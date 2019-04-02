Carrot, Potato, and Cabbage Soup
This is an extremely easy soup to make. It freezes very well, so you can double or triple the recipe and keep it in the freezer.
This was absolutely delicious. I added kale at the end, and could feel the health as I ate it. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is because the method could be improved. I first sauteed the veggies before adding the broth to develop their flavor more.Read More
I am not partial to thyme and there was far too much in this recipe (even at 1/4 tsp). Next "thyme" (ha! get it?) I will know to use less. I decided to crock pot this and it turned out well! 4 hours on high was perfect. I also didn't blend it. Could use a tad more salt. Will try the recipe again only modifying the spices a bit... maybe more basil?Read More
A really easy recipe when you want a nice hot, soup FAST. I didn't have cabbage on hand so I threw in an equivalent amount of celery and it turned out delicious. It's just the right consistency, something that always seems to be an issue when blending soups. I will definitely make it again.
This soup is easy to make and really good! I did not blend it, though.
Very good! A nice light soup that is also very forgiving. I doubled the recipe and used more carrots and cabbage. I also threw in a couple stalks of celery and a couple of parsnips (had to get used up). I also added about 1 tsp of curry and a splash of apple cider vinegar (as others suggested). Used the immersion blender right in the pot to blend everything up. Will put on the Winter soup rotation. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent vegetable soup! We were having it with Rueben sandwiches, so didn't try it this time, but for a stand alone dinner soup, I might try it with kielbasa slices added. I did not blend the soup, as I kind of liked the rustic look and feel of it as it was. I did add a little bit of instant potato buds to slightly thicken the broth. YUMMY soup!
Very tastey and easy to make. I kept the ingredients the same however I did not blend the soup. I finely chopped all the veggies, cooked and served.
Great! It was very easy to make and very forgiving because I wasn't too precise with the measurements. I'll definitely make this again.
I was looking for something to make with a bag of pre cut cabbage that I had on hand and I came across this soup. I used 8 cups of vegetable stock, powdered thyme, and about 2 tsps of parsley (no other herbs). Definitely saute the vegetables first in a bit of olive oil and butter if you like. The increase in flavor makes it very worth while. I pureed about 3-4 cups of the soup which gave the soup some additional flavor and added body but still left the fun chunky pieces to eat. This is what I would do again the next time. If you aren't worried crazy about calories, right before you take the soup off the heat, swirl in about 2-3 tablespoons of butter which will give the soup a great sheen and flavor. Great soup to serve with Irish Soda Bread on a cold March day. Thank you for sharing.
This was way better than I thought it would be. I blended half of it, it was a very nice texture. Also, I added a little bit extra basil/thyme (probably a 1/2 teas). And when I made the broth, I added 6 cups of water and 3 chicken boullion cubes. It was very good!
This is amazing.. the only thing I did different is I didnt have thyme so i didnt use that and I didnt blend it at all.. just ate it after cooked.. my 5 year old says its not just good its 1300 good whatever that means.. he says its really good.
This recipe was easy and tasty and the leftovers didn't last long. I didn't blend all the soup and the bits of whole veggies were great.
Warning - modifications ahead but I don't make soup often and really appreciated this as a base and the other reviews. I didn't use any white potato - only sweet and carrots, added a ton more garlic because I love garlic. I sauted the veggies first. Since I removed white potato - I added lentils which just up'd the health factor by a ton! I also love spice so I added chili pepper flakes. AND finally I added Kale at the end again to really increase the nutrients in this dish. Please don't hate me for all my modifications! Take this as a way to modify the dish to your liking. :)
Great soup. Great base, I added 3 more cups of chicken bouillon and used the whole cabbage and added a ham hock, 2 stalks of celery, and 3 tablespoons of instant mash potatoes to get the desired consistency. (add more or less to suit you) I Removed the ham hock and used a hand mixer to chop up about 1/3rd of vegetables. It turned out delicious and I forgot to add the Thyme! Oops. Thanks Don!
This soup goes over very well in our house, even with 4 picky eaters. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. Delicious. My husband had me set aside a serving for him that was not blended to compare and he prefers it unblended. In the subsequent times I have prepared this recipe I have added whatever vegetables we happen to have in the produce drawer that were on their way out. It has been delicious every time. We typically shred everything instead of slicing them and I don't blend it for the first night, but I do blend the leftovers before I freeze them.
