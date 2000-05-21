Creamy Scallop Chowder
A wonderful soup featuring white wine, onions and tender scallops. You may use either ocean or bay scallops.
I melted the cheese right into the soup and used more milk than was called for and it was fantastic! The second time around, I threw in three cubed potatoes and a bag of frozen corn.....and it was even better! This is a fun soup to play around with ~ doubt you can ruin it.Read More
This was a wonderfully tasty chowder! I, too, added a few extra ingredients. In addition to the green onions and mushrooms, I sauteed some shallots, 1 clove minced garlic, and diced celery too. I added a bit of dill, paprika, and a couple pinches of Old Bay seasoning. Also threw in a handful of chopped, fresh parsley. I used 2% milk, a 1/2 C of half&half, and another half C of chicken broth, in addition to the white wine. (had to use some vermouth, cuz it's all I had handy). The end result was great, and warmed up our chilly Texas night! Thanks for a delicious recipe Shirley!
Thank goodness I read the reviews first and learned that you really can't go wrong with this recipe! I didn't have any milk, mushrooms or swiss cheese on hand so I used evaporated milk, creamed corn and diced potato, carrot and red pepper for colour. I used grated Fontina cheese and blended it right into the soup. I did need to add a bit of water to thin it bit. Then I threw in some fresh chives and thyme near the end. The result? A wonderful tasting and colourful chowder!
This recipe is a great starter - it's got it mostly right. Here are the changes I made - this chowder came out absolutely delicious. it tasted like lobster bisque. 1. chop up two slices of bacon and brown in the stock pot until almost crunchy; remove from pan and drain on paper towel. 2. add two tablespoons of butter to the bacon drippings, melt on low heat, add the scallops and cook on each side for 1 minute each; remove scallops and set on a plate. 3. add a little more butter, throw in the onions and cook for two minutes; add the rest of the veggies (i used potatoes, carrots, celery at this point) and cook for another maybe 4 minutes. 4. add approx. 2 cups of chicken stock and bring up to a boil; then simmer for 10 minutes. 5. after that - add 1/4 cup of flour, 2 1/2 cups of milk, pepper, some spices (i used a little thyme and oregano). 6. cook until the soup thickens - another 10 minutes or so. 7. quarter the scallops and throw back into the pot. 8. add 1/4 cup to the soup and stir in. simmer for 4 minutes and then remove from heat. i am so pleased with how this came out. i'm tempted to eat more of it but i'll hold back :)
I thought this was delicious! While I was making the soup base, I remember thinking that it already tasted like it was made for scallops before I even added them. This is so good and rich. I added some potatoes to make a main course out of it. I used frozen scallops but next time I will use fresh because my husband didn't care for the frozen. Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice! Much like others I did go off the beaten path at the mercy of my pantry. Id Est, I used portabellos, a vidalia onion, a can of skimmed evaporated milk, and most heinous --- frozen bay scallops. It still kicked butt - Of course a great salad, warm bread, and chilled Reisling not withstanding!
YUM!!!!! This tastes so good! I will definitely be making this again. I did have to make one change to the recipe, though. It didn't seem to have enough liquid to go with the scallops and mushrooms, so I ended up adding about 3/4 cup half-and-half. Turned out perfect. Thanks for this recipe!
This recipe has a wonderful flavor. I added a splash more milk and the consistency was perfect. Thank you for a delicious recipe.
We loved this flavorful, creamy soup. It's a great low fat option to chowders that use cream. I tripled the recipe, but used only 1 1/2 pounds scallops - and added an extra cup of milk - to feed 5. There wasn't a drop left!
Wonderful recipe! I needed to add more liquid and I did add more spices including a bit of cayenne. I topped this delicious soup with fried bacon pieces. Thanks Shirley!
A GREAT CHOWDER! NEEDS A LITTLE MORE LIQUID SO I ADDED MORE WINE SINCE I THINK THAT'S WHAT MAKES IT SO TASTY. DEFINITELY A KEEPER.
Very good flavor, I added shrimp as well as extra milk to thin it. Next time I would add crispy bacon bits and pre-cook the scallops in the bacon fat for even more flavor.
