Intoxicating Onion Soup

This is a delicious onion soup that uses red wine for liquid - but don't worry, despite its title you'll only be drunk on happiness! This is delicious served with garlic bread. The salt can be reduced, and the wine should have a 0 or 1 sugar code.

Recipe by Sarah Zourdoumis

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter or margarine in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and saute for 10 minutes, or until onions become caramelized. Add the garlic, thyme, salt, brown sugar and 2 cups red wine.

  • Stir well, bring to a boil and continue to heat until soup has reduced by half. Add the remaining 2 cups red wine and the parsley. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 11g; sodium 1311.3mg. Full Nutrition
