Pumpkin Cranberry Bread
Delicious, moist and tangy bread. Good for lunch boxes and anytime snacks!
This was great. I used pecans instead of walnuts. I used one cup of pumpkin puree. I added 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut--a great addition that my family liked. One Tbsp. of pumpkin pie spice is equivalent to: 1-1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 3/4 tsp. ginger, 3/8 tsp. cloves and 3/8 tsp. nutmeg. Thank you, Linda!!Read More
This pumpkin bread was good, but not the best. I've made tastier loaves. I think I prefer fresh cranberries over the dried ones used in this recipe.Read More
I've been making this same recipe for years. I always use fresh cranberries (which I keep in the freezer and add directly to the batter) and substitute applesauce for half-to-all of the oil. It still comes out moist, just a little less heavy. I love this bread!!!
I had to bake this bread two different times -- my first loaf had a thick, doughy texture (probably because I only baked it for 60 minutes). My second time, I still used one 9x5 in. pan and baked it for 1 hr. and a half, and it came out perfect. I also added 2 tsps. of vanilla extract and an extra egg. For the 2 c. sugar, I used 1 c. white and 1 light brown. The taste is excellent! If you use only one 9x5 pan, you might have to cover the top with foil to prevent overbrowning.
I just loved this bread! I did use fresh cranberries, which I rough-chopped in the food processor, and I did add a little more spice (cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves.) Also, I added 1/4 cup applesauce. The recipe yielded 2 (8x4) loaves, and 2 mini loaves. I just delivered my 2 larger loaves to the neighbors for a Thanksgiving treat! My husband and I treated ourselves to a mini-loaf, first...and it was wonderful!
LOVE this bread. I used freesh pumpkin from our fall pumpkins. SOOOO good. The one thing I would say is you would want to sift the dry ingrediants or be sure to mix it up really well so there are no lumps of flour. I found that with the first batch the lumps of flour never blended into the bread while it cooked and I ended up with a few dry lumps of flour in the baked bread. I like to bake extra and slice it up to freeze individual pieces to be taken out when ever I just want a nibble to enjoy with a cup of coffee.
I've never cooked with cranberries before and was skeptical about making this, but it turned out wonderful. It's moist, not too sweet, a perfect bread with coffee or tea. I used 2 cups of fresh cranberries and baked it for 55 minutes. Everyone loved it.
This was a really good base recipe. When I first used it I was pretty inexperienced in pumpkin bread, but have since made dozens of loaves and learned a lot! First, I much, MUCH prefer to use fresh pumpkin puree than canned. You just cannot get the same fresh flavor from a can and, really, it's not that much more work. I highly recommend using fresh/frozen cranberries which have been roughly chopped for a really nice, tart bite of flavor in every mouthful. For most loaves I either reduce or omit the oil and add instead either apple sauce, sour cream, plain yogurt or a combo of two of those things. We like spicy bread so we add quite a bit more pumpkin pie spice and a bit more cinnamon as well. I replace half the white sugar with brown. If you change ONLY one thing, use fresh/frozen cranberries! So yummy!
This bread was very good; moist and not too sweet. I used fresh, rather than dried cranberries because that's what I had. Next time I'll use more cranberries. I'll bet using 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar would make this recipe even better.
This is SOOO good! I love this stuff! I'll be adding this one to my recipe file. I got 5 mini loaves out of the recipe and baked them for 40 minutes. Thank you so much for sharing!
This is a moist cakey bread, but it isn't too sweet! It was a hit at Thanksgiving. I cooked for the full hour and it turned out perfect! I also sprinkled the dried cranberries on top and they turned out crunchy...that didn't turn out so well. I would just fold the entire bag of "craisins" into the batter!
I have made this recipe twice and I really liked it the second time, after I made some changes. The first time I used whole-frozen cranberries and the berries exploded making little pools of sauce in the bread. I liked it, but the cranberries weren’t spread out enough in the bread. The second time I cut the frozen berried in ½ and that was better. Instead of two pans, (I like taller bread), I used one 9.25x5.25 inch loaf pan and cooked it at the recommended temperature for about 70 minutes. I started checking it at 60 minutes. Once I took it out of the oven, I left the bread in the pan and put it on a cooling rack for about 15 minutes. Then I removed it from the pan and let it almost completely cool before I cut it. I will make this bread again and again! Happy eating!
This recipe is fabulous! I made it with Splenda and it turned out great!
I made this for a faculty prayer breakfast. Definitely good - love the 'twang' of the dried cranberries - I just prefer a stronger pumpkin flavor, so I would likely do 1.5 tablespoons going forward. I add vanilla to all my breads, so I did that here...I have a problem with my breads being underbaked, no matter what kind of loaf pan I use - regular, disposable foil, PChef...I will often cover the bread so the top doesn't over brown, but I usually end up with a hard crust, undercooked middle. Inspired me to bake this in a 9x13 dish and it cooked MUCH more evenly throughout - took ~ 45 minutes, and it sliced into perfect bite-sized pieces for the group I made it for!
Revision: after a day in the refrigerator, this gets 5 stars! I stand by the vanilla assertion though. ****** Very tasty but just a little bit bland for me. I think I'll add a tsp vanilla and a little more cinnamon next time I make it. I used whole fresh cranberries, and while it came out just fine, I think next time I'll coarsely chop them, perhaps in half, to avoid a big tart mouthful. :) This makes a great breakfast bread.
My family has enjoyed this recipe for years, but we use fresh cranberries. While it may be a tad more work, to keep them from making the bread too tart, we cut them in half or quarter them. It's the BEST!
Delicious!! I used a few suggestions from some of the other reviewers: -used half the amount of sugar (a little over 1 cup) -used fresh cranberries (cut in half) -replaced 1/2 the oil (1/4 cup) with applesauce -used pecans instead of walnut -baked in muffin tins for 25 min (made 20 muffins) They came out just right -- moist, with a good balance of sweetness and tanginess (from the cranberries), and they were a hit in the office today! :)
I used fresh cranberries and this bread was SUPER moist and absolutely amazing!!
This is by far one of the best things I have EVER baked. Its extremely easy, and the aroma will take over your home in the best way. I will soon be baking this for a little raffle I'll be doing at my baby shower. :)
I was looking for something simple to go with coffee on Thanksgiving morning. I made this without the cranberries & nuts. It was absolutely perfect!
Everyone calls this my Christmas bread but I make it all year.
What a great recipe! I made a 9x5 loaf and 6 mini loaves. I probably could have put more batter in the 9x5 pan and only made 4 mini loaves along with it, but live and learn. The 9x5 took about 40 minutes and the mini loaves took about 22 minutes. This smelled delicious, so I couldn't even wait for it to cool before I cut into one of the mini loaves to try it. Will definitely make again!
The FLAVOR was GREAT, but the texture was very, very dense and moist, almost like fruit cake. I was looking for a more cake-y, bread-y recipe. I substituted fresh cranberries and used a blend of ground cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger in place of pumpkin pie spice.
This recipe is good! Very delicious. I made it in a Bundt cake pan & drizzled it with butter & powdered sugar...YUMMY!!!
Easy & DELICIOUS! LOVE IT & make it every year for gift giving at Christmas & also for our family feasts at both Thanksgiving & Christmas.
I made muffins instead of bread. And I used half light brown sugar and replaced the walnuts with pecans. But really, I love this recipe! It's moist and not too sweet, and really tasty.
This is a staple recipe for me for Fall and Winter. Last year I gave it as a gift to neighbors with homemade pumpkin butter. Incredibly delicious! Am making again this year. I add extra cranberries.
This bread was excellent. I loved the tang of the cranberries. I modified it to cut down on the calories(to ease my guilt over slathering it with the Cream Cheese Frosting II!) I subbed whole wheat flour for white, splenda for the sugar, and unsweetened applesauce for the oil. I will definitely be making this again.
I ussed fresh cranberries and increased the baking time. It was delicius, perfect for breakfast on the rub - thanks
I love this recipe!!! I made muffins for Thanksgiving and my family has been requesting them ever since. I made them for my daughters teachers and they were a hit. The only slight change I made was use 1 1/2 cups of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown. I also use fresh cranberries. They are tart but, so good! I used the reynolds star cupcake tins and cooked them for 25 minutes or until the start to split at the top. Excellent!!!
I made this without the walnuts. It was really tasty, but didn't expand as much as I thought it would. I might add a bit more baking powder next time so it's a little less dense.
I actually changed this recipe to make it healthy. I substituted one cup of flour with whole-wheat flour and the rest I used organic brown rice flour. I subbed applesauce for the oil, and splenda for the sugar, real pumpkin for half of the pumpkin, and fresh cranberries. It came out super delicious for a healthy bread!!
Fabulous recipe! I used 1c whole wheat flour, 1c all purpose flour, 1/4c wheat germ and fresh cranberries for a healthier version. I also baked them in a muffin tin for 20 - 22 minutes. They were the best muffing I've eaten.
A very moist and tasty bread. I substitute 2/3 cup natural style applesauce for the eggs and oil. Still comes out great.
This recipe was super easy and wonderfully yummy! The whole family was asking for more!!
My goodness! This was wonderful super easy and yummy. Gave out mini loaves for Christmas gifts.
This recipe is excellent!! I used fresh cranberries, but that was the only change. Great flavor combination.
I made this pumpking cranberry bread for Christmas morning brunch. I wanted it to look festive. I used all the batter in a bundt pan. It looked and tasted wonderful
This bread is really good. After making it once, I reduced the sugar to 1.5 cups for the next batch, didn't add cranberries, substituted pecans, used a flax meal egg substitute, and it still tastes delicious.
I made this bread for Thanksgiving, it was really good! I used 3 loaf pans instead of 2, just because I didn't want any issues with the loaves being too large and the middle being gooey. Definitely will make again next year! Update 11/26/12: This year I made one batch of the regular pump cran bread and then I made another batch and added shredded coconut and walnuts, in addition to the cranberries (fresh chopped cranberries, not dried). It was surprisingly delicious! The loaves are a little on the sticky side, so definitely make sure you spray your pans well before baking to prevent the bottoms of the loaves sticking to the pan. Also, it is much easier if you use the disposable aluminum pans.
i'm a 23 year old male college student with no cooking experience, and this was very easy to make. the recipe said to bake for 50-60 minutes, but i found it took almost 90 minutes. I also used a mixture of dried cranberries and fresh cranberries for a little extra flavor.
really yummy moist bread (or should i say cake). I added 2 cups of frozen cranberries and 1 cup white 1 cup brown sugar. For anyone who can't buy pumpkin pie spice (i'd never heard of it) i used 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and a pinch of all spice which turned out great. I'll definately make it again!!
This recipe is fantastic! I made some modifications though...Used half whole wheat flour and half white, only used a 1/2 cup of sugar ( lots of natural sugar in the pumpkin and dried cranberries), and used only 1/4 cup of oil and replaced the other 1/4 cup with yogurt. Oh, and these are good with raisins if you don't have cranberries. Thanks for sharing this delicous recipe with us!
Raves from everyone. Delicious!
Everything sounded great about this recipe except for the amount of sugar. I used half the amount called for and it was plenty sweet for me. I also used white whole wheat for half of the flour. It turned out very tender and moist. Great flavor.
This is excellent - I didn't have any vegetable oil, so used about 2/3 cup of melted butter and had to increase the baking time to about 75-80 minutes because it's so dense - I highly recommend this recipe!
I dont know what went wrong but this bread did not rise at all, the outside was hard, and the middle was raw. I followed the recipe exactly...what the heck??? How disapointing.
This recipe was excellent. I followed it exactly except for I used raisins instead of cranberries. I'll definitely be making this again
I have made this more times than I can count since I found this recipe. It is truly the best pumpkin bread recipe out there. The cranberries add so much flavor! I have substituted applesauce for the eggs, which worked fine and helped make it a little healthier too. Also, I think you can safely cut down on the sugar a bit without impacting the taste too much, if you are concerned about the sugar content. Using Craisins will keep the bread sweet enough.
I used fresh cranberries, that were frozen in my freezer. I love this recipe.
This bread tastes good but the texture is so-so. The first time I made it, it seemed a bit thick and heavy but everyone enjoyed the flavor. The next time, I replaced the oil with applesauce and it was a fiasco. The bread did not cook through even after 90 minutes in the oven. I finally took it out because the top was burnt, but the middle was still extremely doughy. If I ever made this again I would definitely use oil instead of applesauce.
Just perfect in all ways! Moist and delicious. I used the "Cream Cheese Frosting II" which made a perfect topping for this Pumpkin Cranberry bread that I made yesterday. Took one loaf to the office today -- raves reviews!! This is a keeper for sure.
The cranberries are what make this so good in my opinion. I used pecans instead of walnuts and it was great.
I always have dried cranberries on hand so when I was looking for a pumpkin bread recipe this one caught my eye. I wasn't disappointed. This makes a very dense, flavorful loaf. As this recipe yields less batter than many others, I believe I will use smaller pans (8-1/2" X 4") the next time. I like a nice tall loaf! I would be really careful substituting applesauce for oil in this recipe. For a tea bread, it really is fairly low fat to begin with.
Very yummy and easy to make. My 4 year old daughter helped and had a blast. I like that it made 2 loaves, as we were able to give one to our neighbors, but it would also be good for freezing. I think it would make a good gift for neighbors/friends at Thanksgiving or Christmas.
This is great!!!! An easy one bowl recipe. I used whole frozen cranberries instead and it came out wonderful. It was wonderfully sweet and tangy (too tangy, but that is not the recipe's fault).
Very good! Used chopped frozen cranberries instead of dried and they provided a refreshing compliment to the pumpkin.
I have made this recipe for the past few years, every fall, and it's always a hit! The only changes I make are that I use fresh cranberries (a texture thing, I don't like the feel of the dried) and I make my own blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger in lieu of the pumpkin pie spice mix. It's wonderful!
Very moist bread, I did make a couple changes though. Instead of using canned pumpkin I baked my own and used that instead. Also, instead of whole cranberries I used cranberry sauce based on one of the recipes on here. It was delicious and makes a lot of servings.
Oh my,this was delicious!! Quick, easy, and ever-so moist. A new favorite-any time of year (who could wait till the holidays??).
I'm not exactly how I'd rate this bread with the cranberries, but if you substitute chocolate chips for the cranberries, it is absolutely delightful. Pumpkin and chocolate is an amazing flavor combination. Also, you can substitute applesauce for the oil and cut down on the fat, but it stays extremely moist. YUMMY!
Great recipe and smells dee-lish while baking! I baked entire mixture in a bundt pan. I made some small adjustments ~ instead of 2 cups white sugar, I used 1 cup dark brown and 1 cup white. Gives it a lovely dark color. We like lots of fruit, so I also added a cup of raisins along w/cranberries and nuts.
This is a winner! Perfect balance of ingredients. I use 1/2 walnuts and 1/2 pecans just because I do so in many recipes for personal taste. Otherwise, recipe is wonderful as is.
Great quick bread-not too sweet and very moist.
Really flavorful. I prefer fresh cranberries. I also added 1 tsp vanilla.
What a great anytime snack! My 3rd batch is in the oven now and it's definately going into my recipe arsenal. I added an extra egg and didn't use the nuts.
I have made this several times already. It is easy and delicious.
The bread itself is good, but I don't like it with the dried cranberries. It'd be better with fresh cranberries. Or, I should have softened them in warm water first.
These might be the most perfect muffins I've ever made--consistency and taste wise--but I made several adjustments. I halfed the recipe. I used half whole wheat flour to supplement the reg. white flour. I used sweet potato puree instead of pumpkin, and substituted half brown sugar and Agave (natural liquid sweetener comparable to honey). And I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. I used a little less oil and a little more of the puree. And I made muffins instead of bread--baked for exactly 25 mins, they were perfect. Made 9 muffins.
So the first time I made this I was so excited since the idea of the cranberries, spices and pumpkin smelled and sounded so good BUT it was a total flop! I subed the dried crans for fresh, since I had some I wanted to use up and upped the sugar a little and decreased the liquid...I got a mushy bread. I didn't give up and tried it again, following the recipe and got a perfect loaf that was WONDERFUL. This is a keeper!
Very moist but I did not like the pumpkin & cranberry combination
Excellent. Just the right combination of flavors. Like others, I used fresh cranberries instead of dried, and doubled the amount (one whole cup per loaf). The berries softened and burst while baking, keeping the bread moist but not overly so. I also used a combination of black walnut and hickory nuts, which worked very nicely. Some notes: This was just a bit sweet for my taste, so I'll use 1/5 less sugar next time. Watch your cook time (mine was done in less than 45 minutes). Make extra--this appeals on both the plate and the palate.
This is extremely dense and heavy. To me it was flavorless and almost too sweet. I think it should have had more cinnamon and more oil. It took about 50 minutes to bake.
This bread did not rise at all! I tried it twice following this recipe and ended up with pumpkin bars! The first batch was super dense and the second was not much better. I think the flavors came out nice, but it was too dense to even eat much.
Great recipe – used half oat flour half all-purpose flour, powdered stevia extract added to flours, brown sugar, cut in half (1 c), coconut oil, and used 3 cups of cranberries. LOVE IT – then the stores are carrying pumpkin bread mix starting around Thankgiving– I simply added cranberries to the mix, easier faster, but certainly not the nutrition control making from scratch.
I added two cups of whole cranberries instead of the dry cranberries.
