Green Beans in Tomato Sauce

Rating: 4.2 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I had these beans at a dinner party. I'm so glad the hostess was willing to share the recipe. A very unique and different way to serve fresh green beans.

By Patti Terranova

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a pot of lightly-salted water to a boil; stir in the green beans and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, and cook the green beans until just tender, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir the onion, 1 clove of garlic, and parsley in the hot oil until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, wine vinegar, and cumin; bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 30 minutes to thicken the sauce. Transfer the sauce to a bowl.

  • In a clean skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-low heat; cook and stir 1 clove of chopped garlic in the hot oil until fragrant beginning to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the cooked green beans to the skillet; cook and stir to reheat the beans and coat them with oil. Pour the sauce over the beans and stir to coat. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 7g; sodium 103.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2009
I love green beans! I love these even more!! They had a wonderful sweet and sour flavor with the sugar and vinegar.The cumin really didn't come through too much.I didn't have any fresh garlic so I used garlic powder and let it meld with the oil.It was still really good! Thank you very much!!Patti These Rocked!! Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

user
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2010
There is an easier way to do this. We Italians place the green beans water to barely cover add chopped garlic chopped onion olive oil sauce or tomatoes chopped parsley seasoning -- and let simmer uncovered until beans are tender. It's all in one pot. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Patty Cakes
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2009
I love green beans! I love these even more!! They had a wonderful sweet and sour flavor with the sugar and vinegar.The cumin really didn't come through too much.I didn't have any fresh garlic so I used garlic powder and let it meld with the oil.It was still really good! Thank you very much!!Patti These Rocked!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2010
Very tasty recipe. I wish it didn't dirty so many pans. The next time I may try making this differently. Nice flavor combo though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
nagymom
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
Sounds awesome going into my recipe box! I do plan however to use olive oil spray rather than olive oil to cut down on fat and counts. Read More
Helpful
(7)
TribePride
Rating: 2 stars
05/19/2010
I'm so sorry but we really didn't like this. I'm not sure what happened since other reviews seem so positive but there was just way too much vinegar; it actually made my husband feel ill after eating and I double-checked the amount again after making the beans and I did put in what was called for. I myself couldn't eat more than two bites because it was so heavy on the vinegar and I just didn't like the flavors. So I don't know how but I feel like I must have made a mistake somewhere given the numerous positive reviews. Therefore I'm giving this two stars even though what I made turned out almost inedible. I really did want to like this and again I'm sorry to give it a low rating. But I guess I eat plenty of things other people find unappealing so to each his own! Read More
Helpful
(7)
W Hamlett
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
I used an extra clove of garlic (I love garlic). These had subtle but wonderful flavor. Couldn't really taste the cumin but I'm sure it still added the flavor. Sprinkled mine with some grated parmesan as well. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lerie
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2010
We Loved These as written!! thanks Patti Read More
Helpful
(4)
tigershoes
Rating: 3 stars
10/26/2009
Thank you for posting this recipe but these beans didn't really have the flavor I was looking for. I followed everything to a "T" but there was something missing and I couldn't put my finger on it. We ate these but I wont make them again. Hubby and me both agreed this was 3 stars. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Nashua Amateur
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2015
This was WONDERFUL! Per another review I amped up the cumin a bit. We only had rice wine vinegar on hand but that totally worked. Due to an interrupted cooking schedule I did the first two parts and had them waiting. At last after sauteeing the garlic and adding the green beans I was tempted to just throw in the sauce and heat all together but instead I reheated the sauce in the microwave. Glad I did because I like those little bits of garlic clinging cleverly to the green beans. My BF snarfed these up completely before even taking a bite of his wonderfully grilled fillet mignon! Nice recipe Patti! Thanks so much for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
