Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque
A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.
A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.
This was a wonderful base to start experimenting with. We tried this recipe last night. After some changes we think we have found the perfect cream of crab soup. Being Marylanders we know cream of crab! Our changes – no salt, we used black pepper instead of white, 1 tablespoon of onion, leave out the shrimp – we tried it with and without, ¼ pound crab meat is enough, used 1/8 cup regular sherry (not cooking sherry) instead of the wine which really doesn't go with crab like sherry does and Old Bay sprinkled on top. With these changes it really is as good as the cream of crab soup you find at the best Maryland restaurants.Read More
This was such a disappointment. I should have known better when I saw that the recipe called for a half cup of wine to only 1-1/2 cups of cream. It ended up being way too thick and with an overwhelming taste of wine which was most unpleasant. If you still insist on making this, at least reduce both the wine and the flour by half.Read More
This was a wonderful base to start experimenting with. We tried this recipe last night. After some changes we think we have found the perfect cream of crab soup. Being Marylanders we know cream of crab! Our changes – no salt, we used black pepper instead of white, 1 tablespoon of onion, leave out the shrimp – we tried it with and without, ¼ pound crab meat is enough, used 1/8 cup regular sherry (not cooking sherry) instead of the wine which really doesn't go with crab like sherry does and Old Bay sprinkled on top. With these changes it really is as good as the cream of crab soup you find at the best Maryland restaurants.
This was such a disappointment. I should have known better when I saw that the recipe called for a half cup of wine to only 1-1/2 cups of cream. It ended up being way too thick and with an overwhelming taste of wine which was most unpleasant. If you still insist on making this, at least reduce both the wine and the flour by half.
Absolutely delicious! I went ahead and make it with just a 1/4 cup of wine. I tried both with all shrimp and all crab, but I liked it better with all shrimp. It tasted like something you would get at an expensive restaurant. It was real easy to make, too. I think that it was meant to be used as a small appetizer served in a cup, thats why the servings are so small. It does, however make a generous 2 servings, if you are using it as a main dish (especially since its SO filling!). I served it with cheese-garlic biscuits, a winning combo.
I have to say that this recipe is delicious and darned near fool-proof! I took almost EVERYone's suggestions, and it still came out glorious. I used fresh Jonah crabmeat and minced shrimp (although I now agree with other reviewers who said, "Use one or the other seafood, not both." The textures do not mesh well, at least not for me.) I increased both the butter and flour to 3T, and added one pressed clove of garlic as the butter melted on low heat (caution: do NOT allow the garlic to turn brown; it becomes bitter, and will ruin the whole thing) and stirred in the flour as the garlic became fragrant. Added a little onion powder and some parsley mixed in the flour, and used chicken base, as that is what I had on hand. I split the difference with the wines; I added 1/4 cup of each! After the second adding of half and half, I customized the seasonings for our taste -- paprika for colour, Old Bay, and a dash of cayenne. Fabulous, fabulous, FABULOUS recipe! Thanks for posting it!
A very good and rich soup. I will definitely make this for company. Next time I will use only 1/4 cup wine and will use either all shrimp or all crab. One thing though, this recipe does not make 6 servings. I made this full recipe as a dinner for my husband and I and we had two medium size bowls each and finished the pot. This makes either 2 generous or 4 medium size servings.
I made this Feb. 10/07 for a dinner party for 12 and it was a hit! I served it as an appetizer with fresh bread. Thanks to the reviews, I omitted the shrimp, loaded up on the frozen crab meat, added crushed garlic (cooked down in the butter), black pepper instead of white, cornstarch instead of flour sherry instead of white wine. I used lactose free milk instead and a dollop of half and half. I forgot to add the chicken base but found that I didn't need it. Thanks a million!!
This was pretty good but I gave it a 4 because I made a few changes. I used all crab meat and used green onion rather than regular. I left out the chicken bouillion, made my roux and then sauted some garlic, the green onions and the crab meat, so the crab could really soak up that flavor. Next I added about half of the 1/2 and half and a TON of paprika--probably 3 Tblsp. Once it began to thicken I added the rest of the half and half and about a cup of sherry instead of wine and 1/2 tsp of white pepper. It was perfect!! Thanks for a yummy recipe!!
WOW !!! This recipe was really, really, really, really, good !! I used all crabmeat, and cut the wine to 1/4 cup. It doesn’t make anywhere near six servings. It actually makes about two medium size bowls of the best Crab Bisque we have ever had. I will make this again.
