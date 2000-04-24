Broccoli Casserole
Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup - delicious and EASY to make!
This is VERY close to a recipe I used to make and have been searching for-- with the following changes: 1) instead of cooking fresh onion, dried chopped onion can be substituted (the liquids in the dish will reconstitue it,) 2) instead of cream of mush, use cream of celery soup, 3) lose all that salt and just use a little garlic powder, plus a dash or two of worcestershire instead of the lemon juice, and, 4) top with crushed cheez-its instead of Ritz-- the extra cheddar crunch gives the entire dish a great zing (go crazy-- tabasco cheez-its are expecially good.) No need to top with butter, the topping will brown nicely enough. You can adjust the fat content by eliminating the butter and using low-fat soup. I also use the canola Hellman's with no cholesterol. Ditching the salt brings the sodium content down to next-to-nothing, even with the modicum of worcestershire. When all is said and done, what you're really making here is a custard-- that's why you mix the soup, eggs, and mayo together and then fold in the broccoli and the cheese. It should never be runny. The entire casserole can be assembled the day before and refrigerated, then the topping added right before cooking. Enjoy!Read More
Sorry, but this was just awful. Followed the recipe exactly and used decent brands (Campbells soup, Hellman's mayo, Ritz crackers etc) but the topping was horribly soggy and the casserole tasted really artificial. Won't be making again.Read More
We loved this casserole. I used two cups of fresh broccoli instead of frozen and added an 8 oz package of mushrooms that I needed to get rid of. I used half light mayo and half low fat sour cream and Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom soup. I also used light cheese to lower the fat. The casserole was wonderful and my fiance ended up eating seconds. I even got my four year old to try it although she decided she still doesn't like broccoli. I will make again for sure as we really enjoyed this.
This turned out just like I wanted. I did make a few changes, but don't we all! I used the 98% fat free cream of chicken instead of mushroom due to personal preference, but other things I did made this side dish 13g of fat/serving instead of the 40g that the recipe results in. I used 3/4 c. light mayo (if you only make one change, make it this one!), 3/4 c. 2% milk Cheddar cheese, reduced fat crackers, 1 T olive oil for the onions, and sprayed the top of the casserole with Pam instead of using butter. Came out tasting just like my grandmother's, and I know she doesn't use low-fat anything!
This is my all time favorite comfort food! The only changes I made, were to use Egg Beaters, reduced fat cheddar cheese, reduced fat or fat free mayo, reduced fat Ritz and fat free cream of mushroom soup. Since this is such a flavorful recipe, you really cannot tell the difference at all. We did a side by side taste comparison – no difference. Too much time on our hands I guess, but we saved a bunch of fat and calories!
This is a favorite at my house. I made it one time for a family get-together and then received a special request to make it again at Thanksgiving.
This has become a family favorite - something I am requested to make at every event/holiday. Modificaitons: reduce mayo to 1/2 c (light mayo) & add 1/2 c light sour cream, cream of celery soup, 1/4t celery salt, garlic powder to taste. I use almost 2 cups of mixed sharp & mild cheddar cheeses. I also add 10 oz frozen chopped spinach (defrosted). Essentially, this dish can handle 20-36oz of any veggies you've got if your casserole dish is big enough. Top with any flavor CheeseNips (made with real cheese & butter topping not needed ) OR crushed stuffing mix (top with butter) I find it takes closer to an hour to bake, cover with foil for the first 30-40 min & the topping does better. Enjoy!
Sorry, but this was really yucky. Way too much mayo. I ended up throwing it all out. I will never make this again.
I didn't like this too much. When I think of broccoli casserole, I assume it will have a cheese flavor to it. This had way too much mayonaise for me and i love mayonaise. Everyone said it was pretty good, but I won't make it again. It did look nice.
