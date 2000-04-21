Moroccan Chicken
Spices, spices, spices! This recipe is thick with 'em, and your taste buds will be thick with pleasure from Moroccan Chicken. This exotic tasting dish is a definite crowd pleaser!
I gave this 5 stars, but only after making drastic changes. Just looking at the recipe it is apparent that the recommended amount of spices wouldn't be enough. I either doubled or tripled all the spices (I didn't have paprika or turmeric so I omitted those, but I added white pepper, coriander, chili powder, and cinnamon to taste. I also used cumin powder as well as black cumin seeds). I also put in about 6 small-medium cloves of garlic and 2 tbsp fresh ginger. I didn't have sun-dried tomatoes so I omitted those, but I did add in a whole (large) can of diced tomatoes (rather than crushed). I also used the liquid from the chick peas. I threw everything except chicken in a dutch oven and simmered it til veggies & chick peas were tender - maybe 20-30 min. Meanwhile, I sauteed the chicken in olive oil, garlic and salt & pepper and when it was almost cooked I added it to the stewing veggies and spices and cooked it about 10 min longer. I cooked up some couscous with cinnamon & raisins and served the chicken and veg over the couscous. The sweetness of the cinnamon-raisin couscous was delicious with the spicy and flavorful chicken dish. It was so yummy!! I recommend using this recipe as a guideline but not following it literally - make it your own and you will probably like it!Read More
This is an interesting version of this recipe. I don't add zucchini, garlic or lemon juice. I may experiment with those to add to my version. I do love the Morrocan Chicken I make. I have a few variations. Usually I am fine with just 2-3 chicken breast filets sauteed in 3 Tbsp olive oil. I also add one bell pepper to the dish with more carrots and celery. I think the more vegetables the better. I also use less salt; like 1 tsp. As far as the spices, I just use about 3 Tbsp curry powder from Spice Island; they do the work for you. It has cumin, coriander, fenugreek, ginger, turmeric, dill seed, black pepper, red pepper, mace, cardamon, and cloves. I add the addt'l 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper to the curry powder. I don't use chicken broth, but would like to next time. I use 1 can tomato sauce and 1/2 cup red wine. And finally, I add 1/2 cup or more walnuts and 1/2 cup raisins. These ingredients really enhance the flavor and texture of this dish. Overall, this has become one of my favorite dishes to make because it is really easy and delicious. Serve with couscous simmered in chicken broth and little olive oil.
I've made this dish at least 15 times now. It's amazing! Anyone who's ever tried it asks for the recipe. Recently I hosted a dinner party and served this dish. Everyone at the party now has the recipe! You won't be disappointed! Beware the sodium content though. Try using no sodium garbanzo beans and chicken broth. Serve over plain couscous to complete.
I didn't exactly follow the recipe to a T. I used a whole bunch more vegetables than amounts given. Also, I used instead, one can chicken broth, the liquid from the can of chickpeas and a can of diced tomatoes, undrained. This is probably why it was so soupy, but luckily I just drained it and labeled the excess liquid Moroccan Tomato Soup. (That was yummy too.) I didn't have zucchini available, so I just omitted it. I also am in the habit of marinating the chicken ahead of time, like my mom taught me, with salt, cayenne pepper, and cooking sherry (just enough to wet it) and letting it sit for an hour in the fridge. I think next time I will marinate with white vinegar instead to give it a sour twist. Also used the juice of a whole lemon. It was a little spicier than I had expected because I used cayenne to marinate on top of the 1/4 tsp cayenne in the recipe, but we like it hot here. It got a great review from my family and I am sure to make it again. I had some of my special Cornbread with Anise Seed leftover and served it with dinner. The sweet, licorice flavor offset the spicyness beautifully and it sopped up the sauce too.
So good that I've been asked by a few people for the recipe! I had to omit the onions and garlic as I had guests who couldn't eat either, and in spite of that everyone really enjoyed it! I served it with basmati rice. . .