I love this recipe. I haven't personally made it, which is why I love it more. My husband is the one that cooks it, and I have to say...his cooking isn't always the best, but he has made this recipe his own. He changes it a bit, doesn't add all of the half and half, and turns it into sauce. He then pours it on top of Linguine noodles, and makes it an awesome pasta dish. I absolutely love it!!!
I always double this recipe using a 1lb can of crab available at Costco and 1lb bag of frozen salad shrimp. I skip the wine and make up for it with 1/2 and 1/2, then thin it out with a cup or 2 of nonfat milk. It's always a crowd pleaser. It tastes like tons more effort is involved than actually is.
This bisque was absolutely delicious. I did make some of the modifications suggested by others. My first suggestion is that if you are serving this soup to more than 2 people, double the recipe - it doesn't make much. I used only crab, since I had been looking for a recipe for crab bisque. I had 8 oz. of crab meat and made a double batch. It was more than enough crab. I added 1 clove crushed garlic to the melted butter and I used Sherry instead of wine (about 1/4 cup for the double batch). I also used some paprika as suggested by another reviewer. I used 2 tbsp and it was a bit much. Next time, I will cut it back to 1 tbsp, but I do like the paprika with this recipe. I ended up having to thin it out a bit with some chicken broth, since it became quite thick as it cooked. My husband and I both thought it was delicious! Thanks for a great recipe.
I tried this recipe, and it was a hit! I got some crab cake (very lumpy) from a Greek restaurant. Since I didn't like the strong smell of the crab, I decided to make it a bisque. While I was cooking it according to this recipe, I did notice that the portion of ingredients should be adjusted to match personal taste. First, I would use half or 3/4 of the chicken bullion - it was way too salty. At the end, I have to salvage the soup by adding 1 cup of milk to dilute the salty taste. Second, I also recommend to replace 1/2 cup of the half and half cream to milk, so that it won't be that fattening (and it still tastes just as good as the restaurant). Third, I recommend to use bigger(21-25 shrimps per pound), raw, tail-on shrimps. I got them from Costco, and for some reason, the smaller shrimps just don't have the seafood taste. Fourth, I add a stick of chopped celery in the bisque. Fifth, I also add one bay leaf. Sixth, I cooked everything for a total of 30 minutes. This is a really good recipe, and you just have to sample it whenever you add another ingredient to match it to your personal taste.
This is really good. My sweetie and I use to live in Maryland and have had Bisque from several very good restaurants. This could easily compete but as so many have already said, it is not enough for 6. I doubled it and it was just enough for 4. I added Paprika, saute'd shallots and scallions to the recipe and used only 1/2 the wine. It was great. We all loved it with some cheddar biscuits and will sleep very well tonight.
This was a fantastic recipe! I took the suggestions of others and added Old Bay seasoning and cream cheese. I also used garlic instead of onion and imitation crab instead of real. To keep the calories down I used fat free half and half. Definitely a recipe you can play with.
My husband said "This is beyond great!" when I made this for dinner! I also added some Old Bay seasoning and I served it over rice because my husband is a rice fanatic. Thanks for the great recipe.
I have made this twice now and my wife and I love it. First time we used immitation crab it was ok, but the second time we used real crab meat and it was better. Only change I made was I left the bouillon out both times.
It was great. I forgot to get the wine but I added a can of tomato soup. We loved it.
Fantastic!! I used lobster instaed of crab (I had 2 leftover tails form a dinner party) and I used chicken broth instead of wine. It was great!! I tripled the recipe and it worked fine. I will DEF. make again.
Delicious! Made exactly as the recipe says. I used chardonnay for the white wine and no fat 1/2 and 1/2. Still thick and yummy without the calories of real 1/2 1nd 1/2!
Very good however, personally would use less bouillon or omit the salt next time.
Not as good as I expected but still tasted nice
Great recipe but it is too thick. I like to thin it out with extra half and half or milk.
My husband and i tried this last night and LOVED it. My hubby is a big fan of bisque and crab, so i figured this was a good combo to try out while he was feeling under the weather. I used fresh real crab meat and small frozen, pre-cooked shrimp. I followed the recipe exact with the exception of the wine, which because so many previous reviewers had reduced it to 1/4 cup i decided to hit in somehwere in the middle and used 1/3 cup chardonnay. It turned out BEAUTIFULLY. My husband and i LOVED the difference in textures with the shrimp and crab. I left the shrimp whole. Nice and rich and delicious!! I do agree that serving size is quite small. It must be an appetizer because as a main course there is only enough to serve 2, which was perfect for us!!
