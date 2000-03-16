Orange Party Cake II
This cake is easy and delicious. Cake mix, toasted coconut and orange gelatin topped with a zesty orange-lemon glaze.
This cake was okay. The orange flavor of the cake was too artificial tasting to me. Maybe orange juice added in place of the water next time?Read More
I am a cake baker and just tried this recipe. I used orange Duncan Hines cake mix for extra orange flavor and followed the directions exactly except I only made half the recipe for icing. It really needs the whole recipe of icing but needs more orange flavor too. The lemon only seemed to negate the orange flavor so I made an extra cup of icing without the lemon & added 1/4 t orange flavoring. Much better. I poured the icing over the hot cake while still in the pan & inverted after 10min.
It is a very moist cake and great taste. I used Lemon Cake mix instead of yellow cake mix and it was excellent.
These are pretty good. My 3 year-old wanted to make orange cupcakes, so we did not use the tube pan. If making cupcakes or another non-inverted cake, let the cake cool a little before pouring glaze on top. As another reviewer suggested I changed the water to OJ and added a 1/4 tsp orange extract. I might even increase it to 1/2 tsp or more next time and will omit the coconut. It is not very good in this recipe to me, but if you are looking to use up coconut I would increase it. As it is, the coconut is kind of random and sparse.
My husband's grandmother used to make this cake for him when he was little. I have been trying to find the recipe for years based on what he described. It was delicious and brought back many great memories for him. I didn't toast the coconut, and I also sprinkled some on top before pouring the glaze over it because that was how his Mumsy made it. Can't wait to make it again!
This was my husband's birthday cake this year. His three sisters loved it and I copied the recipe. It was very moist and the coconut flavor was delicious. In my oven, it took a little longer than forty minutes to bake. The amount of the glaze seemed excessive to me but not to my sisters-in-law. I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
