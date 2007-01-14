Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

The stars are rated by my daughter, who thinks that this was "one of the best seafood things that she has ever had." I did a bit of doctoring - worked with what was in the pantry - so it was mock crab, 7-pepper seafood blend (which has salt, so I didn't use add'l salt, and the mock crab has a bit of salt and sweetness that you don't find in regular crab). I also used evaporated milk, which I always have on hand to replace cream (which I DON'T always have on hand) - and then added a little more milk to make proportions. I also used sherry - another thing I keep on hand for cooking. So, this was a perfect soup because it takes well to substitutions ... and is easy ... and fast ... and good. This is one of those things that you keep on hand for when you have just about all the stuff and want to start a meal with a special first course. Still waiting for husband to get home and put it on the table - he's working really late at the office every day this week - this will be a special way to start supper.