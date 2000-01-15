Wellesley Fudge Cake II

This is a delicious chocolate cake that can be made for any occasion. The frosting and cake are both made from scratch. This cake serves twelve people.

Recipe by Sierra

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round cake pans.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the egg yolks, one at a time. Stir in 2 teaspoons vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt, stir into the creamed mixture alternately with the milk.

  • In a large clean glass or metal bowl, whip egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold 1/3 of whites into batter to lighten it, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain. Divide batter into the 3 prepared pans.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in pans on a wire rack.

  • To make the frosting: Melt the chocolate chips in the top of a double boiler, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream, 1 teaspoon vanilla and pinch of salt. Frosting can be used warm to fill and frost the 3 layers.

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 22g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 355.5mg. Full Nutrition
