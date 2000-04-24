Broccoli Casserole

4.4
605 Ratings
  • 5 384
  • 4 139
  • 3 45
  • 2 17
  • 1 20

Broccoli casserole enriched with cheese, mayonnaise, and cream of mushroom soup - delicious and EASY to make!

Recipe by Laura Baker

Gallery
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion until golden.

  • In a 2 quart casserole dish, mix together onion, broccoli, soup, cheese, mayonnaise, eggs, garlic salt, pepper, seasoned salt, and lemon juice. Sprinkle crushed crackers over top and dot with remaining 2 tablespoons butter.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until heated through and browned on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 39.2g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 795.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022