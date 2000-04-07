Awesome Broccoli Casserole
This is a recipe that my grandmother gave me and I improved it (no offense, Grandma).
Awesome Broccoli Casserole was totally awesome. I only wished I had read some of the previous comments prior to cooking this dish because then it would have been even better. I agree with others: the broccoli needs to be precooked first, cut down on the amount of onion (I say this even though I'm an onion lover), and put more of the cheese in the casserole instead of on top. I also agree that this dish needs to be cooked a little longer - about 10 more minutes. Even though there was a little room for improvement, this dish was AWESOME!Read More
I think this could be a good recipe, but needs a lot of "tweaking". The onions definitely need to be sauteed before adding to this dish - they overpowered it. Also, for a recipe like this, I would like optional instructions for fresh broccoli instead of frozen. And I also felt that the dressing/stuffing would've been better had it been mixed in the casserole instead of browned on top - it was dry. The recipe tells you to put cheese on top of the stuffing but so many reviews said not to - so I just did it on one side. That side was still dry with rubbery cheese on top.Read More
This is a very good casserole, although I made several changes that improved the flavor. I added lots more cheese. I got a pound of American cheese and shredded it, adding it into the broccoli mixture rather than putting it on top. I also used 1/2 cup of Italian breadcrumbs and 1/2 cup of crushed Ritz crackers mixed with 6 tbls of melted butter for a yummy topping. Rather than 16 ounces of sour cream, I used 8 ounces to cut back on the fat a little. Lastly, I added extra broccoli, which I cooked a bit before putting the mixture together. It is DEFINITELY a keeper of a recipe! I can't believe there are reviewers who do not like this recipe! It's one of the best Broccoli casseroles I've ever had!!:-) Thanks Cobra!
Thank you Cobra! I made this for guests tonight, one of whom doesn't have "broccoli" in his vocabulary and I was shocked to see him take seconds and say "this stuff is awesome" (why...that's part of its name!). I didn't cook the broccoli as others have stated...the recipe states to drain and thaw the broccoli, which did the trick for me. I also reduced the onion (alot) and added extra cheese...none on top. I also cooked covered and then the last 10 minutes cooked uncovered, which prevented any burning! Great sidesish and would definately make again!
Ok, this was one of the MOST delicious things I have ever made! I made a few alterations, after reading some of the other posts and it came out awesome! Do not use all of the 16oz container of sour cream. I used 2/3 of the container and it was just perfect. Also, I did not use the whole large white onioin, I used about 3/4 of a large white oninon. I used Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing mix that comes in an 8oz bag (not box) but only used 6 oz. It was the crumbliest brand I could find and worked really well. I was in a hurry so I baked it at 400 for about 25 mins covered, so as not to burn the bread crumbs. Then uncovered it, I added the cheese on top and turned down the heat, baking for another 10 minutes. This was totally delicious, I brought it for a work Thanksgiving luncheon, and everyone loved it!!
This casserole is AWESOME! I made it for a potluck with a few changes. I used 2 16 oz bags of broccoli, 16 oz. low fat sour cream, 1/4 cup regular sour cream, 3 cups of cheese(I used a 4 cheese mexican blend because thats what I had on hand)The majority of this was mixed in with a small amount sprinkled on top. I had a large bag of Pepperidge farm stuffing that I used 8-9 oz of and threw in a little extra butter.I am not a huge fan of onion so I followed other reviewers advice and only used 1/2 an onion and chopped it real fine with my electrical chopper and it was the perfect amount. I also cooked the onion, corn and broccoli for 5 min.in the microwave before combining. I put it in a 9x13 pan, covered with aluminum foil and baked for 30 min. I then took off the foil and baked an additional 10-15 min. to make the top crispy. I bet this would be good as a meal with some chopped chicken or turkey mixed in.
I've made this dish six times now. Why so many? My sorority sisters now believe I know how to cook, and ask for it at every dinner party. ;-) Thank-you, Cobra! Some advice: I use about half the sour cream and less onion (diced very small). The last four times I made this, I precooked the veggies and had much better results. Definitely add more cheese to the mix if you're a cheese lover like me! I put very little cheese on top, as it tends to burn, and skimp on the stuffing topping as well. Also, consider cooking the dish 10-15 minutes more than listed.