I try recipes from this website all the time, has got to be one of my favorites. The spices were wonderful, and adding the tomato flavor and chick peas was a nice twist. I marinated the chicken overnight in the spices and ginger and garlic for extra flavor. We served this with couscous for a complete meal. Fabulous! :)
This was so tasty! We used red kidney beans once, and liked that combination even better than the chickpeas. Will definitely be making this again.
I honestly didn't think I was going to like this because I'm not a huge fan of zucchini and chickpeas but it was delicious. Needed some salt and pepper when done but otherwise, was very good. I served it over a blend of wild rices but next time I would include some light bread to sop up the remaining juices.
This was 3 thumbs up!!! I made it even a tad spicier by adding Tabasco sauce.I would recommend reducing the chicken broth by 1/2. I doubled the recipie and used the same amount of broth and it was still a tad runny. All of us loved it and it will be a regular on our menu.
I loved this dish. I have made it twice and the first time I used indian chilie powder instead of the cayenne and that made it spicier which i liked.
I served this dish with rice and it was great! The flavors blended nicely and it was really easy to prepare. My boyfriend thought it was restaurant quality. I used a better quality crushed tomatoes because it's a large part of this recipe and the difference was wonderful because the tomatoes were sweeter and not tangy like some store bought brands. Overall, I thought it was a great dish, especially for potlucks at work and I would definately make again!
This was really good although, as always, it needed a little modification so that the spices and garlic were to our personal preference. I added a little more zucchini, a handful of chopped mushrooms and some peas. This is a great recipe - easy to prepare and very tasty. We had it with rigatoni pasta and garlic bread. VERY nice. Thanks!
This is fantastic!!! I prepare it slightly differently: I mix all the spices in a bowl and then remove the skin from the chicken. I rub the spice mix onto the chicken and leave it to marinade for a day or two in the fridge. I put all the ingredients into the dish and bake it. Its a little healthier and still has all the flavour. Delicious!!
With a few quick adjustments this recipe is restaurant quality. To cook the chicken, I dredged whole chicken thighs through a mixture of flour and cayenne pepper and then put them in a pan to brown (not cook all the way through). When I sautéed the vegetables in the same pan that cooked the chicken, I spend a moment scraping up the chicken drippings from the bottom of the pan. Instead of crushed tomatoes, I added fresh diced tomatoes and I doubled spices that I liked leaving the other measurements the same. Make sure you use fresh grated ginger. It’s inexpensive and it’s so much tastier than ground ginger. However, instead of turmeric I used a pinch of saffron. Yes it costs a lot more, but that is because it has a much more delicate taste. Turmeric is often used as a substitute, but nothing beats the real thing! I also added a half a teaspoon of cinnamon and two bay leaves (and I probably could have added more cinnamon). In the last five minutes of cooking, I added fresh spinach leaves to add another dimension of flavor and a different texture. Once the spinach wilted, I took the pan off the heat. I waited until then to add the salt, because a lot of people here claimed the recipe was too salty. You definitely need to add SOME salt (and some pepper) though. It brings out all the flavors. But how much you'll like is very subjective. Finally I squeezed a lemon, stirred in the juice, and served it over couscous. Everyone cleaned their plates and asked for seco
My roommates and I made this for a Moroccan Event we were doing at school and it turned out excellent. We made it for about 30 people which meant using three large pans to hold all of the ingredients but it was worth it. We coupled the Moroccan chicken with couscous and everyone loved it. I will definitely make this again!
This dish was very tasty, i did it in the slow cooker and it was just lovely. I added some crushed red pepper just to give it a bite.
Very flavorful and easy to adapt with what's on hand. I didn't have carrots, zucchini, and celery;instead I used green pepper, eggplant, and yellow squash. I also used 1/2tsp. ground ginger instead of fresh. I omitted the chickpeas but upped the chicken. Went well with rice and over Israeli couscous.
