Daddy's Fried Corn and Onions
Combining my two favorites, fried onions and fresh corn, my husband came up with this very simple, delicious side dish.
For the people who said this was too fatty and too buttery (1/2 tablespoon per serving!)- This is really a nutritionally friendly recipe! Read Nutrition Information: Amount Per Serving = Calories: 161; Total Fat: 7g; Cholesterol: 16mg; Sodium: 384mg; Total Carbs: 25.6g; Dietary Fiber: 3.1g; Protein: 3.5gRead More
It was ok... not really worth the effort.Read More
I used this as a side dish for Aussie Chicken from this site. I needed to cook some bacon for the chicken and I saw some reviewrs say that they thought a bit of crumbled bacon would taste good with this side dish. So, I used just a little bit of the bacon drippings to "fry" up the corn and onions. The result was amazing. It tasted wonderful and the hubby and I both really liked. I know not a healthy dish...but who cares. Tasted great. Thanks for the post.
I substituted 2 cups of corn for the 4 fresh ears-this was a great side with barbecued ribs.
I grew up with this. I often add some chopped green bell peppers and on occassion, some fried bacon (crumbled). However, it really is good as is. Great side to burgers or grilled BBQ chicken. Fresh sweet corn is the best but I have used frozen corn w/ decent results.
For folks who have not caramelized onions before - the process takes at least 20 minutes at low temp. Start the onions (with butter and salt/spice) first and once they get brown, and sweet, and delicious... :) then add the corn.
thought everybody knew about this.For winter use,blanch the ears and then cool in ice water.Cut off of ears and freeze.This way you will have it for winter days and never open a can of that bland and tasteless stuff again
Really good! I added some fresh garlic too.
Ive done this several times. It's very good for such a simple recipe. Sometimes I add red bell pepper for color and flavor. My kids actually love it!
Very good, especially since I mixed up my onions and put my sweet vidalia in the other dish I was making!
i made this for my dad on father's day. its a new way to make corn and its fabulous. I just add my own spices, like garlic salt/pepper and things like that.
This is an awesome summertime side dish. If using frozen corn, boil it for a few minutes first with 1-2 tablespoons of sugar. It will be as tender and sweet as fresh
I have made this alot. The only thing I do diffrently is to saute cut up bacon first. When the bacon is a little crisp I add the onion saute till limp then add corn and fry till hot with salt pepper and garlic to taste. Omit the butter because your using the bacon grease to cook everything. I have also used Italian frozen green beans in place of corn.
Easy and good. I actually used leftover corn on the cob and it was still great.
We totally love this recipe! I have been asked for the recipe numerous times as it is perfect for a bring along to a BBQ or a picnic. I cook the corn on the cob for about five minutes in boiling water - shock it in ice water - then cut the corn off the cob. This makes it easier to cut the corn off the cob and it doesn't take as long to cook. I really only make this in the summer because there is just no substitute for fresh corn on the cob. This recipe is also very versatile as it is great served hot, warm and cold!
This is a simple but excellent recipe. However, cook the onions first then add the corn for just 3 or 4 minutes. When you do the corn first, the corn gets overcooked.
Tasty recipe and easy. I make it as Michelle submitted but when we are out of fresh corn - I simply saute the onions first and then add drained cans of plain corn or mexican style - whatever I have.
If you don't have frsh corn, don't use the tasteless canned corn. I buy the steamfresh corn. I slowly carmelize the onion, 1/2 tsp minced garlic, and some slat and pepper in the pan while the corn is steaming in the microwave. About 20 minutes later, once the onion is golden and translucent, I stir in the corn. DELISH!
Who knew something so quick and simple could be so good! Of course, with 2 TBSP REAL butter and FRESH corn, how could it not! Will not make while I'm STICKING to a healthy diet... If you love corn and cooked onion(and are not watching the fat or carbs) you should try this TERRIFIC recipe! We always use red onion and add fresh chopped tomato to this.
I saute fresh corn, red onion and asparagus in olive oil with a pad of butter and salt and pepper. We can't get enough of it!
Yummy! My whole family loved this one. I didn't have fresh corn so I used 2 cans of corn instead. I also used 1/4 a red onion. I will make this again.
Have made this for years (I'm 75 so I mean years) with the fresh sweetcorn from our garden. However, I always add chopped green pepper and garlic and a tad bit of milk while it is cooking. Extra YUMMY. This is our family favorite while corn is in season except for, of course, the grilled garlic butter corn on the cob. During off season and our palate drools for it I do use canned corn. Freshlike is best used that way as it is canned with no juice. More like fresh.
