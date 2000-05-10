Pumpkin Cranberry Bread

I made this tonight- and I am an expert baker as well as have a husband who is a retired MASTER CHEF...we have VERY high standards...I used a stone-wear pampered chef 4 mini loaf pan and baked on 350 for 50 minutes using convection oven... also substituted raw turbinado sugar for the white sugar (same amount) and instead of pumpkin pie spice I used cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice-and instead of cranberries I used 2 cups of Dried pitted tart montmorency cherries and chopped pecans in lieu of walnuts-lastly I sprinkled turbinado sugar on the tops of the batter of each loaf before baking...my husband who is NOT a huge eater- devoured an entire mini loaf before they were removed from the pans to the cooling racks- that says IT ALL... this is a great base recipe and I will be using it over and over again- with dried cranberries and other ingredients- will also be gifting mini loaves of this FOR SURE!