Frank's Famous Spaghetti Sauce
Years of experimenting with many recipes has yielded this recipe that is thick and meaty, yet easy and quick to prepare.
Frank is on the right track, a "gastric" of equall parts of balsamic vinegar and sugar to the ratio of 1 teaspn. per cup of sauce will cut the acidity of the tomatoes involved, and decrease cooking time. Yum!Read More
With the good reviews, I had to try this recipe for myself. I was disappointed by the bland taste of this. A pinch of oregano and basil is not enough to flavor all the tomatoes, paste, and sauce. Like others I upped the oregano and basil. I added fresh ground pepper, salt, a bay leaf, and fresh basil. This also has a strong tomato paste taste. Maybe half the can would do. I finally had to add some beef stock to this to get the thumbs up from everybody.Read More
As is not close to a 5 star. make a few changes and it could well be a five star recipe. Something I learned from the Italian wife of my brother, while sauting the onions and peppers, added the tomatoe paste and cook it till it starts to gets dark. This will add a great deal of charater and flavor to the finished sauce. I also used only freash herbs. I add the basil and oregano during the last 15 to 20 minutes of cooking because the herbs will have their flavor cooked out if left too long; this way the herbs will still have that bright fresh zing to them.
Very yummy! I use a lot more of the oregano and basil than just a pinch. Also used some crushed red pepper and ground beef instead of turkey. All in all, very good recipe that's fairly easy to make. I make this sauce frequently to use with a variety of pastas for the whole family.
This was an excellent sauce. I ate so much bread last night when I made this because I just kept loading it up with this sauce. It is really quick to make too which is nice when you don't have the time to do a long simmering sauce. My whole family loved this so it is a definate keeper!
All-in-all, a great recipe. I, like the most others, added much more than the "dash" of spices that the recipe called for. I used a can of just regular stewed tomatoes...next time I will use one with no added salt...I ended up having to water down the sauce to relieve some the saltiness and then thicken it up with some no-salt tomato paste. I also added about 1/2 cup of red wine (I had a bottle of cabernet open). Thanks for sharing. Tasty...I'll make this recipe again.
This recipe was sent to my e-mail at the perfect time. I had just picked gobs of fresh tomatoes, onions & basil from a local farm & was looking for a new spaghetti sauce recipe. The ones I have tried in the past have been too "tomatoey" according to dh. This one is a keeper, even the little spaghetti lovers in our family liked it. I did make the following revisions: More oregano, basil (fresh) & garlic. Fresh tomatoes, no sauce, 1 can paste and balsamic vinegar and brown sugar as suggested by reviewer J. Logan. We felt this gave the sauce a really unique, tasty flavor. I will be bottling this recipe (minus the meat)in the next couple of days. Thanks Frank!
Wow, this is good! I usually make the hamburger kind of sauce, but the turkey was delicious. My whole family enjoyed this. My husband even said it reminded him of his mother's spaghetti sauce...the ultimate compliment! Thanks Frank!
Very good. I only used 2 8 oz. cans of tomato sauce, which I thought was plenty. I also used fresh tomatoes from the garden, fresh basil and fresh oregano. Even my husband liked it which is a good sign because EVERYTHING to him is too bland.
This came out great! I omitted the mushrooms (kids don't like them) and ground turkey (because I made meatballs). I doubled the ingredients except gr. pepper, and also added extra oregano and basil. I added 3 bay leaves and 1/4 cup of sugar (helps reduce the acidity of the tomato sauce). Let sit on low heat for quite awhile. Then I added a little water toward the end. AWESOME!
I had half the amount of ground meat for today's dinner (on a TIGHT budget) so I just added in more chopped pepper, mushrooms and another small onion. I also increased the basil and oregano. I also added a glug of red wine. I did let this simmer for an hour or so. Great goulash sauce. Very simple.
Pretty good, but a little bland for me! I added tons more garlic, upped the oregano and basil to 1 tsp each, and added some parmesan cheese for some kick.
Wow, if you just add 2 tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce when you add the meat in and a bay leaf and 1 tbsp. white sugar when you add in the tomato sauce, you have my spaghetti sauce! I use ground beef instead of ground turkey, but I'm sure that the ground turkey is healthier. Also, I'd make sure the olive oil is Extra Virgin as well.
I bought some jars of prepared pasta sauce on sale, so used one for this recipe plus the can of tomato paste - no extra stewed tomatoes or tomato sauce. When I make any kind of pasta sauce, I like to rinse the cans/jars with some red wine and add to the simmering sauce. Usually don't agree with recipes that say "you can't tell it's turkey" but this one was very close in taste to spaghetti sauce made with ground beef, especially after it simmered longer than the 15 minutes the recipe instructs...
A very good sauce and the only reason for the 4 is I had to make some changes. I took the advice of others and added a 1/4 tsp. of basil and oregano, a tbsp. of brown sugar and a bay leaf. I also added only 1 can of stewed tomatoes, 1 can of tomato sauce, only 2 tbsp. of tomato paste, 1 tbsp. of Worchestire, 1/2 a jalapeno diced and 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper. It was oh so yummy! I even made it without meat and put it on top of breaded chicken breasts! I will make this again...but with the modifications I did!
Very similar to my own sauce, but I use 1 can tomato sauce, 1 can tomato puree, 1 can chopped tomatoes, and 1 can tomato paste. I use a bit more oregano, too, as well as garlic. I then let the sauce come to a mild boil, then reduce the heat to just a simmer and cook it all day.
it's a good start, but it needs some help. It could use more garlic,oregano, a 1/2tsp basil, 1 tbs sugar or a midium carrot for sweetnis and 1/2 to 3/4 cup of red wine.
Mmmm...yum! Didn't have fresh mushrooms, so I used canned. Left a couple tablespoons less of the paste, and added 3T of brown sugar as someone mentioned. I had some time, so I let this simmer for an hour. Thanks Frank!
Tasty and healthy all-round.
After I cooked the meat mixture, I threw that into a slow cooker w/ all the sauces and just cooked it that way. I like that, because then it's just ready whenever I'm ready to eat. My husband and I really liked this. It was really nice, and easy and had a really nice flavor. I added just a larger quantity of the spices and garlic and also some red pepper flakes and a hint of tabasco. Very good! Thanks for sharing!
Great sauce, very similar to one I've been making for years. I've been substituting ground turkey for beef for 2 years now. I think turkey is healthier and cheaper at the market. I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned (last of the garden tomatoes) and more onions and peppers, and as everyone else said, upped the oregano and basil significantly and it's a keeper. Great hearty taste and good for you. Thanks Frank.
Great Recipe. I had to customize though. My changes were to double the garlic, as I do with about any recipe, add quite a bit more than a pinch of basil and oregano, along with some thyme and rosemary, I also added about a tablespoon of brown sugar, and a splash of balsamic vinegar and a little red wine. The result was so good I could have ate the sauce straight without waiting to cook pasta to put it on!
It's a good basic recipe, but with the volume of the other ingredients, a measly pinch each of dried basil and dried oregano just doesn't add anything to it. These ingredients need to be adjusted to taste.
I guess I will be the first to say this but it was awfull. in the country where I live they dont carry "stewed tomatoes" just plain ol canned tomatoes. There was no flavor and I got tired of trying to add all sorts of stuff to give it some flavor. It was edible, but I'd have to wait for my next trip to the U.S. to pick up some stewed tomatoes and try it again.
Excellent! My family loved this......I am usually so traditional with my sauce and only make it one way and thats the way my mom taught me when I was a little girl. Tried something new and really enjoyed it. Made a few tiny changes. One was to use a lb of sweet turkey sausage out of the casing, cooked and crumbled instead of just ground turkey. A lot more flavor here. And I used 2 large cans of crushed tomatoes and one small paste instead of stewed tomatoes. I cooked my sausage and all veggies first in a lil olive oil and then transfered that to my crockpot with the tomatoes and all of the spices, I also added some garlic powder and used more than a pinch of the oregano and dried basil. I let this cook on high for several hours and it thickend nicely. I went for the crockpot method because I didnt want to keep checking and stirring.....The smell was amazing. Nice and chunky and full of veggies and sausage. Served over whole wheat thin spaghgetti. Made a nice amount too, I have a container that I will freeze for another meal in the near future. Thanks!
