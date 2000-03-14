Tortellini Soup II
This is my Aunt Mimi's recipe. It's delicious and easy to make. The soup is a tomato based soup with sausage and fresh tortellini.
This was exceedingly easy to make and the flavor was divine. I halved the sausage, and added a smidge more basil and pepper. I also didn't have onion soup mix and used Knorr Vegetable soup mix. The chopped tomato in it is a MUST for full flavor. The fresh tomato doesn't cook up all the way adding some great texture to the soup (stew). The cooking times are accurate and both times I've made it it's turned out perfectly.
So not good. I'm in the middle of a major snow storm and looking for comfort. Don't try this one...
Awesome taste! and super easy. An inexpensive and quick meal for a busy family of four.
Great flavor! I added a 10 oz pkg thawed chopped spinach to ours. Great and very filling!
This was excellent, quick and easy. I found the onion soup mix a tad bit too salty, but it's still a good winter soup. Will definitely make again!
I changed a bit adding more fresh veggies, and a can of crushed tomatoes but overall really easy nummy!
excellent recipe; I used 1 lb roll of Turkey sausage instead of the links. And I used a can of petite diced tomatoes instead of the chopped fresh. Be careful to not overcook...noodles will get soggy.
This was just ok for us...a great easy recipe and even my 8 yr old ate her bowl....but just not our thing but would recommend if you like this type of soup.
I added sliced carrots at the same time that the tomatoes, etc were added. The carrots were delicious in this soup and make the soup a bit more healthy.
When I started this recipe I didn't know whether to called for "fresh" or "frozen" tortellini. I only had frozen so I put in with the cabbage, tomatoes and herbs. I thought I had onion soup mix but didn't. I used oregano, basil, onion powder and salt and pepper instead. I grated fresh parmigiano-reggiano cheese on top.
This was *outstanding*. I made some changes, like using a box of vegetable stock (32oz) and then added 3 additional cups of water. I also used a 28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes and 2 cans of diced tomatoes with their juice. I had 1.5 lb italian sausage so I used that, rather than buy links and take it out of the casings. I also bought a 20 oz container of tortellini and used that. I basically threw everything in the pot and LOVED the results. This was one of the best soups I've ever eaten and definitely the best soup I've ever made! Yum!!
This is a great recipe. I love that it is a one-pot meal that comes together quickly and easily without a lot of chopping, or preparation. This makes clean-up a snap. Whole family loved it, including my children ages 3 and 4. It's a thick soup, which we prefer. Thanks for the post!
The only difference I make is add garlic and depending on how soupy you like it depends on whether to cook the noodles separate and then add to soup or cook in broth. Oh yeah and I just use Jimmy dean Italian sausage.
Aunt Mimi knew what she was doing! Behind the recipe for Gorgonzola Dip from this website this is the best recipe I have come across on here. The only change I made was to keep the sausage in the casing. Yum!
Delicious! I used a bag of frozen broccoli instead of the cabbage and it was wonderful. Also added a few red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. Will definitely be making this again.
great! I add kidney beans, can of carrots.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was a hearty soup.
Have made this three times in three weeks. Twice for us and once for guests. Great with tofu sausage, spinach or cheese torillini or both. We really really like this one and so do our vegan friends. Thank you!!
Excellent! I used 1/2 regular Italian and 1/2 hot Italian sausage. Also used Knorr's vegetable soup instead of the onion soup mix as another reviewer suggested. Since some were unclear about the amount of tortellini - I used a regular sized bag of small cheese ones (packaged, not refrigerated) made by Barilla. The bag said it makes about 4 cups cooked. This was a lot given the amount of broth I had, so I just added additional water, as needed.
This soup was absolutely scrumptous and also super easy to make. The only thing I did different was use 2 fresh tomatos instead of 4. This is one of the best and heartiest soups I've ever made. My picky husband even loved it and raved about it all night. It's a keeper!
Wonderful! Delicious! What a surprise! It didn't look familiar - but the flavor was amazing!
This is awesome! Easy and quick to make and tastes delish! Only used 2 tomatoes and 1lb ground pork instead of sausages.
Nice thick soup. A little salty with the sausage and onion soup mix. Next time I'll try vege broth and fresh onions.
This just wasn't liked by most of my family. Edible, but not something anyone loved or would ask for again.
Made major alterations due to needing last minute supper and having limited ingredients. We had tortellini that were getting old, but my mom wanted more veggies. The only real fresh veggies we had was a bag of coleslaw mix... and that's how we got to this recipe. So here's what I did: - no sausage, used ground turkey with sausage spices - No stewed tomatoes, used a small can of fire roasted - No fresh tomatoes, used large can of crushed - had chicken stock that needed used, so used that instead of water (4 c.) and rinsed the tomato cans with water - coleslaw mix (green/ red cabbage and carrots) instead of cabbage - I never measure spices, and we like flavor, so probably used extra of everything
This was an excellent soup, with minimal ingredients. I like it! Made a homemade onion soup mix and used fresh basil along with the dried basil. YUM! The kids loved it which was a bonus :)
I did make this soup and it was outstanding !
