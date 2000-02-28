Yum

Great golden brown soft cookies with chocolate and peanut butter chips. If you like, you can use white chocolate chips, too!

Recipe by Ben

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the chocolate and peanut butter chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
710 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 93.9g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 76.5mg; sodium 534.3mg. Full Nutrition