This was yummy! It has a very rich flavor and the crackers on top are the perfect touch. I put all the ingredients together the night before, refrigerated, and then popped in the oven the next day and it was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very tasty! I used fresh broccoli, skipped the salt and used garlic and onion powders, (soup has enough salt on its' own) and to add a little crunch I topped the casserole with canned fried onions. Seven out of the nine kids who were here absolutely loved this dish. Thanks Laura!
I was disappointed with the recipe... I guess it depends on one's taste but If you are not a big fan of mayo flavor in hot food this is definitely not a recipe for you. I wasn't sure when I saw the recipe called for a cup of mayonnaise but I still used it! I should have followed my gut! It all tasted like mayo! You couldn't even tell there was any cream of mushroom, garlic or onions.... even the cheese flavor didn't compete with the mayo. Hubby did not like it either. I might make it again and use sour cream and more mushroom cream or something else instead of mayo.
I have tried a very similar recipe and it is a family favorite! I leave out the seasoning salt and use Pepperidge farms herb seasoned stuffing mix for the topping. Mix 2 cups of stuffing mix with 1/2 stick melted butter and sprinkle on top. I also don't mix in the cheese but I sprinkle it on top of the unbaked casserole before putting the stuffing mix on top. I use fresh broccoli cooked until crisp tender instead of frozen broccoli. This dish is absolutely amazing!
I used fresh broccoli and cauliflower, decreased the amount of mayo to 1/2 cup, added 1/3 cup sour cream, bacon bits and shredded rotisserie chicken. Great recipe.
I make this exactly as the recipe calls for. It is amazing and it is my most requested recipe period. Don’t change a thing you’ll love it.
This is an ok recipe....I made it a little differently and it turned out awesome This is what I did differently/substituted: no onion 20oz of broccoli frozen and thawed 10.5 oz of cream of chicken soup 20 Ritz Crackers 1cup of cheese mixed in and another cup of cheese sprinkled on top *and then followed the recipe*
Well, my search for a broccoli casserole I love goes on. This was okay but, too me, not as creamy as I would like. I did like the combination of seasonings though.
The only thing I've ever missed about my ex-husband is his broccoli casserole recipe -- and I think this is the same one! The only things I changed that were in his original recipe are: 1) chopped steamed fresh broccoli instead of frozen, 2) cream of celery rather than cream of mushroom soup, and 3) only 2 heaping tablespoons of Hellmann's Light mayo. I probably used closer to 2 cups of shredded cheddar, though I only guessed the amount, and I omitted the garlic salt. Back in the day I used to take broccoli casserole to every potluck and got rave reviews; now this recipe is every bit as good.
I did not care for this recipe.
I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was delicious. The only change I made was I used broccoli and asparagus. This made it seem more special
Very good the whole thing was eaten. Used 1/2 cup of mayo like others suggested. And French fried onion did not top the onions with butter. This is a keeper for sure.
Delicious & easy! I don't use the crackers but it still comes out amazing!,
I've been making this for years. It is a Heildleburg, Germany Officers' Club recipe. The only thing different which is very good is add with the mayo one heaping tablespoon of pure horseradish. You'll love it. Making it tonight with Prime Rib. Yummy One more thing my family prefers french onion rings on top instead of crackers. This casserole is make many times a year, always with a special meal. My kids live away now but always ask for the brocolli casserole when they come hom.
I made this to take to Easter dinner at a friend's. I'd been working like crazy, so I used what I had in the house so I didn't have to go shopping. I used fresh broccoli instead of the frozen; shredded colby jack cheese instead of the cheddar, eliminated the canned soup and threw in some sour cream. Plus I forgot the eggs altogether! But it came out sooooo yummy! There was hardly any left to take home!
Made this recipe with a few variations, and my family loved it. My variations: I used a 1/2 cup of mayo instead of a full cup, nearly doubled the amount of cheese, and used two cups of fresh broccoli instead of frozen. I also cubed and cooked a skinless chicken breast beforehand and added it. It was filling and delicious!