My boyfriend is a big seafood fan and really enjoyed this. We made it using left over king crab and didn't add any shrimp - the other reviews said both were too much. I added a little paprika for color and a little extra flour to thicken it more (as my boyfriend requested) but he decided it would be better the original way.
Like a few other folks, I added a bit more half & half because I had a lot more crabmeat and shrimp than the recipe asked for. This was delicious. I'll definitely make it again.
This is pretty good on its own, but as the other reviewers have said, stick to just shrimp or just crab. I prefer shrimp because you can get the ready-cooked frozen shrimp and make the dish very quickly. Additionally, try adding pumpkin. One entire can of pumpkin. It is the same consistency and just adds complex flavor. I use corn in all bisques I make because it also works well. Furthermore, I use coconut milk instead of heavy cream because it is much healthier and has a nutty, rich flavor. Try these ideas next time!
This is a five between my rating of 4 and my husband's 6! After reading almost all reviews I made the following changes: 3 tbsp each butter and flour, 1 tsp kosher salt, 1/4 tsp each white and black pepper, 2 tsps chicken broth granules, 2 tsp onion powder (instead of chopped), 1 pint fat free 1/2 & 1/2, 1 lb shrimp (no crab) pulsed 2 or 3 times in a processor to make it chunky, 1/4 cup white wine, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 tbsp dried parsley, 1 and a half tsp each paprika and old bay, a few dashes of cayenne, and 5 drops hot sauce. I added milk to thin it out slightly, and to mellow the flavors. I will definitely be making this again! Thank you everyone for the great recommendations!
THIS WAS DEF. A CROWD PLEASER. THANKS!
I love this recipe. The only thing I changed was to add the wine at the beginning so that the alcohol taste cooks out and the richness of the soup is enhanced as the wine cooks. I also added some paprika and used 100% crab meat. This is DELICIOUS!!!!!
I couldn't give this 5 stars because after following the directions in the end you had the texture of an al dante onion. I really believe you should cook the onion in the butter before you add the flour so that it is soft and undetectable. Other than that it was really good. After tasting it I added a pinch of cayenne pepper to add a little kick and it tasted just like a bisque I used to get up in the DC area.
Once you've had a real bisque, this recipe loses it's luster. The first time I made it, which was several years ago, I loved it. BUT, now that I've had the 'real thing' many times since then, I made it again and... it was very thick and goopy. I agree that sherry is probably the way to go because the wine didn't seem to fit and there was too much of it. I did not add the crab, just shrimp, because of other user comments that said the textures didn't match. I will not make this recipe again and do not recommend it.
Yummy! Awesome soup for a cold Fall/Winter dinner. Crusty rolls and a nice salad, and you will have a perfect, easy meal.
I made this because it had such great reviews but I really didn't care for it at all. I followed the recipe almost exactly - except I followed a reviewer's suggestion of adding extra seasoning and sherry instead of white wine. It tasted way too sweet, like a bowl full of cream. We ate the shrimp... I'm so glad I've had good seafood bisque before. If this had been my first bowl I never would have eaten it again.
I did not care for this recipe!! I agree with another review that said if they had tried this before having bisque soups at restaurants they would have never tried another bisque soup. I have nothing good to say about this.
This recipe as written, is not to my liking I am sorry to say. The addition of the wine just ruined it, but prior to that it was tasting really good. B/c of this I decided to make it again...The 2nd time around instead of wine I used only 1/8 cup of cream sherry, I also took many of the other reviewers suggestions & added 1t of paprika, black pepper instead of white, cornstarch instead of flour, old bay instead of salt and used only crab, and added a few pinches of parsely. With these changes I give it a solid 5 stars. I will definitely be making it again!
I made this Today it was very good...I did make these changes... double everything in the recipe if you want to serve 4 and use real Sherry. This needs to cook on low at least 2 hours to really come together.
This was very good. I doubled the recipe, used 1lb bay shrimp and 1lb dungenous crab. I used half 1/2 & 1/2 and half lowfat milk and it was fantastic. Next time I will try it with just lowfat milk. I also forgot to put the wine in until the very end and it worked out perfectly. The broth didn't have a winey taste, but the fish had a hint of wine. Delish.
Excellent starter recipe. I doubled it and used 8oz crab & 1 lb shrimp. I added some cajun seasoning and about 4 oz of cream cheese cut into tiny cubes, melted into the soup. My husband raved, and he NEVER raves!! Thank you.
