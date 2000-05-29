Candied Carrots

These candied carrots are great for the holidays. Carrots are my family's favorite vegetable.

Recipe by Denyse

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place carrots in a pot of salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low boil and cook until tender but not mushy, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain and return carrots to the pot.

  • Place the pot with carrots over the lowest possible heat setting. Stir in brown sugar, butter, salt, and pepper. Cook until sugar is bubbly, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 123.2mg. Full Nutrition
