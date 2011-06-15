Congeal Salad

This is a dessert that my family has been making for years.

By Laurel

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare gelatin according to package directions, substituting 1 cup cold water with 1 cup crushed ice. Place gelatin into freezer until almost congealed.

  • Place cream cheese in a bowl and beat until smooth. Fold cream cheese into gelatin. Add cottage cheese, fruit cocktail, pineapple, oranges, apples, banana, cherries and walnuts. Mix well.

  • Pour into mold or dish and refrigerate until completely set.

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 62.4g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 530.7mg. Full Nutrition
