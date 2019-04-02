Carrot, Potato, and Cabbage Soup

4.6
418 Ratings
This is an extremely easy soup to make. It freezes very well, so you can double or triple the recipe and keep it in the freezer.

Recipe by Dan Ladouceur

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the carrots, potatoes, onion, cabbage, garlic, chicken stock, olive oil, thyme, basil, parsley, salt, and pepper in a stock pot over medium-high heat; bring to a simmer and cook until the carrots are tender, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a blender in small batches and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 1195.9mg. Full Nutrition
