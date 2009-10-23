Corn and Poppy Seed Loaf

I'm not sure how to rate this since I doubled the recipe and it didn't work. Maybe it would have worked if I left it alone, but besides doubling it I didn't change a thing; hence the one star. Everything seemed to be fine until I started adding the flour, then the dough dried out really, really quickly. I was using my kitchen-aid mixer (I've used it to make bread before with no problems) and noticed the bread was getting dry, so cut out a full 1/4 cup. Despite that, it was still waaaay to hard to knead by hand so I started gradually adding water to loosen it up. After adding a quarter cup I finally got it to the point where my mixer wasn't grinding gears trying to combine everything and again tried to knead it by hand. I thought maybe it was a really stiff dough that wasn't supposed to get elastic-ey and shiny-smooth like most yeasty breads and finally decided to leave it alone and let rise. It rose fine the first time, then only rose to about 1.25 times its normal size when in pans (i left it alone for about an hour and a half). What I ended up with was a rock hard brick of bread with almost no flavor and poppy seeds all over my counter. I don't know if the corn flour was a mistake and it really needed cornmeal instead (less moisture absorption) or maybe all the mixing over-kneaded it and destroyed the rising properties, but it turned out to be nothing but a sad, hard, mess. I'll try it again as a single recipe and let y'all know how it goes.

