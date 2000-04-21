Moroccan Chicken

362 Ratings
  • 5 189
  • 4 115
  • 3 47
  • 2 8
  • 1 3

Spices, spices, spices! This recipe is thick with 'em, and your taste buds will be thick with pleasure from Moroccan Chicken. This exotic tasting dish is a definite crowd pleaser!

By Sarah and Annette

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and brown in a large saucepan over medium heat until almost cooked through. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

  • Saute onion, garlic, carrots and celery in same pan. When tender, stir in ginger, paprika, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper and turmeric; stir fry for about 1 minute, then mix in broth and tomatoes. Return chicken to pan, reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes.

  • Add chickpeas and zucchini to pan and bring to simmering once again; cover pan and cook for about 15 minutes, or until zucchini is cooked through and tender. Stir in lemon juice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 2127.8mg. Full Nutrition
