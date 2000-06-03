Citrus Dressing

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 4.1mg. Full Nutrition
I used this for an intimate catering event after winter broke. I used an olive/canola oil mix, and used just over half of the recommended amount. I also eliminated the egg yolk, and used two whites. I cut some cantaloupe and honeydew for the salad, saved the juice, and processed it with the rest of the mixture. Due to the sweetness of the dressing, I recommend juxtaposing a spicy aromatic with a side dish; in my case I curried up some sauteed sugar snap peas. Make sure your guests know you used raw egg products!
Very good- I used fresh meyer lemons and oranges right from the tree along with a store bought lime added fresh garlic, cilantro(as recommended by someone else) and decided to add some apple cider vinegar that took it to another level!(I also used less sugar because the fresh lemons and oranges were so sweet already)
This was perfect. I used mayonnaise instead of the eggs, but I'll try it as written next time. I dressed a salad of spinach, pecans and craisins - it was so delicious, I had to make another batch of salad for my family!
I used the recommended amt of sugar, but I agree with other reviews that less would be better. I also added garlic powder along with crushed red pepper and poppy seeds. I placed grilled pineapple slices on top of a bed of spinach greens with red pepper,sweet white onions, and cherry tomatoes. Drizzle dressing on top.Yummy!
I was going to cut the sugar as someone suggested and try, but I got caught up and forgot all about it. Way too sweet (for us.) The recipe is really mayo based so I will use that next time (real mayo.) I think I will sub part Greek yogurt with the mayo and have it healthier. Fruit salad would definitely be good with a less sweet version. Overall great potential... just a little tweaking.
Great flavor! I used fresh squeezed juices, just over half of the required oil (olive oil), mayo instead of raw egg, eliminated the white sugar and doubled up on the honey. Also added fresh garlic, a dash of cayenne pepper and a small amount of apple cider vinegar.
This was a nice, different dressing. I made it after a salad recipe on this site recommended a citrus dressing, which I'd never really heard of. I don't really like creamy salad dressings, except for Caesar dressing, but this is nice. When I read the recipe, I didn't notice how many servings it made - 32 is a lot! I've had salads for 3 days now, and still have a lot of dressing left. I wonder how the raw eggs will fare while this dressing is in my fridge - I hope I don't find out the hard way. For now, it's a fairly tasty dressing that I've had on two different kinds of salad now.
This was fantastic!!! I followed other reviews about exchanging the eggs with 1 cup of mayonnaise and I cut the sugar down to a 1/2 cup. I also added a cap of apple cider vinegar and a dash of garlic powder. I put over a garden salad with Craisens and fresh strawberries and mango. (Borrowed the idea from Wendys) This is our new favorite !!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.