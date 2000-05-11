Martha Washington Pie

This 'cake-pie' contains golden raisins and walnuts topped with a light icing.

Recipe by Brenda Ward

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • To Make Filling: Mix butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, cocoa and baking powder together until smooth; alternately mix in the milk and flour. Stir in raisins and walnuts.

  • Pour mixture into pastry shells and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 60 to 70 minutes. Do not underbake.

  • To Make Icing: Combine confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Gradually stir in milk until desired consistency is reached.

  • Spread icing on pie once its out of the oven and still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 63.1g; fat 25g; cholesterol 55.3mg; sodium 261.6mg. Full Nutrition
