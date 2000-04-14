Dairy-Free Cauliflower Fritters

14 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

Battered and fried cauliflower is a delicious way to eat cauliflower, and a great snack! These are wonderful when dipped in yogurt.

By ALMA-LOU

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 fritters
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Parboil the cauliflower not more than 10 minutes; it should still be firm. Set it aside to cool.

  • In a food processor, finely chop the onion and parsley together. Drain well. Crush garlic with a mortar and pestle, or with the bottom of a drinking glass.

  • While onion mixture is draining, combine the flour, salt, pepper, cumin, allspice, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle the dry yeast over the flour. Combine the crushed garlic with the warm water, then pour the mixture over the flour. Mix well, cover, and set the dough aside for 10 minutes to allow it time to rise.

  • Combine vegetable oil with olive oil and begin heating in a large saucepan (oil should be 1/2 inch deep). Bring to a temperature of 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Beat the eggs until they are frothy and light. Quickly fold them into the dough, then add the cauliflower, onions, and parsley. If the consistency of batter is too runny, add flour; if too thick, add water. The consistency should be similar to thick pancake batter -- not too runny and not too thick.

  • Gently slide a spoonful of the batter into the oil, and spread it out flat. Cook 3 to 4 patties at a time over a medium-high heat, turning until they are golden brown. Remove the patties with a slotted spoon, and let them drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 326.9mg. Full Nutrition
