Mint Wafer Cookies
These are chewy chocolate mint cookies with a mint wafer on the top. A beautiful design is swirled into the top of the candy while the cookies are hot.
These are chewy chocolate mint cookies with a mint wafer on the top. A beautiful design is swirled into the top of the candy while the cookies are hot.
truly scrumptious! I didn't have mint chocolate chips so used plain choc. chips and the recipie was still a HIT. When I ran out of mints I just made plain unadorned cookies rolled the dough in powdered sugar before baking and those were gobbled up too. This is a keeper! Thank you!Read More
Mint is not my thing...don't like it and will not make it again.Read More
truly scrumptious! I didn't have mint chocolate chips so used plain choc. chips and the recipie was still a HIT. When I ran out of mints I just made plain unadorned cookies rolled the dough in powdered sugar before baking and those were gobbled up too. This is a keeper! Thank you!
Definately 5 stars for this recipe! It's just what I was looking for, a thin wafer cookie. Walmart had Andes Creme De Menthe baking chips and they were awesome. Followed the recipe to a T except I didn't have any chips left over to melt on top, didn't need it anyway. And by the way, 1 3/4 c chips was a 10 oz package. Watch your baking time since they're so thin they bake quickly. They're going to be a perfect addition to my Christmas baskets this year and years to come. Thanks for this recipe!
My husband loves these cookies. They have turned out each time with a crispy outer ridge and a chewy, soft center. It was a hit with the kids as well.
My whole family loved these cookies!
Mint is not my thing...don't like it and will not make it again.
These are sooooo good. A mint lovers delight! :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections