Orange Party Cake II

4.3
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cake is easy and delicious. Cake mix, toasted coconut and orange gelatin topped with a zesty orange-lemon glaze.

Recipe by Marge

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine toasted coconut, cake mix, and gelatin mix. Make a well in the center and pour in the water, oil and eggs. Beat until smooth.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Pour glaze over cake while still hot.

  • To make the Glaze: in a small bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, orange juice and lemon juice. Stir until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 64.2g; fat 19g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 300.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022