I've made this for years. The only difference is I add 12 to 16 ounces mushrooms and simmer for several hours. Adding sausage adds a great flavor.
This was a great spaghetti sauce. Even my husband was a huge doubter when he found me browning turkey instead of beef, but even he liked this sauce. I did leave out the mushrooms since the kids and I are not fans, but putting them in would have made my husband even happier. This will be made again and again and again.
This is a great spaghetti sauce recipe that my whole family enjoys! I sub beef as we are not big ground turkey fans, I use 1 tsp each of basil and oregano, I add a couple of extra cloves of garlic, and I add 3 tbs of brown sugar and 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes to add a bit of a kick to it. Thank you for the recipe.
I know that Thanksgivinday is near but I suggest that using veal instead of turkey is far better. in second instance use only a type of tomato sauce or fresh tomatoes that you have naturally to boil in few inches of water and peel.In third instance use fresh basil you may easily grow from the seeds in your garden or balcony.fourth instance use capsicum red (chilli) instead of pepper :in Italy pepper doesn't grows and southern people (neapolitan & sicilian) use "peperoncino" Yours Truly pierpaolo.pirona@alice.it
Good basic sauce! I did doctor it some so I can't honestly review as is, but I had not had much success with homemade spaghetti sauce up until this point.
Excellent! Everyone loved it - and they never guessed it was turkey and not hamburg!
Hello Frank, You can't be Italian! Turkey in spaghetti sauce? OK I tried it, not bad at all, I just prefer the meatballs with sweet & hot Italian sausage from the local Italian butcher. My recipe is from my friend;s Italian grandmother and takes five to six hours of slow simmering. Richie
Awesome! We all loved it. I especially liked the ground turkey in it because it was less fattening and didn't give me that greasy film (even though I drained it well) that cold spaghetti gets with ground beef. I didn't change it at all and have made it several times. Delicious! Thanks, Frank.
As another reviewer suggested, I doubled the garlic and added a tsp or more of oregano and basil. I also added a bay leaf while the mixture simmered. Delish! Will definately make again.
Simple and very tasty. I used diced tomatos instead of stewed. This is a good recipe to experiment with. I usually add red wine vinegar to spaghetti sauce, but I didn't miss it here.
I decided to make this for my family since we got tired of regular spaghetti sauce thinking I could spice it up so we could like spaghetti dinners more often, I don't think we will ever have the regular stuff again.
My husband and I have been at odds trying to find a sauce we both could love. He likes thick, full of stuff sauce and I like a bit thiner sauce that covers the pasta and not full of stuff. Well I found it in this recipe. I made this sauce and followed the recipe exactly how it is written. It turned out wonderful and delicious. Both my husband and myself love this sauce. It is very flavorful, but not too much. I won't be changing a thing and I will use this for all my sauce needs from now on.
Very tasty. I followed suggestions ad added thyme, a dash hot sauce, and more oregano. But i also added Italian seasoning. It had a wonderful aroma.
i would rate this recipe a 5 star but nothing is perfect but as far as my tastes go an my familys 1 less can of tomato sauce an we all agree this is the best dang spaghetti sauce we have eaten kudos Frank
I'm sure Frank's sauce is very good - especially to Frank. The problem with recipes like this is that the ingredients are too nebulous. No two sauces will probably ever taste the same, because everyone will probably buy different brands (their particular favorites) of the "canned" tomato products. For anyone who has made tomato sauce knows that is the largest variable in the taste. I mean no disrespect to Frank's recipe - it's just what is.
My husband loved this recipe! However, next time I will cut back to 1&1/2 cans of tomatoe sauce. I also added garlic salt for taste. This was very easy to make and worth fixing. Will make again.
This recipe is Amazing...... hubby has been making it for over a year. This is the only sauce we will use and it is so yummy :)
This was good, but I thought a little bland. If I make it again, I might kick it up by adding more spice, and maybe use 1/2 turkey and 1/2 sausage. My guest liked it very much, so it must be good!
