Baked Scallops
Delicious baked scallops with butter and garlic. Bay scallops are the little ones and they tend to be sweeter tasting than sea scallops.
Delicious baked scallops with butter and garlic. Bay scallops are the little ones and they tend to be sweeter tasting than sea scallops.
Much praise! After reading the reviews, I was nervous that I might mess this recipe up some how but even I got it right! I nixed the garlic powder and onion powder and used panko for the breadcrumbs. And even though some reviewers mentioned that their dish turned out soggy, I added extra butter anyway. Of course, the one day that I needed fresh scallops, our seafood market here at the beach was out! But frozen worked out just fine. Just let the bag thaw out in a bowl of cold water for about 30 minutes and then dry them between paper towels. The scallops turned out amazing. I am still getting compliments from my house! Thanks!Read More
This is delicious. Unfortunately my husband didn't like this. Not because of the recipe but he doesn't like scallops. I thought this dish was as good as any restaurant. I used low fat marg. and left out the parsely and parmesan as I didn't have them.Read More
Much praise! After reading the reviews, I was nervous that I might mess this recipe up some how but even I got it right! I nixed the garlic powder and onion powder and used panko for the breadcrumbs. And even though some reviewers mentioned that their dish turned out soggy, I added extra butter anyway. Of course, the one day that I needed fresh scallops, our seafood market here at the beach was out! But frozen worked out just fine. Just let the bag thaw out in a bowl of cold water for about 30 minutes and then dry them between paper towels. The scallops turned out amazing. I am still getting compliments from my house! Thanks!
These were delicious. I made sure they were very dry after I rinsed them. I combined the bread crumbs and fresh grated parmesan cheese, used old bay seasoning in place of the spices. I dipped them quickly in the butter then dredged them in the bread crumb mixture. The only thing I will try differently the next time is broilng them the last few minutes to make the topping a little crunchier. I served this with Daddy's fried corn as another reviewer had suggested. Great dinner. Too bad I didn't have anyone to share it with! (b/f doesn't like scallops so I made it for myself when he was out of town).
This is one of the best scallop recipes we've tried. We used a parmesan that wasn't as plain as usual and it added a little more flavor to the baked on crust. Also, if you don't let the scallops touch the sides of the baking dish, they tend not to get "chewy". If you're heating this up the next day be sure to put it back in the oven and not the microwave. This is a keeper!
I made this for an appetizer. I used el-cheapo "scallop Medallions" which comes frozen from Sam's Club. They resemble the larger Sea Scallops and obviously are not the same quality as true fresh Sea scallops, however, with this recipe, they tasted like the real thing. To get a more consistent looking scallop, instead of sprinkling the mixture over them, I recommend you first "roll" them in the melted butter and then "roll" them in the mixture in a separate bowl. Then place them in the dish for baking.
*****DELICIOUS***** I have made this recipe many times and it's always delicious! I usually add 1 to 1 1/2 pounds of medium to large shrimp along with the scallops and then double the bread crumb mixture. Leftovers are great too! If there are any! Thanks!
This was great, it reminded me of an Italian dish I used to eat back in Rhode Island. I would only suggest sauting the garlic with the butter rather than adding to the breadcrumbs (it clumps up). Thanks for the great recipe.
AWESOME! I made this EXACTLY as the recipe suggests, it definitely WAS NOT soggy, it was DELICIOUS! I melted my butter in the casserole dish in the oven, with the garlic in at the same time-this took about 3 minutes. I then took the pan out of the oven, and followed the recipe. Outstanding flavour, and only took about 7 minutes to throw together! With a bit of rice and salad, this is a real winner.
I added the crushed garlic with the butter and put it in the oven for a couple minutes before adding the scallops and crumb topping. Delicious. I'll be making these again soon.
I halfed the recipe and added a tsp of crushed red pepper with the bread crumbs (Me and my hubby love spicy food!). It turns out SO good! My hubby loves it! Thanks!
I used baby bay scallops, and our family likes the taste, and the crunchy topping is great. However, we agree that as a main course, it was just a little too much. If we make this again, it will be as an appetizer or a side dish.
