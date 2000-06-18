Deep Fried Oysters

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 47.9g; cholesterol 99.6mg; sodium 776mg. Full Nutrition
The batter was just too thick for us. We prefer the cornmeal/flour mixture with no egg rather just using the juice of the oysters to make the breading stick. The key to keeping the breading from falling off is to make sure your oil is hot enough. I use an electric skillet to regulate the heat of the oil.
The batter was just too thick for us. We prefer the cornmeal/flour mixture with no egg rather just using the juice of the oysters to make the breading stick. The key to keeping the breading from falling off is to make sure your oil is hot enough. I use an electric skillet to regulate the heat of the oil.
This was great! Replaced the breadcrumbs with wheat Ritz crackers for extra crunch & added a dash of Old Bay to the flour. I don't like oysters but my husband loves them. I even ate one and enjoyed it - the breading was perfect! Will have to try to other foods!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2001
I used this recipe for shrimp. It was wonderful! It isn't often you can find a recipe that will please a family of 6, but this one did.
These were delicious! I haven't had fried oyster in about 20 years. I was young then and they kind of grossed me out. Now that I am older, and I had worked up the nerve to try them again I couldn't find a good recipe until now. Thanks so much.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2002
This recipe was very helpful. Though I used flour instead of crumbs they turned out great.
Very solid and easy recipe. Based on another reviewer, I also left out the middle egg step, and only used the brine from the oysters to connect the flour and bread crumb mixture. I almost think you could just combine everything into one and then roll in the oysters... My only suggestion is using tongs when dipping the oysters, otherwise your fingers will draw more flour/bread crumbs than the oyster itself.
this takes me back to my youth...my family would gather and we would have a meal consisting of nothing but oysters. fried were my favorite...just like these. but we also had oyster stew, oysters rockafeller, oysters broiled with bechamel sauce. It was a yearly tradition i miss.
This is the first time I have tried to do Oysters. I used cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs, and it was crispy, but detracted from the oyster taste, so will try it next time with bread crumbs. Also, I didn't use that much oil. I put about an inch in the frying pan, and that worked well. Two tips I would have for next time. Don't over handle the oysters, and when flouring and dipping in the egg and crumbs, handle quickly and don't stack them or let them sit too long. Also, I may have over cooked them. I will keep trying. My Mom used to make them, but as a kid, I didn't like them. Now, decades later, I've developed a taste for them.
These oysters were great. I didn't change a thing about the recipe. I used more breading on some oysters and less on others. I prefered the ones with less breading. My boyfriend made his own cocktail sauce to dip these in and they were fabulous with that. He just mixed ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire, and black pepper together. The fried oysters weren't as good as I've had at our local crab house, but they were still delicious.
I usually do my fried oyster's this way. I soak them for a few minute's in 2 eggs with a hint of garlic. them roll or shake them in 2 cups flr and 1 cup cup of white corn meal. Fry for 2 minutes and walla they are done the same works for scallops, now shrimp is a dif story. and very much btr. ENJOY!
Very simple and very good! I used the oysters on a Italian style bread sub roll for a PO boy sandwich and was very good. I used less flour and more bread crumbs (Italian flavored). Definitely will be doing this again.
We loved this recipe! I did add an extra tsp of old bay and some garlic powder. My order for breading was flour, egg wash (with old bay/garlic powder in the egg wash), corn meal. I then refrigerated them for an hour which is a trick i learned to keep the breading from falling off. Thanks for the recipe!
I tried this recipe out. Instead of dipping in egg I dipped mine in Frank's Red Hot to give them a little kick. They deep fried really well and looked amazing. The Red Hot gave them a small hit of spicy and the breading was extremely crunchy and flavorful.
I did just like the recipe said and the were great! I love fried oysters!****Made again and still wonderful. Just to mention I left my oysters sit at least 10-15 mins after breading just to let it set before putting in oil. I think this helps with the breading staying on so well.
Good recipe...I made a small change and used plain PANKO bread crumbs for a little more crispy texture. Works well. I used large fresh oysters from my local market. There were 12 plump oysters in the package and they fried up tasty and crisp.
I am not a cook but I love oysters! Having just moved to the beach area I purchased a peck of fresh oysters yesterday at Ocean Fresh Seafood, cooked them today, very easy recipe and um, um sooo good! Great recipe for non-cookers like me!
Great recipe. I've made these oysters 3 times now. Easy to follow instructions or you can modify fairly simply. I followed another reviewer and mixed in Panko style bread crumbs with the regular bread crumbs. This gives the oyster an extra crunch. I served both with and without using the Panko to see if people would notice and they do notice so for me it's worth adding in the Panko crumbs. Once the oysters were finished and resting, I lightly seasoned with a combination of Goya Adobo (basically salt & garlic) and Garlic Bread Spice Blend by Gourmet Collection (basically a garlic and onion mix with some crushed peppers). Those were my additions but following the recipe exactly as written will give you great results as well.
I'm a Maryland girl. We do seasoned flour, egg, and then flour again and that's it. I tried this, and I tried a flour/cornmeal combo and I have to say I still prefer the flour, egg, flour way over the addition of heavy cornmeal or bread crumbs. I had a party at my house and did the first batch per this recipe and the second my preferred way and the second batch was 100% the winner.
This was a great recipe. The oysters came out very crunchy but oh so tender inside. They were almost too dark when I pulled them out so maybe a little less than 2 minutes next time. I have a new specialty!
It wasn’t all crispy. I was making sure I didn’t overcook it. But the oil turned so brown, that I got worried if it was burnt. I tried two ways. Flour than egg wash. Than egg wash than flour. So I think the flour last made the oil brown. I will try again but in an actual fryer. Not in a pot.
Easiest recipe for fried oysters I've found, and if you skip th egg dip, they turn out perfect. First time I used the egg dip, and the batter was way too thick, like cornbread. I'd read another review that said skip the egg, and another that said just combine all the ingredients at one time. Do it that way and you'll have excellent and delicious oysters.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.