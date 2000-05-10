Pumpkin Cranberry Bread

Delicious, moist and tangy bread. Good for lunch boxes and anytime snacks!

Recipe by LINDAGEAN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 9x5 inch loaf pans (or 4 mini loaf pans).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt.

  • Combine eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil in small mixing bowl, beat until just blended. Stir the wet mixture into the dry with a wooden spoon until batter is just moistened. Fold the cranberries and walnuts into the batter. Spoon the batter into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes. (If using mini loaf pans, begin checking bread after 25 minutes.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 55.1g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 229.8mg. Full Nutrition