Great recipe! I've been on a low carb diet plan and this just fit right in. I threw in green peppers and spring onions, and some chunks of chicken for protein. Makes a great meal instead of a side dish.
Simple but very good. I got great reviews when I brought this to a potluck! I used two whole bags of corn, 1 1/2 yellow peppers (so they hid well in the corn so the kids did not notice), 1 large white onion, 4 cloves garlic, 6 TBSP butter or so,salt and pepper. First I cooked the onion, then added the peppers once the onions were very soft, waited a few minutes then added all the corn and cooked until the corn started to slightly brown. YUMMY! I will make this again....and again :-)
A different and good way to fix corn, the onions added a nice taste, would make again
This is soooo delicious. it is so easy to make and much better than regular corn for a change. i add a dash of garlic powder.
Oh yes, and adding one minced jalapeño gives just the right amount of heat to this.
YUMMMMMY!!!!Such a delicious, easy and crowd pleasing recipe! A KEEPER for sure.Making it for the second time in two weeks for other guests!!!Def cook the onions first for a few mins to soften.My daughter called from college asking me for that delicious corn recipe!!!!I used fresh white corn from the cob.??plus, great to have all corn and onions prepped the day before ,to make for less work on the day it will be made, esp before a party!
Everyone loved this. I added bacon as suggested and added the butter to the bacon fat. Seasoned with kosher salt and pepper.
This was delicious! I used canned corn and I can't wait until I get some fresh corn to cook it again. It is very close to a side dish that I ordered from a restaurant in Hilton Head, SC, but they added mushrooms to it as well. I might try that next time too! Thanks for the recipe!
Just as pictured, Bi-color sweet corn, Vadalia onions, and fresh tomatoes. I'm in heaven. Cook the onions just enough to blanch. Also, I used a "light" butter. There are several good ones out there.
A very good and extremely easy recipe. It's a favorite in my book.
Very good! A great alternative to plan corn! Yummy.
So easy. Sooo good! Thank you!!
This recipe falls into the category of simplicity at it's best. If this seems like too high a compliment aimed at the lowly ear of corn, you may want to give this dish a try. THREE INGREDIENTS! (+S&P). I made this exactly as written. The corn smells so good as it is sauteed with the butter. I can understand why some would choose to cook the onions first. They do need about 20 minutes to become heavy in flavour and achieve caramelization. However I'm inclined to think that this was not the submitter's intention. "Just beginning to get crispy" is what the instructions tell us to look for. For the record I do really like caramelized onions. The deep flavour impact they produce is heavenly. I think the star of this recipe is the corn. Using fresh is undoubtedly the way to go if possible. 4 ears of fresh corn often costs less than 1 dollar. You cannot get much better a vegetable than fresh corn to provide the essence of relaxed summer meals. This is a good example of seasonable dining. I used 1/2 of a smallish vidalia onion which provided another layer of sweetness. Thanks for posting this recipe. My family really enjoyed it.
had some cooked corn on the cob so chopped up 1 vidalia and tossed that in the pan with the butter. If corn is already cooked do not put it in the pan before frying the onions. onions should be browned before throwing in the corn or corn will burn. heavenly!
Simple and good. :) Thanks for sharing.
We use can corn if no fresh is available. Simple and delicious!!!
I really enjoyed this corn dish. I think next time I'll be sure to use unsalted butter, as mine came out a bit salty.
very good way to dress up corn. i used 2 cups of frozen corn since that is what i had on hand... i also added 3 small cloves of garlic. i loved it. hubby wasn't sure about the onion/ corn combo, but he cleaned his plate and had seconds so it must have been OK.
I don't know where I've been all my life. I had never considered combining fresh sweet corn and sweet onions before in a side dish. I actually made this recipe as written, an aberration for me, and it was wonderful!! Perhaps others' poor results came from inferior fresh corn, I don't know. What I DO know is that this is going to become a summertime staple in my house!! Thanks so much for the recipe.
This was great. The fresh corn makes all the difference in the taste. Even though the onions did add flavor, I will try this without them next time. I like the corn-on-the-cob with butter and salt taste--the onions kind of threw that off.
This is heaven. I used Incredible Corn from Tacoma Boys. No leftovers. Next time, I'll use half butter, half bacon grease. I only garnished with sea salt and fresh ground black pepper. Wonderful.