This is a great recipe if you follow the other reviewer's advice: halve the onion and sour cream, put all the cheese into the broccoli mixture, make sure the broccoli is fully defrosted, and bake covered for at least one hour until the whole casserole is bubbly, removing cover for last ten minutes. Depending on what I have in my pantry, I improvise the topping. I like half Ritz crackers and half bread crumbs. I also agree with other reviewer's recommendation to bake this a day ahead. I give it four stars because of the tweaking required.
I have made this recepie several times, and have altered it a bit. Pre-cook the broccoli, and add the cheese to the rest of the ingredients. Cover the casserole, then remove it the last 5 minutes or so. This way it will not dry out on top. This is an excellent casserole!! This one is a keeper!!
Excellent!! We love this casserole. I've made it several time and the whole family loves this. I have made a few changes though....I use a package of frozen white corn instead of a can...and I also saute' fresh mushrooms and add them to the mix. It's the best. I will be making this as a part of my Thanksgiving menu this year for the whole family to try! Thanks Cobra!
I have been making this for quite awhile, but have never reviewed it. Am quite surprised not everyone LOVES this. It is a huge hit whenever I make it. I have used frozen and canned corn, have used green beans instead of broccoli, as well as have used cream of mushroom soup when I don't have cream of broccoli. In any combination this is a very quick, tasty casserole when you want something more than plain veggies.
This is a super easy and super wonderful recipe! A few changes though: used a 28 oz bag of broccoli, whole 8 oz box of cornbread stuffing mix by StoveTop, extra cheese, and about 14 oz of sour cream. Also, I mixed EVERYTHING together so there was no actual crust but it was a totally wonderful and hearty dish!
Great recipe. It could be served as a main dish, if you add chunks of ham to it.
Made this for Easter and I wasn't thrilled with it that day, thought it was ok, not quite flavorful enough for me. Heated the leftovers the next day and what a difference!! It tasted great and the guests I sent leftovers home with said the same thing. Think the flavors needed time to meld. My suggestion...make this one the day before (definitely cutting down on the onion) and reheat when ready to serve.
This tastes fabulous! I love the stove top stuffing topping and it makes great leftovers. My five year old liked it and my husband couldn't get enough.
This was every bit as good as the previous reviews indicated. I used 1/2 the onion and only about 8 oz of light sour cream. I put more cheese into the actual casserole rather than on top. I think next time I am not going to add the additional cheese on top of the bread crumbs. I will be using about 1 cup of the cheese. but we are not huge melted cheese eaters. this is excellent and will be a regular side dish for me for dinners.
Even with the changes recommended by other posters, my family didn't like this recipe. The sour cream seemed to overwhelm the other flavors. It also took quite a bit longer than 35 minutes to heat all the way through.
Quick, easy and good for large gatherings like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Take a full dish, bring an empty one away!!!
I completely agree with MitchB2's review. My husband I love Broccoli Casserole and were looking forward to tasting this version. I thought the corn would be a great addition. Well, like Mitch says this turned out to be a sour cream dish. I also agree that there is way too much stuffing and in my opionion way too "herby", it may have been better to use Pepperidge Farm stuffing then the Stove Top. I agree about not enough cheese inside the dish and way too much on top. This dish did not thrill either my hubby or myself.
Made this for Christmas dinner and my family really liked it, so did I! I used frozen California Mix vegetables and frozen corn and did not precook, just defrosted thoroughly. I stirred in all of the cheese and the stuffing mix. Good idea. My first batch was a little sticky and dry, so I added a little milk to the second and it was great.
This recipe is OK. It wasn't an award winner, but it had an interesting taste. I don't think I will make it again, but it was good for a one-time thing.
I made this, cut back on the onion and used cream of mushroom soup. It was delicious, I will make it again.