I'm a Baltimorean and this recipe is pretty darn good. I agree with a recent review that something is missing, though. For me and my chef friend its the fish stock. We start with a couple leftover steamed blue crabs (if there is such a thing) and the shells from the shrimp. Boiled this down with the wine, water and seasonings, then add this to the rue. Reduce this to your liking, then dump the seafood in. Now THATs B'more style.
I used chicken broth instead of wine. So Good!
This was such a rich and delicious meal. I served this on Christmas Eve with homemade wheat dinner rolls. I ended up having to quadruple the recipe, because it didn't seem like it was going to be enough, but in the end I did have some leftover. Also, as suggested by other reviewers, I did add some extra seasoning (Old Bay and red pepper flakes, etc.). Great recipe!
Very tasty and so easy to make. My husband and I both liked it. I wasn't sure what type of wine to use, so I made it with chardonnay. May add a little more wine next time for some extra punch. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent & easy. Fat-free half & half worked just fine.
I love crab but I wasn't fussy on this at all. It's probably just me. I used sherry instead of wine and omitted the shrimp, just put in crab. I found the soup to be a little bitter. I wish I had enjoyed it.
This is very good! After reading the reviews, we did make a few tweaks. We used sherry instead of white wine. Next time I will probably cut that in half though. Still a little strong. We used all the salt and boullion and also added old bay on top of that. Definitely too much salt. I think next time we will try not using the salt and boullion and replace with stricly old bay. We also used fat free half and half and coudldn't taste the difference. Enjoy!
I just got done eating a bowl of this and have to add my comment. This is the best seafood bisque I have ever had. We always like to try it when we go different places to eat and only 1 time found one that was very comparable. I triple the recipe in order to get about 4 large bowls of bisque. I omit the onion and wine, but add Old Bay and red pepper seasoning. It's a staple in our home. I make it several times a year...especially when I see lump crab go on sale. Thanks Katrina!
Sorry, but I thought this was awful. I prepared according to directions, except I halved the wine. To try to make it better, I added extra half and half, milk, two american cheese slices, and multiple seasonings (cajun, garlic, bay leaf, black pepper, parsley). Only after all this, did I find it edible. I wouldn't even call it a good base recipe. The wine taste was still strong, even after adding all the extra ingredients and only using half the amount called for. I was hoping for a quick and easy recipe that was good. It was quick and easy, but not good.
Awesome!!! Great recipe!! I did take several ideas from other reviews into consideration. I did not use wine or sherry, I did use chicken stock instead. I only used crab meat. I also found this recipe doubles nicely. Family all agrees this is a "keeper" Thank You !!
It was very good. I did add some cooked potato and corn.
Excellent, but I found I needed more chicken bouillon for the flavor. If you do this, omit the salt.
This recipe is phenomenal! It made me feel like a chef!!! I can never get soup quite right, but this was so easy! I did make these changes based on others recommendations: add 1 extra TBS each fo flour and butter, no white pepper (because I didn't have any), all crab, no shrimp. To cut down on cost, I actually ended up buying a half pound of real crab, and a half of imitation. It was fine for us, but if I were making it for guests, I'd recommend using all real crab! I added paprika for color and Old Bay to taste! I served it in french bread bread bowls! Delicious!
I made this with just crab, a nice white wine (gewurztraminer), and served it in a sourdough bowl. It was absolutely delicious!
Katrina, thankyou so much for submitting such a delicious recipe. This is the best bisque I have ever had, it tasted like it came from a 5 star restauraunt! I doubled the recipe, and I did add one sliced potato, thinly sliced celery stalk, and some Old Bay seasoning. I can't wait to make this for guests and blow them away - my fiance loved it!
although i had trouble with the crab meat (full of shells), the bisque part is pretty good. very dairy-fied.
This soup turned out really well. I did add some Old Bay seasoning being from Maryland. It was very good and I will certainly make it again.
have cooked this several times. great recipe. added extra seasoning (i.e. old bay and cajun seasoning). also, turned it into a pasta dish by adding a little parmesan, romano, and asiago cheeses. great as bisque or pasta.
This was incredible! I modified to reduce fat by using 3/4 c half and half, 1 1/4c skim milk and 1/4 c wine and the thickness or flavor was perfectly fine.
We had a family get together on a cold Michigan day with several varieties of soups. This Bisque was the BOMB! It was the first to go and everybody was dissapointed that there were no seconds! I followed the recipe with one exception...I also added some lobster meat. Definitely a keeper!
Made this recipe exactly as described and it was delicious. Follow the recipe, you won't be disappointed.
