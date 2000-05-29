I came across this recipe because I was looking for a "twist" on an old classic. I have been making candied carrots similar to these for all of my 47 years as did my mother before me and my grandmother before her. These are a staple in my house at the very least on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter as they go deliciously with the Easter ham. I use either baby carrots or regular carrots sliced 1/2" to 3/4" thick. I also tend to use a lot more butter and a little more brown sugar and cook them a bit more to reduce the sauce just a tad. You can also add a little bit of cinnamon and ground cloves or try adding maple syrup instead of the brown sugar. For a lower calorie version (and since I have a daughter who is a diabetic), you can cut the butter by half and use orange juice or something similar. You can also substitute sugar free maple syrup for the brown sugar.