Daddy's Fried Corn and Onions

Combining my two favorites, fried onions and fresh corn, my husband came up with this very simple, delicious side dish.

By Michelle Lewis

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut corn kernels from cob. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Saute corn kernels just until tender, then mix in onion. Continue to saute until onion is just beginning to turn crispy. Season with salt and pepper. Enjoy warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 270mg. Full Nutrition
