Citrus Dressing

Creamy citrus flavored dressing! If the mixture initially turns out too thick, thin it out by adding a little half and half.

Recipe by Sheila Greer

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine the lemon juice, orange juice, lime juice, egg, egg white, sugar, honey, and oil and process until well blended. Refrigerate until serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 4.1mg. Full Nutrition
