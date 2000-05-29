Candied Carrots
These candied carrots are great for the holidays. Carrots are my family's favorite vegetable.
I steamed the carrots instead of boiling them. Instead of turning the heat to low after adding the sauce ingredients, I recommend turning the heat up a bit and cooking until the sauce reduces and carmelizes...just be sure to stir it frequently to keep it from burning. This way all the good sauce stays on the carrots instead of in the pan. I also added a pinch of crushed red pepper...I like a sweet/hot combination. Really very good!Read More
It certainly doesn't get much easier than this. Tasty and simple!Read More
I steamed the carrots instead of boiling them. Instead of turning the heat to low after adding the sauce ingredients, I recommend turning the heat up a bit and cooking until the sauce reduces and carmelizes...just be sure to stir it frequently to keep it from burning. This way all the good sauce stays on the carrots instead of in the pan. I also added a pinch of crushed red pepper...I like a sweet/hot combination. Really very good!
Great recipe! I left out the pepper and added a little cinnamon instead. It was a huge hit and is sure to become a staple at the dinner table.
Made these for this years Thanksgiving dinner. Sauce was a little runny so I added a little corn starch to thicken it up and that seemed to work. I also added a few drops of honey cause it just seemed to lack a little something to me. Recipe didn't specify which type of brown sugar to use so I used dark but next time I will try light brown. Thanks for sharing.
I have been making this for a year on this website. I just now finally signed up to rate this. THIS IS THE BEST Carrot recipe EVER! I highly recommend. Shortcuts I make are using bagged cut up carrots, I microwave them, then put them in a pan with the butter and brown sugar. I do not add any of the other ingredients.. I just keep it simple and they are always eaten up! Thanks for this recipe!!
I used baby carrots for this recipe. I really liked the taste of the glaze but wish it had been a touch thicker. I guess that could be accomplished with a pinch of cornstarch.
These carrots are wonderful. I sliced carrots on the diagonal about 1/4 inch thick, plunged them in salted boiling water for about 2 minutes, drained, then tossed them in a fry pan that had the butter and sugar already melted together. I cooked another minute or two, seasoned with the salt and pepper and they were good to go with just a slight crunch to them! Fast and fabulous. My dinner guests begged for the recipe!
Love these carrots! I nuked mine in the microwave to the desired done-ness, then added the brown sugar and butter for another minute or two. Simple and yummy!
Sometimes simple is truly best. Right before serving I put them under the broiler to help caramelize the sugar. You'll have to watch them closely and give them a shake every minute or two to ensure they don't burn. Simply delicious! Thanks Denyse for the lovely recipe!
It certainly doesn't get much easier than this. Tasty and simple!
I used baby carrots and they cooked according to directions perfectly. A very good recipe and will make again.
Delicious! You may want to increase the quantity, though - 2 adults and a 2 year old finished it and wanted more.
This is a great recipe! The carrots are very easy to make, and my family gobbled them up! This is a wonderful recipe to use to get children to eat more veggies. The only thing I found wrong with this recipe is the amount of time listed to cook the carrots; mine cooked up in about 8 minutes instead of 20! Thanks for the recipe; it is delicious!
Used ingredient proportions as stated, but cooked in slow cooker. I need to cook a LOT (for a party) while I was at work. Increased recipe to 6 lbs carrots, added carrots and 1 c. water to slow cooker, and cooked for 6 hours on low. Perfection!
These carrots are delicious! I made them in strips, as the recipe calls for. I also made a batch with slices from my food processor. As suggested, I let the butter and brown sugar mixture get thick and bubbly before I added the carrots. Now I make a double batch because they go so fast! We prefer sliced carrots because they hold more of the wonderful sauce.
I came across this recipe because I was looking for a "twist" on an old classic. I have been making candied carrots similar to these for all of my 47 years as did my mother before me and my grandmother before her. These are a staple in my house at the very least on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter as they go deliciously with the Easter ham. I use either baby carrots or regular carrots sliced 1/2" to 3/4" thick. I also tend to use a lot more butter and a little more brown sugar and cook them a bit more to reduce the sauce just a tad. You can also add a little bit of cinnamon and ground cloves or try adding maple syrup instead of the brown sugar. For a lower calorie version (and since I have a daughter who is a diabetic), you can cut the butter by half and use orange juice or something similar. You can also substitute sugar free maple syrup for the brown sugar.
After reading some of the reviews and knowing I would like a thicker sauce, I cooked the carrots till just barely tender, added a little honey to the sauce and baked them in a 350 oven for about an hour (I didn't time it, just waited till it looked thick and candied) It was wonderfull
YUM!!Easy!!
Excellent! I generally make these the night before Thanksgiving to safe time, and they always are a huge hit. I also try and hit up the farmers market to add in yellow carrots for a nice color contrast :)
Tried this recipe for our family Christmas Dinner. Huge hit everyone's loved them. Very tasty!
