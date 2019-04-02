Carrot, Potato, and Cabbage Soup

This soup was very tasty! I'm always pleased when I try a recipe and I don't have to make a whole bunch of tweaks to it to get it to taste good. I pretty much left the recipe as is except I sautéed the onion, carrot, garlic and cabbage in 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil before adding it to the soup and then I left it chunky. I seriously doubt if I will get my kids to eat this but I'm perfectly happy to gobble it all up myself. I don't think it takes quite as long to prep as the recipe says. The chopping went quickly (although I did use pre-diced onions) and the sautéing was pretty hands off. Once I got it in the skillet, I only stirred every so often because I wanted the veggies to start to carmelize. I used medium heat and a heavy, cast iron skillet so I was able to do other things during this part of the prep. Overall, a keeper that I will make again.