This was a very tasty soup! I did not have green onions, so instead I used regular onions. I did as another reviewer suggested and sautéed the scallops in the grease of the piece of bacon that I cooked before hand. I then added, in small pieces, the bacon to the soup. I only cooked the scallops for one minute on each side and then added them to the soup at the very last moment. Scallops should not be over cooked, otherswise they loose their light texture and become chewy and rubbery. I did as others and added some chives and a cup and a half of chicken stock as well as potatoes which made this soup filling enough as a main course.
Wish I'd read the reviews before I made this and added some extras. The flavor was really strong, which I guess isn't a bad thing, but not what I typically like in a chowder. Overall it was good, but I don't think I'd make it again as written.
As a baseline recipe, this is excellent. I would post a custom version...but the free membership won't allow for it....so here are my customizations: Substitute half and half for milk. I added canned baby clams and clam juice but basically followed the directions in this recipe. It came out FANTASTIC. If you are a person who doesn't like bacon in your chowder (as I am).....this will please your palate.
I didn't think this was bad. The kids on the other had didn't like it at all.
Yum! I made some small adjustments, added potatoes, shredded 1/2 carrot for color, 1 cup of wine & added shrimp in the last few minutes.
This was great but since I deviated from the basic recipe so much I'm not sure it's fair to rate it. I followed a couple tips and then added my own. This is what I did and it was a wonderful chowder. I doubled the rouxe. For the liquids I used 1 1/2 c milk, 1 -- 8oz bottle of clam juice, 1/2 c white wine,1 1/2 c chicken broth; 1/4 c chopped onion (I didn't have green onions); 2 tsp Old Bay seasonings; 1/2 of a small can of good corn (drained), 2 potatoes - diced; 1/4 lb. shrimp; and a little squeeze of some fresh lemon (I'll guess 1 tsp.) I did use 1 pound of frozen bay scallops, a couple twists of sea salt from the grinder, and 1/2 c swiss melted into the pot. This ended up like a cream soup consistency, a little thinner than what I think of a chowder and awesome. Enough for four people as the main dish which is what I was looking for and why I doubled up basically. I just added the chicken stock in 1/2 cup amounts till I liked the consistency. Simmered it a couple hours and yumm-o!! Sweet, tender scallops. Very, very good basic recipe, thanks so much for it. It's a keeper and a favorite. Very easy and a good company soup.
Amazing and easy. I doubled the milk and flour to make it more of a soup than a sauce. I was surprised how much flavor could come from so few ingredients.
Great recipe. I was worried that the scallops wouldn't get cooked through, so cut the large sea scallops in thirds or quarters to ensure they were cooked through. Also added a splash of cooking sherry. My husband & I are eating low carb, and found this to be a delicious dinner on it's own (I used 1 1/2 lb scallops & 8 oz mushroom, increasing the liquids a bit accordingly). Will definitely make again! Thanks!
Great easy recipe. My wife loved it! Have made the recipe twice now. Didn't have any regular white wine, so used white cooking wine. 1/2 a cup was a bit overpowering, so made it with 1/4 cup the next time and I thought it turned out better. I'm sure this was because I was using the cooking wine though. Great recipe though!
This was a wonderful chowder, very tasty and easy!!! Like other reviewers I added a few things - extra mushrooms, more flour, celery, corn and minced garlic - but that was for my personal taste, the basics of this one can't be beat! I did think it needed a bit more liquid, so added some heavy cream I had in the fridge- creamy heaven... thanks so much for this wonderful recipe, this is one for the favorites file!
This was a good recipe--I actually served on top of linguine noodles (leftover from the night before)--and it tasted great!
This recipe was simple and easy to make. I modified the recipe and added carrots instead of mushrooms. I think i will add potatoes next time as well. I also added some garlic powder
This is a great starter....I added a potato, celery, fresh garlic and doubled the liquid, mushrooms and the cheese. I also added chicken stock. The whole family loved it which says alot because my kids dont like fish....only wish I had some leftover for lunch!
Everyone loved it! The scallops are more tender than clams and make a far better "clam chowder."
