Mint Wafer Cookies

These are chewy chocolate mint cookies with a mint wafer on the top. A beautiful design is swirled into the top of the candy while the cookies are hot.

By Denise Fitzsimmons

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine the butter, brown sugar, water and mint chocolate chips. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until melted. Transfer to a medium bowl and set aside to cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Beat the eggs into the chocolate mixture one at a time. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the chocolate mixture. Cover dough, and chill for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place 1 1/2 inches apart onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 to 13 minutes in the preheated oven. As soon as the cookies are out of the oven, place 1/2 of a mint candy on top of each one. Let sit for 30 seconds, then swirl with a toothpick. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 41mg; sodium 219.8mg. Full Nutrition