This was a very yummy casserole! I used fresh broccoli and added it to the mixture raw. After it cooked the alotted time, the broccoli was very crisp and had a lot of flavor! I think with all the other heavy ingredients, something fresh is a welcome thing! The only thing that I didn't like was the saltiness that comes mainly from the concentrated soup. Other than that, I have no problems making this again and again!
This got good reviews by my guests, but I would change a couple things next time around. I would use lots less mayo and add more cracker topping.
Loved it! Even the kids enjoyed it (they HATE vegetables LOL) Was even better the 2nd day!!
Yummy, just like Mom used to make. I didn't have any lemons on hand but it tasted great without it. The only other change is that I melted the butter & mixed it with the ritz crumbs and sprinkled over the casserole. Otherwise, made exactly as written and my family loved it.
I chose this recipe because it uses sharp cheddar--my husband hates processed cheese. I used low fat cream of mushroom soup, reduced fat mayonnaise, and omitted the seasoning salt. It was delicious and was just salty enough. This is a great alternative to green bean casserole (as much as I love it, I do get tired of it).
I made this recipe as directed except I used two 14 oz. pkgs. of frozen baby broccoli florets. It was super good and I couldn't help but keep going back for more! I can't wait to make it for my granddaughter who seems to love the veggie casseroles that I make. A definite keeper! Thanks for sharing, Laura!
I used fat free sour cream instead of mayo, I used garli powder instead of garlic salt, and I used reduced sodium soup. This recipe turned out very creamy and delicous. I will definitely make again.
The first compliment I've gotten from my picky bro in law. He couldn't stop raving. This is the best recipe I've found on this site to date. Hellmans mayo is the only mayo that seems to really thicken it up. I've tried others and they just don't work as well. Unbelievable taste.
I have made this recipe for years. I always leave out the mayo and use more cheese. You can also add a can of mushrooms. Turns out great everytime.
Excellent Recipe! I don't like to use canned soup very often and usually substitute with a roux but for this recipe I substituted 8 oz. sour cream and 1/4 cup milk for the canned soup. It turned out wonderfully.
I made this for Easter dinner and it was very close to a family recipe that I was looking for. I will use low sodium cream of mushroom soup and may eliminate the garlic salt. My kids loved it, but I thought it was a tad too salty.
My entire family full of very picky eaters LOVED this! Thanks for a great recipe!
Fantastic recipe! My entire family loved it, hubby went back for 2nds. The only change I made was used 2/3 mayo instead of the full amount. Thanks so much for the recipe, I will make this again and again.
My husband loved this. i was out of mayonniase so I made my own. I used fresh garlic and fresh broccoli.
I thought this was good, but very similar to a lot of other recipes I've tried. I made a 1/2 recipe and used fresh broccoli instead of frozen.
This was really good and easy to make.My kids loved it too. It tastes better then it looks.
I did not brown the onion in butter -just cut it up real fine, and did not use buttery crackers and butter on top. Otherwise I Made exactly as recipe stated but used Fresh Broccoli not frozen - This was terrible !! Way Way to salty - seasoned salt - garlic salt - plus salt in the soup. YUCK !!!! If anyone is trying this recipe I would strongly suggest not adding any the salt called for in the recipe. I will NOT be making this again and would NOT recomend it to anybody.
This was great! I never follow recipes exactly, it's just not in me to do so :-) sometimes I regret it!! My bags of broccoli were 16 oz rather than the 10 oz pkgs in the recipe, so I adjusted it for that. I used 2 cups of mozarella, with one half of that on the top, I also added 2 cups mayo and an 8 oz block of cream cheese. I omitted the garlic salt and added about 4Tb of chopped garlic, 2 T of onion powder for the onion, and about a quarter Tb of Cavender's. My WHOLE family loved it. Delicious and low carb to boot! Thanks Laura!
