Yum
Great golden brown soft cookies with chocolate and peanut butter chips. If you like, you can use white chocolate chips, too!
This cookie recipe was easy and tasty. On accident I only used 1 cup of sugar and they were still very good. My family likes nuts so I also added 1 cup of pecans. I was out of vanilla so I subbed almond extract. I will definetly make these again!Read More
I thought the cookies tasted like they had too much flour. I felt like the dough was missing something... I'd like to see what would happen if I used a peanut butter cookie dough and then added the chips.... However, I brought them into work and they were a huge hit! I thought they tasted better a day or two after I baked them.Read More
The cookies were good. The only concern I had was how much flour was in the recipie. I had to add a little extra moisture such as an egg and milk to moisten them up.
These were good but I did add an extra egg because the dough seemed way to dry. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe. Followed to the letter and although the batter was a little stiff, it was great not to have to refrigerate before rolling the cookies. We all thought the cookies were yummy. Probably good with all chocolate chips also.
I followed the directions to the letter and these turned out very well. They were a HUGE hit with everyone! They taste great even 2 days after baking!