Excellent! This was so good. I used a bag of frozen corn and wasn't sure how sweet it was going to be so I added a Tbs of sugar. Fabulous! I will always do my corn this way for now on.
Made this with my Thanksgiving dinner - I also put it in a casserole dish, sprinkled a little paprika on top and let it bake for about 15 minutes while the turkey was being carved. It is a wonderful variation. Thanks!
Really easy recipe and enjoyed by my whole family. I've made this twice- once with canned cord and once with fresh. The fresh corn was MUCH better.
Who'd have thunk something so simple could be so good. I added a tbsp of sugar for just a hint more sweetness and a few slices of cooked & crumbled bacon w/1-2 tbsp of its drippings for additional flavor; but overall this was simply a phenominal recipe.This is definately an addition to my recipe book.
This is so easy and good. You can use yogurt butter instead of whole butter. I also add green chile for a more zesty taste.
What a wonderful new way to prepare corn. I used 2 cans because I didn't have any fresh or frozen and it turned out super! The whole family loved it.
Very good. I usually don't like the corn very "crispy" so I didn't fry it for very long. I used olive oil instead of butter. Came out great. The onions don't overpopwer the recipe, but give the corn a nice complement.
I made this side dish on a girls weekend and it turned out amazing. I made just as described and it was so delicious.
Was a great way to use up some leftover corn on the cob.
Very Very tasty. The sweet onion really adds something to the recipe.
So good and simple. I don't really like corn but I'll be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Great side dish. I had to use frozen corn but turned out great...we thought.
We really enjoyed this! I followed the recipe as written except I did add a few sliced grape tomatoes towards the end. I used 5 ears of fresh corn, so I added a tad more butter. I was getting a bit tired of grilled fresh corn on the cob since we have so much available here this time of year, so this is a nice change. I really love the flavor the onion gives this dish, and using fresh corn really adds a wonderful sweetness . The addition of the tomatoes did add a nice pop of flavor also. I will be making this simple side dish again for sure! Thanks :)
I had three helpings of this simple little side dish, so I think my actions speak for themselves! I only had one red onion on hand last night when I decided to make this and it turned out great!!
ok but not great. might make again.
I make this a lot using green onion and adding garlic salt, garlic pepper, and cayenne. Very good. When I use fresh corn on the cob, I grill it first then cut it off the cob, which gives it a nice grilled look.
Great, and very simple recipe. The family loved it. Thank you!
Make this with bacon grease in an iron skillet and mmmm mmmm mmmmm that is good eatin'! Grew up on this and it is country cooking at its' best!
Absolutely delicious!!
OMG never had this before. Was wonderful different way to take fresh corn on the cob and change the flavor and texture. I would give this 10 stars if I could. I had 3 dozen ears and was going to blanch most, but this will turn it to 1/2 that amount. Just an add on ; I made it the second day with a few home grown tomatoes thrown in after it was done. Even a better combo.
Have made this dish several times. It is good as is, but I tweaked it a bit. Carmalize the onion first in bacon grease, added bell peppers, jalapeno, crushed garlic. Saute that a bit then add corn. and diced tomatoe. No left overs
This was delicious, even with frozen corn and without the onions (per my husband's request). What a great diversion from boiled corn. One thing, though-- if you happen to have leftovers (which is highly unlikely), they are rather dried out and chewy. Definitely don't make this ahead! Otherwise, it's fabulous!
this recipe is great! It goes well with meals or for a snack.
Wow!!! This was excellent, my husband raved over this one. I did add bell pepper and instead of using salt, I used garlic salt. Yummy!! I will definately make this again...Thanks.
This was really good & a change from the old boring sidedish of corn. I added a chopped green bell pepper & it was VERY good!
1/4 tsp. of paprika is the only thing that saved this. there are much better ways to make corn... don't be tempted by the good reviews, keep looking...
This is my go-to side dish quite a bit these days. I have changed it a little: I use olive oil instead of butter, and I use green onion instead of sweet onion. I also dice up and use some celery, which adds such a nice flavor. We love it and eat it all the time.
I have been making this this quick, tasty recipe for years, but I sauté the onions in bacon grease first,(Whaaa, what was that, ohhh, it was the audible sound of the healthy eats police gasps). I then add the corn and some butter to finish it up. Fresh sweet corn season is so short, we usually have this 2 or 3 times a year, and LOVE it!!!!
