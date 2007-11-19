Honey Zserbo
This is an old Hungarian pastry recipe my grandmother used to make for special guests.
This is an old Hungarian pastry recipe my grandmother used to make for special guests.
To much sugar !! Enough to send a diabetic to his eternal rest...... To much work to prepare !!! A Napoleon would be much easier to make!! No wonder it is made only for special guests...Read More
If I could possibly give this recipe less than one star I could. I did not care for this recipe. First of all, the dough needs nowhere NEAR 15 minutes to bake. My first batch, it baked 10 minutes and was burnt. Second time around, I baked it for only 6-7 minutes, and it was more than enough. The filling was watery, and never set - even after refrigerating for several hours. There are much better Zserbo recipes available elsewhere.Read More
To much sugar !! Enough to send a diabetic to his eternal rest...... To much work to prepare !!! A Napoleon would be much easier to make!! No wonder it is made only for special guests...
If I could possibly give this recipe less than one star I could. I did not care for this recipe. First of all, the dough needs nowhere NEAR 15 minutes to bake. My first batch, it baked 10 minutes and was burnt. Second time around, I baked it for only 6-7 minutes, and it was more than enough. The filling was watery, and never set - even after refrigerating for several hours. There are much better Zserbo recipes available elsewhere.
If you are a beginner in baking...start with something else. Not easy to prepare but worth the money and time to invest if you know the technique how to prepare this one. Best if you have someone to teach you, because it is tricky. Flour quality, oven, how much filling you use on one layer, how thin is one layer.. you need to figure it out.. be patient and don't panic if you need to throw it out at the first one-two-three time.. You will know how to do it at the fourth.. I know it is wasting time and money but believe me..It worth it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections