Creamy Shrimp and Crab Bisque

A delicious bisque made with shrimp and crab meat. A garnish of chopped green onions is always a delicious addition to this bisque.

By katrina berry

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter over a low heat. Stir in flour, salt, white pepper, bouillon granules, and onion. Blend 3/4 cup half-and-half cream into the mixture. Mix in shrimp and crab meat. Turn the temperature to medium heat and continue stirring until the mixture thickens.

  • Blend the remaining half-and-half cream and wine into the mixture. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 110.2mg; sodium 770.6mg. Full Nutrition