My kids said they liked this better than the kind from the jar.
Based on others' responses, I cut out one can of tomato sauce and substituted one fresh, chopped tomato. I also added a bit more oregano and about 1/4 t. of salt. The results were GREAT!
I have been making this for a few years...the problem is that we like it so much more than store bought sauce (but I don't always have the extra time to make it). It does make a lot (for the two of us), so I half the recipe. YUM!
Great tasting...with modifications...it is a five star, probably just three as is. little sugar, balsamic vinegar, about 1/4 c wine, no meat (used vegan meatballs from Trader Joe's - awesome!), red pepper and bay leaves.
It was ok, tasted alright when I tried it after it simmered for two hours, I felt I needed to doctor ALOT! I may make again.
I added at least twice as many mushrooms and used ground beef. I also added lots of ground pepper. Very tasty.
This was pretty good once I added more garlic and some salt. Of course, that was my personal preference. Someone else may find that they don't like the added garlic and salt. The good thing is you can continue to add things while it's simmering. I think next time I may add a little cayenne pepper for a more bold flavor. I also didn't try adding any parmesan cheese, but I may add a little next time. I really liked the veggies in this spaghetti. I used diced tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes, but that was due to a grocery shopping mistake :) It works just as well. Definitely try this recipe!
Absolutely yummy. Tastes almost better as leftovers!
I think this one is it, I followed the directions exept for the mushrooms because I was out. Also I added a little red wine and brown sugar. Wonderful homemade sauce, and all in one pan.
Easy and delicious! Nice and thick, too! I can't stand watery sauces.
I thought this sauce was great! And that's coming from a 100% italian girl whose mom makes awesome sauce! The best part it is, its not an all day affair...quick and easy but tastes like it cooked all day!
With all the rave reviews I thought I would try this because it was less time consuming than my own sauce. My husband did a taste test and asked me, "What did you do to this sauce". I ended up adding a lot more spices and brown sugar to get thumbs up from the hubby.
Used 1 1/2 lbs of turkey and added 2 Tblsp of sugar. Used 1 can tomato paste and about 3 lbs of fresh tomatoes. Made 2 quarts and extra sauce for dinner. Husband couldn't believe it was ground turkey.
Pretty good! I added a lot more basil and oregano, plus 2 bay leaves. I cooked it a lot longer, too and didn't use meat. Probably won't be my go to sauce recipe because it didn't wow me, but still good!
This was very good! Being the garlic lover that I am, I added more garlic and a couple more pinches of Oregano and Basil. Plus the tomato sauce I bought had these ingrediants in there as well. It was a success in my home. Thank you Frank.
It was pretty good but, as others have said, it needs a little more flavor. Adding some basil, oregano, garlic, pepperoni, or even some romano or parm cheese ... I like more flavor in my sauces. But it was good!
I was really impressed with this sauce. i usually just buy the store bought sauce but thought i would try something different. Im glad i did. Bell pepper was a nice change. I followed the recipe but used ALOT more than 4 mushrooms. I also slow simmered it for a a few hrs. End results-DELICIOUS!
Very good. I used ground sirloin.
This is the best pasta sauce I have ever tasted! I had my family over for dinner and they loved it. It is very easy to make and very flavorful. The meatball recipe is good as well.
Absolutely delicious! So simple to make, too! I did use extra lean ground sirloin because I had that and did not have any ground turkey. Also, I added 1 tsp. sugar and a bay leaf - personal preferences. Simmered the sauce for 30 mins. Have already shared this recipe with my daughter who does not like to cook and makes only simple recipes. THANK YOU, FRANK!!!!!!!!!!!!
I love this stuff!
I loved this recipe. Perfect amount of meatiness. I did add more oregano and basil. I used ground beef. My sauce came out a little watery, probably because I didn't drain my meat :). Or it may have been from the juice in the stewed tomatos?? I like my sauce a bit on the thinner side anyways. I don't know if it was suppose to turn out like that, but it was delicious none the less! Thanks for the recipe Frank!