I was going to GIVE UP on ever cooking with scallops again! everything I tried had been a complete flop! but this renewed my faith in scallops, I used bay scallops and I ate the whole dish myself, even though I had promised my husband he could take some to work with him! I couldn't help myself. :)
This was a great recipe. I tried the basic recipe which was very good. But, I felt for our tastes it needed to be "Souped" up a little. I used Bay Scallops. I added a little more mushrooms. While the mushrooms and onion were cooking, I added 3 minced garlic toes. I doubled the amount of flour. Then, added double the amount of milk. I substituted chicken broth for the wine. I added dill weed and Lemon Pepper Old Bay Seasoning. When everything was thouroughly heated, I melted the Swiss cheese right into the chowder. It was outstanding. I'm planning on serving it again next week.
I was a tad skeptical about a wine and milk combo for a chowder or stew, but was pleasantly surprised. Very good tasting, creamy, both hubby and I enjoyed it!!! Did add a tad more liquid though, using broth. I think also this base would lend it self well to a seafood stew easily, with a combo of fish, clam or even potato and corn. Enjoy.
this chowder is great, and very easy to customize, personally i dont use a whole pound of scallops, i use about a half pound and mix in some artichoke heart and a little crawfish meat.. its great.. however the best way to change this recipe's taste is to change the cheese that you use.. i have yet to even use swiss cheese, i use gouda mostly.. its fantastic.. i heartily recommend this recipe, its quick, easy, and fun to play with!
Excellant! Several points as others had noted. Had to add extra liquid as 1 1/2 cups liquid to 2 Tbsp flour came out like paste. So kept adding a combination of wine and milk. I was preparing this as the main part of the meal so it was sort of skimpy for four servings. I too added a potato and a bit of corn. Next time will add another potato and try to judge the liquid for four main portions, as to me, I believe a chowder is the main part of a meal. Trust me, there will definitely be a lot of next times! Wonderful Shrley, thank you!
I agree with other reviews...it is hard to mess this one up and is lots of fun to play with. I doubled the milk, white wine, butter, and mushrooms. Then, I added about 2 TBL of minced garlic, 3 large or six small potatoes, and 3 carrots. To turn it into more of a seafood chowder I also added 3 cans of chopped clams along with the juice. Soooooo good!!!!
So good. Easy. YUM!
I didn't like the way the rue started. So I used another recipe that helped me with it and added the things that I had on hand. All in all it was good, only wished I had mushrooms and the instructions were better off.
This was really nice and flavorful. We really enjoyed it. It was really chilly over here so it went really good. I served it with a crisp salad and crusty warm sesame encrusted bread and butter. They reason I gave it 4 stars is because I had to make a few changes. If I would have follow the recipe it would have been way too salty and probably also too thick like others said. I put only half teaspoon of salt and it was plenty!! A little more and it would have been ruined. I would encourage others to use only half teaspoon of salt and go from there; add more if needed. I only use one TBL of flour, but ended up adding a tad more to compensate for the water I added to the chowder in order to cook the small cubed potatoes I throw in. I added the potatoes about 10-15 minutes before adding the scallops in lieu of the mushrooms and to make it more hearty. I also added 2 small cloves of garlic for flavor and a little bit more wine. The scallops were big so I cut them in bite size pieces. Instead of a whole cup of milk, I used half cup of heavy whipping cream and half of 2% milk. If one follows the recipe and add two TBLS of flour it might be too thick/rich, but hey! just add more liquid like water, broth or milk! My boyfriend said that the only bad thing about this chowder was that I didn't make enough! :), Thanks for the recipe!
This was a pretty good chowder - nice and thick and creamy. I added a potato and carrot to make up for the fact that I didn't have quite enough scallops. I tasted it before serving and found it was a little bland so I added some thyme and then mixed in the swiss until it melted. It didn't make very much so I would double the recipe if you want to have leftovers.
This recipe needs a lot more liquid. I added a can of broth which really helped. Wonderful flavor.
Great easy soup, I cut back on the salt, used just 1 Tbs of butter, chopped sweet onion and added 1 can of minced clams with the juice and found that the consistency was perfect, no need to add extra milk as others did. I used frozen bay scallops which I did not thaw before adding (maybe another reason it was not too thick) and added a half cup of frozen corn and a few dashed of old bay too.
Delicious! Added carrots, potatoes, more flour. Would add corn. Used vegetable broth instead of white wine = no extra salt added. No parsley. Is also good with a little bit of chili powder sprinkled on it.
