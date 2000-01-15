Wellesley Fudge Cake II
This is a delicious chocolate cake that can be made for any occasion. The frosting and cake are both made from scratch. This cake serves twelve people.
This is a delicious chocolate cake that can be made for any occasion. The frosting and cake are both made from scratch. This cake serves twelve people.
Ok, my review is for the cake alone, not the icing. I cooked the cake only, and added the "gooey chocolate icing" from another recipe on here. The cake alone was wonderful!! It was very light and had a wonderful taste. I didn't do the 3 pans, instead I did one 9x13 glass pan, increased time to 35 min. I also decreased the cocoa to 1/2 cup, as I only had dark chocolate cocoa. When it came out, I cut a small piece to try the cake, then drizzled the gooey choc. icing on it while both were hot. The gooey soaked right in, and what a treat!! Very sweet though. Just how I like it!!!Read More
The icing on this cake is absolutely AWFUL!I am a chocolate lover but i had to throw the cake away everone that tasted it hated the icing i am going to delete it from my recipe box.Read More
The icing on this cake is absolutely AWFUL!I am a chocolate lover but i had to throw the cake away everone that tasted it hated the icing i am going to delete it from my recipe box.
Ok, my review is for the cake alone, not the icing. I cooked the cake only, and added the "gooey chocolate icing" from another recipe on here. The cake alone was wonderful!! It was very light and had a wonderful taste. I didn't do the 3 pans, instead I did one 9x13 glass pan, increased time to 35 min. I also decreased the cocoa to 1/2 cup, as I only had dark chocolate cocoa. When it came out, I cut a small piece to try the cake, then drizzled the gooey choc. icing on it while both were hot. The gooey soaked right in, and what a treat!! Very sweet though. Just how I like it!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections