Sweet Lime Iced Tea

I would give this 5 stars, but I made a couple of changes. I used 6 green tea bags, and 1 1/4 cup of sugar. I boiled sugar down in 4 cups of water, so it wouldn't be grainy in the tea. I also added 1/8 teaspoon of baking soda to get rid of the fogginess of the tea. I tried this with green tea, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and added a bit of homegrown mint, and it wasn't as good. In fact I'm not even a fan of iced tea, but with this one? Wow! Both my husband and I like this so much that we bought a huge box of green tea bags, and a big bag of limes, and sugar, from Costco, so I can make this over and over. We had given up sweet drinks (soda, and the likes...) but this is an exception. Yes, use fresh squeezed lime juice. It can be done while the sugar is boiling down to get rid of the grains. It's worth the effort.