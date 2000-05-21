Creamy Scallop Chowder

This was really nice and flavorful. We really enjoyed it. It was really chilly over here so it went really good. I served it with a crisp salad and crusty warm sesame encrusted bread and butter. They reason I gave it 4 stars is because I had to make a few changes. If I would have follow the recipe it would have been way too salty and probably also too thick like others said. I put only half teaspoon of salt and it was plenty!! A little more and it would have been ruined. I would encourage others to use only half teaspoon of salt and go from there; add more if needed. I only use one TBL of flour, but ended up adding a tad more to compensate for the water I added to the chowder in order to cook the small cubed potatoes I throw in. I added the potatoes about 10-15 minutes before adding the scallops in lieu of the mushrooms and to make it more hearty. I also added 2 small cloves of garlic for flavor and a little bit more wine. The scallops were big so I cut them in bite size pieces. Instead of a whole cup of milk, I used half cup of heavy whipping cream and half of 2% milk. If one follows the recipe and add two TBLS of flour it might be too thick/rich, but hey! just add more liquid like water, broth or milk! My boyfriend said that the only bad thing about this chowder was that I didn't make enough! :), Thanks for the recipe!