Dill Sauce
Looking for dill sauce for salmon, or your favorite fish or seafood? This sour cream version is a great accompaniment. You may add more lemon or mustard to suit your taste.
I also added 1 cup real mayonase and increased the dill by 1/2.Read More
I liked this sauce, but my husband and kids did not...it was a little strong, but I enjoyed it all the same...thanks..Read More
I was running low on sour cream, I used half mayonnaise. The sour cream and mayonnaise I used was reduced fat. I made no other changes. VERY good.
Great, easy recipe that worked great for our Salmon steaks!!
We thought it was great! We even used non fat sour creme and it had excellent flavor. Dill can tend to be overpowering but with the dijon mustard mixed in it gave it a little kick! We had it on chicken with asparagus and then even used it on our baked potatoes! Thanks!
Very good and very quick. I had it with my baked salmon and it tasted awesome!! Thanks, Michi in Miami =o)
Excellent. Very quick and tasty with fish and vegetables. We used low fat sour cream and I added just a touch of sugar. We served it on Mother's Day with grilled salmon, she loved it!
Looking at the recipe it seemed like it called for an overload of mustard. Sure glad I ended up using the full amount. This was delicious. If I were to change anything it would only be to season it with salt and pepper.
Fabulous, refreshing. Hot and zingy. This was so easy and wonderful on salmon.
Deliciously refreshing! I followed exact recipe. Would not change anything.
Very Good and super fast. Taste great on any kind of fish
Yummy, yummy, yummy. Love to put this in my tummy! Great with the salmon I love to cook.
Good served with salmon patties. Very easy.
great stuff for fish. let this marry in the refergerator overnight. very good!
This was very good and simple. I nice change from ordinary tartar sauce.
I did not care for this sauce. I should have read the previous reviews before trying this recipe. As many other reviewers noted, the flavors are not quite balanced. I thought the combination of sour cream and lemon made it too tart. I had to add some sugar and mayonnaise to tone down the tartness. I probably would not add so much mustard if I had to make this again.
delicious even with substituting dry dill--1/2 as much
This is a tasty, tangy dip. I enjoyed it with the salmon patties I made, but it would be good with a tray of crudites, too. I had to substitute Creole mustard, so I my dip had a bit more zip, but I still enjoyed it. I think that fresh dill is very important for this recipe, because I've made it with dried and the flavor just falls flat; it's easy to keep a patch of dill growing in your garden, on your patio, or even as a houseplant in a sunny window so you can have fresh dill whenever you want it!
This was super tart, so I added 1 tsp. of sugar and it tasted wonderful on some broiled salmon. Will make again.
Excellent - used dry dill, dried mustard and low fat sour cream. Careful when making because if you taste it when you make it, it doesn't taste like much. Once its chilled a while the flavors really come out.
Outstanding, yet very easy recipe. Added a touch more dill and a couple pinches of fine ground Chipotle pepper. Actually thinned leftovers and used for a dressing the next day. Excellent! Thanks Lisa
Delicious as dip, but I didn't care for on my Salmon. I would recommend serving it cold with veggies.
Good sauce made with ingredients I had on hand. I used much more fresh dill though, somewhere around 1/4 cup and it was great on our trout tonight. Thanks!
I did not care for this too much. I think it was the mustard flavor I didn't like. I also like my sauces on food to be warm.
Too much dijon for me, but I did like it. I just made it for my leftover salmon. Whipped it up before the reheated fish was even cold. Very yummy, but needs less mustard
Both my husband and my 14 month old loved this sauce! This went perfectly over baked salmon fillets. We wound up spooning the leftover sauce over steamed baby carrots and green beans. I took a chance with a spicy brown mustard and it was wonderful. Thank you!
This recipe is GREAT over grilled salmon! Equally good with finely chopped cucumber added. Thanks, Lisa!!
too much mustard, cut it down a little next time
This is great with grilled salmon. Definitely don't go by what it tastes like before it chills...it needs fridge time to bring out all of the flavors. I have to make this every time I make any kind of grilled or baked fish. We love it.
Delicious. I've made this with the addition of grated cucumber to give it a "crisp" texture.
I made this to serve over "Spicy Tuna Fish Cakes" from here at AllRecipes. I found the flavor to be a little too strong on the sour cream side, so I added a couple Tbs of mayonnaise and a little kosher salt. I didn't have any fresh dill, so I used dried dill and let the mixture sit in the fridge for about 45 minutes so the dill could rehydrate and the flavors could marry. I think next time I'll also add a bit of zest from the lemon in addition to the juice. I'm anxious to try this sauce on salmon!
Perfect as is wouldn't change anything!
This was so good! I always try the recipe word for word for an honest review before making adjustments, this time was no different. It doesn't need any changes. On it's own the sauce does taste strong and maybe to 'mustardy', but baked on salmon (which is how I prepared it) it was fantastic. True crowd pleaser. Very creamy and subtle. Definite keeper. I finally found the perfect dill sauce!