Great and easy recipe! I melted the butter in a glass dish in the oven as it preheated and also added the fresh minced garlic to the butter as well. After the butter was melted, I put the scallops in the dish and rolled them around before adding to a ziploc bag that had the breadcrumb/parmesan mixture in it. This worked out perfectly to evenly cover the scallops and save time too! I followed the recipe exactly except for baking for fifteen minutes then broiling for two more to make sure the top was crispy! This smelled Sooo good while baking and tasted great too! The squeeze of lemon juice on each serving was a perfect way to enhance these scallops. I can't wait to make them again. Thanks so much! Next time, I might add some Old Bay in place of the paprika as another reviewer suggested. I'm sure it will be a great variation too!
Simple and quick, two of my favorite things in a weeknight recipe! I made my own bread crumbs (two pieces of eight grain bread, processed until finely crumbled, then toasted in a 400 degree oven for 5 minutes). I used garlic powder in the crumbs, not on the scallops. I also squeezed the juice of one lemon over the scallops before I added the toasted bread crumbs over the top. (The lemon really freshens the flavor.) Baked at 400 for 15 minutes. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of your scallops. **My trick - when you press on a cooked scallop, it should "give" the same way the pad of your thumb does when pressed. Perfect doneness, every time!
This was such a great and easy way to make scallops! I kept all of the spices the same - the only thing I changed was the technique. First I put all the spices, breadcrumbs, and the garlic in a ziplock bag. Then I put the melted butter and the scallops in a bowl and swished them around. Then I used a slotted spoon to fish out the scallops and added them to the ziplock bag of spices and shook the bag until the scallops were coated. Meanwhile I poured the remaining butter into a casserole dish and then put the breaded scallops on top. I baked them at 400 for 15 minutes and then broiled them for 5. I served the scallops over angel hair.
This was delicious and easy. I changed it around a bit. I substituted bread crumbs mixture for premade Panko parmesan herb bread crumbs..found in baking aisle of Kroger. Dipped scallops in butter and dragged them in crumb mixture. Last 2 minutes of baking broiled them to get them more brown and crispier. Served on top of vermicelli. Made a sauce on the stove top with 1 cup of orange juice, 1T of dijon and 1t basil...poured over scallops and vermicelli...was delicious!
I honestly had to chuckle at the many bad reviews this recipe got because it allegedly had "too much breadcrumbs." I can understand that it may contain more garlic than some people would like. However, at least here in New England, this type of dish is referred to as "baked scallop casserole." It's supposed to be bready. I'm not sure if it's just a regional recipe, but I've always had baked scallops prepared this way. Maybe people were just thrown off by the recipe's title. (PS I noticed that one reviewer said her breadcrumbs came out soggy. I have no idea on earth what she did, but I didn't get that result by far.) I worked in a restaurant for many years and believe that this recipe was very, very good. I already have plans to make this dish again -- SOON!
This was wonderful. I added shrimp to the recipe and put it on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper so it wouldn't stick. Wonderful flavor. So we had a fisheman's plate with scallops and shrimp. If you make it as it is then you can't go wrong this recipe.
These were wonderful - after a little modification. I coated the scallops in the melted butter and placed them in the dish. I used panko bread crumbs and fresh parsley and, what I think is important, moistened the mixture with additional melted butter rather than using the crumbs dry. I also left out the Parmesan cheese because for my tastes it didn't belong there. The 20 minute baking time was perfectly accurate. Delicious, but I don't think I would have cared for these so much had I prepared them exactly as the recipe directed.
Company Worthy! I dipped the sea scallops in melted butter, then rolled in the breadcrumb mixture. I ran them under the broiler at the end to solve the "mushy breadcrumbs" some reviewers wrote about. Served over a bed of fresh baby spinach leafs, grape tomatoes, small marinated mozzarella balls, and a homemade balsamic vinaigrette drizzed over all.
Absolutely superb! Unlike the broiled scallop recipe, this one is not so dependant on the quality of scallops. I used the cheap-o frozen ones from Sam's and they still turned out GREAT! I used crushed stove top stuffing mix instead of bread crumbs for additional texture; and squeezed fresh lemon over it after baking. GREAT recipe.