My favorite way to fix carrots, although I do steam my carrots instead of boiling them. It DOES make a difference.
Good recipe but I like my carrots a little crisper. 20 - 30 minutes is way too long to cook them. I added a little ginger and a tablespoon of orange juice to give the dish a little more flavor. I cooked the carrots ahead of time and mixed up the glaze and thickened it with a little corn starch. Then I mixed them together and microwaved them just before dinner.
Delicious! Love these! Works best with baby carrots...
Unable to rate recipe as it is written above because I made changes based on the existing reviews. I used 1 TBSP of butter instead of 2 TBSP so that glaze would be thicker. I also cut back on the sugar (to 2 TBSP) and added 1 TBSP of honey due to comments about the sweetness of the dish and added a pinch of ginger as suggested by other reviewer. I also added about a 1/2 tsp of lemon juice. The sweetness was spot-on. Couldn't stop eating them
Great recipe! I made it the day before and cooked at 350 for 30 minutes before Thanksgiving dinner. Cooking it in the oven made the sauce thick. Wonderful!!
Denyse - your recipe was just delicious. I followed it to the letter and everyone at Sunday dinner - young and old - gobbled them up. Thanks for the recipe - it's a keeper!
Everyone LOVED! My teenage daughter and I dont like carrots and we even liked these. My 4 yr old ate these one after the other.
Yummy and easy--make it quicker by steaming the carrots (I used the steaming part of my slow cooker). Then added the other ingredients, microwaved it, then stirred.
This was easy to make, but the "sauce" was runny and didn't stick to the carrots.
Followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious!
I had previously made a candied carrots recipe that used more of a caramel sauce made of just butter and brown sugar. It was a little too sweet for my taste so I was a little leery of trying this one. However, I'm glad I did! The salt and pepper made a huge improvement and the sauce wasn't so thick and sugary. I will definitely be making this again and maybe tweak it by adding some additional spices to see what that does.
Good flavor - I was expecting more of a glaze rather than a juice, though.
I used steam in bag carrots and added some cinnamon and nutmeg. These were very good.
absolute family favorite!!
These were pretty good. They were high on flavor and a good amount of sweet. I would have liked a little more thickness to it though, but otherwise was just what I was looking for. I also used baby carrots due to lack of time and patience.
Was easy and tasty.. I steamed mine in my steamer, heated the other ingredients and tossed together
I liked these a lot when I made them; the sweetness wasn't too overpowering.
I made this for Christmas and it was perfect. The carrots where not over-cooked and they where not overly sweet. Just perfect, thanks!
Added a touch of cinnamon, gives a nice taste.
I served this at easter time to my whole family. They loved it. Thank You for a great and easy recipe.
Great carrots. It's refreshing to have another vegetable side dish in our house other than green beans or broccoli. Very easy to save and re-heat.
great healthy, quick side dish recipe. i made this for thanksgiving and we loved it. a quick tipt hough, use the bagged baby carrots, i spent a lot of time cutting up regular carrots...what a waste!! I also cooked the carrots in chicken stock for more flavor.
I loved this recipe! I did make a couple changes. I added a dash of both nutmeg and cinnamon. Also once I added the carrots back into the sauce mixture turned up the heat to reduce and thicken the sauce. Turned out fantastic!!
I substituted baby carrots instead and it came out great. I will definitely make this again, it was the perfect side dish to our holiday meal this past Christmas.
I omitted the pepper and added a little cinnamon along with a dash or two of nutmeg. I didn't put them back on the burner until sauce had gotten bubbly because then it seemed like the sauce would get too thin. I just let the butter and sugar melt down and took them right off the stove, (very low heat).
Wonderfully easy to make and incredibly tasty. Try it, you'll love it!
Had a bunch of carrots I had to cook. Had brown sugar. So I made this recipe. Yummy and it smelled good too!
I used baby carrots and low-fat margarine without any sacrifice of flavor. I've never been one to enjoy cooked carrots but this recipe changes my mind!
I've used this recipe more times than I can remember and I'm just now sitting down to rate. This is a slam dunk yummy way to cook carrots. I've NEVER been able to eat cooked carrots but with this dish I can't get enough. Excellent and so easy. 10 stars from this family!!!
These are delicious carrots! Also, a pinch or two of nutmeg makes them taste even better!
I put everything in a Ziploc steam bag and microwaved for six minutes. Easy clean-up and the carrots were perfect. I recommend using a bag of mini carrots for even easier preparation. A keeper that I will use in the future
awesome recipe. so quick and easy. my husband and son (and myself) can't get enough of them!
Easy to make, tender and tasty. A GREAT way to eat carrots. I used a 1 lb bag of baby carrots and there were none left. This recipe is a keeper!!
Absolutely delicious. I used a can of scliced carrots and was done with the whole thing in 5 min!
These are great!! I had never eaten candied carrots before; and they were so good, I almost didn't need the rest of the meal! My guests loved them, too. I was thinking of steaming the carrots next time, to keep them a bit more "crunchy". A little bit of cinnamon or nutmeg might be nice, too.
