Sweet Lime Iced Tea

What's more Southern than sweet iced tea? I've lived in Florida all my life, yet I'm not a huge fan of the overly sweet iced tea that is popular here in the South. My grandma has made this version for as long as I can remember and it is the BEST!! Not too sweet, and not too bitter...and the fresh lime juice u002du002d- amazing!!!
Oh my goodness! I just saw that this recipe was published (I'm the submitter). Just an FYI - you could CERTAINLY add more/less sugar if you'd like. The amount of sugar that I indicated is just what my family & I prefer. Also, you could use more/less lime juice too :) BUT - the only thing that I'd like to emphasize is that using FRESH lime juice is so.... much better than using bottled. (There is a huge difference, in my opinion, in the flavor).
This is lovely. So different from your usual teas. My husband drank near the whole darn thing by himself! I think I'd like to do half with Splenda and the other half with sugar next time and hide my half from the husband. NOTE: I have found limes super cheap at my local asian market.
This is a wonderful twist to the tea my family & I always drink (regular black tea). We usually do 1c of sugar for a gallon but I found it necessary to add the extra 1/2c because of the limes' flavor. My fiance wasn't too fond of it (he's not a lime person) but my son and I thought it was wonderful! I may try to add a some lemon juice in there next time (2 lemons & 2 limes) just to see how that goes. Thanks for the recipe!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2013
A not too strong, not too sweet tea with a subtle fresh lime flavor. And *because* it's neither too strong nor too sweet it's particularly refreshing and thirst-quenching. Nice.
I agree with Faith’s opinion. I like sweets, but the iced-tea which I made was tasteless. I had to make the iced-tea during class, so I only had 20 minutes. I needed more time to steep for 45minutes. If I had made the iced-tea by the recipe I got, it would have been perfect. I think that it couldn’t be better. If you don’t have enough time, please make it strong, and then put the ice in. I recommend that you eat fruit and snacks with this ice-tea. And you can juice other fruits such as lemons, peaches and oranges. You can choose your own flavor.
Tried this once and found it to be too weak (even though I steeped it the full 45 minutes) plus it needed a little more sugar to offset the tartness of the limes. Made it again with 8 tea bags and 2 cups sugar and liked it much better.
This is one of the best iced teas I have ever had! I'm on a lime "kick" right now, so I really, really love it! The balance of sweet/tart flavors is perfect, and the tea is so refreshing. Thanks for sharing this recipe; I will be making it again!
This drink looks lovely. It also tastes very delicious but a little sour, so I would add more sugar next time. If you're worried about the amount of sugar, maybe you shouldn't drink this. Someone who hates sour things had better use oranges or peaches instead of limes. I guess those are less sour than limes.
This tea is very refreshing and easy to make! I steeped my decaf tea in the sun and then added the juice of four small limes and the recommended amount of sugar. I don't know why people are recommending limeade - it's not the same as fresh limes!!! If you don't have the three minutes it takes to cut and juice four limes, then why are you looking at a recipe site in the first place?! So...once you juice the limes, you can use the remains to clean your sink. That takes about the same amount of time as using a Mr. Clean magic eraser, but smells much better. Thanks for submitting! : )
Wow very refreshing! I have to say that the amounts listed make a great lite tasting drink that would really quench your thirst in the hot summer heat. I made this is the winter and cant wait to try it for a hot day outside in the summer because the amounts listed sweeten it just enough to make it nice and refreshing but not overpoweringly sweet. Delicious! I think it would be also great adding in lemon as well for a lemon/lime combo. YUM. Thanks for the great drink recipe!
Love this tea!!! Why didn't I try to make my own iced tea sooner? Unlike some reviewers I found it too sweet. Im going to add the full amount of limes this time plus an extra bag. I cut the limes in half because some people commented it was too tart. So glad I found this recipe!
The mother of one of my high school friends made this but she added just a splash of vanilla! It was delicious. They were second-gen Italian, so we always called it Italian Iced Tea, and this recipe brings back wonderful, homey, noisy memories!
I used Splenda rather than sugar and just loved the result, Very refreshing and flavorful iced tea great for a mid-summer icy drink. It never would have occured to me to use limes in iced tea, but this really works! 04/10/11 - I looked at this recipe again today to make and somehow it escaped my notice when I made it last year that the recipe directs that the tea bags should steep for 45 minutes. I never steep tea that long because it increases the tannins significantly and I have never liked the bitter aftertaste that results. I know I didn't steep for that long when I made it numerous times last year. Any comments about the long steep time from others?
Very simple and easy to make. I premix the sugar and lime juice in warm water to get a sure homogenous mixture and let the tea soak in warm water to allow a more mellow flavor to come out but as far as tea goes, this is a must try.
What a wonderful iced tea! I made it with the amounts listed in the recipe and found it to be spot on. Of course you could put more or less sugar depending on your taste. I really enjoyed the fresh lime flavour. I should mention that in order to add the sugar I did boil it with one cup of water on the stovetop and then added to the tea in order for the sugar to dissolve properly. I will be making this one again and again! Thanks for the great recipe.
This is my go-to iced-tea recipe for this summer. I will confess that I attempted a variation, susbstituting frozen-limeade concentrate for the fesh lime juice and a portion of the sugar ... but it wasn't nearly as good as the original! Have a gallon chilling in the fridge, waiting for my return home tonight!
I saw this recipe and wanted to make it immediately so I skipped brewing the tea and purchased unsweetened Tejava tea that tastes fresh brewed. I like my tea strong so it is perfect. I used some no-calorie sweetener and fresh picked limes that one of our customers at work brings to share with us. I cut a few limes, squeezed the juice into my glass of tea and I am hooked! Thanks so much for the recipe....it's so good. Maybe I will quit being lazy and brew my own tea this weekend!!
Amazing! I should definitely make this more often. It tastes a little like lime and lemon soda, except in tea form. Personally, I had to halve the recipe because I didn't have a container big enough to put it in, but, other than that, good recipe.
I think this I Fabulous!!! I didn't grow up on sweet tea (from MI) so I have altered it to suit our tastes. Now we only use 1/3 cp sugar and two limes. ** A great tip is to zest a lime (no pith) and let the sugar soak up the oil for about an hour. Dissolve it all in some of the boiling water and strain into your tea. Adds another dimension of flavor. This is a huge hit at out house!!!
perfect for summer!!! I am not sure if I had the "black" tea. I had the Lipton decaf large bags that I usually make sun tea with and I used 3. Im pregnant so I need to cut out the caffeine. And I am craving fruity things!! So refreshing!! I did only use 2 limes though... But everyones taste is different and I taste and smell everything like 10 times stronger than everyone else.
I already had some sun tea in the fridge, no limes, but frozen limeade concentrate. I took the advice of another reviewer and added one tablespoon of the limeade concentrate to my glass of iced tea. WOW! You wouldn't think this combo works, but it does. So refreshing for an Albuquerque summers day.
Excellent. I am making it today for the third time in a row. I can't keep it in the house. I've made it exactly as the recipe indicates and I've also made it with only a cup of sugar and then added splenda, just to cut the calories a bit. Either way, it's the most refreshing summer drink.
I followed the recipe as written. Personally I do not like lemon tea. It was good but lemon, lime kinda like,*** You like potato and I like potahto, You like tomato and I like tomahto Potato, potahto, Tomato, tomahto, Let's call the whole thing off. Probably won't make again.
I made this as directed but only added 3/4 gallon of water. Next time I will add the whole gallon to dilute the lime flavor a little bit. My husband was the one who really enjoyed this. It is refreshing and I will be making this again.
I made this today and followed the recipe except for adding a little extra sugar because we like it sweet. You could still taste the tartness of the limes which I really enjoyed. I will made this again, thanks for the great recipe CookinginFL.
At first I wasn't sure about this, but the flavors seem to blend the longer it sits. I made it yesterday morning and today it tastes better than it did yesterday. It is very refreshing and not too sweet or too sour, perfect blend of flavors. I would like to try it with other flavors too.
I would give this 5 stars, but I made a couple of changes. I used 6 green tea bags, and 1 1/4 cup of sugar. I boiled sugar down in 4 cups of water, so it wouldn't be grainy in the tea. I also added 1/8 teaspoon of baking soda to get rid of the fogginess of the tea. I tried this with green tea, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and added a bit of homegrown mint, and it wasn't as good. In fact I'm not even a fan of iced tea, but with this one? Wow! Both my husband and I like this so much that we bought a huge box of green tea bags, and a big bag of limes, and sugar, from Costco, so I can make this over and over. We had given up sweet drinks (soda, and the likes...) but this is an exception. Yes, use fresh squeezed lime juice. It can be done while the sugar is boiling down to get rid of the grains. It's worth the effort.
I made 4 servings instead of the 16 and it still came out delicious! I added a little less sugar because I tend to like my tea a little stronger and less sweet. Very refreshing and perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day!
This is a winner. I do MY iced tea a little different: I cold brew green tea (fill a 2L pitcher with cold water and add 8 green tea bags and let sit for a few hours), then add some simple syrup, a squeeze of lemon/lime juice, and a few fresh mint leaves. Let me tell you, you will never BUY iced tea again! Just recently, I ran out of lemons, but I had some Clementine tangerines - so I squeezed the juice of 1 tangerine and added it in place of lemon, and YUMMY! This is soo refreshing and green tea has so many health benefits.
I thought this tea recipe was good, but I wanted more lime flavor, so I used 6 limes instead of 4. Next time I will also add a tad more sugar. I don't like supersweet tea either, but since I added more limes I needed a little more sugar.
Try it without the sugar and the juice of 1 lemon to 2 limes. I also used only enough boiling water to steep the teabags (5 minutes or so), then removed the teabags and filled up with cold water and ice so it's ready immediately. It is refreshing and delicious. Perfect for the heatwave we are having.
Can use fresh lime juice or a couple spoonfuls of frozen limeaid. My family has used frozen lemonade in sweet tea as long as I can remember. Haven't tried other juices, but imagine they'd be really good, cutting the sugar added if they're pre-sweetened. I also always add about 1/8 tsp of baking soda to my teas to cut the bitterness. Only way my husband will drink tea!
I believe this is going to be my go-to ice tea this summer. I really liked it and appreciate CookinginFL sharing it with everyone. The only changes I made was to add 8 tea bags instead of 6 and dissolved the sugar in a separate pan of 1 cup of hot water while the tea was steeping. The limes I used were on the small size and the taste was so good that the first glass disappeared in minutes.
3.23.18 I’ve lived in the South for a long time but never developed a taste for sweet iced tea, however, this may be the best iced tea I’ve ever had. I like just about everything with less sugar these days, so I did cut back even the amount in this recipe a little and used Truvia®, but this tea has the perfect balance of sweet-tart. And OMG, forget the lemon, and give me lime in iced tea FOREVER. You can call this Sweet Lime Iced Tea, I’ll just call it Perfect Iced Tea.