This recipe is delicious and easy to make. I read the reviews and based on them decided to add only ONE HALF CUP of chicken broth and that was enough to make the dish thick and rich with spices and chicken. It is delicious over basmati rice infused with toasted sesame oil and using the left over chicken broth!!
1 can of chicken broth is plenty, otherwise it is too runny. I used low sodium chicken broth and left out the salt all together. Very tasty. Will make again! Double spices at the very least! I added some sliced mushrooms second time I made it. Great with couscous or potatoes. Company loved it!
A very good dish, I think the time estimates are a little optimistic (however it is still a quick recipe). I don't think it would be very kid friendly - there are a lot of spices that could easily get mixed up or measured wrong. For flavor and taste it gets a 5. Serve with couscous, it's great.
Definetly takes more than 10 minutes to prepare and was a little runny...but over all great taste! Chickpeas were a good addend!
Love this recipe! We try to make it once a week. I suggest making the sweet Indian bread recipe to go with this dish and you'll love it!
One word: YUM! Followed the recipe as written and thought it had just the right amount of spices. Was even better as leftovers the following day.
Absolutely delicious! I added just a bit more spice than the recipe called for, and substituted part of the chicken stock with about half a glass of white wine. Really nice mellow spicy flavour, a big hit with my husband. Will definitely be making it again.
I love this meal. I've been making it for over 2 years and it has remained one of my favorites. The only thing I really recommend though, is using cubed chicken thighs instead of breast meat. The meat won't dry out - and I think it adds great flavor to the dish. Either way you do it, it will surely become a family favorite.
this recipe was perfect! it was definitely spicy, but it had just the right amount of spice so it didn't overpower the wonderful veggie and chicken flavour. i served it over brown rice. delish!
I think this recipe should be made with chicken drums and thighs, which would create a natural chicken stock, adding more flavour. The benefit of chicken on the bone is that it won't dry out. I agree to double the spices. Just a handy tip for everyone who called this dish bland. When you cook any dish like this you should be tasting it regularly during the cooking process and seasoning it to taste as you go. 90% of the time when something is "bland" it is simply because you have not added enough salt.
Great recipe that I continue to make over and over again! I serve it with couscous made with honey and cinnamon, I think it makes a great combo!
Very good. I added a little bit more cayenne because I had no paprika, and I doubled the celery because I had no zucchini. I accidentally added an entire can of diced tomatoes to half of the recipe, but it turned out delicious still! Couldn't taste the lemon juice though. Ate it with pita bread. Be sure to add salt if your can of garbanzo beans has no salt!
This was ok. Surprisingly with all of the spices it was still a little broing tasting. I followed the recipe exactly and I was not that impressed. The good thing is that it is very healthy. I will not make this again but it was something different to try.
Really good. I did double the spices (except the cumin) and added more cayenne pepper and quite a bit of salt. Celery is hard to find in Turkey so left that out. My husband went back for seconds and told me to make it again. It was very easy to make, healthy, filling and I like that there are no odd/ expensive ingredients in it.
This was really good! I had to make some changes because of what I had in the house. I had no tumeric or chickpeas so didn't use them. Also didn't use celery because I hate it. ;) I added 1/2 tsp each of curry powder and garam masala. I also added a blob of honey at the end with the lemon juice. Served over couscous made with raisins and a bay leaf. Was delicious and will make again!
This was really fantastic, thank you Sarah and Annette! Due to lack of ingredients and personal preference I made a few changes. I used chicken thighs, more garlic, omitted celery, upped all the spices a bit, omitted zucchini and chickpeas (none available unfortunately), and added pre-cooked diced potatoes. Also, I saw no need to remove the chicken so it maintained its position in my pot the entire time and was quite lovely for it. I added the potatoes with the carrots and upped the carrot amount a bit. So wonderful, I served it with Gomen Wat (Ethiopian collard greens) and the spices paired amazingly well!
