Dill Sauce

Looking for dill sauce for salmon, or your favorite fish or seafood? This sour cream version is a great accompaniment. You may add more lemon or mustard to suit your taste.

Recipe by Lisa

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 tablespoons
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together sour cream, mustard, lemon juice, and dill until well blended. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 156.1mg. Full Nutrition
