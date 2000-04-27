Baked Beans I

You could almost say that these baked beans with a kick have been double-baked!

Recipe by Margie Kirkman

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a casserole dish, combine beans, brown sugar, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce.

  • Bake, covered, for 45 minutes or until bubbly.

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 634.7mg. Full Nutrition
