. My wife and I really enjoyed them.
Super easy recipe! I used 1/4 cup of ketchup instead of 1/2 cup and they came out just perfect. Rich and flavorful! I'll definitely be making these beans again!!
Great!! I made this for a BBQ so I added some Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ sauce to the mix. I didn't even know I liked baked beans and I had 2 helpings!
The canned baked beans are much better.
This is average, to make it scrumptious saute onions, 1 slice bacon, and sliced hotdogs together, add beans, ketchup, and brown sugar and omit the worcestershire....no need to bake just heat through...Wonderful!!
Everybody enjoy the baked beans I made which had ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar , bell peppers, onions and bacon mixed in it and laid on top of beans
Yummy!
I've always drained my cans of beans and seasoned them myself with brown sugar and ketchup. It was the addition of Worcestershire sauce from this recipe that gave them a little extra zip. I took them to a potluck and there was nothing left in the pan!
Vary good tasty
I did NOT use this recipe. This is just warming up pork n beans and adding junk to it. I want TRUE BAKED BEANS when I make baked beans.