I didn't have green onion or swiss cheese and this still turned out great. I only used 1/2 t of salt because it just seemed like it would be too much and it 1/2 was just right. I was going to add another type of cheese to replace the swiss but it really didn't need it. I think I will try to add corn and fake bacon next time.
Great recipe. I put in 1 can of creamed corn as well as some frozen extra sweet corn for a scallop/corn chowder. Excellent!
I enjoyed this soup, but found it a little bland and probably won't make it again. Too many other great ones around!
Very good, but very heavy and rich.
This was really good, the only change I made was that I added a bag of frozen corn to it and that was really good the the scallops. Freezes well too.
Really tasty soup but also very thick (why I only gave it 4 stars). I suggest cutting the flour down a bit and adding extra milk. Very good flavor though!
This is one of our new favorite Song! My teenager and 2nd grader both love it! I like to add prosciutto or bacon in the beginning and some fresh parm. Delicious!
This chowder came out great! I doubled the milk because I wanted more liquid and I also mixed in mozzarella cheese instead of swiss. I also served it over a scoop of white rice. I will definitely make this again maybe I will add clams next time.
This was a good and welcome dish at the house. We added shrimp because we had a few leftover. I spiced mine up to more my liking. I think some crisp smokey bacon would be a good added ingredient. Overall quite delicious and simple to make. We will make it again...thanks
a great substitute for clam chowder!
Something was off-tasting to me, but family gobbled up...
A very tasty & flavorful soup. I doubled the recipe and made a few minor changes to suit my family's tastes. I used 1 medium onion, minced, in place of the green onion because that is what I had on hand. I added 2 diced white potatoes and about 1 & 1/2 cups of diced carrots. I used 1 tablespoon dried parsley per double and added it right to the soup to simmer. I added 2 cups of chicken broth as I felt it needed more liquid. I kept the salt and wine the same as a single recipe (so technically half)...we prefer a milder soup. I omitted the cheese. I used frozen bay scallops, thawed & rinsed. I will make this again!
Much like the others I changed it up a bit. I added 2 cans of whole baby clams, well drained and rinsed very well, one pint of heavy cream, and nearly triple the flour to make sure it was nice and thick. When doing the flour, add it a little bit at a time and make sure you get ALL the lumps out.
Not a fan. I won't blame it entirely on the recipe. I used Monterey Jack in place of the Swiss. If I were to make this again I would cook the potatoes first and then add, then I wouldn't have the scalding issue. I added corn also. My husband didn't mind the recipe, but I might have ruined it with the Monterey Jack.
my family loves this chowder! It has become a family favorite. I've shared the recipe and some people find it a little too rich. but not us!
Made as written and the only change that was needed was to add more liquid and I chose to thin it with more wine. This was super simple to make yet it had such an elegant taste and appearance. If you like scallops, this is a 5 star all the way!
Super easy to make and really quick! I cut the portions back to two, half of the recipe, and made no other changes. The broth was the perfect consistency for me. In the future I will roughly chop the mushrooms, other than that I thought that this was great!
Loved this soup! It was a very elegant and a refreshing change from our standard salad choices.My Boyfriend raved that it was even better the next day!
Great recipe and very delicious. The addition of wine really added to the flavor. The only sadness of this was how quickly it got eaten!
This came out very good. I read a lot of the reviews and combined some of the changes from other readers....particularly cooking the scallops in bacon grease a bit first and adding some additional veggies. I added celery, a diced potato, frozen corn, and since I was out of green onions, I used the white and light green parts of a leek. I also added a can of chopped clams in juice at the end. It was great.
i added potatoes, celery, and vidalia onion. added a little extra white pepper, and also some black pepper and thyme. i used twice the amount of flour and milk since i didnt feel like it would make enough chowder for all the veggies and scallops. i also added a pound of fresh clams. it tasted a little too much like wine at first, but after cooking it for a bit was better. should make really good leftovers!
This recipe was flavorless, and bland. It may be because I don't like scallops. I'm used to a more vibrant flavor.
This is very good. Although 3-4 chopped scallions is enough. You don't need a whole bunch like the recipe calls for. I omitted the Swiss cheese and just used black pepper instead of white. I would probably make this again.
