Yum Yum Cake II

A chocolaty cake similar to a Texas Sheet Cake but cooked in a 9x13 pan, rather than a cookie sheet pan. You pour the cooked icing onto the hot cake. Yum!!

By Karin Christian

24
1 -9x13 inch pan
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Sift together the flour, salt, baking soda and cocoa, set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the 1 1/2 cup of sugar and 1 cup butter until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine the 1 cup buttermilk and 1 teaspoon vanilla, add alternately to the mixture with the dry ingredients. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for about 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Prepare the topping while the cake is baking.

  • In a small saucepan, combine the remaining 1 cup of buttermilk, 2 cups sugar and margarine. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, and boil for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool for a few minutes before adding vanilla. As soon as the cake comes out of the oven, slowly pour the hot topping over the entire cake. It may seem like too much, but the cake will absorb it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 48.6mg; sodium 213.4mg. Full Nutrition
