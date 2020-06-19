Green Beans in Tomato Sauce

1 of 10

Rating: 3 stars There is an easier way to do this. We Italians place the green beans water to barely cover add chopped garlic chopped onion olive oil sauce or tomatoes chopped parsley seasoning -- and let simmer uncovered until beans are tender. It's all in one pot. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I love green beans! I love these even more!! They had a wonderful sweet and sour flavor with the sugar and vinegar.The cumin really didn't come through too much.I didn't have any fresh garlic so I used garlic powder and let it meld with the oil.It was still really good! Thank you very much!!Patti These Rocked!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty recipe. I wish it didn't dirty so many pans. The next time I may try making this differently. Nice flavor combo though. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Sounds awesome going into my recipe box! I do plan however to use olive oil spray rather than olive oil to cut down on fat and counts. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars I'm so sorry but we really didn't like this. I'm not sure what happened since other reviews seem so positive but there was just way too much vinegar; it actually made my husband feel ill after eating and I double-checked the amount again after making the beans and I did put in what was called for. I myself couldn't eat more than two bites because it was so heavy on the vinegar and I just didn't like the flavors. So I don't know how but I feel like I must have made a mistake somewhere given the numerous positive reviews. Therefore I'm giving this two stars even though what I made turned out almost inedible. I really did want to like this and again I'm sorry to give it a low rating. But I guess I eat plenty of things other people find unappealing so to each his own! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I used an extra clove of garlic (I love garlic). These had subtle but wonderful flavor. Couldn't really taste the cumin but I'm sure it still added the flavor. Sprinkled mine with some grated parmesan as well. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars We Loved These as written!! thanks Patti Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Thank you for posting this recipe but these beans didn't really have the flavor I was looking for. I followed everything to a "T" but there was something missing and I couldn't put my finger on it. We ate these but I wont make them again. Hubby and me both agreed this was 3 stars. Helpful (4)