Hands down, my favorite recipe on this site. In fact, it became the comfort food of choice for my family this past winter. I only make a few, subtle changes to the dish: 1) Triple the amount of spices (we like spices), 2) Use a whole can of diced tomatoes in garlic and olive oil to add an extra dimension of flavor (alas, the sundried tomato paste did not work. Too expensive, plus it got lost with all the other ingredients), and 3) use chicken tenders instead of chicken breasts if your grocery store sells them. The tenders are cheaper, fry faster and are easier to cut. Overall, an EXCELLENT recipe.
Very good. I substituted 8 oz sliced mushrooms for the zucchini because, well, I like mushrooms better. Also, I left out the chicken broth and threw in about a cup of leftover red wine.
Wow! Incredible...Everybody LOVED it! As I was cooking this recipe, I was getting more and more skeptical. I thought for sure that it would be one of those that got a "don't make it again" vote! BUT not this one! Everyone...from my little guy right on up to my husband LOVED it!!!! Didn't change a thing. However the next time I make it I will change one thing ~ I will double the recipe!!
This was great!!! I love spicy middle eastern food so I really loved it. I did do some changes like adding golden raisinsand omitteing the tomatoes.I used more zucchini and no oregano(didn't have any). My friends at work loved it too and they don't like spicy food so you know this is GOOD.Great with couscous.
Excellent - even my kids liked it. I couldn't get zuchini, so I substituted English cuke. Worked well.
Very good, serve over cous-cous! be carefull not to over cook the chicken when browning. it cooks plenty durring the simmering. brown it on HIGH heat and then let it cook slowly when you put it back in.
Very tasty! I cubed chicken thighs instead, and omitted the chickpeas and lemon juice. Instead of minced ginger, I'd recommend using thin slices of ginger if you are not a fan of eating pieces of ginger - that way, you can still get the flavor of the ginger but also have the option of picking it out.
I made this last night for the family. My husband liked it but it is not his favourite. My oldest daughter liked it and my youngest said it was not her favourite. I myself liked it, but will probably not make it again just for me. Song
Good recipe. Add raisins and cashews for a little extra character.
We loved this recipe. My only modification was adding about 1-1.5 Tbs of Garam Masala...
Delicious! I added a handful of raisins about 5 minutes before it was done - added flavor!
This dish is delicious! We made it for a Moroccan themed movie night and everyone went back for seconds and thirds!! I did double the spices like someone else suggested and didn't put as much broth in. Oh and if you like some crunch I add 1-2 cups or so of cashews near the end of cooking time.. Really adds nice crunch :D This is a real home run! Thanks for sharing!
I made this for the first time the other night and it was fabulous. Of course I made some modifications: I used skinless thighs (bone-in) because, frankly, they taste better, and I wanted this to simmer for a while to let the flavors develop. I also threw in about 1 1/2 cups of cubed eggplant, and let that simmer for about 15-20 minutes before adding the zucchini/chick peas. And then I thickened the sauce up before serving with maybe 1 tsp. of cornstarch. Very flavorful. (I toasted and ground my own cumin which probably helped.) I served it over the Moroccan cous cous recipe on this site, but I think that was a bit redundant, and would just use plain cous cous next time.
Made this recipe tonight but used white beans instead of chickpeas and I doubled the amount of chicken! Otherwise I followed the directions and it was delish! I cook quite a bit and I don't impress easily but this was really good! A friend suggested that I include turmeric in my diet to help with inflammation and I happened to stumble upon it! Worth the effort!
This was a WOW recipe. One of the best things I have ever made or TASTED. I served it with Roasted Garlic/Olive Oil Couscous. YUMMY!
This is good, but I did as many other reviewers did and doubled the spices, the garlic, and the lemon (fresh) - but didn't use *any* salt. I seasoned the chicken while it browned with ground white pepper and granulated garlic. I made this a one dish meal by cooking it all in my wok pan - just pushing the browned chicken to the sides while the rest cooked. I didn't use celery- but did add celery salt and celery seed to make up for it. Instead of zucchini (which I'm forbidden by the family to use!) I used chopped green pepper. I did as others suggested and added about 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. There was way too much liquid for me, so I added 3 Tbsp of corn starch (added to a bit of water first). I also let it simmer about one hour. I served it over couscous. Next time with all the liquid, I think I'll just add the dry couscous to the pan after all is cooked. I'm not sure how the description says there are "spices, spices, spices" because even with doubling, it was still a bit on the "blah" side - for our tastes anyway. You will want to prepare to double them - perhaps adding the recipe amount, simmering, tasting, and adding more. In addition to not using the salt it called for, I used low-sodium chicken broth. I cannot imagine it otherwise. The other spices need to do the work - not salt.
YUMMY!
I followed the recipe almost exactly and it came out great. The only thing I did differently was (1) I added a red bell pepper to the mix of veggies; and (2) I increased the quantity of spices. But otherwise, I followed the recipe to a T and everything was delicious. I accompanied this dish with couscous that I cooked with raisins and chopped dried apricots with cinnamon. Tasted fantastic. Thanks for the recipe.
Really loved this. Added heaping amounts of spices as others suggested and served with garlic cous cous. Delish!
This is just a so-so dish that has the potential to be great. Follow the review posted by SILLYSARAHC123 and double the amount of spice. I left out the chickpeas, because I don’t like them, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. When cooking, the smells are delicious. I couldn’t wait to dig in. However, the end result is a little disappointing. It was pretty bland and flavorless. I added salt and pepper at the table and that helped quite a bit. Next time I make this, I’m going to mess around with the spices, doubling them. I think I’ll add some cinnamon, salt and pepper. Otherwise, a good start.
Flavorful dish - it was a nice change of pace from things i've made recently. Quite easy to make too! I followed the ingredients but added extra spices (maybe 1.5-2x the recipe)...added the whole can of crushed tomatoes for flavor and didn't want to waste it. Added a little hot pepper paste to kick it up a bit more too. Friends really enjoyed it. Made great leftovers too. Served with couscous, refreshing cabbage salad, and pitas (toasted in olive oil in pan, sprinkled with paprika). Give it a shot!
Wow, what great flavors! Nice and spicy without being hot. We will be making this again for sure, maybe using veggie broth instead of chicken broth. I like it served over couscous and my fiance likes it served in pocket bread (including the couscous).
I really enjoyed the spice combo. When I measured my spices I used heaping measurements with the exception of the the cayenne. In hindsight I would probably do it as well because it wasn't as spicy as I would have liked. I did turn this more into a vegetable dish because I'm trying to have one meal that is primarily veggies. I subbed the chicken for cauliflower and added it when I did the carrots, onions, and garlic. I added red bell peppers in with the zucchini. It tasted great, I think it'd be even better with peas. I left out the celery. Served over garlic and olive oil couscous.
just okay...thought it would be more flavorful but there didnt seem to be anything Moroccan about it.
Very tasty, and healthy, although a lot of prep was involved. I think next time I make this I'll add extra chicken to even out the proportions of meat and veggies.
Delicious and easy. I followed the recipe exactly and found that I needed a little more seasoning and salt. After adding a more seasoning I was totally pleased with the results. I served it over a bed of couscous mixed with a little cinnamon. Family loved it.
I'm only giving this a 4 because I believe the cooking time was quite a bit off. My cubed chicken (which were large cubes) was dried out. I will make this again following the submitter's recipe except that I will add back the sauteed chicken during the last cooking period. Thanks submitter.