Used baby carrots because that's what I had.
Loved it with a few minor changes for my own taste: Much less brown sugar, added about 2 Tbsp to make them slightly sweet and my husband who dreaded even trying them, loved them ! Boiled baby carrots to start and after only maybe 7 minutes when they were al dente, drained them, threw them back in the same pot, added the butter and sugar and mixed them all together, simple!
Very easy and delicious! My boys ate every last bit. I ended up with quite a bit of extra sauce so next time I think I'll use half as much sugar / butter.
Good, but bland. It felt like it was missing something. Maybe next time Ill try the cinnamon and cooking it longer on high to caramelize the sugar like others have mentioned. It was very easy. Only changes I did was to use baby carrots and to double it.
I would give this a 10 but can only go 5. I love it. The only thing I changed was sliced the carrots instead of having them 2". I will definitely make these again and again. Thank you so much for the recipe.
Probably not very healthy, but so delicious. My favorite way to eat carrots now!
This makes eating carrots fun! I followed the recipe exactly and my carrots were done boiling around 20 mins.
A great side dish!
So easy. I use 1 pound baby carrots instead of chopping up regualr carrots. They work perfectly and save time. Everyone in my family loves this easy recipe.
My entire family gulped these down so fast. Next time I will double the recipe.
These were so yummy. The kids just eat them up first and wanted more. This is a keeper recipe!!
I did not add salt or pepper. These turned out very well. We will definitely be making them many times in the future.
this was my "healthy" veggie side dish at Christmas - I just steamed the carrots in a microwave baggie, for all of 7 minutes - then tossed them in the sauce. YUMMY! love it - and so simple!
These are good - will use this recipe again.
These carrots were FANTASTIC!! My whole family just loved them. I made no changes, just perfect as written. Definitely adding these to my menu rotation!
Yummy! Followed the recipe exactly and this is one way to get me to eat my vegetables.. these were delicious!
Made with zero changes to the recipe...AWESOME!!
Simple and tasty. The brown sugar really brings out the sweetness of the carrots. I added a bit more salt and pepper than the recipe called for, but I loved it. The taste was subtle enough that I could just enjoy the veggies for what they are, too!
Wonderful. Thanks for the good recipe.
My son just loves these carrots
These were super easy and super delicious! I used Splenda brown sugar, which tastes great with only half the sugar. They taste even better the next day after soaking up the butter and sugar. Wish I had doubled the recipe!
Loved this recipe! Great new way to make carrots. I too added cinnamon & nutmeg. I'll be making these regularly!
Cooked these to go along with our New Years meal. I made them just as the recipe states and they were wonderful! They will become a regular on our menu.
Very good recipe. I did leave out the pepper and added some cinnamon and nutmeg as other people had done. Will have to make again soon!
Suggestion: Omit the pepper, or use much less if you are unsure. Also the sugar sauce never thickened, it was a bit too runny.
Great. I use cinnamon also (per another review) and they're wonderful.
Excellent side dish! Great way to get healthy carrots into kids without a fuss.
Really tender and fabulous. As per another reviewer, I steamed rather than boiled the carrots, which took 7 minutes (rather than 20-30). This keeps the flavor as well as the nutrients in. Then, since we were out of brown sugar, I used 1/4 cup of maple syrup with the butter and put that on med-high heat, and cooked the mixture down until it became a syrup, surrounding the carrots (about 7 minutes). They were perfect! Tender, flavorful, and almost like dessert. A great way to eat your veggies!
These were good.
Very good. Didnt change a thing. A keeper!
I also steamed the carrots first, and this dish turned out quite good, although I found a bit too sweet for my liking. Next time I will use about 2 tbsp of brown sugar instead.
Boil in chicken broth for even MORE flavor.
Used canned carrots and came out delicious!
Excellent!
Yum! we all loved it. The little boys 8 & 1 ate them up!
These were good, and VERY easy. I used baby carrots, which saved time. I liked these, but when I brought them for Easter dinner I learned that candied carrots- no matter how good- just don't have a lot of appeal. BUT for those who do like candied carrots, this is a good, easy recipe.
Okay. They taste just as you'd expect. Baked candied carrots are much better tasting - & healthier, too.
These are great- sweet but not overpowering. I add a dash of cayenne. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were really great. I took someone else's advice and added a pinch of nutmeg, and that really did it for me. And I used olive oil instead of butter and they was still fantastic!
My wife has been making these for years but she adds a little fresh dill to it. It is really delicious that way.
Delicious! This is how I always had carrots growing up, and this is still my favorite. It's timeless!
Baby carrots cut in half lengthwise work well and shorten the cooking time s a bit.
very good, none left over
Had some friends over and this was an easy recipe that I did add some cornstarch to thicken....great!!!
I made these for dinner tonight. Outstanding. What a delicious way to fix fresh carrots. They will be a side dish for my meals often.