Verrrryyyy GOOD! Did not change a thing! Thank you!!
I added one jar of store bought sauce to this recipe for extra flavor. I let the sauce cook on low for several hours in my crockpot. My dad, who is a tough critic really liked it.In fact, my whole family loved it!
I regularly make my own sauce for my lasagna which always recevies rave reviews but I thought I'd try this "famous" sauce. I was disappointed - I did use ground beef instead of turkey but I can't imagine that it made that much difference. While the sauce was nice and thick, it was fairly bland. I added parsley flakes, italian seasoning and LOTS more garlic. That made a difference but I think I'll stick to my own tried and true recipe. Maybe I'll submit that as another "famous spaghetti sauce!"
It was alright but I don't think I'll be making it again. It just wasn't my taste.
I make this in the crock pot with some strip steak and it is my family's new favorite. This was a great find.
This recipe was very good and my family enjoyed it alot. I still feel though that it is missing that "little something" that makes my mother's sauce taste so good. This sauce is definately tasty and I will use it and tinker with it a bit until it perfectly suits our family's taste!
Absolutely delicious! Made this without the meat and mushrooms for a simple marinara sauce, and we loved it. I followed ALUMINUMCHEF's suggestions. Definitely a keeper. Thanks, Frank!
I thought this was great! Thank you!
Super sauce!!! I made this in 40 minutes! Served it up with a spinach salad and Peppridge Farms Three Cheese Frozen Bread! YUMMYYY! The only thing I subbed was ground meat instead of turkey (didn't have any turkey on hand) and diced tomatoes instead of stewed. This was AWESOME! I took a plate to my sons choir teacher at church and she requested the recipe! Thanks Frank!!!
Good beginning. I would eliminate the bell pepper, use 1/2 the tomato paste, and add a couple of dried red chili peppers and a bay leaf as well as increasing the basil, oregano & garlic. I like my sauce with a little more bite, and a little less tomato flavor. Letting the sauce simmer for awhile longer helps those flavors meld also (at least 30-45 minutes). Veal is delicious, but turkey & beef more economical and still very tasty. I say use what you have or feel you can afford. Top the whole thing with some nice grated parmesan. Great meal!
Great sauce.
Sauce is easy to make but I also had to add quite a bit more seasoning. I used Fresh Cuban Oregano and Basil from the garden, more minced garlic, and a good bit of salt to to cure the sweetness from the paste & sauce. Overall, the family was pleased and I will be making it again :)
This recipe is so great. I also added portabello mushrooms and carmelized onions. Yummy!
This is a great and easy recipe! I followed some of the sugestions from other reviews- added less sauce. I'll make it again.
I coupled this with thin whole wheat spaghetti for a healthy supper. In moderation, this recipe can be part of a heart-healthy eating plan. All of the ingredients are low-fat, and largely low-calorie. I used more than the dash or oregano and basil that were called for; we like plenty of Italian seasonings. My son and I both loved it. My wife had already eaten, so she will try some later. This is a great basic spaghetti sauce recipe that could be combined with sausage, ground beef, and other meats.
Excellent sauce! I've made this about 8x or so. Minor additions make it more to our liking. I used 1 whole 8oz pkg. fresh sliced mushrooms, 1/2 cup or more 'Fresh' Basil, 2 cans stewed tomatoes, 1 can *Tomato Puree*, 1 can sauce, dash of brown sugar and 2T or so Balsamic vinegar. I cook mine in a large skillet on the stove about 1hr or so. YUMMMMMY!!!
Bland and tasted too strongly of tomato paste. Oregano and basil did not help matters. Was not as meaty as the description suggested.
Have to agree with other reviewers who said the recipe was not great. I followed it exactly, but found the tomato paste to be too strong and the seasonings lacking.
This was very good, pretty similar to how I make my spaghetti sauce. Of course I added seasoning to taste but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out very tasty. My family loves spaghetti and I use several different sauces but I will surely use this one often.
