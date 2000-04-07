Awesome Broccoli Casserole

This is a recipe that my grandmother gave me and I improved it (no offense, Grandma).

Recipe by COBRA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together broccoli, corn, and onions. Stir in sour cream, soup, and 1/4 cup shredded cheese. In a separate bowl, toss together stuffing mix and melted butter. Spread broccoli mixture into a 2 quart casserole dish and cover with stuffing mix.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until heated through and browned on top. Sprinkle remaining 1 3/4 cups cheese on top and bake an additional 5 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 790.9mg. Full Nutrition
