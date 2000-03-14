Tortellini Soup II

This is my Aunt Mimi's recipe. It's delicious and easy to make. The soup is a tomato based soup with sausage and fresh tortellini.

Recipe by Julie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saute the sausage for 5 minutes, or until browned and crumbly. Pour in the water, stewed tomatoes, basil, onion soup mix and fresh tomatoes.

  • Bring just to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in the tortellini and cabbage. Simmer for 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
556 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 1613.2mg. Full Nutrition
