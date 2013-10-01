Yum Yum Cake II
A chocolaty cake similar to a Texas Sheet Cake but cooked in a 9x13 pan, rather than a cookie sheet pan. You pour the cooked icing onto the hot cake. Yum!!
A chocolaty cake similar to a Texas Sheet Cake but cooked in a 9x13 pan, rather than a cookie sheet pan. You pour the cooked icing onto the hot cake. Yum!!
It Doesn't Get any Better than this!Read More
I have a much, much better recipe than this! This was yuk yuk to me. sorry :(Read More
It Doesn't Get any Better than this!
I have a much, much better recipe than this! This was yuk yuk to me. sorry :(
The actual cake part of this recipe was really good but the "glaze" that you pour over it just totally ruined the entire recipe. Everyone in my family agreed that this was just disgusting and the whole cake was tossed in the trash, sadly. I will definately use the cake recipe again but next time...we'll use a nice chocolate buttercream frosting on the top!
Cake cooked up beautifully and had a nice sweet taste. However, there is no chocolaty to this. 1 Tbsp of cocoa is only enough to color it beige, not flavor it nor make it chocolate tasting. The icing after boiling 5 minutes seems to reach softball sugar stage and isn't absorbed by the cake. If after cooling that changes I will update my review. Thanks Karin, but I won't be making this one again.
Mmmmmm.......heavenly........
This cake, when warm was too soppy (from the topping) to cut well. It was also too sweet for my family.
Cake cooked up beautifully and had a nice sweet taste. However, there is no chocolaty to this. 1 Tbsp of cocoa is only enough to color it beige, not flavor it nor make it chocolate tasting. The icing after boiling 5 minutes seems to reach softball sugar stage and isn't absorbed by the cake. If after cooling that changes I will update my review. Thanks Karin, but I won't be making this one again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections