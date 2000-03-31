Microwave Mississippi Mud Cake II

A WONDERFUL chocolate recipe, made in the microwave. When hot, add a scoop of ice cream! HEAVENLY!

By Darlene

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 9x13 inch microwave-safe cake dish, melt the margarine and 1/4 cup cocoa together. Stir in the eggs. Mix in the 2 cups sugar, flour, nuts and vanilla.

  • Bake in microwave oven on high, for 11 minutes, rotating dish after 5 minutes. Remove from microwave and sprinkle marshmallows on top.

  • To make the frosting: In microwave-safe bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, cocoa, and milk. Cook in microwave for 2 minutes, stir and pour over cake.

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 31.7mg; sodium 94.4mg. Full Nutrition