Excellent sauce, I loved it with Salmon.
I made this for the first time tonight to go over salmon. I feel the mustard overpowers the taste of the dill. I might make this again minus the mustard.
Whipped this up with dried dill since it was all I had. I made it to go with some basic baked Tilapia, but it's so good, my mind is spinning with all the stuff I could put it on and in.
I truly enjoyed this Sauce with my Salmon - I think it would be good with other preparations as well - Baked Potato? I had to use dried dill (less than fresh called for) and I still enjoyed. Thanks for the recipe !
Great base ingredients! I added a touch of mayo, celery salt, pepper, lime zest (and used lime instead), and some shredded cucumber. Yum!
This was really tasty. I subbed NF yogurt for 1/2 of the sour cream and whole grain mustard for dijon. It was great! I found this just before serving salmon fishcakes (Nigella Lawson) so didn't have time to let it chill as directed. After dinner, I tasted the sauce again. It was definitely better for the sitting time. I'll be sure to make it ahead next time so the flavors can meld before serving.
This was very good and so easy to make. I added a bit of salt and pepper for extra flavor. My husband loved it. We ate it with baked salmon. I'll definitely make this again.
Wonderfully Easy and delicious! I add a bit of mayo with the Sourcream. This is our new staple with grilled salmon filets!
very nice dill sauce. Because I was only making for two people I sclaed it down a bit. I also added a little mayonnaise because it seemed to be something and I also added teeny pinch of sugar. I mixed it well and let it marinate overnight. This goes well with grilled salmon or any fish dish.
This is the perfect basic dill sauce. You can take this and go anywhere with it or just KISS.
Very simple, eggless, and GREAT on grilled salmon. My little kids loved it plain! I will definately make this again and again. (I used dried ground mustard seed instead of prepared mustard.)
nice creamy sauce; used greek yogurt instead of sour cream; added a little onion powder and garlick powder as well as salt to taste. It came out great.
This is an excellent sauce for the salmon cakes from this site. We also like it on hamburgers. Thanks, Lisa!
I was fixing Salmon for dinner and my son suggested I try Dill Sauce with it, so I looked up this recipe and thought it added a nice touch and was very good for a change. I didn't have Dijon mustard so I used Deli style and didn't have fresh dill so added 3/4 tsp. dry. Will have this again. Thanks!
Easy and Fantastic!!
Wonderful sauce, made it with my crab cakes, which really made the crab pop. Thanks for the great recipe
I'm not really a big fan of dill sauce, but I was making salmon patties and found this sauce. Everyone raved over it and kept asking me what I put in it. I actually liked it myself and it went wonderfully with the salmon. Definitely a keeper!
This sauce goes very well with salmon. When it tried it by itself, it didn't taste like anything special, but it was a nice addition to my baked salmon.
I am not a big fish fan, but the rest of family is. It was a big hit with them and I even liked it. If I enjoyed it you earned all five stars. Thanks alot
Very good. Used a couple of tablespoons of Mayo mixed in.
Easy and great with most any fish.
I just started the 17 Day Diet and am going to make this tonight by substituting the sour cream with Plain Fat Free Yogurt.....hope it tastes as great as it does with the sour cream!
Perfect with the Grilled Salmon I submitted by Tina on this site- definately a keeper! Thanks!!!
I made this sauce for serving with smoked salmon. Didn't have mustard on hand so used finely chopped capers instead. This made it a bit tart so I added a little white sugar for balance. Everyone said it worked well with the salmon.
Been using this recipe for years now, and decided to write a review because my husband and I can't eat salmon without it anymore. So easy, so good. A couple times I have had to use regular mustard in place of Dijon and it still turns out great. I'm usually cooking for 2, and recipe is easily halved so that we don't have too much left over.
Loved it on the grilled salmon. I switched sour cream for plain yogurt to lower the calories. My husband didn't know the difference :-} He never does!
This is a great dip/sauce to have on hand. I eat lots of salmon and I love a good dill sauce with a baked filet. I made the recipe as written, but I think I added more dill, dijon, and green onion to help cut the sour cream taste. I love sour cream, but everyone in my family doesn't, so I tried to mask it as much as possible for their sake. I also took some to work with me to dip my Triscuits in.Would work also as a veggie dip. Thank you for sharing!
Excellent! Followed recipe exactly and served with the Garlic Salmon on this site. Was wonderful. Thanks for the delicious sauce.
Yum!
This is really good. Less fattening than ranch. I doubled the dill and used dried.
I generally don't like salmon, but a dab of this made it divine!
Served it with pork tenderloin that had been marinaded in olive oil, lite soy sauce, paprika, and chives. Divine! I think it will go great with chicken too and intend to try it soon. Don't be afraid to try this one on other meats.
Delicious sauce!
I made this for a chicken nugget dip. It was amazing!
