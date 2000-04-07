Awesome Broccoli Casserole

This was really good! I did forget to add onion, but at the last minute added onion powder and it was still good. I do think the onion would have made it better though. The ONLY thing I changed (well besides forgetting the onion) was, I did do what others suggested and put all of the cheese IN the casserole and none on top. And one little side note... If you couldn't actually see that the corn was in there you would never know it was. It really added nothing to the dish whatsoever. I'm wondering if Mexicorn would have been more flavorful? One more thing I may change next time, although not a deal breaker... is I will get the frozen broccoli flourets insted of chopped cuts. I like my borccoli a bit more tender. My sister, however loved the firmness of the cuts... So it's really a personal preference thing!! All that said.... This is definitely a keeper and will be making it again!!