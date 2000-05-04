Santiago's Stuffed Squid

This recipe originates from Spain. It's tender and moist, not a typical chewy squid dish. It's simple to prepare, rich, scrumptious and definitely a favorite in our home! You may use butter instead of olive oil and black pepper instead of paprika if you prefer.
I altered the recipe slightly by mixing 1/2 the bread, tomato, onion, spices & wine with the fish/shrimp mixture. Then I stuffed the squid. Baked it covered with the other 1/2 that was processed. It turned out excellent... A big hit in our house... You should try it - it gives the stuffing more flavour...
I went to Barcelona area, meeting 38 of my friends, (We were from England, USA, Germany, Spain and Canada.) and had to make a dinner. I chose this one and it was a complete hit. We had it on pasta for the dinner. Some people put it on bread. You could also put it on rice. It was so tasty and flavorful. The next day we have a little leftover and I put it in a dish, crumbled some bread and cheese and sprinkled it on the top and served it on toasted garlic bread. Another hit. This is so easy, versatile and tasty. A real winner!
My husband made this and I was really looking forward to having it. I have to say it was very bland and looked terrible. My husband followed the directions exactly. To anyone who wants to make this recipe, I would recommend chopping the ingredients by hand, as my husband used a food processor and it came out too mushy - not very appealing.
The consistency came out good, but the flavor was lacking. I added some extra seasoning but it didn't really help much. Good concept, but too expensive to make and not very tasty. It's inspired me to make manicotti and use squid instead of pasta, that should be good!