AWE-SOME!
HEAVEN! My corn hating husband loved this. My 3 year old & 7 year old daughters had seconds. This was easy and wonderful. I made it w/ thawed corn on the cob that needed to be used up. Next week I'll be making it to go with our turkey day dinner.
Easy,easy,easy. I used frozen white corn, onions and red peppers and it turned out great. The perfect side dish for meatloaf and potatoes.
Just plain good!
I also added some garlic. It was great!
I made charred corn like this tonight except I used canola oil. You char the corn kernels for about 1 minute then add ginger (preferably fresh) and add some minced garlic, red pepper flakes and salt and pepper. The corn gets nice and sweet and contrasts nicely with the other seasonings.
We didn't like this. Really, it's just corn with onions in it.
this was a goog recipe very simple and to the point. My child could do this recipe thanks.
It takes about 20 minutes of sauteeing. But it is worth it!
There's only me in the household. I used one fresh corn, quarter of an regular small white onion, 2 tbs butter, a pinch of brown sugar, and a little garlic salt/ black pepper to taste to finish. An easy, tasty summer side dish.
This was fantastic! I know that many people don't like when someone significantly changes the recipe and then rates it and it bothers me sometimes too. So, I apologize in advance. However, I did use many of the suggestions made by other reviewers. First, and this is not a change, I did use fresh ears of corn blanched for 5 minutes and shocked in cold water. I cooked three slices of bacon and used the grease to caramelize the onions and broke up the bacon to use in the recipe . I used only about 1/2 tablespoon of butter. I also added some diced fresh Roma tomatoes. Next time I'll use more sweet onion because they added great flavor when caramelized. I also added some Splenda and salt tasting until I got the right combination I was looking for. Two of us ate all four portions! Delicious!
Used canned corn (since it's February!), added a celery rib just because I had it and some fresh minced garlic. YUM!
This is very tasty but I almost didn't make it based on the photos. For those who like carmelized onions I suggest adding the diced onion to 1 TBS butter and 1 TBS bacon grease or oil and frying until most pieces are starting to brown before adding corn and then fry them together, stirring often, until most of the onion is very brown and starting to crisp and the corn looks roasted. Note to self: use a 12 oz bag of corn and a med sweet onion, add a pinch of sugar after adding corn to onions.
This is a wonderful side dish yum ! For those of you who like okra, try adding frozen okra(thawed).For a main dish add bite size yellow squash and chicken (white meat) , salt, pepper,a little garlic salt and you wont be disapointed . They make this at the world famous Silver Dollar City in Branson Mo. It's called Succotash..Very yummy. Thanks for the recipe mom of 2 boys
This recipe is great. I love the carmelized onion flavor with the corn. If you are not counting calories try adding a small amount of cream cheese - really yummy.
This is delicious.I caramalized the onions first, then added the fresh corn. Salt and pepper is the only thing you need to add. Will definitely make again. Thanks
Good! This has prompted me to fry corn more often, trying different add-ins. Lots of possibilities....
Wonderful flavor on this dish! I used frozen whole kernal corn and added a slice of precooked bacon to it as well. I only used a quarter of a sweet onion. The corn was starting to overcook though before the onion started to turn crispy, so I settle for translucent onion instead.
I loved it. Didn't change a thing...used fresh silver queen corn and added a couple tablespoons of chopped red pepper. Thanks!
This was so easy and delicious. I probably used more butter than called for...but nothing wrong with that! :) My new favorite way to eat fresh corn.
This was pretty good. Made as is.
This was FANTASTIC! Simple ingredients, great taste. The second time that I made it I added a little red & green bell pepper for color and flavor and it was great that way, tool.
followed suggestions to fry up some bacon first, then sauteed the onions and corn...yummy!
This was surprisingly tasty considering its simplicity. I made this to go with pot roast and substituted some beef drippings for the butter. I also used frozen corn and a plain old yellow onion. Which I guess means I used this recipe more as a guideline, but it was still shockingly delicious.
Not sure how I never thought of combining onions and corn, since I am a fan of both...but now that I figured it out I'll never make a side of corn another way. This was fantastic...thanks for the recipe!
Simple, delicious.
This was great! The only change I made was adding half a green pepper I needed to use up. My family devoured it and demanded more, even my onion-hating sister. I plan to make again soon as a side for Baked Teriyaki Chicken from this site, maybe with some bacon crumbled in.