This is delicious. Unfortunately my husband didn't like this. Not because of the recipe but he doesn't like scallops. I thought this dish was as good as any restaurant. I used low fat marg. and left out the parsely and parmesan as I didn't have them.
Delicious recipe for scallops! I used large scallops that I purchased at Costco - about 12 - and I dipped each in butter then rolled in the breadcrumbs and placed in baking dish. It was absolutely yummy! I also tried this on catfish and that was just as good. Put catfish fillets in lightly greased baking dish, drizzle butter on top and pour bread crumbs on top - both my hubby and his mom thought is was delicious. Two new seafood recipes for me!!!! Thanks!
I had to search for this recipe, and it was exactly what I had in my head. It was really good, but I thought it was too much breading. More important is that I had the most gorgeous bay scallops, and their delicate taste was somewhat overpowered by the seasoning in the Italian breadcrumbs. Next time I would make my own with subtle spices and use less. I have not tasted such sweetness since my Long Island childhood.
We tried this recipe and it was great!! I made it with two sides. One being red potatoes drizzled with olive oil and garnished with cilantro and chopped Garlic. I also included sauteed mushrooms which were dressed in olive oil and a little bit of seasoning salt. Will defintely try again. Loved it!!
This was delicious! Instead of adding the garlic powder, I sauteed fresh garlic in the butter and added dill weed and lemon juice. The results were fantastic. My kids don't eat seafood, so that's why I gave it a poor kid friendly rating. This is the first time I made scallops, and I really appreciated how easy and time-saving this was to make! Thank you John!
My husband brought home a bag of frozen bay scallops, and I had no idea what to do with them. I am not a seafood eater and therefore had no idea how to cook them. This recipe was easy, fast, and delicious. I even ate a serving of them. They were quite tasty. (I just can't get past the thought of eating a shellfish, but my hubby devoured them.) The natural liquid from the scallops blends with the butter and topping to make sort of a bubbly creamy sauce. I didn't have onion powder, so I increased the garlic powder by half. I used California-style garlic powder with the parsley already in it, since I didn't have parsley either. Definitely toss the garlic with the butter and scallops. The warm butter brings out the garlic flavor, and the garlic sort of infuses the butter. No reason not to give this dish five stars. Will make again for a dinner party as an appetizer.
This had a good flavor, but I did not like how the bread crumbs stayed dry on top of the dish - next time I would coat each scallop in butter and breadcrumbs before placing in dish. I used the big frozen scallops from Costco and had to cook about 10 minutes longer.
We eat scallops often and I have cooked them many ways, but this way has to be the best yet! This recipe is very easy to make and very delicious. Thank you! Maguy
Would definately make again but with a few changes. I cut down the bread crumbs by half and still had alot left over. Unless you like a super thick coating of bread crumbs, it's just way too much. I would also cut down on the amount of butter by at least half. The scallops were "swimming" in it. Too much unnecessary fat! Overall, this was a very elegant and rich dish when you really want something special.
The only change I made to this recipe is I baked them about 7 minutes longer and did not experience soggy bottoms as other reviewers stated. I can't wait to try this recipe on company! Thank you for sharing!
This is a great recipe, so easy to put together. The only thing I changed was to use plain bread crumbs and to add 3 strips of bacon, well cooked and crumbled into the topping. We loved the results! Thanks.
I prefer the large sea scallops and cooked them for 30 minutes. This is the best baked scallop dish I've ever had aside from "Pesto/Wine sauted Scallops". This is easy and every bit as good as any gourmet restaurant!! Thanks
Yum. Very tasty, my hubby even ate them (kids are out for the night). I'm out of paprika so I used Old Bay seasoning as another reviewer suggested. Terrific, thanks John!
I have used this recipe for over a year now, and everytime I make this whether it just be for myself or a guest, it just gets better and better. I absolutely will NOT try another scallop recipe since finding out about this one. Thank you for sharing !!!!
So I am still the world's worst cook....but this made me look pretty darn good. I didn't use garlic - instead I used garlic salt. I also added crab and cooked it a little longer (about 30 minutes) to get a nice baked cheesey kind of taste. Wonderful!!!!