I thought this was very tasty. I added some turnip, and only blended 3/4 of it. I've made it several times now and love it!
I thought this was a great vegetable soup for a warming lunch on a chilly and rainy Illinois day. I did saute the veggies before adding the stock and although I didn't blend the soup, I did use my potato masher to "round off" the edges. Packaged cole slaw mix cuts the prep time and makes this even easier.
We really enjoyed this recipe. It is hearty and healthy. I always double for leftovers and the freezer. I did saute the veggies; carrots, celery, onions, then cabbage prior to mixing all ingredients. I really think the saute adds to the flavor of the stock. Passed the recipe on to pfiends and family! Making it today, a football Sunday afternoon. Thank you, Dan, for submitting this recipe. I wanted a potato soup without the fattening & cholesterol laden cream.
This is super easy, super quick and very inexpensive to make. I did not have any basil...don't know how that happened but I was out so I used a touch more tyhme and it was good! I would make it again. Very filling. Mild in flavor and I blended half of the soup. Thank you.
Good recipe. As most people say, I think it is the perfect soup to modify to your liking and to use up all the veg on the verge of going bad in the fridge. My modifications were: 1. I used leeks instead of onions, baby redskin potatoes with the skin on, added leftover mashed potatoes, multicolored carrots (those cool red, orange and yellow ones) and some apple cider vinegar. 2. I sauteed the leeks and the garlic in olive oil with some cracked black pepper and Celtic sea salt to start. 3. I used a homemade stock for the broth. It is really good, I usually end up mixing about half of it up to get a more satisfying texture. The cabbage can hide better that way, too. Good for a cold, grey day with a little one sick. Crank in that garlic and help fight the germs!
Since I'm going to the bother of slicing/dicing potatoes and carrots and onions, I decided I might as well increase the flavour of this soup by 50% by sauteing or sweating them. I skipped the salt and added a nice dash of hot sauce (could use a sprinkling of cayenne or hot pepper flakes). I like to have some small chunks, so I mash the cooked soup with a potato masher instead of using the blender, which is always a messy job. Delicious.
I love this recipe! Its so easy to make and even somewhat good for you. I've made it twice so far and loved it both times.
I did not have potatoes but made anyways. I did not miss them. I did increase the cabbage to 1/2 head. I also did not blend 100% but kept some chunks of carrot. GREAT soup!!
Surprisingly, quite tasty. It was super easy and the result was good. I've made soups with similar ingredients that were much more time consuming but the results were equally delicious. I followed directions fairly closely, just added more cabbage and less carrots, as that's what I had on hand. I blended completely. Not the best soup in the world but great for what it is.
This recipe has been in our family for years. It sounds like it wouldn't be yummy, but trust me, it is super easy and delish! My kids love it and when I make it, each time I make it a little bit bigger so everyone can have left overs the next day for lunch. This is a recipe staple in our home.(I do not blend mine, we like it hearty and our recipe looks just like picture number three)
I add sweet potato instead of white potato. Also, I saute ground chicken and put thyme, sage and parsley flakes in (1 bay leaf too). I add 2 cups veg. juice(v8) along with chocken stock.
So flavorful and delicious! Left out the oil, subbed veggie broth and added a pinch of red pepper and sage (only a PINCH!) and it is fantastic! Would try again without the potatoes to make carb free.
I'm a big fan of pureed vegtable soups, and this one does not dissapoint. I didn't follow the recipe exactly, the main difference was that I used nearly the whole head of cabbage, and it turned out excellent, nice and creamy and full of flavor. Will definitely make this again.
This soup was so easy & very good, the only difference was I made was with Thai Coconut Curry broth because that was all I had. The hubby & I couldn't get enough of it. I will make it next time with regular chicken stock just to see how different it is.
This soup was SUPER easy. I probably used a little more veggies than the recipe said and ended up adding about 3 more cups of broth. I did not blend at all, and it was delicious.
Perfect as is.
WONDERFUL soup! It's been a crowd-pleaser every time. I add a little ground ginger, a dash of apple cider vinegar, a healthy dollop of plain yogurt and a nice dose of prepared brown mustard.
Verry Good, but I added additional salt
Don't blend this beautiful soup! This is the second time making it. Amazing soup. I don't blend the soup and I add more potatoes and it comes out so delicious. I use canned chicken broth low sodium. One of these days I am going to make my own chicken broth and then make this soup. This soup is a keeper.
Very good - very easy. Everyone had seconds! What a great way to get my family to eat a variety of vegetables without them realizing it : ) I added a few spices to suit our taste (a little oregano and a little white pepper) but very good. Thanks for sharing!
Yummy but kids wouldn't touch LOL more for me :)
WE really enjoyed this recipe.
Fantastic soup! I even accidentally added too much cabbage, and it still turned out great. I will definitely make this again.
Second weekend making this! Great to use up carrots from garden. Perfect as is but I did add 1 c celery and 1lb Polska kielbasa sausage and we really like it with the meat. I did not blend it and did saute all of the veggies in about 1 c chicken broth and olive oil before adding remaining broth and herbs.
I followed the recipe to a T, until... ________________________________________________ It was okay, but I'm not partial to thyme, hence, just 3 stars. However, since the recipe called for such a small amount of thyme, I figured, what the heck, and added it. Sure enough, it ruined the soup... for me anyway. But all was not lost; as usual, curry saved the day! :) If you like the delicious taste of curry, and happen to screw up a savory dish like this, curry will come to the rescue every time. It cancels the taste of just about any other spice - simply keep adding pinches of curry until you can barely detect the flavor of the unwanted spice. I was able to detect only a hint of thyme, and the soup turned out to be really delicious! :)
I made this soup and it was wonderful. My husband and I ate it in two days. Yummy!
Absolutely delicious! Wouldn't change a thing.
I added fennel instead of onion, and sauted the garlic, fennel & carrots in the olive oil b4 adding the rest of the ingredients. Used 2 serving size ingredients, except chicken stock - 3 cups of homemade stock - no sodium. Also added a pinch of dried sage. Served with Italian Herb Foccia bread - YUMMY!!!
This was awesome - definitely making it again. I added two suirts of spicy mustard and served it with a sprinkling of grated parmesan & Panko bread crumbs.
Delicious- used vegetable stock
Easy and yummy. Followed another reviewer's advice and sautee'd the veggies first to enhance the flavors.
Excellent soup! I had field onions, carrots, potatoes and cabbage in my local market share bag this week, so this recipe was exactly what I needed! My one and only addition was some leftover roasted corn that I cut off the cob. This would be equally as good made with vegetable stock. All that's needed for a delicious meal is a pan of cornbread or a crusty Italian bread. Make sure you freeze some for the upcoming cold/flu season!
What a great and filling vegetarian soup! I used vegetable broth to make this truly vegetarian and even my meat loving friends loved it!
We had our St. Patty's Day celebration this past weekend, so I used up the leftover carrots, potatoes and cabbage in this soup. I blended the soup in the hopes that I could get my family to try it, but they weren't willing. I thought it was pretty good and imagine it would be even better if the veggies were cooked in the broth, as directed. I did add a dash of red pepper for a little kick.
My kids loved it and I did as well. No changes needed although we did sprinkle a little mozzerella cheese on top for good measure! YUM!
we're a vegetarian family so we used vegetable broth, and it turned out very nice, also we did not blend. I think I will try it blended next time though :)
I would definitely make this soup again. Only changed I made was to add 3/4 head of cabbage and added the salt at the end when the soup was near room temperature rather than during cook time. I was worried there would be to much salt with the six cups of broth. Also I only blended half so there was still chunks of veggies and a nice creamy texture. Very good.
Added homemade pork meatballs and it was promptly consumed by my family of soup lovers!
Family said it was the best soup I've made in a long time so it's a keeper!!
This is pretty salty!!! And I only used 1/2 of what it called for! So the sodium content is pretty revolting :( Taste wise, it's bland... not bad, just bland. Eh~ I'll try it again but with more spices, garlic, and some flavor :o)
This is an excellent soup. I left all the veggies in chunks, as I don't like the texture of pureed/blended soups. I also used homemade vegetable stock to cut the sodium. I will be making this one again soon!
This was soooo good! The whole family loved it!
I didn't blend it at all, I sautéed all the veggies in olive oil and I added chicken to it already boiled and shredded from this morning ?? It was delicious everyone wanted seconds..... I had to make 2 cups of my own broth because the chicken stock only made enough for 4 cups and using the empty broth box I added water to it then emptied it to a measuring cup till it marked 2 cups and added a cap full of Chicken flavor powder by Knorr and that created a broth on its on. It was DELICIOUS I will definitely repeat this soup for cold times. In Houston it's hot right now but I was anxious to make this soup today.
