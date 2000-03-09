Walnut Cookies II
I invented this recipe last year and my family continues to beg for more. If you like, you can substitute pecans for the walnuts.
Cookies turned out good but I would change the steps of the recipe: -cream buter and sugars -add egg and vanilla -add baking soda and flour -add walnuts -then bake
very tasty, quick little recipe. my husband loved these, will definitely make again.
My German grandmother has made these for the past 7 decades. After the mixing process, she divided the dough into 2 logs & refridgerated for 2 hrs. Sliced 1/4 inch rounds, placed 1/2 glazed cherry on top, brushed with egg yolk. Delicious!
Very tasty. They were very easy to prepare and I love the taste and texture. Not too soft and not to crisp. Perfect!
I made it exactly according to the recipe. It required three cups of coffee for me to eat all 28 cookies.
I took the advice above and creamed the butter, sugar, egg and vanilla. Mixed in the dry ingredients and then I added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and 1/2 butterscotch chips. Quick, easy and tasty. Thanks for sharing!
Absolutely delicious but too sweet. I used 1/4 cup of brown and white sugars the 2ND time I made these because the 1/2 cup each was sickening sweet; other than that a very good recipe.
my mom has baked these for years around the holiday season. Try rolling them around in powdered sugar when they cool. They will go so quick.
This recipe is in "HIGH DEMAND" at home. My mother who is not fond of "sweets" actually made me go out and buy butter so I could make them. The two changes I made were creaming the butter with the sugar first for about 5 minutes, then adding the egg and vanilla, lastly, the flour with baking soda and walnuts. I then put it in a 8 x 8 " square pan, baked them for 35 min at 350 and when done, while still soft, I cut them at a slant, (like diamond pattern) and believe me you, they are soft and chewy like a delicious Brownie or not-so-sweet walnut bars. Believe me, they are hard to put down!
very easy recipe nor the non-baker like me. came out great!
Very easy, beautiful flavour, but I agree the butter needs to be mixed first. My 10 year old son enjoyed making and eating!
Very disappointing. Dry, no flavor.
Oh my Gosh, these cookies are just heaven. I make them every second day because they are soo easy. By the way, the vanilla extract is not necessary- they will still turn out fantastic! And if you forget to preheat the oven, just cook the cookies for 18minutes...works for me!
Easy - and Delicious. This is a great "basic cookie" recipe for all seasons and occasions. Add anything - raisins, butterscotch or chocolate chips - or not. Also a great cookie recipe to teach Young Bakers the basics!
I agree with the first review above. Because it's such a dry recipe, it's better to cream the butter and sugars first then add the other ingredients after. But other than that, it tasted pretty good.
Definitely change the recipe. DON'T mix the wets directly into the dries as the recipe says. Cream the butter and sugar together in a separate bowl, then add vanilla and egg. to that bowl. then slowly mix the dries into the wets. This recipe just ended up making me spend nearly an hour attempting to mix it, when it could have avoided all this trouble.
Didn't work for me. Cookies were too tough to eat.
Grandkids loved these! We changed recipe slightly by creaming butter, sugar, and egg, and adding cinnamon. We rolled dough in confectioners sugar, then baked. We also made a batch with sprinkles for the kids. Flatten center and drop sprinkles, then bake. Delicious!!!!
It’s my first time making cookies and I followed the recipe. I just added a little ground cinnamon, ground cloves, a hint of powdered ginger and a hint of ground cardamom, and a hint of PFChangs 5spice powder. The rolling part was messy so I had to put butter on my hands and a little bit more flour in the dough. Mine took 15 minutes in the oven but maybe just because my balls were a little bigger than 1 inch. Honestly I live the consistency, it’s crunchy for the walnuts and it’s not too soft as gooey but still a soft cookie. I didn’t find it too sweet either. Honestly, 5 stars! I don’t know what photo can possibly have 2M so I couldn’t upload mine.
The recipe is great! But I modified a bit by creaming butter with sugar on high for about 60 seconds, then adding the egg. I substituted walnut with other nuts in my pantry (aka, peanut, cashew, and sesame). Also I left the dough in the freezer for about 5 minutes before rolling it out on the baking sheet. My kiddos finished the cookies before they really cooled down!
Yummy, we ate them all.
I have tried this recipe and its very nice. I did find that I had to bake them longer than stated though. The first batch were too raw in the centre.
Not a crispy cookie, but nice buttery texture. I reduced the sugars by half and pressed each dough ball into turbanado sugar so it had sweetness in case. I think the recipe should include some spices such as cinnamon or cardamom, as it was on the bland side.
The dough comes out grainy and the amount of walnuts is not nearly enough to call these cookies "walnut cookies". But they are not too bad.
We really liked that. I had a bit of a fight with the brown sugar, as it was like a rock, but finally softened it up. I’d make them again, maybe add a handful of chocolate chips!
These are really good! Small variation I did was sprinkle each cooking with sugar before baking. Not so much for sweetness but for the look. Excellent!
I had to add milk to the dough when it was to dry, and had to add more flour afterwards. My whole family loved the cookies, and so did I. If your not a sugar person, I recommend you to put less sugar and more walnuts.
