Santiago's Stuffed Squid

This recipe originates from Spain. It's tender and moist, not a typical chewy squid dish. It's simple to prepare, rich, scrumptious and definitely a favorite in our home! You may use butter instead of olive oil and black pepper instead of paprika if you prefer.

By Deb

prep:

1 hr
cook:
cook:
total:
total:
Servings:
4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Clean squid, removing tentacles, spine and outer skin. Rinse well in cold water and let drain on paper towels.

  • Coarsely chop shrimp. Flake orange roughy fillets and combine with shrimp, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • Blot squid with paper towel to remove any excess water. Use a small spoon to pack each squid with fish/shrimp mixture leaving 1 inch unfilled at bottom. Secure open end with a toothpick and place in glass baking dish. Repeat until filling is gone. Any extra squid can be cut into rings and scattered over the stuffed squid.

  • Place tomato, onion, olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, paprika, wine and bread in a blender or food processor and puree. Pour mixture over stuffed squid.

  • Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove foil and bake for another 30 minutes. Serve warm, garnished with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 346.1mg; sodium 552mg. Full Nutrition