This was a good, hearty soup, but needed meat to make a meal of it for our family. We added 2 cups of shredded corn-beef, in honor of our Irish heritage while removing the salt. We then ate it with large squares of hot-buttered corn bread. Yum!
A upbeat, clarifying soup that helps elevate a chest cold up to your sinuses so you can blow some of it out. I ate this with piles of electric blanket across my lap, set at medium-high heat. Vegetable broth replaced the chicken stock, and I doubled the spices, and declined to blend. Overall, similar to many soups on this website, but none the worse for it. Well done.
super easy I did add a bit more cabbage and stock!! it was so good!
Great recipe! I made the vegan version-substituted water for the chicken broth. Also changed the herbs a bit - added oregano and mustard, cut the parsley. I caramelized the onion first, then added some garlic till fragrant, then added the chopped veggies. I did blend it in the Cuisinart. Wow! My kids ate it with brown bread toast.
nice and creamy and delicious. I only pureed a portion of the soup. I loved the carrots in it. I seasoned with a fantastic seasoning here in New Orleans, Chef Paul Prudhomme's Magic Seasoning "Veggie Flavor." I made one HUGE mistake and I guess it shows my lack of experience with cabbage. I used the leaves on the outside of the cabbage, they were so beautiful and the cabbage was bought from a local farmer. Now I know why the grocery stores removed the outer leaves, they NEVER got tender. If I had removed the veins but I didn't. I ate the soup and it was still okay but I sure wouldn't offer it to a friend! Lesson learned! I am so tired of learning lessons the hard way... lol
not only does taste great, but it is also very easy to make AND easy on the wallet!
Very tasty soup! Even my kids liked it. I did cook the carrots and onions in the pan before boiling them, I think that's important. Also, to achieve consistent results, especially when making 2-3 times the recipe, it would be great if the quantities were in cups instead of number of vegetables of a certain size... this is too vague, though of course it is not critical for a recipe like this. I will make this recipe again for sure.
Best soup ever! I added a little celery to use up some that I had around. We emulsified it. I will be eating this quite a bit. Thank you!
Delicious soup..I followed the recipe to the T except for I sauteed the veggies before adding the broth to develop their flavor more..It's easy to make,super healthy and fresh.Make sure you use decent carrots else the flavor will differ.I've been eating it without blending but the last bit i did blend,and it was super.Must try
I used leftover cabbage from St. Patty's day feast, so it was seasoned with pickling spices. I don't know if this made any difference. I also forgot to add the olive pil. OOPS. Otherwise, I followed the directions exactly. After I used the blender, it was the consistency of bisque. This is now one of my favorite soups to make. YUMMY.
My husband and I loved this! I had ran out of parsley but it was still great! Only two things I did different was use less onion, small cubed the poatoes and I only blended 1/4 of it :o) It did make a lot, which is great for left overs! Thank you! Such a cheap, healthy dinner!
This is a tasty soup, I love the consistency. Next time I will add either bacon or sausage.
I would definitely make this again. It is a great base that you can tailor to your own taste. Adding some cooked chicken or ham after blending would be a nice addition, and/or you could add some white beans to make it even more hearty.
Rather than half a cabbage, I use a whole green cabbage and I leave the vegetables unblended. I use a sweet potato instead of a white potato and add crushed red pepper. As another reviewer suggested, I add a splash of Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar and 1 t of curry plus whatever is in my vegetable bin that needs to be used. I like this recipe and have made it 3 - 4 times because I typically have everything needed on hand.
Well this is a super soup!! Quick 'n easy to prepare and healthy to boot. i did omit any extra salt, even used low sodium chicken stock and it was very tasty. Thanks for the recipe.
Nice and healthy soup. I replaced the cabbage with celery as I didn't have any cabbage in hand, and added some chili as I prefer spicy soups.
I loved this soup! I made it in less than 30 minutes right after work and before heading out to the gym. Light, healthy, filling, and really delicious! Even better the next day when I reheated for a nourishing lunch. Thanks for sharing.
20 minutes flat! So easy, so delicious, how can it be this simple!? I followed the recipe exactly except used fresh herbs instead of dried. Great, yummy, picky 3-year-old couldnt get enough! 5 stars.
I didn't have green cabbage, so I used red cabbage. I grow parsley and basil, so I used fresh herbs instead of dried. This is a tasty soup. I season my own bowl at the table with a dollop of Greek yogurt, and a pour of wine vinegar. If I had thought ahead to make croutons, they would have been a great addition. I will make this again.