I liked this recipe but I think next time I will use fresh cranberries. I mixed in half whole wheat flour and half unbleached flour and the consistency turned out nicely. Great easy bread!
I brought this to work & everyone loved it. I used pecans & fresh cranberries. Also, my own homemade pumpkin pie spice. It's even better the next day. The fresh cranberries made it so moist, but tart. I think I'll try a powdered sugar glaze on it. Thanks!
I used fresh cranberries and the bread turned out pretty gooey. I followed the recipe to the "T" also. Not a favorite...
Very moist. No specific problems. Just didn't like.
Great recipe. I only had fresh cranberries on hand and they worked out just fine. Thanks, Linda White
I have been making this for years, and it is my absolute favorite bread to make! My three year old requests it all the time, so it's become a year round staple in our home!
I made this to use up leftover pumpkin puree from Thanksgiving. It got rave reviews. I did use fresh cranberries because I had those leftover too. It was an amazing loaf and I am about to make it again. Hubby said it was the best loaf I ever made.
Made with canned butternut squash instead of pumpkin. Good but not amazing. . . I just don't love anything with squash or pumpkin in it!
This bread was wonderful! It got rave reviews at our Thanksgiving dinner. My husband could not get enough!
If I could give it 4.5 I would. I followed the recipe as is and it was very good. The only reason I gave it less than a 5 was because I really wish I hadn't separated it into two loaf pans. One would have been better. It still came out really good but the loaves are short.
This bread wasn't the best pumpkin-cranberry bread I've had. It didn't seem to cook right, and it ended up doughy and heavy.
I made this tonight- and I am an expert baker as well as have a husband who is a retired MASTER CHEF...we have VERY high standards...I used a stone-wear pampered chef 4 mini loaf pan and baked on 350 for 50 minutes using convection oven... also substituted raw turbinado sugar for the white sugar (same amount) and instead of pumpkin pie spice I used cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice-and instead of cranberries I used 2 cups of Dried pitted tart montmorency cherries and chopped pecans in lieu of walnuts-lastly I sprinkled turbinado sugar on the tops of the batter of each loaf before baking...my husband who is NOT a huge eater- devoured an entire mini loaf before they were removed from the pans to the cooling racks- that says IT ALL... this is a great base recipe and I will be using it over and over again- with dried cranberries and other ingredients- will also be gifting mini loaves of this FOR SURE!
My husband and I really liked this bread especially when it was still warm. I substituted all of the oil with applesauce and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. For anyone interested, the whole recipe with substitutions was 79 points, divide that by how many slices you cut.
Good- froze well. Would make again if so inclined.
I took this to church for a "Harvest Bread" breakfast and it was the first plate to be emptied. Great recipe! I used fresh cranberries and was worried about it being too tart, but it was delicious.
Lacking pumpkin pie spice I used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp each of ginger, allspice, and nutmeg-- a good ratio. I used dried cranberries as the recipe stated and I think that they work quite nicely. It didn't rise much, next time I might use a narrower pan to get a higher loaf. It might be nice with additional nuts and perhaps pumpkin seeds sprinkled on top. Make sure you smooth the top before baking, rather than leave strange globs on top like I did-- they don't melt out into the batter as I expected. Overall I would say that this is a pleasant-tasting quickbread and I will make it again, although I may experiement with ways to reduce the sugar.
Nice went very well my family loved it
I used fresh cranberries & cut the sugar some. My sister stopped by & I gave her 1/2 of a loaf. She called me later & wanted the recipe! It was moist & delicious. I used premixed pumpkin pie spice.
my family loves this bread, i sub half the flour for whole wheat,and half the sugar for splenda, can't tell the difference, and instead of nuts, due to allergies in the family, i use a diced up granny smith apple. Delicious. makes to be great muffins also.
Took this to a boy scout event. It didn't last long. Had several ask me for the recipe. Needless to say I passed it on.
I made this recipe, but substituted dried cranberries for fresh unsweetened. It gave it a nice tart flavor when it was done. Note: ( only use 1/2 the required amount of cranberries).
I cut the sugar down a bit and it was still very good with a little tart taste from the cranberries, which is a nice complement to this bread.
My family LOVES this recipe! I always have to double it because everything is eaten within a couple of days! I cut the sugar in half and use frozen cranberries, but you really can't taste the difference. Most of the time, I will add frozen blueberries in addition to cranberries (~ 1-2 cups). This just adds to the moistness and flavor of the bread. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