This was great. Very good flavor. We used the large scallops cause that is what we had and it still came out great. Just remember to cook slightly longer if using the bigger scallops. It was great with lemon squeezed on top.
EXCELLENT!! This was a hit with the hubby. It was so easy to make and even better to eat. First time I fixed it I scaled it down to serve 2 people, but it was so good the next time I had to leave it at 4 just so we could have more the next day! I have been adding some salad shrimp to the recipe also ever since. That just made it all the more delicious and stretches it much further. I will be making it for a dinner party next week and can't wait to hear the raves. I am going to go ahead and make copies of the recipe before hand, because I know I everyone will want it!!! Keep up the good work John!
This wasn't bad, but I had higher expectations based on the reviews. I made the recipe as shown, but it seemed to have WAY too much breading (even after tossing to coat all sides with the butter), so I only used about 75% of the bread crumb mixture. After 20 minutes, the scallops were perfectly done, but the breading was still soggy. Maybe it's my oven. I will try again, but either in the broiler or with a higher temperature setting, and definitely less breading.
Excellent! I did make a few adjustments to suit my fams taste. Added 1 teaspoon of garlic salt to melted butter plus 1 tablespoon Sauterne wine and 1/4 cup shallots(use 'em or loose 'em thing). Decreased onion and garlic powders to 1/2 teaspoon, omitted garlic cloves, used Panko bread crumbs with Parmesan/Ramano. The first time I made scallops, the kid didn't like them at all, this time he ate all of his and some of mine! Thanks so much for sharing your talent!
I think this recipe is one of those you can make many adjustments to and it will still taste good. I used sea scallops and it worked out fine. I chopped fresh basil along with the garlic and simmered both in butter (as previously suggested) before coating with breadcrumbs (Panko in my case). I left out the onion powder and parsley and still it was full of flavor. Will definitely make this again.
I tried this recipe for lunch today. Since I'm a weight watcher, I ommited the butter and just sprayed my baking dish with pam. The scallops were delicious. I know that I will definitely use this recipe again.
Excellent recipe, however very rich. I made a few revisions. I melted the butter , garlic, and 1 Tablespoon of lemon juice in the oven first. I rolled both scallops and shrimp in the butter and then lightly sprinkled with the panko breadcrumbs seasoned with old bay. Bake for 16 minutes and broil for the last 4 minutes. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon over the top once you remove them from the oven. I served mine over rice noodles with a tomato saled sprinkled with seasoned rice wine vinegar. Very filling meal and everyone enjoyed it.
This is the best scallops recipe ever. I followed the directions to a T and served over fettucini and topped with a wine garlic butter cream sauce. Delish! Can't wait to make it again.
I didn't have many of the seasonings called for in the recipe so i just used powdered garlic and curry powder. WOW it was delicious! I made it for my boyfriend when he got home from work and he all but licked the plate. the only thing i would recommend is drying the scallops really well then rolling them in the breadcrumbs, place them in the butter than sprinkle the rest of the dressing on top.
Absolutely delicious! Didn't change a thing. Enough said!
Positively delicous! I made these for my dad for Father's Day and he loved, them along with the rest of the family. I used 2 lbs. of sea scallops because those are his favorite. I also used fresh parm. cheese instead of the dry kind. The extra drippings in the dish went real well over the twice baked potatoes that I also served!
These were pretty good, made as is. When I make them again, I will use way less butter, prob only a tbsp. Not my favorite, but a decent scallop dish; I served it w/dels, bacon cheddar mashed, and green bean bundles and they were well received.
All I can say is WOW. This was also the first time I have made scallops. Since there were only two of us, I made just a little over 1/2 pound. There were 12 sea scallops. I did make the crumb mixture according to the recipe with 2 changes. I used panko for the crumbs and added a 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the crumb mixture. Then I piled it on each buttered scallop in the dish. They baked in about 15 minutes and the crumb mixture browned very nicely because of the butter in the mixture. I served this with Dreamfields lo carb linguini tossed with a lemon/butter/oil mixture with herbs. Thanks so much for this great recipe.
