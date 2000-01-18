Frank's Famous Spaghetti Sauce

Excellent! My family loved this......I am usually so traditional with my sauce and only make it one way and thats the way my mom taught me when I was a little girl. Tried something new and really enjoyed it. Made a few tiny changes. One was to use a lb of sweet turkey sausage out of the casing, cooked and crumbled instead of just ground turkey. A lot more flavor here. And I used 2 large cans of crushed tomatoes and one small paste instead of stewed tomatoes. I cooked my sausage and all veggies first in a lil olive oil and then transfered that to my crockpot with the tomatoes and all of the spices, I also added some garlic powder and used more than a pinch of the oregano and dried basil. I let this cook on high for several hours and it thickend nicely. I went for the crockpot method because I didnt want to keep checking and stirring.....The smell was amazing. Nice and chunky and full of veggies and sausage. Served over whole wheat thin spaghgetti. Made a nice amount too, I have a container that I will freeze for another meal in the near future. Thanks!