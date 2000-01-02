Intoxicating Onion Soup

This is a delicious onion soup that uses red wine for liquid - but don't worry, despite its title you'll only be drunk on happiness! This is delicious served with garlic bread. The salt can be reduced, and the wine should have a 0 or 1 sugar code.
Yikes. Once the wine reduced by half, I had a taste and decided there was no way this would be edible once the remaining wine was added. So I took the advice of other reviewers and added beef stock instead, enough to submerge all the onions, then continued following the recipe. The beef stock bumped it up to one star, as it was earning none. I think to appreciate this soup, you would have to be a wine connessoire and just finished your second glassful before eating it. Will not make this again, but I am inspired to find a nice French onion soup recipe. Thanks anyway.
This soup was pretty good. We were a little skeptical at first...wine and onions??? We cut it down to two servings, used dried parsley and added half a can of chicken broth. It tasted pretty good without the broth, but we think it tasted a little better with it. I think using fresh parsley would have made this dish taste even better. Hooray for 2 buck Chuck!