This was the first time making a soup and it came out great. The only thing that the recipe lacked was basil. The wine was a little overpowering for my taste so I would probably add less next time. The only other problem was the serving amounts, it says 6 serving but it only comes out to about 3 servings at best. Next time I will have to double the recipe.
I didn't like this recipe too much. I must admit I tried to change it as I went along because I found it more like a thick sauce than a bisque. I also didn't like the wine since I think sherry suits crab better. None of us could finish a bowl since it was so very rich.
What's amazing is so much that this recipe is bad, but that it isn't more obvious. A proper seafood bisque should be made with fish fumet, or at least chicken stock, but not bouillon. I attempted it anyway hoping to find a wonderfully simple and tasty treat. It's poorly seasoned, relying too much on salt.
This was so easy, quick and simply fabulous!!! The reviews were helpful, I added 1t seafood seasoning, 1T additonal butter and flour, 1/3c fat free milk to dilute. I also used 1/4c of sherry instead of the whitewine and a crushed a bullion cube instead of the granulated bullion. This would impress any guest, a definite keeper!!!
MMM very yummy! first I put in the onions and let them carmalize, then I added the flour (and salt, fish bouillon, pepper)stirred it up a bit and then added about 1 full cup of white wine. I let this simmer I then added the shrimp and fish after which I added some 1/2 & 1/2 and milk. I threw in some 1/2 lb frozen broccoli because it screams at me *Vegetables!!* VERY easy INCREDIBLE recipe. THANK YOU!!!!!!!!
I made this w/o using the shrimp and doubling up on the crab. I think the wine was a bit much so I will use half next time, but this was overall an excellent bisque. Served with some crusty bread and small salad and this was the meal. Oh, some Old Bay also, of course. :o)
This was delicious and quick and easy. I made it with shrimp, no crab. I will definitely make it again and plan on serving it for guests!
Added Old Bay, paprika, 1 tbsp. tomato paste, garlic powder, sauteed celery a can of mushroom soup. Substituted dry sherry for the white wine. Excellent!
I tried this recipe for Mother's Day and my wife and kids loved it. I was confused by the amount it was suppose to make. I could see it would not make 6 servings and since several other recipes called for 1 or 2 cups of chicken broth, I thought something was missing and added a cup of water. It still tasted delicious, but will try it without the water the next time.
This was absolutely great! I used Lobster instead of Crab...yummy. I am adding it to the rotation! Thanks.
I added my own twist to this recipe, but it taste great on it's own. I'm a garlic lover so I added garlic and thinned the recipe down a little bit with chicken stock. My family ate the whole pot. It goes really well with a garlic toasted baguette to dip or put in as croutons in your soup.
Great recipe. We did add a can of condensed mushroom soup and cut down on the half and half. Also added extra crab and just a little shrimp.
I substituted the salt with Old Bay and fat free half and half to lighten it up a little. My roux was a little strange but it turned out ok. The FLAVOR of this bisque is FANTASTIC. Truely restaurant quality. However I used flake style imitation crab and I didn't care for the texture it gave the bisque. Next time I make this I will use lobster meat instead to see how that tastes. GREAT recipe... thanks!
Delicious! I do add additional wine or even water just to make it go further. It taste just like the lobster bisque I had in Key West.
It was a bit bland and not as rich and creamy as I like my bisques but it was a good start. With a few modifications (additional spices, some cream and some sherry) it was quite tasty.
I used imitation crab and lobster, and doubled the recipe. It came out fabulous, tasting very restaurant-like for a quick soup. Thanks!
This is a great recipe.
I followed this recipe to the letter- using Chardonnay for my white wine- and essentially ended up with wine soup. Terrible! It was also way too thin for a bisque. I feel if the wine was omitted or cut back to 1-2 tbs. I might have liked it. What a waste of all that beautiful seafood!
YUM! (Saute the onions first)
easy to make and had a rich taste. I found the soup a bit salty. I think it was the bullion. next time I will use chicken broth.
I loveeeed this recipe!! I only gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because I made a few changes. I used scallops instead of shrimp, about 1/4 cup Chardonnay, 2 tsp cornstarch instead of flour, and half a can of sweet corn. It came out beautifully!! I will def use this one again and again!
I was a little disappointed in this bisque. I took other reviewers suggestions and used Old Bay instead of salt - probably should have stayed with the salt. Will not use crab if I make it again - made the seafood taste very overpowering. Also, my roux had an odd color to it.
Very very good!
Great recipe! My husband has been searching for a recipe for clam bisque because his favorite restaurant that sold it closed down. So instead of the crab & shrimp, I add 2 cans of clams. Highly suggest this, adds a great flavor, esp when add a little of the clam juice. I omit the white wine, neither my husband or I like the flavor in the bisque. Not crazy about the white pepper, usually substitute black. Sometimes add the onion, but I found it doesn't really add alot to the flavor. Great starting recipe, with these changes I make this pretty often! Thanks!!
i used soy half-n-half and crab only. i added some old bay, paprika, and cayenne -- also browned 2 cloves of garlic in the butter as recommended. left out the chicken bouillon. this recipe is simple and yummy but i feel it still lacks something. i will definitly make it again, and continue to experiment. thank goodness for soy rpoducts so that i can enjoy this kind of food again!
Near my house there is a little pub that serves a spectacular crab bisque, this recipe is quick, easy and much cheaper than the pub, but still just as great. My husband an I really love it as both an appetizer or a hearty lunchtime meal.
I made this for Xmas Eve. Thank you much for this easy recipe. Everyone said it was excellent and had more tham helping! Yummy for your tummy.
This was just so so for me. It wasnt 'bad' but ive definitely had better. Based on all the great reviews i am led to believe that I did something wrong, rather than this not being a great dish. Either way, this was a one-time only dish for me.
My husband and I LOVE shrimp bisque, so I tripled the recipe. I added garlic to the roux, and added the shrimp at the very end, after the soup was bubbly, and let it cook until pink. The soup was a tad bland so I added a good sprinkling of Old Bay, and it was perfect. Be sure to saute the onions until they are very, very soft; I didn't cook them long enough so I used my immersion blender to puree the soup before I added the shrimp. I would say the recipe still needs tweaking, but it's a very good start.
This was 5 star all the way! I didnt even have all the indrediants.Ihad no real crab,just imitation. no chicken boullion,no onions. It was still very tasty delicacy! I didnt cook out all the white wine people said they loved the wine taste..I was afraid of burning the half n half! Every one loved it!! There is none left!
I love this! It is easy and taste great. Like everyone else, I made adjustments each time I made it. It keeps getting better and better.
My husband thought it was wonderful. I thought it was a tad bit too rich. But still very good!
I liked this ok, although my boyfriend didn't. I thought it was a bit sweet though which was strange given that there's no sugar in it. I used 1 lb imitation crab and 1/4 cup wine, and served it over fetuccine, and it easily served 4 that way.
Tasted Great. I added beef bouillion since that's all that I had and everyone loved it.
I like to go exactly by the recipe the first time I cook anything but I just could not with this recipe because I felt it would be too salty and over powered with wine, so I left out the salt because the bouillon is pretty salty. I started out with 2 tablespoons of wine then added one more tablespoon. Next time I make this I will use a low sodium bouillon because I am going to sauté my shrimp in garlic and salted butter and add very last just before serving; the shrimp was just bland. Forgot---also will use green onions instead of minced white onion.
The stars are rated by my daughter, who thinks that this was "one of the best seafood things that she has ever had." I did a bit of doctoring - worked with what was in the pantry - so it was mock crab, 7-pepper seafood blend (which has salt, so I didn't use add'l salt, and the mock crab has a bit of salt and sweetness that you don't find in regular crab). I also used evaporated milk, which I always have on hand to replace cream (which I DON'T always have on hand) - and then added a little more milk to make proportions. I also used sherry - another thing I keep on hand for cooking. So, this was a perfect soup because it takes well to substitutions ... and is easy ... and fast ... and good. This is one of those things that you keep on hand for when you have just about all the stuff and want to start a meal with a special first course. Still waiting for husband to get home and put it on the table - he's working really late at the office every day this week - this will be a special way to start supper.
This was really tasty. i would say 2 tbsp of flour was too much, 1 would have done just fine. I had to add water to thin it out. HOWEVER it tasted wonderful!!
Very rich and delicious! My children, 2 and 4, loved it as well. I thinned this out with 1/2 c milk and it still barely made 4 medium-sized servings. You won't want to serve this in large chowder/chili bowls--too rich! Perfect for a luncheon with other lighter items, or an appetizer before a nice dinner. When I fix it again, I'll serve in small, cup-sized bowls. Have everything ready before starting--it goes very fast once you begin. I didn't do this, and had to keep removing it from the heat while I'd do the next step. I roughly chopped my shrimp since my little ones were eating it, and I liked it that way--every bite had something yummy in it! Thanks for sharing this lucious recipe. I'll definitely make it again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections