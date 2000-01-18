Frank's Famous Spaghetti Sauce

160 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 49
  • 3 21
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

Years of experimenting with many recipes has yielded this recipe that is thick and meaty, yet easy and quick to prepare.

By Frank Buettner

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute onions, green bell pepper and garlic in olive oil until onions are translucent and the peppers are tender. Add the mushrooms, ground turkey, basil, oregano and ground black pepper; fry stirring frequently until the turkey is done.

    Advertisement

  • Add the can of stewed tomatoes with liquid and reduce heat; simmering until the tomatoes are soft and begin to fall apart. Add the tomato sauce and stir; add tomato paste to thicken. Simmer on very low heat for about 15 minutes. Serve over you favorite pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 885.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022