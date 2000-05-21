Creamy Scallop Chowder

4.5
89 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 24
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A wonderful soup featuring white wine, onions and tender scallops. You may use either ocean or bay scallops.

Recipe by Shirley

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash and drain scallops. If scallops are large, cut in half. In a small stock pot, melt butter over medium-low heat. Saute onions and mushrooms until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in flour. Pour in milk and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Add wine, scallops, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat until thickened. Serve topped with Swiss cheese and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 79.5mg; sodium 920.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022