This is a good base but it is definitely not thick enough to be called a chowder. I've modified it and my husband loves it. I added clams in addition to the scallops, I also use heavy cream alongside the milk to give it a creamier texture. I also used flour generously to thicken it, making sure to cook it down so that it didn't turn into a paste. With a little modification, this can turn into a fantastic dish that is perfect for the entire family.
The recipe is rich and creamy, and the scallops in the chowder is good. What can I say it the best chowder I ever had.
This chowder was so terrific I'm already planning on when I can make it again!! It's creamy even with the reduced fat milk I used and was really easy to put together. A real keeper!!!
Delicious recipe, but I did have to add additional liquid to give it a more appealing consistency. Instead of just adding more milk though, I punched it up with low sodium chicken broth (about 1 cup) and some additional wine. Also, I didn't have green onions on hand so I used 1/2 of a white onion, very finely minced and sauteed in the butter. The results were a hearty thick soup that wasn't as rich as it would have been with just milk. I think the addition of the chicken broth enhanced the flavor of the soup and gave it a texture that wasn't too rich, but rich enough to be fabulous. I left out the cheese completely. The flavor of the soup by itself was so wonderful that I didn't want to alter it by adding cheese. The whole family approved :)
Easy to make and delicious recipe. I never follow a recipe exactly as written so added more ingredients which were sauteed with the mushrooms and some chopped onion: stalk of diced celery, one half diced red pepper, and a clove of crushed garlic. As others suggested, increased the amount of milk and wine. Added frozen corn kernels to the soup and a little cayenne pepper. I added the cheese into the soup while cooking but made the mistake of adding too much. A small amount of cheese was okay as it mixed in well with the milk and wine. After adding more, it settled to the bottom of the pan. Next time, I would add some cheese to the soup while cooking then add more on top of the soup upon serving. Made the base in the late afternoon but didn't add the scallops until reheating the chowder for supper. That worked out well. I'll make this again and maybe add some fresh, chopped raw clams with their strained juices.
Great chowder, made it with less scallops than called for and it was still great. Recipe said 4 servings but it made only 2 meal size portions. Would definitely add it to favorites.
I found this recipe to have potential. Next time I will omit the salt altogether, because I found that to be too heavy. I also found it took longer to cook than predicted, however, I did increase the servings to six. I will definitely make this chowder again.
This was surprisingly easy to make, yet it looks like a fancy meal. I served mine over linguine and it was a great main dish. I might cut down on the salt the next time though.
Loved this, my husband raved about it. I was short on the scallops so added some jumbo shrimps as well, which was perfect. I stuck to the recipe and the proportions were perfect. Judging by how popular it was, I might double the recipe next time. I also added some bacon bits, which was a nice touch. The Swiss cheese topped it beautifully and brought out the wonderful flavour of the chowder. This is a keeper.
This has a wonderful balance of flavors. I added bacon to the onions and used cheddar cheese for teh garnish and it was great!
Not having the ingredients this recipe calls for I made a few changes and it came out fantastic! Good the first day and outstanding the second day. I added one whole large potato cubed One large onion diced up small Two bacon strips cut up small. One cup of frozen peas and carrots combination! I cooked up the bacon in the pot along with the onions and potato. Do not pour out the bacon grease! Bacon does not have to be crispy but I suppose it would be up to the chef! I added the flour as called for in the original recipe I then added a 1/2 cup of dry sherry and quadrupled the milk to 4 cups. I next poured in 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and two slices of american cheese right into the pot. I will try Cheddar next time. Everything else followed along the lines of the original recipe. I think the original recipe does not provide enough milk! I will make this again and again it was delicious!
Very rich. This would make a good start to a special meal. I used crab meat since I didn't have scallops & used portabello mushrooms.
Tasty and easy recipe. The only additions I made was the addition of about 1/4 teaspoon of chili flakes. (I tend to spice up most dishes I make.)
Very tasty. Would have preferred to use about ½ the salt.
Very good over pasta. Needed a little more salt.
Added clams and diced potatoes. Very good!
I rarely leave reviews, but oh my, this is one fantastic chowder recipe. Made it exactly as written the first time, and it was delicious. Second time I added, as per other's suggestions, corn, dill and some other stuff. You really can't go wrong with this recipe, so add whatever you have on hand. Will definitely keep this one around!
