I honestly had to chuckle at the many bad reviews this recipe got because it allegedly had "too much breadcrumbs." I can understand that it may contain more garlic than some people would like. However, at least here in New England, this type of dish is referred to as "baked scallop casserole." It's supposed to be bready. I'm not sure if it's just a regional recipe, but I've always had baked scallops prepared this way. Maybe people were just thrown off by the recipe's title. (PS I noticed that one reviewer said her breadcrumbs came out soggy. I have no idea on earth what she did, but I didn't get that result by far.) I worked in a restaurant for many years and believe that this recipe was very, very good. I already have plans to make this dish again -- SOON!