Dairy-Free Cauliflower Fritters
Battered and fried cauliflower is a delicious way to eat cauliflower, and a great snack! These are wonderful when dipped in yogurt.
My Kids love cauliflower so i try to do it however is possible! This is one recipe in family for years. but we do it slightly diff. No onion, reduce garlic to half. No cinnamon, cloves or mutmeg. use baking powder instead of yeast. & add 2 shredded fresh tomatos (skin removed)Read More
I did not care for this recipe. I was definitely looking more for something along the lines of hashbrowns. This recipe needs to make up its mind about whether it wants to be sweet (allspice, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg) or savory (cumin, pepper, garlic and onion). We tried it both fried in oil and cooked like a pancake. My husband liked pancake style more and I preferred it fried.Read More
I followed this recipe to the letter except I used left over cauliflower. My husband and I enjoyed this but probably won't make again. It had too many ingredients and was just OK. It was very flavorful, but the doughy part of it was strange. ALl in all, I give it a 4 because I love new and different.
This recipe was soo good! I didn't have cloves or nutmeg so I didn't include them and it was fantastic! Makes an excellent appetizer!
the texture was unpleasant.
Great use of Cauliflower, I will make it again.
I read the reviews and then made these. I did not have onion but did have all the rest of the ingredients. After adding a bit more salt, my husband and I were quite pleased. I even tried one with a slice of cheese slightly melting on top and that was a nice addition.
Quick, easy and delicious. It made 12 fritters. My husband and I had 4 ( double serving) as lunch on a bed of greens with a spoonful of warm marinara sauce.
this is an excellent dinner side...I have done it with ranch dressing spice and it is good as well.
Used half chickpea flour