Overall, great recipe, Frank! I modified given what I had in the fridge. I went with two white onions, instead of the green pepper. I also added more oregano, basil, black pepper and 5 cloves of garlic (I understand it's healthy... :) ), with a generous handful of left-over shitake mushrooms. Thanks again Frank! Loafy
I love this spaghetti sauce and have used it time and time again. The only thing I do different is add a yellow squash and crushed red pepper because my boyfriend likes spicy food
Very good, added 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp red pepper flakes.
I thought the recipe was just average. I added extra garlic as well as seasoned tomatoes and sauce and it still wasn't quite what I would have liked it to be.
I gave it a four star because I followed other's advice by using a teaspoon of each basil, oregano, and italian seasoning. I also used the Italian style of stewed tomatoes. Other than than those changes, it is awesome! I now use this as my go to Marinara sauce. Thanks!
I also found this a little bland. I added 1 stalk of chopped celery, and WAY more than a pinch of each basil and oregano. I also added crushed bay leaves to up the flavour, and switched out the turkey fro ground beef. The last thing different I did, was after adding the crushed tomatoes and letting them simmer, I put everything into a crock pot, added the rest of the ingredients, and then let it simmer all day on low. It helped the flavours to come out.
My family loves this recipe, will make again!
My husband, our 4 yr old and I all love this sauce!It's good as is or I've added more mushrooms and chopped yellow squash from the garden.It's very easy to prepare.Thanks!!
First I cooked spaghetti in salted water (saved about 1/4 cup pasta water for sauce). I added more than a pinch of oregano, salt and pepper as I was sautéing the vegetables. Then I added about 4 oz of the tomato paste before the stewed tomatoes. I used one 18 oz marinara sauce and one 14 oz tomato basil sauce. I added torn fresh basil leaves when I added the tomato sauce(s) and mixed in the reserved pasta water. This came out delicious! I melted some butter, olive oil, garlic powder and dried parsley in a small pot—spead on French roll, and toasted in the oven for 3-5 minutes for a nice side of garlic bread. Will definitely make this sauce again. Thank you for sharing!
Not a bad sauce but I agree with most of the others that it needs a little more zip. What I do like is that it isn't sweet.
It was good, very thick! I added a bit of brown sugar and 3 fresh tomatoes instead of one of the cans of tomato sauce. Per one reviewers request i was going to do only half the can of tomato paste, but ended up throwing it all in. I think I would've liked it better with half the can. The way the recipe is is very good, but the sauce sits on top of the spaghetti instead of mixing in with it. Almost a sloppy joe texture! very tasty though!
Loved it but made a few addition/ changes: -Used tomato sauce + tomato paste that didn't have salt already in it. From past experiences, stewed tomatoes can be pretty salty on their own. - 1 tablespoon of both the oregano and the basil - 1/2 tablespoon of chili flakes - 1/4 cup of red wine - I cooked the tomato paste with the onions and the peppers as I read in previous comments on here - 40 ml of balsamic vinegar and 40 ml of maple syrup to cut acidity -2 diced stalks of celery
I'm moving soon and needed a recipe that would allow me to use up many of the canned goods I've collected over the years...and this worked really well! So well in fact, that I will continue to make this on a regular basis...NOT just as a form of "clean up". I had to make a few adjustments based on what I had on hand...I used 1/2 T onion powder instead of the onion sauteed in oil, omitted the bell pepper, and used a can of sliced mushrooms. I also used a bit more oregano and basil than called for, and also added garlic powder, salt, parsley, and about 4 tsp. red wine vinegar. I only had diced tomatoes on hand so I used 3 14.5 oz cans plus one can of tomato paste. I think next time I will definitley have to use 1 28 oz can crushed tom's and 1 14.5 oz can diced tom's...as there were WAY too many tomato chunks (and I'm afraid using just tomato sauce will make it too watery). WONDERFUL flavor, though!! I was extremely pleased with how well it turned out!
this is a tasty and easy sauce. the only thing i added was a little bit of sugar. i will be making this again.
I found this recipe to be average. It was okay, but I don't think I would bother making it again. It was rather bland and I added far more than the suggested amount of seasoning. I think it might be better with ground beef instead of turkey.