Fast, Easy, and really Good! I didn't blend any of the soup, it was still great.
I added Italian diced tomatoes, left over smoked pork, Italian seasoning and cooked the potatoes and carrots only till jyst cooked thruit was really great and stayed the right consistency thru several reheats.
Simple, healthy, and tasty! Made as written, next time I may just blend half of it. Had the consistency of applesauce. I liked it, but my husband said it needed meat - go figure! Thanks for sharing!
FANTASTIC. This recipe is delicious, easy and healthy. My hubby and mother loved it. I made it exactly as the recipe calls for and it was perfect.
very good. I made some modifications to make this a vegetarian main meal. firstly, i fried all the vegetables in the olive oil till tender, then I added 1tablespoon apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon sugar with vegetable stock instead of chicken stock. I just mashed all the vegetables together instead of blending and added a small can of baked beans in tomato sauce for protein. I also made dumplings and allowed them to simmer for 20minutes as per recipe. healthy and filling meal.
Very delicious and easy to make! I also added some red pepper flakes for a bit of punch. Yum!
Tasty, healthy, warm, comforting, and easy!! Thanks for sharing.
This was really good. If you're not crazy about Thyme, I also make a version using curry and adding chickpeas. For a vegan treat, substitute veggie broth for the chicken which is what I normally use. Do try this soup in any variation. It's really good!
Excellent soup and easy to throw together. One pot cooking is my style. Followed as written except I omitted thyme as I didnt have any and used 3 cloves of garlic. You can substitute veggie broth for chicken broth.
Excellent. I kept the amount of veggies the same but only used a box of chicken broth (about 4 cups). It was thick and tasty. Even my 8 year old liked it! Next time though I might add a little more liquid or a little less veggies.
I've made soup from this recipe at least a few times over the past couple years & love it! Only things I do differently are add more cabbage (1/2 head or so instead or 1/4) & only blend it partway. So it's not totally smooth and has a little more hearty texture. Delicious!
I started by lightly frying the onion, carrot, cabbage, garlic in the olive oil in a large pot. I didn't have basil, but I had fresh parsley so I added half a bunch of chopped parsley. When the vegetables had softened, I added the remaining ingredients and brought the mixture to a simmer before adding potatoes. I let them cook for 15 minutes. In the last five minutes, I added a handful of snow peas. It came out sooooooo good! I'll make this often.
This has become a staple in our household. It's the proportions that are most important. You can replace the specific vegetables a bit if you need to, but what's great about this soup is the consistency that it comes out with.
Definitely will make again. Very tasty as written and quick easy soup!! I added 1/2 # of fried Jimmy Dean sausage at the end and would try Ham too another time. Like a bit of meat in the soup! I used an immersion blender and only blended a small amount of the soup in the pot to thicken it a bit.
I followed this recipe as written except for the blending. At first I only blended it a little and felt the flavor was a little bland. I also didn't care for the texture, so I blended it till it was smooth and that's when all the flavors came together to make a wonderful soup. The extra step makes all the differences so don't skip it. This is going in my keeper file. Thanks Andrea
This soup was very tasty! I'm always pleased when I try a recipe and I don't have to make a whole bunch of tweaks to it to get it to taste good. I pretty much left the recipe as is except I sautéed the onion, carrot, garlic and cabbage in 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil before adding it to the soup and then I left it chunky. I seriously doubt if I will get my kids to eat this but I'm perfectly happy to gobble it all up myself. I don't think it takes quite as long to prep as the recipe says. The chopping went quickly (although I did use pre-diced onions) and the sautéing was pretty hands off. Once I got it in the skillet, I only stirred every so often because I wanted the veggies to start to carmelize. I used medium heat and a heavy, cast iron skillet so I was able to do other things during this part of the prep. Overall, a keeper that I will make again.
Great soup but, I didn't puree it. I love chunky soup.
Very good vegetable soup. No need to blend - it is great as is. I usually add a few more carrots and use a 1/2 head of cabbage (sometimes double the spices as well). Leftovers are great.
I halved this recipe and used an "italian herb" grinder to taste instead of the thyme and basil(what I had on hand) and it still came out great. Love this soup, so easy to make and flavorful. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious!
I made this but used bacon grease instead of olive oil. Also, added a dash of siracha sauce. Delicious!
Simple to make and cooks quickly. My favorite thing about this soup is the beautiful color.
