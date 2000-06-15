Dill Sauce

I think I'd only make this again if I need some sauce for fish and the recipe's ingredients are all that I have in the house. I used reduced-fat sour cream, don't know if that had something to do with it but, as many have commented here, it's difficult to balance out the flavors. Maybe practice might make perfect but I can't be bothered--it was just too blah. Following the recipe I had to add less than a teaspoon of sugar to reduce the tartness. I used the recommended amount of dill but this didn't add enough flavor yet if I had used as much dill as I might have needed for a strong dill flavor it would have proably made the sauce green! Bottom line: edible, but definitely not memorable.