I made this for Thanksgiving, but I totally goofed! I didn't realize until I was serving it that I forgot to add the cream of mushroom soup!! BUT, honestly, it was still soooo yummy. Without the soup the texture and flavor of the dish was different than intended, but it was so good I'm not sure that I would even use the soup the next time. Maybe just some more cheese.
I used fresh garlic and sea salt in place of the garlic salt. I also added some silvered almonds for a little crunch. Turned out great.
We loved this. I used cream of celery soup because we like a change from the COM soup that I use so often. Great to add to my keepers--thanks!
Very easy and delicious! Will make again for sure, this time a double batch!
I liked this dish but the next time I will only add 1/2 cup of mayo. This was a nice dish for Christmas with turkey.
Outrageous! As other reviewers suggested, use 1/2 the mayo (consider using light). Also, use fresh broccoli if possible. This was sooo spectacular, a huge hit at dinner! I will make this easy dish all the time.
I loved it! Had to omit the onion per the wife,added extra cheese and it was great.
This was tasty. I used fresh steamed broccoli instead of frozen, substituted worchestershire for the lemon juice and put Italian seasoned panko bread crumps on top because those are what I had in the pantry. A great side for any night. I'm sure the addition of chicken would make this a filling main dish also.
My husband wanted me to make a broccoli casserole like his mother used to make, but I had never made one without rice. This recipe was very tasty. I didnt have grated SHARP chedder so I used mild. I also used Light butter and reduced-fat ritz crackers. Will prepare again and again for sure.
Exactly the flavors I was looking for. Very cheesy and delicious! I did follow the recipe with changes suggested by reviewers, namely, using cream of celery soup instead of mushroom, and i used worcestershire sauce, cutting the seasoned salt and lemon juice.
This is a great recipe. I made it for Christmas for a family dinner I hosted and everyone loved it. I use Lipton Onion soup mix instead of onions (then I leave out the salt from the recipe). I used Pepperidge farm stuffing mix instead of crackers and everyone loves it. It's now a special request for our Mother's Day dinner and fairly easy to make.
Sooooo good and sooooo rich. Such great comfort food at our Easter potluck.
Very good - I added 2 cups of cooked rice, Peas, extra cheese and season salt, and Satueed mushrooms in with onions.
Absolutely fantastic recipe! Like some readers suggested, I cut the mayo to 3/4 cup, and because we can't get enough cheese, added a little extra (shredded velveeta). For the topping, I used buttered Cheez-It cracker crumbs for ever more cheese flavor. Thanks for this one!
This was an incredible recipe. I didn't use the onions as my hubby despises them, but I bet they would have been a good addition. The only thing that I did differently was to use 2 cups of Sharp Cheddar mixed in. I also added about 1/4 cup milk or a little less to the mixture and used half brocolli and half cauliflower. It was excellent. It took 45 minutes in the oven to be perfect! I couldn't stop eating it. My hubby, myself and my 2 year old ate half of the casserole. Delicious!!
Kids hated it. It did taste better after the next day...
Of course I tweaked the recipe, adding 1 cup cream instead of mayo, 2 fresh broccoli heads (well-chopped) and 2/3 cup uncooked rice, 3 dashes of cayenne pepper in the mix with Pepper Jack Cheezits crushed on top. Cooked it at 350 for closer to an hour (Make sure to chop your broccoli finer than I did the first time!). Tasted similar to Cheddars broccoli rice casserole!
I had unexpected guests this Easter so I prepared this with 4 boxes of frozen broccoli and 2 cups of cheese. Even though these were the only two changes I made , the dominant flavor of this dish was still the mayo. I'm looking forward to making this again with less mayonnaise or perhaps a mayonnaise and sour cream blend. Also, I felt that preparing this with only two 10oz. packages of broccoli the casserole would have been way too saucy/soupy. Thank you for sharing and I will try again with less mayo.
