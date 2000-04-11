Daddy's Fried Corn and Onions

This recipe falls into the category of simplicity at it's best. If this seems like too high a compliment aimed at the lowly ear of corn, you may want to give this dish a try. THREE INGREDIENTS! (+S&P). I made this exactly as written. The corn smells so good as it is sauteed with the butter. I can understand why some would choose to cook the onions first. They do need about 20 minutes to become heavy in flavour and achieve caramelization. However I'm inclined to think that this was not the submitter's intention. "Just beginning to get crispy" is what the instructions tell us to look for. For the record I do really like caramelized onions. The deep flavour impact they produce is heavenly. I think the star of this recipe is the corn. Using fresh is undoubtedly the way to go if possible. 4 ears of fresh corn often costs less than 1 dollar. You cannot get much better a vegetable than fresh corn to provide the essence of relaxed summer meals. This is a good example of seasonable dining. I used 1/2 of a smallish vidalia onion which provided another layer of sweetness. Thanks for posting this recipe. My family really enjoyed it.