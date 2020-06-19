Sweet Lime Iced Tea

104 Ratings
  • 5 75
  • 4 20
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!

By CookinginFL

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs 45 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour the water into a gallon sized jar over the tea bags. Allow to steep for 45 minutes. Remove and discard the tea bags. Stir in the sugar and lime juice until the sugar has dissolved. Cool to room temperature; refrigerate until cold before serving.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; carbohydrates 19.5g; sodium 7.3mg. Full Nutrition