Made this for Christmas. I used fresh broccoli crowns and steamed them until just tender. I used Mircle Whip because that it what I use. I also added Worcestershire sauce instead of the lemon juice as someone suggested. I also used a sleeve of the ritz crackers as 12 didn't seem to cover the top. I LOVE this casserole. Even my mom took home a few servings for leftovers!
I made this exactly as the recipe here stated. It was excellent. Everyone loved it ! Creamy and delicious. Does it have lots of calories ...yes but this isn't something I would make every night. For holidays and company it's perfect. I wouldn't change a thing .
This was awesome! I will definitely make this again...and again! I used cream of celery instead of mushroom and it was delicious. My husband took one bite and said "make this again!" :)
We love this one....very adaptable....I used low fat mayo and cheese. My sister makes this for special occasions and adds chunks of ham for a complete casserole....this is a family favorite...my kids go crazy for it. Thanks!
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving dinner. Its absolutely a go-to recipe for me now. Its SUPER easy and very delicious. Everyone loved it! The only thing I did differently was leave out the garlic salt. Some of family aren't big garlic lovers and can spot it a mile away, so for their sake I left it out. Will add next time. Also, this recipe is very easy to eyeball and add ingredients according to taste. My *ONLY* complaint is that it was just a bit eggy, like a quiche. I HATE eggs any other way but boiled, so it bothered me a little, but I quickly got over it. Great recipe!
I read the reviews and cut the Mayo in half. Doubled the cheese. I served it for Xmas dinner. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Easy and very delicious.
made this for Thanksgiving side dish and it was a big hit - will definitely make again for everyday meals, too!
Some of our family preferred less onion. Bread with butter makes crispy bread on top! Very tasty.
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner because I hate that green bean casserole recipe.....this was way better than expected, delicious....even my 6 mo. old g.grandson loved it...(he just got 2 teeth). I will certainly make this again. The only change I made was lower fat soup, and I used Panko crumbs on top (only because time was running out and wanted to get it in the oven faster.)
This was excellent! I made for Thanksgiving and took to work and it was devoured! I followed the recipe except I used low fat cream of mushroom soup and no fat mayo. Still tasted great.
This is an old favorite (one of hubby's most requested!). I do make it a little differently using low fat subs for the soup, mayo, & cheese. I omit the eggs entirely and use 1 can broccoli soup and 1 can mushroom. I add cooked rice to the mix (thus the extra can of soup) and usually some cooked, cut up chicken to make it a meal. But it is really forgiving, and changing the soups, cheese, even the veggies, changes the flavors. It is easy, can be made ahead & frozen, and like someone else said, "comfort food".
This casserole is awesome. I used broccoli cheese soup instead of the cream of mushroom and added additional cheese on top instead of the crumbs. I will indeed make this again.
I actually reduced the amount of butter and used a 1/2 cup of light mayonaise and it was still delicious.
Love, love, love this recipe. I substituted crm of celery for the crm of mushroom and instead of crackers I used croutons. The whole family loved it. We will be making it again and again.
here's what i did: i used 10 oz frozen spinach, 16 oz frozen cauliflower, small can mushrooms (it's what i had on hand). i took the advice here and did not add any salt. I used garlic from the jar and some garlic powder. about 2 c. Cheese. Every one said the original recipe called for too much mayo, so i altered that by using 1/2 c. mayo mixed with 1/2 c. yogurt. I used crushed goldfish crackers. I added the chopped onion without sautaying it. Here's what i think of what i did: Definitely good advice to cut the salt. Don't used canned mushrooms. The cauliflower is okay, the spinach is good. Definitely go with the broccoli. Adding the onions without frying in butter is good. The mayo/yogurt works very well! Cheese is good amount. I could have added more goldfish crackers, don't skimp on those; about ½ a bag is good. Mine came out not soggy, fairly firm, with alot of veggies, which is what i like. Not bad! Next time i will definitely use broccoli.