Because of some bad reviews, I was hesitant to try this recipe. But it was awesome! I modified it according to what I already had in the pantry. I used cream of mushroom soup, and omitted the onions and corn. I would make sure the broccoli you use is fully defrosted. I also added more cheese to the mixture and would reccomend not adding more to the top once its cooked b/c it does form a barrier and all comes off at once when you serve. This was a very very good recipe and I was able to use all lowfat ingredients. Hey- if thats how I can get my husband to eat vegetables, then thats what I'll do. 5 stars!
Although I hate to be the one to say how a "recipe is great and here is how I modified it to make it so..." I loved this recipe because I think the sauce is what makes it so wonderful. I used fresh broccoli and cauliflower florets slightly cooked, mixed with the noted sour cream, cheese, and soup. I then mixed this with the croutons (only moistened with broth - it doesn't need butter - it so creamy otherwise!) I then put it all in a shallow baking pan and baked it as usual. The veggies were perfectly cooked - I don't like them soggy which I think you would get with frozen. Overall, it is the sauce that really makes this dish - it made things so cheesy and yummy! Thanks!
This was really good! I did forget to add onion, but at the last minute added onion powder and it was still good. I do think the onion would have made it better though. The ONLY thing I changed (well besides forgetting the onion) was, I did do what others suggested and put all of the cheese IN the casserole and none on top. And one little side note... If you couldn't actually see that the corn was in there you would never know it was. It really added nothing to the dish whatsoever. I'm wondering if Mexicorn would have been more flavorful? One more thing I may change next time, although not a deal breaker... is I will get the frozen broccoli flourets insted of chopped cuts. I like my borccoli a bit more tender. My sister, however loved the firmness of the cuts... So it's really a personal preference thing!! All that said.... This is definitely a keeper and will be making it again!!
So was I supposed to add the dry stuffing to the top of the casserole or was I supposed to make the stuffing as it's box directed me to and then add that to the top of the casserole?! I had a thick layer of hard crouton like stuff on the top of mine when it was finished cooking. I'm not that bright, you need to spell everything out for me...it was still a tasty dish despite!
I'm a huge fan of this recipe and always bring it to family gatherings because everyone loves it so much! I also make a few adaptions to this recipe and cook the entire time in a crockpot/slow cooker. I use 2 (16 oz) bags frozen broccoli, 1 bag frozen corn, and replace the onion for a can of cream of onion soup (cooking in the slowcooker can dry out the recipe so the extra soup is definitely not too much). I combine all ingredients, including extra cheese, and stir in slow cooker. Cook for 4-5 hours on low, or 2-3 on high. Always a crowd pleaser!
I read the other reviews and made a couple changes myself. I put ALL the cheese into the casserole, and left all the other ingredient amounts as they were.My suggestion is to not serve this dish piping hot, I (and my family) liked it much better when it had cooled a little, it made it "set up". I put a thin layer of the stuffing coated in butter on top. For anyone wondering about fresh broccoli, I used a little over 2 cups (it was 2 stems of broc. from the store with just the florets cut off, no stems) and it turned out fine.
Very good. It was so easy to make up the night before a dinner party and everyone loved it.
This recipe is excellent!!! I changed the recipe a little bit to personalize it for my family but It was good the way it was. I steamed fresh broccoli instead of the frozen and I used quite a bit more than the recipe called for. I used all of the sour cream and it was great, a strong flavor but great! I did not use the corn and I only used half of the onion. I mixed about 6 ounces of Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing mix and 2 cups of sharp shredded cheese into the mixture. Before baking, I sprinkled the top with about 1 cup of the cheddar cheese and just enough stuffing (mixed with butter) to barely cover the top. This recipe came out so good, thank you so much for sharing it. I will make it over and over.
I thought that this was very good. I DID tweak it a little. I used fat free yogurt instead of sour cream, added some chicken, and a little ham. I omitted the corn, and added spinach instead. I sauteed the onion with some fresh mushrooms in garlic and olive oil. Made the topping with crushed Ritz crackers mixed with some onion & garlic powder then mixed in some chicken broth. I also used reduced fat soup and cheese. It was delicious! Thanks for the post, Cobra!!
I should have read the reviews first. This had way too much onion in it(and we love onion). I'll try it again sometime with less.
This came out ok. I've made it more than once and seasoned with salt and pepper for flavor...but still ended up with more than half for leftovers. It's just ok on the blah side.
