LOVED IT! I made this for our Memorial Day picnic. I used Bush's baked beans and added twice the brown sugar. I also added about 2 tablespoons honey (molasses would also be good) as well as mustard. Instead of cooking for only an hour, I let them cook for 2 1/2. After taking out of the oven, I let them sit, covered, for another 30 mins. When dinnertime came they were perfect! All the juices that I was afraid I would have to drain cooked down as they cooled and the taste was incredible. Next time I think I'll make it in the slow cooker to save on energy, but these were, by far, the best baked beans I've ever had. Everyone loved them and I will be making these regularly from now on! Thanks so much for putting this recipe on here!