This is pretty good. It would probably be better if I had a better-tasting Dijon. I might make this again sometime with a better Dijon; this is far, far better than tartar sauce for sure! Thanks for the recipe :)
Tasted too much like mustard. I had to add the entire container of sour cream to tone down the mustard taste. Once I got the ingredients right, I thought it was really good. The whole family still didn't like it...too mustardy.
this is the worst recipe I have made from this site.
Very good, very quick and easy, even the kids liked it! I used dried dill and added a teaspoon of sugar.
Wonderful! I didn't have lemon juice on hand,and I love lemon,so I'm sure it would be more amazing with it! I used it to top the "Easy Salmon Cakes" from this website,YUM!I also put it on top of my green beans,hehe! Thank you! I will make this a keeper,for sure!
Too mustardy, I doubled the lemon, but would prefer without mustard.
Super simple. Good with fish or chicken. If you like dill, then my guess is you will like this sauce!
Missing a little uhmp, so I added coarse salt and pepper and a dash of cumin! Delish!
Tasted like mustard. Did not like at all.
Very easy. Perfect on Smoked Salmon.
This is a great sauce! I also added mayonnaise and upped the amount of dill. When I poach the fish I also add some of the poaching liquid to the sauce to thin it out a little bit. Adds flavour, too!
I've made this several times, following the recipe exactly and it is marvelous. It also takes almost no time to make.
Used this with garlic salmon from this site and while it was too tangy for my taste, my husband could not stop raving about it the entire meal. In fact, he loved that I didn't like it bc that just meant more for him!
Very versitile.
I read the reviews and let the flavors marry for 12 hours, tasted and I thought the recipe was too tart for my taste buds. I did as one suggested & added 1 tsp sugar and that did the trick. Yummy.
Delicious! I used light sour cream and added a little salt to taste. I made this to go with salmon burgers and it was perfect! I will be using this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Loved it! This was a perfect condiment to go with our salmon patties. I've never been known to eat any fish without malt vinegar/lemon and tons of ketchup but I actually preferred this sauce to my usual favored ketchup. Thanks, this was delicious and I will be making this again.
We had this with grilled salmon and we loved it. Made it exactly as written.
It was very good. I used non fat Greek yogurt. It still needs a little more seasoning; maybe some more dill, Dijon mustard, sea salt, etc. I used it on a baked Haddock. It’s a great starter recipe that you can adjust to your taste.
I think I'd only make this again if I need some sauce for fish and the recipe's ingredients are all that I have in the house. I used reduced-fat sour cream, don't know if that had something to do with it but, as many have commented here, it's difficult to balance out the flavors. Maybe practice might make perfect but I can't be bothered--it was just too blah. Following the recipe I had to add less than a teaspoon of sugar to reduce the tartness. I used the recommended amount of dill but this didn't add enough flavor yet if I had used as much dill as I might have needed for a strong dill flavor it would have proably made the sauce green! Bottom line: edible, but definitely not memorable.
I thought this was fantastic-I think I will start cooking fish more just so I have an excuse to make this sauce. Fabulous!
What I like about this recipe is the ease and flexibility in preparation. Taking other reviewers' comments under consideration, I reduced the mustard slightly; added more dill, a teaspoon of sugar, and some ground crushed red pepper. I also refrigerated it for several hours. It made a marvelous dip for spinach-artichoke wontons or "bites." It was a hit with everyone!
Made exactly as written. Good but missing a little hint of something? I will be making this again.
I din't have fresh dill, so i used my pampered chef all purpose dill mix, and it was great! Yummy!! Used on our salmon!
Great sauce for salmon. I think it best to chill at least an hour beforehand to get the flavors to mix, especially the dill and lemon.
Nice combo of flavors! I used half sour cream, half lite mayo, added salt and pepper and a dash of cayenne. I prefer lots of lemon in everything so I increased that and used fresh dill. Served it on top of salmon patties..yum! This sauce would be great on grilled salmon or shrimp, maybe even chicken too. Will keep this one in the recipe box!
Yummy! I added a little garlic to this because I was serving it with garlic salmon. It was terrific.
I used sour cream and just a dollop of Mayo. Increased the dill & mustard. I also use this as a “base recipe” for dips by changing up the herbs. I’ve substituted dill for tarragon for chicken cordon blue sauce. Delish and so easy!
I added a little mayo and used dried dill because I didn't have fresh. This reminded me a lot of a sauce my grandma use to make for salmon when I was a kid. However, she would peel and de-seed a cucumber, chop it into small pieces and add it with the sauce. I didn't do that this time because I wanted to see how the original turned out, but I am going to add the cucumber in next time out of nostalgia.
Maybe it was because I put this on flounder instead of salmon, but I found it to be very bland. I had to add some lemon pepper and garlic to the sauce in order for it to have any flavor at all.
Made as written. Perfect and so delicious!
I needed a sauce to top my salmon this was just perfect.