Made this dish for New Year's and everyone raved. Easy preparation with gormet results!
So I followed the recipe exactly because that's how I believe recipes should be rated. It was pretty good, but not amazing. I think it becomes amazing when you make the changes that are listed in the other reviewer's comments. It's a recipe that should definitely be tried!
I made scallops for the first time with this recipe. It was very easy and they turned out great. I will be keeping this one around. Thanks!
I made this last night and really enjoyed it. I had one pound of sea scallops and baked them using an 8x8 glass pan. I melted the butter with garlic in the pan prior to adding the scallops. I also dredged each scallop in the butter and then rolled them in the bread crumbs. I had italian seasoned crumbs on hand so I used those and added garlic powder, oregano, Old Bay seasoning, and Parm cheese. I baked @ 400 for twenty minutes according to the recipe, and they turned out great. While the tops were crispy, the bottoms did turn out a little soggy, but it didn't detract from the meal. I may just decrease the butter slightly in the future, but it was a great recipe and I will make them again. Thanks for sharing!
These scallops were fast & restaurant presentation worthy. I will admit that I was hesitant to try cooking any kind of fish (it seems so delicate) but this recipe made it easy. Note to those novice chefs: MAKE SURE that you dice up your garlic well. I apparently did not make the pieces as small as they could have been & got more than I bargained for on a few bites.
I loved this recipe! Will make again.
Made this last night and it was fabulous! I sauteed fresh garlic in butter very lightly, added it to a well greased ramekin placed defrosted and well dried Scallops (Schwann) brand into the dish sprinkled with parmesan and panko and the onion powder placed in a very hot oven and turned the stove to high broil for 2 minutes, They came out lightly browned a perfect. Might make again tonight.
We really enjoyed this dish! I took the suggestion of another reviewer and combined the minced garlic with the melted butter,then tossed the scallops with the butter as I added them to the dish. A 2-lb bag of frozen sea scallops from Costco fit an 8x11 casserole perfectly and were done in about 25 minutes.
Oh My GOD is all I can say, this recipe is amazing!!! I love scallops and this is by far my most favorite recipe. Thank you!!
Very good! I've never cooked scallops before so this was a great way to start. I didn't change anything and my entire family enjoyed it.
Super easy and fast! Watch the scallops closely because they overcook easily. Used a 13x9" pan so scallops could be covered evenly with bread crumbs in a single layer. Reduced garlic to one clove.
This was phenomenal! Perfect blend of seasonings. The only thing I didn't have was the onion powder, but I don't think it made a huge difference. The only change I made was a tablespoon less butter, and a drizzle of white wine to the butter on the bottom the pan. FANTASTIC. I went looking for the left overs the next morning, and my daughter informed me she'd wiped them out the night before. This will go on my rotation list for sure!
Delicious! I will take one of the reviewer's suggestion and spray with Pam instead of using butter. There was just too much of it. Otherwise, it was delicious.
Made this last night with panko crumbs and tossed the scallops in half the panko crumb mixture then put it in a dish and covered the rest of the scallops with the remaining panko mixture! Delicious! Highly recommend this recipe!
Delicious! Here's my consolidated recommendation of changes based on reviews: Melt the butter. Add 2-3 cloves of diced garlic and ~1/4 diced onion and sautee in the oven for 3-5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of white wine. Pat scallops dry, dredge in egg yoke, then roll in the mixture. Broil for the last few minutes to crisp the top.
Perfect! I followed the recipe almost exactly- instead of melting the butter I cut it up and placed it on top of and around the scallops. I used Trader Joes frozen jumbo scallops thawed first in a bag under cold water for 30 minutes.
TOO MUCH BUTTER!! Decrease to 2 T for better results.
Delicious!
My husband and I thought this was excellent. The scallops were perfectly cooked through. I only used a 1/4 cup of the breadcrumb mixture to coat the scallops. The coating got nice and brown in the 20 minutes of baking. I substituted Old Bay Seasoning in place of the garlic powder and paprika, and I used 2 cloves of garlic, minced, and less parmesan cheese than the original recipe called for. Also, we've cut down on our use of butter, so I melted "Take Control" spread and it worked just as well. Again, a splash of lemon at the end rounded out the flavor. Easy to make. We love scallops so we'll definitely try this recipe again.
