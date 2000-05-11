Martha Washington Pie
This 'cake-pie' contains golden raisins and walnuts topped with a light icing.
This 'cake-pie' contains golden raisins and walnuts topped with a light icing.
I'm a hearth cook at Allaire State Park and we've baked this cake/pie for special events and all the voluteers loved it. At home I've used for birthdays and Easter. It is wonderful. This recipe is also easy to cut in half. Enjoy it!!Read More
I'm a hearth cook at Allaire State Park and we've baked this cake/pie for special events and all the voluteers loved it. At home I've used for birthdays and Easter. It is wonderful. This recipe is also easy to cut in half. Enjoy it!!
It's unusual to see a cake rise out of a pie crust. Wasn't too sweet, tastes like a coffee cake; the walnuts carry the flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections