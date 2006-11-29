Chocolate Pecan Pie V

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This pie is rich and chocolaty - perfect for any time of year!

By Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a double boiler melt chocolate and butter or margarine.

  • Combine sugar and corn syrup in a medium saucepan. Bring to a rapid boil and allow mixture to boil 2 minutes. Add chocolate mixture, stirring well.

  • Place eggs in a medium bowl. While whisking constantly, pour chocolate mixture over eggs. Whisk in vanilla extract, then stir in pecans. Pour mixture into pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool before serving. Top each slice with a spoonful of whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 63.3g; fat 26g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 187.5mg. Full Nutrition
