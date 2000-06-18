Deep Fried Oysters

This is the first time I have tried to do Oysters. I used cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs, and it was crispy, but detracted from the oyster taste, so will try it next time with bread crumbs. Also, I didn't use that much oil. I put about an inch in the frying pan, and that worked well. Two tips I would have for next time. Don't over handle the oysters, and when flouring and dipping in the egg and crumbs, handle quickly and don't stack them or let them sit too long. Also, I may have over cooked them. I will keep trying. My Mom used to make them, but as a kid, I didn't like them. Now, decades later, I've developed a taste for them.