Great dish. The aroma of the dish was throughout the house as family arrived from work they would say smells like an Indian restaurant. And they were right. Wouldn't change a thing unless you have a problem with spicy foods. Delicous
tasted good, we followed the recipe to the letter but it needed more flavour so next time we will double the spices, but not the salt as one reviewer said. Will become a staple meal in our house though.
Absolutely awesome! Going to be one of our family favorites. My family is Thai so I love very flavorful food and this definitely qualifies. Great mix of spices, light sweetness, and a slight bit of heat. I even improvised a bit since I forgot the garbanzo beans and 1/2 the diced tomatoes. Very heathly served over whole wheat couscous! The only suggestion I would have is to reducing cooking time by one hour - chicken was fully cooked by this time and still moist.
Very tasty. I only used one cup of chicken broth.
My family loved this dish! The one thing that made a huge difference in the flavor was curry powder. I added one tsp and it really brought all the flavors together. We had it over couscous with raisins and cashews. Yummy!
Tasty! I added less chickpeas 'cause I don't care for them. Also added some rasins cause really like them. Thanks for sharing!
Even thinking about this recipe makes me incredibly hungry! It's delicious, so fragrant and rich and the oregano adds an interesting element to what would be a fairly standard curry mixture otherwise. I've also used lentils and chopped broccoli in this recipe and it's turned out well.
I'll definitely make this again and will serve to guests. It was easy to make, tasty and pretty healthy. After reading some reviews I decided to make a few changes and I think they worked out nicely. 1. Less salt: I used only 1 tsp of salt instead of two and that worked just fine. Especially if you plan to use regular chicken broth not low sodium. 2. Marinading: I marinaded the chicken in a mixture of the spices and a cup of yogurt. I think it enhanced the flavors. 3. Beurre manie: I used a beurre manie to thicken the sauce. It added some fat, but the sauce was too thin before.
Too much spice in the sauce, not enough flavor on the chicken. My husband and I were not impressed. Especially with the chick peas.
This was excellent - only changes were to use chicken tenders (I left them whole), homemade roasted vegetable stock and I added about a teaspoon of ras el hanout, because I felt the dish needed just a little something extra. Oh, I also only used one stalk celery (not a fan). I think I'd even like this without the chicken for a light vegetarian meal. Thanks, Sarah and Annette!
Fantastic Flavor! What a great dish! I doubled the spices as the other reviewers suggested, and I was very happy with the results. I will be making this one again. Quite a bit of work to make it, but well worth the effort.
Did not enjoy at all.
This is a great family recipe. My husband and I really liked it, and our two-year-old DEVOURED it. I measured all of the spices quite generously and added an extra carrot, but other than that, I followed the recipe as written. We'll be making this again.
This is a good recipe but it definitely needs more spice. I doubled them all the second time around and made a few other tweaks. I added a can of drained chopped tomatoes rather than crushed tomato and added some yellow pepper along with the other vegetables listed just because I had some on hand. I found some harissa sauce on one of my last trips to France and added it in for extra spicy kick. When cooking I added all the vegetables in and cooked about 5-6 min, then the broth, tomatoes, harissa and the chicken and cooked 10 min. Last the chickpeas and sliced dates about a 1/3 cup for sweetness and cooked 10 min more. Then the lemon juice before serving.
I also made a vegan version of this recipe, omitting the chicken and substituting veg broth for the chicken broth. Both were delicious. Served it w/ cous-cous, roasted asparagus, corn and mesclun greens. DELICIOUS AND EASY TO MAKE!
The only change I made was tripling the spices and adding some cardamom. It was full of flavor and my boyfriend loved it. I served it over couscous. It’s a very healthy dish that is now in our monthly rotation.
This is really good stuff. I added a touch of fenugreek to make it a bit more exotic.
The whole family LOVED this! Definitely becoming a staple. The only thing I changed was that I left out the zucchini because I'm not a fan of it in this type of application. Excellent! Served it along side couscous with craisins, slivered almonds, and a bit of thyme. Perfect dinner!
