Congeal Salad
This is a dessert that my family has been making for years.
This is a dessert that my family has been making for years.
I have had this before and it is good even though it sounds kinda weird. word of warning, banana does not hold up well in this. I only use it if it is going out pretty quickly so the bananas dont turn color and get mushy. This is best if made on the day of use and refrigerated for a bit before handRead More
Had a hard time "folding" cream cheese into jello. Didn't care for flavor.Read More
I have had this before and it is good even though it sounds kinda weird. word of warning, banana does not hold up well in this. I only use it if it is going out pretty quickly so the bananas dont turn color and get mushy. This is best if made on the day of use and refrigerated for a bit before hand
Had a hard time "folding" cream cheese into jello. Didn't care for flavor.