Lemon Sponge Pie II

Simple, light, and fluffy! Perfect for picnics and potlucks!

By shirleyo

10 mins
30 mins
40 mins
8
1 pie
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine sugar, lemon rind, and lemon juice. Mix well, then stir in melted butter or margarine and egg yolks. Mix in flour. Slowly pour in milk while stirring. Mix until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.

  • In a medium glass or metal bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into milk mixture. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown on top.

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 141mg. Full Nutrition