Perfectly yummy and quick! I used shredded Parm instead of grated.
With the amount of bread crumbs used, I thought that this dish would turn out with a firm, crunchy topping. My dish turned out a bit soggy. I used bay scallops that were frozen and thawed. Perhaps I will try the dish again with fresh scallops.
These were GREAT!! I made the recipe exactly as-is and my scallops were tender and the breading was toasty and delicious. These make for a great presentation, too!
My older daughter and I don't eat scallops, however, my younger daughter and hubby love them and really enjoyed this recipe.
One of the best scallop recipes I've seen. I used panko bread crumbs and used ocean scallops instead of bay since that's what I had on hand. Delicious, quick recipe that's impressive for guests. Thanks, John!
Yum! My favorite way to prepare scallops!
This was excellent! I will try it next time with some shrimp added. I was using a Pyrex dish, so I lowered the temperature of the oven and cooked them for 15 minutes--perfect!
Didn't have fresh garlic so had to just use the powder - still tasted wonderful. I did add some cayenne pepper for kick. Will definitely make this again.
Good basic recipe, but I used only half the bread crumb mixture otherwise it overwhelms the taste of the scallops. I used it with sea scallops, next time I'll try it with the bay.
This dish was a hit with my husband and our friends. To give it a litte kick, I added some cayenne pepper. I cut back on the butter by using 2 1/2 tablespoons of Smart Balance and 1/2 tablespoon of butter.
Wow! This was excellent! This was my first time making scallops and they turned out really good. I only had a pound of scallops so I cut the bread crumbs down to 1/3 cup and left everything else the same. I can't wait to make this again!
Delicious dish! I sauteed fresh onion and garlic in butter first, per other reviewers' advice. I forgot the parsley (would have used fresh instead of flakes) but otherwise stuck to the recipe for the dry ingredients. Phenomenal flavor, will definitely serve again and again!!!
Never cooked scallops before but this was quick easy and delicious. did not have onion powder but otherwise followed the recipe Served with a little whole wheat pasta and baby spinach salad. This is a keeper will be making it again
Better than any restaurant! I substituted olive oil for butter -- dipped the scallops in the oil, then rolled in the breading mixture -- then put in a "Pam sprayed" 9X13 pan, sprinkled the leftover breading mixture over all the scallops. I did broil them for a few minutes once they were done baking. These were PERFECT! Not at all mushy (I did follow other reviewers' suggestions and blotted the scallops dry first). We will definitely make this again!
EXCELLENT RECIPE!! My first time cooking scallops. My husband loves them, I hated them..UNTIL NOW! Like a few other readers, I added exta seasonings, like Old Bay, and rolled the scallops in the seasoned bread crumbs before plopping them in the melted butter...then I simply baked them at 400 degrees in my convection oven for 25 minutes. NOW, I LOVVVVVVE scallops(this recipe only, though)...lol THANKS FOR THE RECIPE!
Soooo good! OMG, this was easy and yummy and a will be making it again and again. My only alteration was that I had to use dried minced garlic in place of the powder and the minced. I only used about a tablespoon total...and it was amazingly yummy. Thank you for a great recipe.
These were SO Delicious - and SO Easy (Perfect combination :-)! We have been trying to eat healthier lately, so I made just a couple of changes: I used 2 tbsp. butter and 2 tbsp. olive oil instead of all 4 tbsp. butter. (I'm going to try all olive oil next time; I think it'll be just as good, plus a little healthier.) I also used 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs and 1/4 cup wheat germ instead of all bread crumbs (we couldn't even tell the difference!). I served the scallops with brown rice, steamed broccoli and a side salad; all of which went together perfectly. I have to say again...these were some Absolutely Delicious scallops! Thank you so much!!! :o)
This recipe was amazing; I ended up using jumbo sea scallops. Additionally, I omitted the onion/garlic powder and used garlic herb breadcrumbs instead. Also, we dredged the scallops in the melted butter before dredging in the breadcrumb mixture (extremely healthy, I know) and drizzled the remaining butter over the top before baking. They turned out golden and brown with just the perfect hint of crispiness. We ended up making them again just a night later--Thank you SO much for this recipe!
