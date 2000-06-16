Baked Scallops

Delicious baked scallops with butter and garlic. Bay scallops are the little ones and they tend to be sweeter tasting than sea scallops.

Recipe by John Bragg

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Pour melted butter into a 2-quart oval casserole dish; add scallops and spread to form an even layer.

  • Mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, minced garlic, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and parsley together in a small bowl: sprinkle over the scallops.

  • Bake scallops in the preheated oven until firm, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 19g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 564.5mg. Full Nutrition