This was DELICIOUS!!!!!! I made it for dinner party and everyone loved it.
this was really good! i would definitely make it again.
It was okay. Too salty and too rich.
Delicious, just what I wanted. Only change I made was using fresh broccoli.
My aunt always made this dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas and now that I live away from family I wanted to make it and am so glad that I found this recipe. I do however omit the lemon juice and onion.
Extremely delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!
It sounded like the broccoli casserole that I've had in the past that I just love, but I would cut back the mayo by at least half. I thought it over-powered all the other ingredients. I'll defnately make agan, but I will start off with only 1/4 cup of mayo. i aso used crused potatoe chips on top instead of crackers.
Very good! A big hit at our potluck shower.
I made this casserole today and took it to my sons house for potluck dinner, it turned out delicious, it was a big hit, everyone loved it and wanted my recipe, will definitely make this again.
This recipe is delicious!! I omitted the lemon juice because I didn't have any. I also did not have any buttery round crackers so I crushed up some fat-free caesar crouton , I'm sure any of them would've been fine. the recipe came out great even with my substitutions. Oh and I added a little more cheese ...just because I love it! This one's a keeper thank you so much!
This was awesome and my five year old daughter loved it. It's a keeper!
This casserole was the best thing ever! I don't like cooked broccoli, but I could not get enough of this stuff. My husband hates mayonnaise and will not eat anything with it if he knows it is in a dish. He couldn't get enough of this dish either---he thought it was great. My father-in-law came over to eat with us and wanted the recipe, too! (I told him he couldn't tell my husband the ingredients if I gave it to him --haha!) He said that it was divine! I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe. Although, I did not have seasoning salt or galic salt, but I had garlic pepper and substituted it for both!
This was delicious! I am hooked and will make this a staple in my house.
Made this dish for our Thanksgiving dinner. It was great, everyone enjoyed this particular dish. Thanks, Catherine
Healthier edits to this meal: cut down on the butter, use just enough to saute the onion to avoid burning it. Also added some fresh garlic to the onions to saute. Use half the amount of mayo (use light), maybe a tbsp of sour cream. I love mushrooms so I added a cup of that and less broccoli. Someone gave the idea of adding chicken to make it a full meal which was genius in my opinion. Use reduced sodium cream of mushroom soup and cut out the seasoned salt completely. Garlic salt should be enough to get you by.
This casserole turned out great. I used all organic ingredients, skipped the chopped onion and used about a tablespoon of dry onion soup mix for extra flavor. I made this dish a second time and used cheddar broccoli soup instead...delicious as well!
I really wanted to like this but it was just too mayonaise-y. I will probably give this another go but with half the mayo the recipe calls for.
GooooD! I have made a few times..its a different spin on broccoli cheese casserole..just broccoli and cheese sauce! The kiddos loved also!
I made this for thanksgiving this year, because my husbands not too big on green vegtables..at first he was a little reluctant but one taste and he was sold. I did change up the recipe a little using the 1/2 sourcream 1/2 mayo suggestion and it turned out beautiful!
My husband and I really enjoyed this side dish. My changes: I reduced the mayo to 1/2 c (calories!), I used 1 package of frozen chopped broccoli and 1 package of broccoli florets, and again due to calories, I left off the cracker & butter topping. To be honest, if I was serving this for company I would probably use the cracker topping I missed that. But I would still keep the mayo at a 1/2 cup, you did not even notice the reduction. Thanks for a great recipe.
To lower the fat, I used 2 tbsp of low fat mayo & low fat cream of mushroom soup. Sauteed red onion in olive oil instead of butter. Used fresh broccoli & threw in 2 stalks of chopped celery. Absolutely delicious! Very very tasty. Thanks for sharing this recipe
Rather quick and easy to make, I should also mention the rave reviews I got when presenting this dish at our family's Thanksgiving meal! Delicious!
The best broccoli casserole ever! I have been making this recipe for a couple of years now and my family loves it!