I gave this 5 stars because my scallops came out so nice and tender. I melted the butter and garlic in the microwave, then just coated the scallops in the breading/cheese mixture. Then put the individually coated scallops in the baking dish. I did make the mistake of adding a little dribble of lemon juice in the baking dish after they baked and that did make them mushy. I don't think they were before I did that. Leftover, reheated in the oven, they were still tender and tasty. A good way to make scallops. I will make them again.
Wow-great recipe. I had some frozen bay scallops and some frozen shrimp handy so that is what I used. Cooked exactly as directed and served over linguini with a pesto sauce. It was out of this world! Thanks!
Really Good. I used the frozen scallops,but I would use fresh large scallops for a more elegant meal.
excellent! I used croutons instead of bread crumbs though hah
4 stars for taste; 5 for simplicity. Worked well with either dry bread crumbs or ritz crackers. I've only used this with frozen large sea scallops, so I anticipate an even better dish using bay and/or fresh. OK, the bay scallops are better! I can't get enough of this. You can make the dry seasoning extra and keep in the refrigerator indefinately, making this dish that much faster.
this was wonderful !! served atop of spaghetti noodles as shown in the picture. my husband loved it,next time i'll mix a small amount of crumbled bacon. mmmmmmmm thanks
This would have been a five star if there hadn't been so much bread crumb mixture. The garlic- butter flavor was delicious on the larger sea scallops (frozen ones defrosted in the microwave, rinsed and drained well). I wonder if some of the reviews that said these were soggy was because they didn't drain well after rinsing (as the recipe stated) ?? I agreed with other reviews in using about HALF the butter, and HALF the bread crumb mixture. Using the larger scallops, I baked about 15 minutes longer; in individual-serving casserole dishes (maybe that's why mine was not soggy?) Served with "Daddy's Fried Corn and Onions" (from this site) with fresh chopped tomatoes; added just before serving, canned green beans,and baked crispy potato wedges (frozen ones- and baked at same time as the scallops. From freezer to table in about 45 minutes! WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN. Maybe tommorrow! :)
these were just as good as a Mystic CT restaurants "Seafood Bake". Awesome. melted butter in oven with garlic and then rolled scallop in butter before coating with breading. Baked for 17 minutes in a convetional oven. EXCELLENT!
It was an easy recipe, and my kids loved it. I think next time I will use less topping, or more scallops.
I made this for dinner last night for my dad and I!! It was REALLY good, the only thing we did differently (other than cutting the recipe in half) was combining the minced garlic with the melted butter, then we dipped the scallops in that then rolled them in the bread-crumb mixture. Then we put them onto a pan with non-stick spray. They came out DELICIOUS! We will definitely make this again, only when my mom is home to share it with us!
I used this topping with 1# of tilapia the other night. Yummy! I made everything per the recipe and baked it for 15 minutes. The fish was moist, tender, and flaky. The topping was almost excellent: I thought it needed salt and pepper mixed into it.
Wow. Did not expect these to be THIS GOOD! I used sea scallops. Used 2 tbsp butter, and 2 tbsp olive oil. Used crumbled crackers for the top (I bet butter crackers would be really good for this...) Added extra grlic, and some cayenne for a little bit of a kick. Great recipe!
I'm not sure what happened, but this wasn't very good. The breading/topping was mushy. I love scallops but this recipe just did not work out.
Did not like this at all. Probably my fault though, only had frozed scallops on hand and the final product ended up really salty. (When frozen, some companies soak seafood in brine.) Didn't like the topping either, it really did not have any flavor. Will probably not try again, even if I do have fresh scallops.
I used small sea scallops. I also followed other reviewers' suggestions and tossed the scallops in the melted butter, then coated them with the bread crumb mixture. I sprinkled the leftover crumb mixture over the top, and drizzled the leftover melted butter over it. Since I used the Progress Garlic & Herb seasoned bread crumbs, I omitted the onion and garlic powder. These were delicious - I will make this recipe again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections