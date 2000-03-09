Walnut Cookies II

I invented this recipe last year and my family continues to beg for more. If you like, you can substitute pecans for the walnuts.

By Kate

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, white sugar, brown sugar, and baking soda. Add the egg, vanilla, and butter; mix until dough forms. Stir in the chopped walnuts. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges are golden brown. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 89.5mg. Full Nutrition