Yummy! I took the advice of another reviewer and doubled the seasoning (we like spicy). The more veggies the better for this one. Served it over basmati rice. It turned out great!
I agree with Sillysarah - DOUBLE OR TRIPLE the spices! I added butter and sherry to add richness, sugared the tomatoes to cut some of the acid and sprinkled a generous helping of garam masala to bring out a more exotic flavor. The sauce was a bit runny so I simmered to reduce for about an extra 20 mins, then took off the heat and added the chicken and the zucchini. Ah-maaazing!!! This would be good over some basmanti rice as well.
This was a nice filling and healthy meal. My husband didn't like the tomatoes in it. I thought it was very flavorful. I added extra beans, which added lots of great fiber.
We loved this dish!
my husband loved this. it thought it was good, but it did take a bit of time to prepare. i will make it again though.
great!
The only good thing about this dish is that it looks great with lots of colors. However it lacks any discernable taste. To make matters worse, hubby just ate at this great Moroccan restaurant the night before and now refuses to eat the leftovers. I'm going to reheat and add more spices to it to see if I can fix it. Otherwise I'm stuck with a lot of tasteless chicken and vegi for lunch next week.
AMAZING!!!! I omitted the celery and cayenne pepper. I doubled the spices,carrots, zucchini, chickpeas, and crushed tomatoes. I used 2 cups of vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. I followed another reviewer's advice--sauteed the onion and garlic in olive oil, then added broth, tomatoes and veggies. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. I cooked the chicken seperately and added to the vegetable mix when it was almost cooked--simmer entire mix until chicken is done. I served over whole wheat cous cous. This was a HUGE hit at my dinner party and it smelled fantastic simmering on the stove!
My family loved this recipe! It has a great taste, if you like spicey food. Irene J.
My husband and I decided this was a keeper, and I'm guessing our 15 year old would enjoy it, but agree the dish is too intensely spiced for smaller children.
I make this every so often and love it every time!
I just made this recipe with a few slight changes and it is awesome! I did it in the crockpot and browned the chicken - cooked it on low for 6 hours and substituted a can of artichoke hearts and 1/2 can of sliced black olives instead of the zucchini. It is wonderful and has just the right amount of spice...Yum!
This recipe was so easy and delicious! I cooked it for my boyfriend, and he thought I was some sort of domestic goddess. And you know what? It was even better the next day as leftovers.
Ok, so I doubled the spices as per other reviewers and that was a big mistake. I would not double the turmeric next time. Way too strong. I added a small can of tomato sauce to "save" it and it turned out great. Served with couscous and family loved it.
Good basic recipe, but not something that really impressed me. I would make this again, but I am not DYING to make it-so that tells me it's just average.
Ok, I have been cooking for a long time, and cooking many ethnic dishes, but this was just good! I made it my own by adding olives and turnip root diced. All in all, just good stuff, real rustic, and stick to your ribs. I will definitely make this over and over again, adjusting a bit each time. Would give 5 stars (rare), but I did need to alter spices to my taste (not spicy enough for my steel gut).
This was Excellent. My daughter made it tonight for dinner ONLY omitted the celery (which she doesn't like - I will add celery next time :) Was easy to make - the sauce was so flavorful with just the right amount of spice. Served over Brown rice with Naan. It's a Keeper!
Very yummy! We didn't have Zucchini so I omitted that but otherwise I followed the recipe as written and it was great. I served it over rice and with tabouleh salad.
This was yummy. I didn't have any tumeric so I omitted that. After I cooked this, I thought it was a little watery so I stirred in a little cornstarch to thicken. It needed a little more cayenne pepper than the recipe called for.. so added a bit. I also added more zucchini. I served this over whole wheat couscous. It was a delicious dinner.. thanks
it was pretty good, there were a lot of different flavors, and each of my roommates didn't like something about it, but said the rest was good. i added shrimp and left out the termeric because we couldn't find any...