Good! I made a few substitutions for a healthier version. I used a chipolte corn soup and greek yogurt instead of sour cream and a whole wheat stuffing mix and shredded cheddar cheese. I have also added cauliflower and kale.
Followed the advice above to add stuffing and cheese to the broc mix and it was a hit.
This could quite possibly be one of the WORST casseroles I've ever made. I lost a recipe for a broccoli casserole I make every holiday, and checked this site for an alternative. Made it for Christmas, and had to throw almost the entire thing out. No one I fed it to found this to be "awesome".
I modified this recipe just a little. I didn't have suffing on hand, and put parmeson on top and covered with foil so it would not burn to quickly. It was awesome. My husband demanded I make it again the next night.
This really is awesome!!! Made a couple of changes: used condensed cheddar cheese soup instead of the cream of broccoli, omitted the onion, and didn't use the full amount of sour cream. Everyone raved about it.... will definately be making again!
My Dad has never like veggies and Broccoli is the one that the just flat out refuses to eat. But my sister made this dish a few years ago, and not only did he eat it, he had seconds!!!!!!! I make this for holidays even though someone always brings the classic green bean casserole, I just have to have this one! I agree to use less onion (even as an onion lover!) and to pre-cook the broccoli. I put all of the cheese inside and none on top. I also extended the bake time just a little bit, but I bake at a slightly lower temp, so as not to burn the stuffing mix on top. But this is a FANTASTIC recipe!!!!
My husband and I loved this. It was very simple to make. Good potluck casserole!
This really is very easy to make and it has such a rich and super taste. The sour cream really makes it perfect!
After reading most of the other reviews I tried this dish but followed the recommendations to use only half of the sour cream and mix more of the cheese with the broccoli and keep only 1 cup for the top. This casserole turned out very good, and any precooking of the broccoli wasn't necessary (but my broccoli was already half thawed). The only critic is the presentation - the chopped broccoli just doesn't look very appealing in this casserole. I will try it with whole broccoli flowers next time - in this case I probably will precook the broccoli, though.
This was great, we are having it for christmas, just added more cheese.
I made this for my whole family for the first time on Sunday, and everyone loved it. It was easy to make, and didn't take alot of time.
This recipe was really gross, me and my boyfriend were dissapointed, too much sour cream!
This is just as it states "awesome"!!!!! One medium onion was too much though so next time I will just use 1/2 an onion. It was a big hit for my very picky husband :) and easy to make
As is this recipe was ok... I would definaly use less sour cream next time and I would have cooked the onions first.
I make a similar dish, but with parboiled cauliflower florets, mushrooms and cheese, with a roue-just like macaroni and cheese - is good with broccoli, too.
Family loved it! Very creamy...corn tasted really great in the casserole. I don't think I chopped the onions small enough, as it was a little overpowering. But overall really great! :)
I have 9 kids, ages 2-16, and they ALL loved this. I did 1/2 the amount of onion and used cream of mushroom soup. I put all the cheese in the mixture and non on top. I also cooked the broccoli, onion, and corn(I used frozen) in the microwave so they wouldn't be crunchy then baked about 1 hour.
Everyone went for seconds! I added a little milk as suggest from other reviewers. I also used Stove Top stuffing. I added more broccoli cause I wanted it to be more like a vegetable dish. Turned out really well.
This was great! Next time I would either cook longer, precook the broccoli, or both. My broccoli was crunchy. Also, if you love cheese, add more to the casserole itself instead of melting on top.
I liked this recipe but in the future I will probably add chicken to it to make it more of a main dish instead of a side dish. Seemed like the main ingredient was lacking. But it was tasty.
This was a little bit too creamy and lacked flavor for my tastes.
Excellent recipe once a few minor changes are made per the recommendations of previous reviewers. I omitted the corn, used half the amount of sour cream and cheese, and mixed the cheese in with the casserole rather than putting any on top. I also sauteed the onions with garlic prior to adding them to the mix. I also baked it for 30 min., then stirred it, and baked for another 15 min. to ensure the top was a little crunchy and it wasn't soggy anywhere throughout the casserole. I've made this a couple times, and with these modifications it always comes out well!
This is a great starter recipe-you can add green beans, whatever. I would half cook the vegies, put half the stuffing in the mix, and most of the cheese as well-I only used 1 cup of cheese total and it turned out great!
I made this for a family picnic..it was so quick and easy!!! ;and to make it better I have had requests to make it for our next get together! Quick, easy and Good!!
Good recipe, but needs salt, garlic, and pepper. It's a little bland without it.
I'm sorry, this recipe was awful. We had guests over, and nobody at the table enjoyed this recipe. There is way too much stuffing for the volume of the casserole, the tiny amount of cheese in the mixture adds nothing, and the large amount of cheese on top forms an impenetrable barrier as soon as it cools. The dish tastes like nothing more than frozen broccoli with sour cream on top.
First time I made this EVERYONE in my family loved it!!!! We had my nephew over (5 years old) who is a REALLY picky eater. HE LOVED IT, TOO!!! My sister-in-law says he keeps asking her to make auntie's yummy broccoli!. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! I only used 1/2 an onion, about 3/4 of the sour cream and didn't use all the cheese in the recipe. I served this a side dish for Christmas dinner.
I made this for Christmas and it didn't get heated through in the time the recipe stated. Everything else was done and eaten by the time this was ready. For the few people who ate some, they loved it. I covered the top with aluminum foil to prevent the stuffing and cheese from drying out. I uncovered it the last few minutes. I will definately make this again but I will allow more cooking time. It really is very good
Didn't have cream of broccoli soup, so used broccoli cheese soup instead and then omitted the shredded cheddar cheese. Also didn't put in a whole package of stuffing mix. Instead I added a cup of stuffing cubes. Cooked the frozen broccoli first. It was a very good vegetable casserole. I know I am rating it on the changes I made, but since I didn't fix it as written, I have to rate it on how good it was. I will keep the recipe for sure and maybe try it as written the next time
I made a lower fat version with less cheese, low fat condensed soup, and lowfat sour cream and it was still very yummy on ot Thanksgiving holiday :-). Thank you!
I cooked this for a dinner with my friends. They loved it and it was so easy!
Great quick and healthy if you use the low fat Mayo and omit the bacon! Great for picnics
I liked the recipe but I used 98% FF soup and low fat sour cream and I think it took away from some of the favor that other reviews really like. Next time I think I will add more shredded cheese to the vegetable casserole rather then put it on the top.
This recipe is very simple to make and has such a good flavor to it. When I made it I didn't even like broccoli (or cauliflower) but I added cauliflower to it as well and now I love both! It might be a good way to get young ones to eat veggies with out them even realizing they are eating them!
Not a bad dish, but I would definitely follow the other posters' advice and pre-cook the broccoli. I didn't care for it being crunchy. Next time I will probably also mix more of the stuffing in the actual broccoli mix and put less of it on top. It was just too crumby that way. Oh, and definitely more cheese in the broccoli mixture. But worth a second try for sure.
This is a great easy recipe. my husband and I loved it. Next time I make it, I am only going to use a small onion, instead of a large onion. I love onions, but it tasted "too oniony". Thanks!
I would probably make this recipe again but I would omit the corn and I would saute the onions first. I would also throw all the cheese in the mixture instead of putting it on top.
Very easy and tasty! I omitted the corn for the particular crowd I was serving. I also substituted 1 cup of "4 cheese mixture" for 1/2 of the cheddar cheese; worked just as well. When shopping, I didn't realize that 1 (6oz) package of stuffing mix is just one pouch of the mix I usually buy.
Our whole family loved this recipe! The only change I made was I used cream of mushroom soup as opposed to cream of broccoli soup because it was what I had on hand and omitted the onion since my picky child does not like it. I am thinking of adding some kind of meat to the leftovers for the creation of yet another meal. Thanks for the post.
We like to have this dish as a vegetarian entree, and have added it to our "regular" rotation of meals. I make it with fresh broccoli, lightly steamed, and I do cut the sour cream back a bit. We have found that 1 to 1-1/2 cups gives it a great flavor, without being overpowering. My husband would give this recipe a 5-star rating if he was writing this review, and he is always eager to "clean up" any leftovers.
I made this for a family luncheon and everyone liked it. I love broccoli so it's nice to find new ways to prepare it. It's a keeper.
There are many slightly different versions of this that I have been making for years. This one is really good but easy to make more healthy. You can use fresh broccoli, you just need to cook it before. I used hot water for the dressing instead of butter, yogurt cheese instead of sour cream, healthy soup and less sharp cheese. Very good.
It was better the 2nd night than the first. I think it needs longer cooking.
I love this recipe!
This was great and an easy recipe to prepare ahead for the holidays!!
I was intrigued by the combination of corn and broccoli, but this recipe just was too rich and too bland for us. WAY too much sour cream -- that's all you could taste. I'd agree with the earlier reviewers who suggested cutting the sour cream in half, using using more of the cheese in the sauce, and finding an alternative to the stuffing as a topping, as there was too much of it and it just sat there. It also needed a LOT longer than cooking than is specified.
This was very good and very easy. I did omit the cheese from the top at the end as I just didnt feel it needed it. I used 2lbs frozen broccoli florets since many commented on cutting down on the sour cream. It was perfectly moist with that amount of sour cream and soup. I used a whole medium vidalia sweet onion. I couldnt hardly taste the onion at all. It was perfect. I served this Christmas day and everyone wanted the recipe. I used NO additional seasoning.
This was pretty good. I used 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup and cut the sour cream in half. Also used shredded cheddar instead of American cheese, and crushed ritz crackers because I didnt have any stuffing.
Delicious!
I have to say, while the taste is...Good... the whole thing makes me feel like I'm going to have a heart attack during the middle of the night... I added Hashed potatoes into the mix to just get something else in there. There HAS to be some way to cut down on all the sour cream! like half sour cream and something else. I'll be surprised if I'm still warm tomorrow morning... its good though, just please dont make this an everyday meal.
made this, loved it, will make again for sure. Easy
I took this to a Thanksgiving dinner with over 20 people and to several pot lucks at my office. They all loved it! it's difficult to get kids to eat veggies anyway-but the kids who did like broccoli loved the casserole. I did use half the called for onions in mine.
This was a great side dish! My relatives all voted it a "keeper!" I used two 16 oz bags of broccoli cuts and only had an 11 oz can of Green Giants niblets (extra crisp) corn and as others suggested, mixed 2 C shredded cheese to the veggies. I topped with 2 C crushed Ritz crackers mixed with 1-1/2 to 2 cups finely shredded cheddar cheese, and drizzled on a whold stick of melted butter. Baked for an hour. Very simple and delicious!
Very good, whole family enjoyed it. use a little less sour cream. To change it up use shredded hashbrowns on the top instead of stuffing mix. Great recipe!
Very good and easy to make. This is a great "comfort" food.
Only gave this four stars because I messed up. I mixed most of the stuffing with casserole before I realized it should go on top. I added a bit of liquid and put remaining stuffing where it belonged. I think it turned out well considering. Next time I'll follow directions and am sure I'll give it five stars!
I am not a fan of frozen broccoli, so I used fresh broccoli steamed until tender crisp. I substituted frozen sweet corn (from Costco - it really tastes like fresh corn) for the canned corn. I use cream of mushroom instead of cream of broccoli soup. We prefer cheddar to Velveeta. I am now asked to bring this to every potluck. There are never leftovers! It's one of the best vegetable casseroles I've tried.
This recipe was a hit! YUMMY!!!!
I followed the recipe but left out the onion because i didn't have any and cooked it a little while longer and everyone raved. This will be a regular.
This made TONS of casserole! We could barely finish it all but it is a really yummy, hearty side dish.
This was a good side dish, kids didn't care for it much but then--how many kids do you know love vegetables! My husband liked it very much and said that he wouldn't mind having it again.--For us this is a keeper.
So, I thought this was Delicious, but made several changes and my husband thinks it would be great with Sausage added to it. He loves sausage. I added green and red peppers and carrots. I made some other tweaks to it and we liked it. All the veggies we used were fresh from the farmers market.
This is great - i served this over rice, and added carrots. Very good!
