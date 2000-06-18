Deep Fried Oysters

This is a very simple recipe for fried oysters. You can use the same recipe for shrimp and scallops too.

Recipe by Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, salt and black pepper. Dredge oysters in flour mixture, dip in egg and roll in bread crumbs.

  • Carefully slide oysters into hot oil. Cook five at a time until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Drain briefly on paper towels. Serve hot.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 47.9g; cholesterol 99.6mg; sodium 776mg. Full Nutrition
